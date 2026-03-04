Maybank Taste Circle: Up to 50% off dining or 1-for-1 deals at participating restaraunts

Maybank has launched a new dining programme called Taste Circle, which offers cardholders up to 50% off the bill, or 1-for-1 deals at participating restaurants across Singapore.

Step into a world of culinary delights at the city’s leading hotels and restaurants. From indulgent buffets and elegant afternoon teas to curated set menus, enjoy premium dining privileges up to 50% off under Taste Signature or savour 1-for-1 experiences with Taste 1-for-1. -Maybank

While some might dismiss this as “Love Dining lite”, with Accor Plus reducing its maximum dining discount from 50% to 30%, this move will at least provide some much-needed competitive pressure for American Express.

What is Maybank Taste Circle?

The Maybank Taste Circle programme features two components:

Taste Signature

Taste 1-for-1

To enjoy the promotion, payment must be made with a physical Maybank credit or debit card. Digital wallet payments are not eligible, as the physical card is required for verification purposes. Both principal and supplementary cardholders are able to participate.

Blackout dates apply, and there are limited redemptions per month, so it’s best to check with the restaurant at the time of reservation whether the promotion is still available.

Taste Signature

Taste Signature offers up to 50% off the food bill at participating restaurants, with the following discount structure.

Number of Diners Discount 2 people 50% 3 people 35% 4 people 25% 5-20 people 20%

On first glance, this may look identical to Love Dining. However, it differs in terms of discounts for solo diners, the cap on number of diners, and what the discount covers.

Love Dining Taste Circle Solo Diners 15% discount No discount Groups of 5 or more 20% discount, capped at 10 diners* 20% discount, capped at 20 diners Covers A la carte or buffet, depending on restaurant Buffet or set meal only *10 diner cap for Love Dining Hotels. Love Dining Restaurants cap the discount at 20 diners

Taste Signature privileges are currently available at the following restaurants:

🍽️ Taste Signature Venues Hotel Eligible Outlets Conrad Singapore Orchard Basilico*

Tea Lounge Premium Fullerton Hotel Singapore Town Restaurant*

The Courtyard* Goodwood Park Hotel Coffee Lounge

L’Espresso JW Marriott Singapore South Beach Beach Road Kitchen The Ritz Carlton Millennia Singapore The Ritz Lounge Premium Shangri-La Singapore The Line W Singapore Sentosa Cove The Kitchen Table*

SKIRT Premium *Also offer 1-for-1 glass of wine or cocktail for Maybank Premium Cardmembers

Do note that the venues labelled “Premium” are only for Maybank Premium Cardmembers, defined as:

Maybank Diamante Visa Infinite

Maybank Visa Infinite

Maybank Premier World Mastercard

Maybank World Mastercard

Each venue is capped at 100 redemptions per month (30 for Tea Lounge, Ritz Lounge and SKIRT) and some have further sub-caps for weekends, so you’re definitely going to want to make an advance reservation to secure your place.

Taste 1-for-1

Taste 1-for-1 works more like The Entertainer, in that cardmembers get 1-for-1 pricing on selected menu items, set menus or buffets.

Some sample offers include:

1-for-1 Ultimate Racines Buffet Brunch at Sofitel Singapore City Centre

1-for-1 buffet dinner at Seasonal Tastes, Westin Singapore

1-for-1 Surf & Sear buffet dinner at Plate, Carlton City Hotel

1-for-1 buffet dinner at Window on the Park, Holiday Inn Singapore Orchard City Centre

This could potentially be a better deal for large groups, since you’ll enjoy 50% off so long as your party is an even number.

Which Maybank card should you use for payment?

Maybank credit cards don’t offer great earn rates for local dining, with the notable exception of the Maybank XL Rewards Card which earns 4 mpd.

Card Local Dining Remarks Maybank XL Rewards

Apply

Maybank XL Rewards 4 mpd Min. spend S$500, capped at S$1K per c. month Maybank Horizon Visa Signature

Apply Maybank Horizon Visa Signature 1.2 mpd No min. spend or cap Maybank Visa Infinite

Apply Maybank Visa Infinite 1.2 mpd No min. spend or cap Maybank World Mastercard

Apply Maybank World Mastercard 0.4 mpd* No min. spend or cap *Earns 4 mpd at selected dining venues under the Imperial Treasure and Les Amis Group, but none of these are participating in Taste Circle



Remember: all payments must be made with a physical Maybank credit or debit card. You will not be able to pay through other apps like Kris+ if you want the discount.

Conclusion

The new Maybank Taste Circle offers cardholders up to 50% off dining or 1-for-1 deals at participating restaurants across Singapore. Maybank Premium Cardholders can also look forward to additional venues and discounted drinks.

It can’t quite go toe-to-toe with AMEX Love Dining, but does cover some venues that the other doesn’t, such as Conrad Singapore Orchard, Goodwood Park Hotel and Shangri-La Singapore.

Hopefully Maybank will grow this programme over time and expand the cap beyond the current 100 reservations per month.