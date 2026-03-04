Search
HomeCredit Cards
Credit CardsMaybank

Maybank Taste Circle: Up to 50% off dining or 1-for-1 deals at participating restaraunts

Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
0

Maybank's new Taste Circle programme offers up to 50% off the bill at the Conrad Singapore Orchard, Goodwood Park, Shangri-La, W Sentosa and more.

Maybank has launched a new dining programme called Taste Circle, which offers cardholders up to 50% off the bill, or 1-for-1 deals at participating restaurants across Singapore.

Step into a world of culinary delights at the city’s leading hotels and restaurants. From indulgent buffets and elegant afternoon teas to curated set menus, enjoy premium dining privileges up to 50% off under Taste Signature or savour 1-for-1 experiences with Taste 1-for-1

-Maybank

While some might dismiss this as “Love Dining lite”, with Accor Plus reducing its maximum dining discount from 50% to 30%, this move will at least provide some much-needed competitive pressure for American Express.

What is Maybank Taste Circle?

Maybank Taste Circle

The Maybank Taste Circle programme features two components:

  • Taste Signature 
  • Taste 1-for-1

To enjoy the promotion, payment must be made with a physical Maybank credit or debit card. Digital wallet payments are not eligible, as the physical card is required for verification purposes. Both principal and supplementary cardholders are able to participate. 

Blackout dates apply, and there are limited redemptions per month, so it’s best to check with the restaurant at the time of reservation whether the promotion is still available. 

Taste Signature

Basilico, Conrad Singapore Orchard

Taste Signature offers up to 50% off the food bill at participating restaurants, with the following discount structure.

Number of Diners Discount
2 people 50%
3 people 35%
4 people 25%
5-20 people 20%

On first glance, this may look identical to Love Dining. However, it differs in terms of discounts for solo diners, the cap on number of diners, and what the discount covers.

  Love Dining Taste Circle
Solo Diners 15% discount No discount
Groups of 5 or more 20% discount, capped at 10 diners* 20% discount, capped at 20 diners
Covers A la carte or buffet, depending on restaurant Buffet or set meal only
*10 diner cap for Love Dining Hotels. Love Dining Restaurants cap the discount at 20 diners

Taste Signature privileges are currently available at the following restaurants:

🍽️ Taste Signature Venues
Hotel Eligible Outlets
Conrad Singapore Orchard
  • Basilico*
  • Tea Lounge Premium
Fullerton Hotel Singapore
  • Town Restaurant*
  • The Courtyard*
Goodwood Park Hotel
  • Coffee Lounge
  • L’Espresso
JW Marriott Singapore South Beach
  • Beach Road Kitchen
The Ritz Carlton Millennia Singapore
  • The Ritz Lounge  Premium
Shangri-La Singapore
  • The Line
W Singapore Sentosa Cove
  • The Kitchen Table*
  • SKIRT Premium
*Also offer 1-for-1 glass of wine or cocktail for Maybank Premium Cardmembers

Do note that the venues labelled “Premium” are only for Maybank Premium Cardmembers, defined as:

  • Maybank Diamante Visa Infinite
  • Maybank Visa Infinite
  • Maybank Premier World Mastercard
  • Maybank World Mastercard

Each venue is capped at 100 redemptions per month (30 for Tea Lounge, Ritz Lounge and SKIRT) and some have further sub-caps for weekends, so you’re definitely going to want to make an advance reservation to secure your place.

Taste 1-for-1

Racines, Sofitel Singapore City Centre

Taste 1-for-1 works more like The Entertainer, in that cardmembers get 1-for-1 pricing on selected menu items, set menus or buffets. 

Some sample offers include: 

  • 1-for-1 Ultimate Racines Buffet Brunch at Sofitel Singapore City Centre
  • 1-for-1 buffet dinner at Seasonal Tastes, Westin Singapore
  • 1-for-1 Surf & Sear buffet dinner at Plate, Carlton City Hotel
  • 1-for-1 buffet dinner at Window on the Park, Holiday Inn Singapore Orchard City Centre

This could potentially be a better deal for large groups, since you’ll enjoy 50% off so long as your party is an even number. 

Which Maybank card should you use for payment?

Maybank credit cards don’t offer great earn rates for local dining, with the notable exception of the Maybank XL Rewards Card which earns 4 mpd.

Card Local Dining Remarks
Maybank XL Rewards
Apply
 4 mpd Min. spend S$500, capped at S$1K per c. month
Maybank Horizon Visa Signature
Apply		 1.2 mpd No min. spend or cap
Maybank Visa Infinite
Apply		 1.2 mpd No min. spend or cap
Maybank World Mastercard
Apply		 0.4 mpd* No min. spend or cap
*Earns 4 mpd at selected dining venues under the Imperial Treasure and Les Amis Group, but none of these are participating in Taste Circle

Remember: all payments must be made with a physical Maybank credit or debit card. You will not be able to pay through other apps like Kris+ if you want the discount.

Conclusion

The new Maybank Taste Circle offers cardholders up to 50% off dining or 1-for-1 deals at participating restaurants across Singapore. Maybank Premium Cardholders can also look forward to additional venues and discounted drinks.

It can’t quite go toe-to-toe with AMEX Love Dining, but does cover some venues that the other doesn’t, such as Conrad Singapore Orchard, Goodwood Park Hotel and Shangri-La Singapore. 

Hopefully Maybank will grow this programme over time and expand the cap beyond the current 100 reservations per month.

Purchases made through any of the links in this article may generate an affiliate commission that supports the running of the site. Found this post useful? Subscribe to our Telegram Channel to get these posts pushed directly to your phone, or our newsletter via the home page.
Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
Aaron founded The Milelion to help people travel better for less and impress chiobu. He was 50% successful.
Previous article
HeyMax offering 50% transfer bonus to Shangri-La Circle Points

Similar Articles

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

CREDIT CARD SIGN UP BONUSES

AMEX Platinum Charge
Get up to 63,750 miles with $3K spend in the first 90 days
Offer Expires: Mar 31, 2026
StanChart Visa Infinite
Get up to 52,800 miles with $2K spend in the first 60 days
Offer Expires: Mar 31, 2026
HSBC TravelOne Card
Get up to 34,800 miles with $1K spend in first 1-2 months
Offer Expires: Mar 31, 2026
StanChart Journey Card
Get up to 30,960 miles and $180 cash with $800 spend in first 60 days
Offer Expires: Mar 31, 2026
Citi PremierMiles Card
Get up to 30,960 miles with $800 spend in first 2 months
Offer Expires: May 4, 2026
Citi Prestige Card
Get up to 63,200 miles with $14K spend in first 2 months
Offer Expires: Jun 30, 2026
See All Offers
Offers may only apply to new-to-bank customers. Read T&Cs for full details.
Advertisment

Featured Deals

Expires: Mar 11, 2026
AMEX Platinum Charge doubles welcome offer for existing customers
8
By Aaron Wong
Expires: Mar 31, 2026
HSBC TravelOne Card extends 33,600 miles welcome bonus
5
By Aaron Wong
Advertisment
Join The Milelion on Telegram
Subscribe to Milelion Roars
Milelion Events

Follow us

7,110FansLike
14,867FollowersFollow

TAGS

featuredcredit cardsairlineshotelssingapore airlinesdealsstar alliancekrisflyeramexguestwriterstrip reportswdsuobdbscitibankoneworldmattcamerican expressocbcsqhiltonsingsaverloungehotel reviewstaycations

© Copyright 2026 The Milelion All Rights Reserved | Web Design by Enchant.sg