HeyMax offering 50% transfer bonus to Shangri-La Circle Points

From now till 11 March 2026, cash out Max Miles at US$0.02 each through HeyMax's Shangri-La Circle transfer bonus.

HeyMax has launched a new promotion as part of its monthly Max Miles Day, which offers an uncapped 50% transfer bonus from Max Miles to Shangri-La Circle Points. 

Shangri-La Circle Points can be redeemed at a fixed rate of 15 points = US$1, which effectively gives a value of US$0.02 per Max Mile.

Get 200 Max Miles when you open an account and complete your first transaction
Get a HeyMax Account

It’s slightly lower than what you’d get by transferring Max Miles to Accor Live Limitless instead — and given its larger footprint, I’d tend to prioritise transfers there — but if there’s a Shangri-La property you want to stay at, then this could be your chance.

Moreover, Shangri-La Circle allows members to redeem points against restaurant and spa expenses, even when they’re not staying at the hotel.

HeyMax offering 50% transfer bonus to Shangri-La Circle

From 25 February to 11 March 2026, HeyMax is offering an uncapped 50% bonus on Max Miles transfers to Shangri-La Circle.

Users will receive 1.5 points for every 5 Max Miles transferred, instead of the usual 1 point. A minimum transfer of 1,000 Max Miles is required. 

HeyMax Max Miles Shangri-La Circle Points
5 miles 1 point
1.5 points

Transfers will be completed instantly, but based on the regular transfer ratio. The bonus component will be credited separately, by 10 April 2026. 

Following its April 2022 devaluation, Shangri-La Circle is basically a glorified cashback programme, with no opportunities for outsized value (similar to Accor Live Limitless). 

🏨 Shangri-La Circle Effective Rebate
 
  Gold Jade Diamond
Earn Points
(per US$1)		 1 point 1.25 points  1.5 points
Redeem Points
(per US$1)		 15 points
Effective Rebate 6.7% 8.3% 10%
All points are valid for 3 years

All members can redeem points at a fixed rate of 15 points = US$1 for rooms, dining or spa treatments. Therefore, with the 50% transfer bonus in play, 1 Max Mile = 0.3 points = US$0.02.

To put things into perspective, here’s how many points you’d require for a night at each of the following properties, based on the cash rate for a random night. It actually has the potential to be quite decent, provided you’re able to find a reasonable cash rate. 

Property Cash Rate Max Miles
Shangri-La Kuala Lumpur US$130 6,500
Island Shangri-La Hong Kong US$324 16,200
Shangri-La Tokyo US$940 47,000

To put it another way, you could have converted those Max Miles into Marriott Bonvoy or Hilton Honors at a 1:1 ratio, and good luck finding any decent property in Hong Kong for 16,200 points with those programmes!

Moreover, you do not need to be staying at the hotel to redeem points, so you could always visit the Shangri-La Singapore to have a nice meal or spa treatment and burn your points that way. 

⚠️ Note: Infinite Journeys
If you’re planning to clock the one stay required to upgrade to Shangri-La Circle Jade under the Infinite Journeys partnership, do note that the stay must be paid entirely with cash to qualify. Paying in part or whole with points will render it ineligible.

Terms & Conditions

The terms and conditions of this promotion can be found here.

What else can you do with Max Miles?

HeyMax’s partner list keeps growing every week, with the company setting an ambitious target of 50 airline and hotel partners by 2027.

All the partners with a Direct tag support in-app transfers via the HeyMax app (usually instant, but not always). For all other partners, HeyMax will issue a prepaid Visa card to purchase points from the relevant programme. 

HeyMax Transfer Partners
✈️ Airlines
  • Air Arabia Rewards Direct
  • Air Canada Aeroplan
  • Air France-KLM Flying Blue
  • Air India Maharaja Club Direct
  • AirAsia Rewards (1:1.2 ratio) Direct
  • Alaska Mileage Plan
  • American Airlines AAdvantage
  • Avianca LifeMiles
  • British Airways Executive Club
  • Cathay Pacific Asia Miles Direct
  • Emirates Skywards
  • Ethiopian ShebaMiles Direct
  • Etihad Guest
  • EVA Air Infinity MileageLands
  • Frontier Miles
  • GarudaMiles Direct
  • Hainan Fortune Wings Club
  • Qantas Frequent Flyer
  • Qatar Privilege Club Direct
  • SAS EuroBonus Direct
  • THAI Royal Orchid Plus
  • Turkish Miles&Smiles
  • United MileagePlus
  • Vietnam Airlines Lotusmiles Direct
  • Velocity Frequent Flyer
  • Xiamen Egret Miles Direct
🏨 Hotels
  • Accor Live Limitless Direct
  • Hilton Honors
  • IHG One Rewards (1:1.5 ratio) Direct
  • Marriott Bonvoy
  • Radisson Rewards
  • Shangri-La Circle (5:1 ratio) Direct
  • World of Hyatt
  • Wyndham Rewards Direct

If we’re talking hotels, the two other viable programmes to transfer points to would be Accor Live Limitless or World of Hyatt (though beware- hard times are coming).

For comparison, 1 Max Mile is worth €0.02 when redeemed for ALL points. That’s a slightly higher value than the current Shangri-La Circle conversion bonus (€1 = US$1.17), and given Accor’s much more extensive network, I’d tend to lean in that direction.

Conclusion

HeyMax is now offering an uncapped 50% transfer bonus for Shangri-La Circle Points conversions made by 11 March 2026.

This is equivalent to cashing out Max Miles at US$0.02 for Shangri-La stays, dining and spa treatments. While it isn’t the absolute highest value you could get for Max Miles, it could be worth considering if your travel plans cross paths with a participating property.

Purchases made through any of the links in this article may generate an affiliate commission that supports the running of the site.
Aaron founded The Milelion to help people travel better for less and impress chiobu. He was 50% successful.
