Aeroplan selling points with up to a 90% bonus

Air Canada Aeroplan has launched a new points sale, which offers up to a 90% bonus on purchases made by 20 March 2026. This reduces the cost per point to 1.84 SG cents each.

Aeroplan is one of my favourite award programmes because of its sweet spots and generous rules. Unfortunately, Aeroplan points are very difficult to earn in Singapore, so buying them is really the only way to accumulate a critical mass.

This is slightly lower than the previous sale, which offered a 100% bonus. That said, Singapore Airlines Business Class space continues to be bookable through Aeroplan, with Australia and Japan awards available at just 45,000 miles (S$828 in points).

All the same, you should confirm that the seats you want are available before pulling the trigger on any purchases!

Aeroplan selling points with up to 90% bonus

From now till 20 March 2026, 3.59 p.m SGT, Aeroplan members can buy points with up to a 90% bonus. Offers are targeted, so you’ll need to log in to your account and see what your offer is.

Here’s how my bonus is tiered:

Buy 2,000-3,000 points: No bonus (3.75 CAD ¢ per mile)

Buy 4,000-15,000 points: 40% bonus (2.68 CAD ¢ per mile)

Buy 20,000-60,000 points: 60% bonus (2.34 CAD ¢ per mile)

Buy 70,000+ points: 90% bonus (1.97 CAD¢ per mile)

Buying points with a 90% bonus is equivalent to paying 1.97 CAD¢ per mile, or 1.84 SG¢ per mile at current exchange rates.

You can buy up to 500,000 Aeroplan points per transaction, and 1,000,000 Aeroplan points per calendar year. These figures are pre-bonus, so in other words, during this sale you could purchase up to 1,900,000 Aeroplan points.

How does Aeroplan price awards?

Aeroplan still uses traditional award charts to price its redemptions, with the world divided into North America, Atlantic, Pacific and South America segments. Within each segment, award prices depend on the distance flown.

Here’s a sampling of award prices for flights out of Singapore in Business Class, with KrisFlyer for comparison.

✈️ One-way Business Class Awards Aeroplan KrisFlyer Singapore to Europe 80,000 miles 108,500 miles Singapore to USA 87,500 miles 112,500 to 117,000 miles Singapore to Japan & South Korea 45,000 miles 54,500 miles Singapore to Australia 45,000 miles 42,500 to 72,000 miles Singapore to New Zealand 60,000 miles 72,000 miles

Now, I realise it’s not fair to compare the two programmes on a 1:1 basis, because it’s much easier to earn KrisFlyer miles in Singapore than Aeroplan points.

But if we leave aside the earning aspect and just think about outright buying miles, you could fly from Singapore to Adelaide, Brisbane and Sydney for just 45,000 miles (S$828) + S$102 in taxes and fees.

Seats.Aero shows a large amount of Business Class space, especially to Adelaide and Brisbane.

Likewise, you can also book awards between Singapore and Japan/South Korea for 45,000 miles (S$828) + S$102 in taxes and fees.

Seats.Aero likewise shows a healthy amount of Business Class space for Tokyo and Osaka, on a mix of ANA and Singapore Airlines.

For more on how to use Seats.Aero, refer to the guide below.

What do I love about Aeroplan?

Redemption rates aside, there’s plenty to love about Aeroplan.

First, there are no fuel surcharges on any award ticket. This means you can redeem premium cabin awards on airlines like Lufthansa and Turkish and not get hit by hefty cash copayments. The only extra charge you’ll pay is a C$39 (~S$36) partner booking fee imposed by Aeroplan.

Second, you can add a stopover (of up to 45 days) to a one-way award for a flat 5,000 points. For example, you could fly from Singapore to the United States via Japan, stay a week in Japan, and only pay an extra 5,000 points for the privilege. Alternatively, you could make Singapore the stopover point and book an itinerary like Sydney to Singapore to Taipei, settling two holidays at one go (provided you’re able to start your second holiday within 45 days of the first one ending).

Third, adding an infant costs just 2,500 points or C$25 (~S$23) per segment, regardless of cabin class. That’s right, even if you’re in First Class, you’ll pay at most C$25, not 10% of the commercial fare!

Fourth, Aeroplan has a ton of award partners. Not only can you redeem awards for Star Alliance members, but many non-Star Alliance ones too, including Air Serbia, Azul, Etihad, Gulf Air, and Oman Air. And while many other loyalty programmes force you to call up customer service to check partner availability, virtually all Aeroplan partners can be searched and booked online.

So in short, Aeroplan points are awesome. They’re just very hard to earn via credit cards in Singapore, with HSBC and HeyMax the only transfer partners.

How long are Aeroplan points valid for?

Aeroplan points will expire after 18 months of inactivity.

Earning or redeeming at least 1 point will extend the entire balance’s validity by a further 18 months.

How much does it cost to change or cancel Aeroplan awards?

One drawback of Aeroplan is that it does have relatively strict policies regarding ticket changes and refunds.

It costs a flat C$100 (~S$93) to change an award ticket, and C$150 (~S$139) to cancel an award ticket. All changes must be made at least two hours before departure.

What card should I use?

Purchases of Aeroplan points are processed by Points.com in CAD as MCC 7399 (i.e. they won’t code as airline transactions).

Here’s the best cards to maximise miles on this purchase.

Card Earn Rate Remarks Citi Rewards Card

Apply

4 mpd Cap of S$1K per s. month DCS Imperium Card

Apply

DCS Imperium Card 4 mpd Min. S$4K FCY spend per c. month, otherwise 2.4 mpd Maybank XL Rewards

Apply Maybank XL Rewards 4 mpd Min S$500 per c. month, cap of S$1K per c. month UOB Visa Signature

Apply

4 mpd Min S$1K, max S$1.2K FCY spend per s. month StanChart Beyond Card

Apply

StanChart Beyond Card 3-4 mpd 3 mpd for regular, 3.5 mpd for PB, 4 mpd for PP. No cap

Apply

Maybank World Mastercard 3.2 mpd Min. S$4K per c. month, no cap. Earn 2.8 mpd with min. S$800 per c. month



Apply Maybank Visa Infinite 3.2 mpd Min. S$4K per c. month, no cap, otherwise 2 mpd

Apply

StanChart Visa Infinite 3 mpd Min S$2K per s. month, no cap, otherwise 1 mpd BOC Elite Miles Card

Apply BOC Elite Miles Card 2.8 mpd

No min. spend or cap Maybank Horizon Visa Signature

Apply

Maybank Horizon Visa Signature 2.8 mpd Min S$800 per c. month, no cap, otherwise 1.2 mpd S. Month= Statement Month | C. Month= Calendar Month

Remember, you can pair the Citi Rewards Card with Amaze to earn 4 mpd on Points.com purchases, while paying lower FCY fees than banks. Do not use HSBC cards or the DBS Woman’s World Card for Points.com purchases, as MCC 7399 will not earn bonus points. You should also avoid using the Chocolate Visa Card, as MCC 7399 is now considered a “bill payment” and can only earn up to 100 Max Miles each month.

Conclusion

Aeroplan has launched a new sale that offers up to a 90% bonus on points purchases made by 20 March 2026, reducing the cost per point to 1.84 SG cents.

You should never buy points speculatively, though if you’ve taken the time to browse the award options and spot something you like, this would be an opportunity to lock it in.

The good news (bad news for KrisFlyer members, I suppose) is that medium and long-haul SIA Business Class awards have reappeared on Aeroplan, making this a good opportunity to buy miles and redeem those seats for less.

What Aeroplan offer did you get?