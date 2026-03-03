Search
HomeAirlines
AirlinesSingapore Airlines

Transfer DBS credit card points to Kris+ with a 10% bonus

Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
0

From 2-31 March 2026, convert DBS Points to KrisFlyer miles via Kris+ instantly with a 10% bonus- potentially useful for small transfers.

Kris+ has launched a new promotion offering a 10% bonus on KrisPay miles, when you convert DBS Points between now and 31 March 2026.

This reduces the usual penalty incurred for converting DBS Points to KrisFlyer miles via Kris+, while preserving the key advantages: instant, fee-free conversions with a minimum conversion block of just 100 DBS Points.

While this isn’t my preferred way to transfer DBS Points, it can be useful in specific situations, like making a small, surgical top-up, or clearing out orphan points before cancelling a DBS credit card.

S$5 for new Kris+ Users
Get S$5 when you sign-up with code W644363 and make your first transaction

Transfer DBS Points to Kris+ with a 10% bonus

From 2-31 March 2026, DBS cardholders will receive a 10% bonus for every conversion of at least 100 DBS Points.

DBS Points   KrisPay Miles
100 points 170 miles
187 miles

There is no cap on the number of transfers you can make, nor the bonus miles that can be received.

The bonus will be reflected on the Kris+ app at the point of transfer, so you can check the final amounts before confirming.

Don’t forget that transferring DBS Points into KrisFlyer miles via Kris+ is a two-step process. Once you’ve done the first conversion, you will need to tap the “transfer now” button to convert the KrisPay miles into KrisFlyer miles at a 1:1 ratio.

If you wait longer than 21 days, or spend any portion of the converted KrisPay miles, the remaining balance will be “stuck” inside Kris+. KrisPay miles can only be spent at a relatively poor rate of 1 cent per mile, and expire after six months regardless of activity.

Why convert DBS Points via Kris+?

The main drawback of converting DBS (or Citi/UOB) credit card points to KrisFlyer miles through Kris+ is the loss in value.

If you were to convert points through the DBS rewards portal instead, the rate would be 100 DBS Points = 200 KrisFlyer miles. By comparison, converting via Kris+ in the absence of any transfer bonus involves a 15% haircut, reduced to 6.5% for the duration of this promotion. 

  DBS Points KrisFlyer miles
Convert via DBS rewards portal 100 points* 200 miles
Convert via Kris+ 100 points 170 miles
187 miles
*You can’t actually convert 100 DBS Points via the DBS rewards portal; this table is just to illustrate the penalty incurred

So why would you want to convert DBS Points to KrisFlyer miles via Kris+?

  • Transfers via Kris+ are free, while transfers via the DBS rewards portal have a S$27.25 fee
  • Transfers via Kris+ are instant, while transfers via the DBS rewards portal usually require 24-48 hours
  • Transfers via Kris+ have a minimum block of 100 DBS Points, while transfers via the DBS rewards portal require a minimum block of 5,000 DBS Points

For example, if you had 5,000 DBS Points on your DBS Altitude Card, your choices are:

  1. Convert them via the DBS rewards portal into 10,000 miles with a S$27.25 fee, and a 24-48 hour wait
  2. Convert them via Kris+ into 9,350 miles with no fee, instantly

Unless you value a mile at more than 4.2 cents each, then it’s a better idea to save on the conversion fee (and enjoy instant conversions) by going through Kris+.

Alternatively, perhaps you’ve decided to cancel your DBS Altitude Card, but still have a balance of 2,000 DBS Points. That’s too small for a transfer via the DBS rewards portal, and the points would be orphaned if not for the Kris+ option (which requires a minimum of just 100 DBS Points). Taking a haircut on the transfer is better than letting those points go to waste!

❓ Haircut vs Transfer Fees
The more points you transfer, the more significant the haircut (in absolute terms). There will come a point where the loss in miles more than offsets the savings in conversion fees, which depends on how much you value a mile. 

Conclusion

Kris+ is offering an uncapped 10% conversion bonus on DBS Points from now till 31 March 2026.

While this is usually not a good avenue for converting credit card points, the bonus helps to reduce the penalty involved to 6.5%, instead of the usual 15%. Moreover, if you need a small, instant miles top-up, or are trying to clear a small orphan points balance, then this could be worthwhile nonetheless.

Purchases made through any of the links in this article may generate an affiliate commission that supports the running of the site. Found this post useful? Subscribe to our Telegram Channel to get these posts pushed directly to your phone, or our newsletter via the home page.
Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
Aaron founded The Milelion to help people travel better for less and impress chiobu. He was 50% successful.
Previous article
Earn up to 12 mpd on Pelago bookings for March 2026
Next article
HeyMax offering 50% transfer bonus to Shangri-La Circle Points

Similar Articles

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

CREDIT CARD SIGN UP BONUSES

AMEX Platinum Charge
Get up to 63,750 miles with $3K spend in the first 90 days
Offer Expires: Mar 31, 2026
StanChart Visa Infinite
Get up to 52,800 miles with $2K spend in the first 60 days
Offer Expires: Mar 31, 2026
HSBC TravelOne Card
Get up to 34,800 miles with $1K spend in first 1-2 months
Offer Expires: Mar 31, 2026
StanChart Journey Card
Get up to 30,960 miles and $180 cash with $800 spend in first 60 days
Offer Expires: Mar 31, 2026
Citi PremierMiles Card
Get up to 30,960 miles with $800 spend in first 2 months
Offer Expires: May 4, 2026
See All Offers
Offers may only apply to new-to-bank customers. Read T&Cs for full details.
Advertisment

Featured Deals

Expires: Mar 11, 2026
AMEX Platinum Charge doubles welcome offer for existing customers
8
By Aaron Wong
Expires: Mar 13, 2026
ALL Accor+ Explorer offering 2,000 bonus points welcome gift
0
By Aaron Wong
Advertisment
Join The Milelion on Telegram
Subscribe to Milelion Roars
Milelion Events

Follow us

7,110FansLike
14,868FollowersFollow

TAGS

featuredcredit cardsairlineshotelssingapore airlinesdealsstar alliancekrisflyeramexguestwriterstrip reportswdsuobdbscitibankoneworldmattcamerican expressocbcsqhiltonsingsaverloungehotel reviewstaycations

© Copyright 2026 The Milelion All Rights Reserved | Web Design by Enchant.sg