Transfer DBS credit card points to Kris+ with a 10% bonus

Kris+ has launched a new promotion offering a 10% bonus on KrisPay miles, when you convert DBS Points between now and 31 March 2026.
This reduces the usual penalty incurred for converting DBS Points to KrisFlyer miles via Kris+, while preserving the key advantages: instant, fee-free conversions with a minimum conversion block of just 100 DBS Points.
While this isn’t my preferred way to transfer DBS Points, it can be useful in specific situations, like making a small, surgical top-up, or clearing out orphan points before cancelling a DBS credit card.
|S$5 for new Kris+ Users
|Get S$5 when you sign-up with code W644363 and make your first transaction
Transfer DBS Points to Kris+ with a 10% bonus
From 2-31 March 2026, DBS cardholders will receive a 10% bonus for every conversion of at least 100 DBS Points.
|DBS Points
|KrisPay Miles
|100 points
|⇒
|
187 miles
There is no cap on the number of transfers you can make, nor the bonus miles that can be received.
The bonus will be reflected on the Kris+ app at the point of transfer, so you can check the final amounts before confirming.
Don’t forget that transferring DBS Points into KrisFlyer miles via Kris+ is a two-step process. Once you’ve done the first conversion, you will need to tap the “transfer now” button to convert the KrisPay miles into KrisFlyer miles at a 1:1 ratio.
If you wait longer than 21 days, or spend any portion of the converted KrisPay miles, the remaining balance will be “stuck” inside Kris+. KrisPay miles can only be spent at a relatively poor rate of 1 cent per mile, and expire after six months regardless of activity.
Why convert DBS Points via Kris+?
The main drawback of converting DBS (or Citi/UOB) credit card points to KrisFlyer miles through Kris+ is the loss in value.
If you were to convert points through the DBS rewards portal instead, the rate would be 100 DBS Points = 200 KrisFlyer miles. By comparison, converting via Kris+ in the absence of any transfer bonus involves a 15% haircut, reduced to 6.5% for the duration of this promotion.
- Transfers via Kris+ are free, while transfers via the DBS rewards portal have a S$27.25 fee
- Transfers via Kris+ are instant, while transfers via the DBS rewards portal usually require 24-48 hours
- Transfers via Kris+ have a minimum block of 100 DBS Points, while transfers via the DBS rewards portal require a minimum block of 5,000 DBS Points
For example, if you had 5,000 DBS Points on your DBS Altitude Card, your choices are:
- Convert them via the DBS rewards portal into 10,000 miles with a S$27.25 fee, and a 24-48 hour wait
- Convert them via Kris+ into 9,350 miles with no fee, instantly
Unless you value a mile at more than 4.2 cents each, then it’s a better idea to save on the conversion fee (and enjoy instant conversions) by going through Kris+.
Alternatively, perhaps you’ve decided to cancel your DBS Altitude Card, but still have a balance of 2,000 DBS Points. That’s too small for a transfer via the DBS rewards portal, and the points would be orphaned if not for the Kris+ option (which requires a minimum of just 100 DBS Points). Taking a haircut on the transfer is better than letting those points go to waste!
|❓ Haircut vs Transfer Fees
|The more points you transfer, the more significant the haircut (in absolute terms). There will come a point where the loss in miles more than offsets the savings in conversion fees, which depends on how much you value a mile.
Conclusion
Kris+ is offering an uncapped 10% conversion bonus on DBS Points from now till 31 March 2026.
While this is usually not a good avenue for converting credit card points, the bonus helps to reduce the penalty involved to 6.5%, instead of the usual 15%. Moreover, if you need a small, instant miles top-up, or are trying to clear a small orphan points balance, then this could be worthwhile nonetheless.