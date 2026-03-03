Transfer DBS credit card points to Kris+ with a 10% bonus

Kris+ has launched a new promotion offering a 10% bonus on KrisPay miles, when you convert DBS Points between now and 31 March 2026.

This reduces the usual penalty incurred for converting DBS Points to KrisFlyer miles via Kris+, while preserving the key advantages: instant, fee-free conversions with a minimum conversion block of just 100 DBS Points.

While this isn’t my preferred way to transfer DBS Points, it can be useful in specific situations, like making a small, surgical top-up, or clearing out orphan points before cancelling a DBS credit card.

Transfer DBS Points to Kris+ with a 10% bonus

From 2-31 March 2026, DBS cardholders will receive a 10% bonus for every conversion of at least 100 DBS Points.

DBS Points KrisPay Miles 100 points ⇒ 170 miles

There is no cap on the number of transfers you can make, nor the bonus miles that can be received.

The bonus will be reflected on the Kris+ app at the point of transfer, so you can check the final amounts before confirming.

Don’t forget that transferring DBS Points into KrisFlyer miles via Kris+ is a two-step process. Once you’ve done the first conversion, you will need to tap the “transfer now” button to convert the KrisPay miles into KrisFlyer miles at a 1:1 ratio.

If you wait longer than 21 days, or spend any portion of the converted KrisPay miles, the remaining balance will be “stuck” inside Kris+. KrisPay miles can only be spent at a relatively poor rate of 1 cent per mile, and expire after six months regardless of activity.

Why convert DBS Points via Kris+?

The main drawback of converting DBS (or Citi/UOB) credit card points to KrisFlyer miles through Kris+ is the loss in value.

If you were to convert points through the DBS rewards portal instead, the rate would be 100 DBS Points = 200 KrisFlyer miles. By comparison, converting via Kris+ in the absence of any transfer bonus involves a 15% haircut, reduced to 6.5% for the duration of this promotion.

DBS Points KrisFlyer miles Convert via DBS rewards portal 100 points* 200 miles Convert via Kris+ 100 points 170 miles

187 miles *You can’t actually convert 100 DBS Points via the DBS rewards portal; this table is just to illustrate the penalty incurred So why would you want to convert DBS Points to KrisFlyer miles via Kris+?

Transfers via Kris+ are free , while transfers via the DBS rewards portal have a S$27.25 fee

, while transfers via the DBS rewards portal have a Transfers via Kris+ are instant , while transfers via the DBS rewards portal usually require 24-48 hours

, while transfers via the DBS rewards portal usually require Transfers via Kris+ have a minimum block of 100 DBS Points, while transfers via the DBS rewards portal require a minimum block of 5,000 DBS Points

For example, if you had 5,000 DBS Points on your DBS Altitude Card, your choices are:

Convert them via the DBS rewards portal into 10,000 miles with a S$27.25 fee, and a 24-48 hour wait Convert them via Kris+ into 9,350 miles with no fee, instantly

Unless you value a mile at more than 4.2 cents each, then it’s a better idea to save on the conversion fee (and enjoy instant conversions) by going through Kris+.

Alternatively, perhaps you’ve decided to cancel your DBS Altitude Card, but still have a balance of 2,000 DBS Points. That’s too small for a transfer via the DBS rewards portal, and the points would be orphaned if not for the Kris+ option (which requires a minimum of just 100 DBS Points). Taking a haircut on the transfer is better than letting those points go to waste!

❓ Haircut vs Transfer Fees The more points you transfer, the more significant the haircut (in absolute terms). There will come a point where the loss in miles more than offsets the savings in conversion fees, which depends on how much you value a mile.

Conclusion

Kris+ is offering an uncapped 10% conversion bonus on DBS Points from now till 31 March 2026.

While this is usually not a good avenue for converting credit card points, the bonus helps to reduce the penalty involved to 6.5%, instead of the usual 15%. Moreover, if you need a small, instant miles top-up, or are trying to clear a small orphan points balance, then this could be worthwhile nonetheless.