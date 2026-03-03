HeyMax offering 50% transfer bonus to Shangri-La Circle Points

HeyMax has launched a new promotion as part of its monthly Max Miles Day, which offers an uncapped 50% transfer bonus from Max Miles to Shangri-La Circle Points.

Shangri-La Circle Points can be redeemed at a fixed rate of 15 points = US$1, which effectively gives a value of US$0.02 per Max Mile.

It’s slightly lower than what you’d get by transferring Max Miles to Accor Live Limitless instead — and given its larger footprint, I’d tend to prioritise transfers there — but if there’s a Shangri-La property you want to stay at, then this could be your chance.

Moreover, Shangri-La Circle allows members to redeem points against restaurant and spa expenses, even when they’re not staying at the hotel.

From 25 February to 11 March 2026, HeyMax is offering an uncapped 50% bonus on Max Miles transfers to Shangri-La Circle.

Users will receive 1.5 points for every 5 Max Miles transferred, instead of the usual 1 point. A minimum transfer of 1,000 Max Miles is required.

Transfers will be completed instantly, but based on the regular transfer ratio. The bonus component will be credited separately, by 10 April 2026.

Following its April 2022 devaluation, Shangri-La Circle is basically a glorified cashback programme, with no opportunities for outsized value (similar to Accor Live Limitless).

All members can redeem points at a fixed rate of 15 points = US$1 for rooms, dining or spa treatments. Therefore, with the 50% transfer bonus in play, 1 Max Mile = 0.3 points = US$0.02.

To put things into perspective, here’s how many points you’d require for a night at each of the following properties, based on the cash rate for a random night. It actually has the potential to be quite decent, provided you’re able to find a reasonable cash rate.

Property Cash Rate Max Miles Shangri-La Kuala Lumpur US$130 6,500 Island Shangri-La Hong Kong US$324 16,200 Shangri-La Tokyo US$940 47,000

To put it another way, you could have converted those Max Miles into Marriott Bonvoy or Hilton Honors at a 1:1 ratio, and good luck finding any decent property in Hong Kong for 16,200 points with those programmes!

Moreover, you do not need to be staying at the hotel to redeem points, so you could always visit the Shangri-La Singapore to have a nice meal or spa treatment and burn your points that way.

⚠️ Note: Infinite Journeys If you’re planning to clock the one stay required to upgrade to Shangri-La Circle Jade under the Infinite Journeys partnership , do note that the stay must be paid entirely with cash to qualify. Paying in part or whole with points will render it ineligible.

What else can you do with Max Miles?

HeyMax’s partner list keeps growing every week, with the company setting an ambitious target of 50 airline and hotel partners by 2027.

All the partners with a Direct tag support in-app transfers via the HeyMax app (usually instant, but not always). For all other partners, HeyMax will issue a prepaid Visa card to purchase points from the relevant programme.

If we’re talking hotels, the two other viable programmes to transfer points to would be Accor Live Limitless or World of Hyatt (though beware- hard times are coming).

For comparison, 1 Max Mile is worth €0.02 when redeemed for ALL points. That’s a slightly higher value than the current Shangri-La Circle conversion bonus (€1 = US$1.17), and given Accor’s much more extensive network, I’d tend to lean in that direction.

Conclusion

HeyMax is now offering an uncapped 50% transfer bonus for Shangri-La Circle Points conversions made by 11 March 2026.

This is equivalent to cashing out Max Miles at US$0.02 for Shangri-La stays, dining and spa treatments. While it isn’t the absolute highest value you could get for Max Miles, it could be worth considering if your travel plans cross paths with a participating property.