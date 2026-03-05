Roundup: Credit Card Sign-up Bonuses (March 2026)

Here’s The MileLion’s monthly roundup of the latest credit card sign-up bonuses in Singapore for March 2026.

For those with big-ticket spending coming up, these bonuses could be an opportunity to rack up some extra miles or gifts, so plan your spending accordingly!

If you landed on this page through a search engine, you can check whether you’re viewing the most up-to-date version of this article here.

Primer: Sign-up Bonuses 👉 Primer: Sign-Up Bonuses A sign-up bonus can be summarised as: spend S$X within Y days to get Z miles While some cards offer miles with the payment of the annual fee, I’m only looking at offers with a spending component, since this lets you earn miles as a by-product of spending. Some questions to ask before getting started: Should I cancel any of my existing cards so I can regain new-to-bank status? The best offers are typically reserved for new-to-bank customers, defined as those who don’t hold a principal credit card with a given bank, and have not cancelled one in the past 12 months (this can be as short as 6 months for some; refer to the definition in the T&Cs) If you have only one card with a given bank and don’t use it, consider cancelling it so you can start the clock on resetting your new-to-bank status

When do I expect my payments to be due? Credit card sign-up bonuses require you to spend a certain amount in a given time period, usually 30, 60, or 90 days By timing your applications around your payment dates, you stand a better chance of meeting the minimum spend

[For those with a partner] Can we leverage “two-player” mode? If your spending is significant, then each of you could sign up for a principal card to enjoy the same bonus twice If your spending is not so large, then one of you could sign up for a principal card and give the other a supplementary card, so as to pool your spending Remember, you can only transfer miles to the principal cardholder’s frequent flyer account. However, KrisFlyer allows you to redeem miles for friends and family, so this won’t be that big a deal



At a glance: Current sign-up bonuses

Here’s a summary of the current sign-up bonuses on the market, presented two ways:

Payoff ratio Cost per mile

Payoff ratio refers to the bonus miles divided by total spend (excluding annual fee). Basically: what’s the bang for your buck? For every S$1 of spend, how many miles do you get?

On that basis, here are the best sign-up offers.

💳 Credit Card Sign-Up Bonuses

(sorted by payoff ratio ) Spend (AF) Miles^ Payoff

DBS Altitude Card Apply

Ends 12 May 26

S$800

(S$196)* 38K

NTB

47.5

NTB

AMEX KF Ascend

AMEX KF Ascend Apply (New)

Apply (Ex.)

Ends 31 Mar 26

S$1K

NTB

S$1K

ETB

(S$398) 38.8K

NTB

25K

ETB



38.8

NTB

25

ETB



StanChart Journey

Apply

Ends 31 Mar 26

S$800

(S$196)* 30K + S$180

NTB

37.5

NTB



Citi Premier Miles Apply

Ends 4 May 26

S$800

(S$196)* 30K

NTB

37.5

NTB



HSBC T1 Card Apply

Ends 31 Mar 26

S$1K

(S$196) 33.6K

NTB

21.6K

ETB 33.6

NTB

21.6

ETB

StanChart VI

Apply

Ends 31 Mar 26 S$2K

(S$600) 50K

NTB

ETB

25

NTB

ETB

AMEX Plat CC

Apply

Ends 31 Mar 26

S$1K

(S$327) 22.2K

NTB

22.2

NTB

Citi Rewards

Apply

Ends 4 May 26

S$800

(FYF) 16K

NTB

20

NTB

HSBC Premier MC

HSBC Premier MC Apply

Ends 31 Mar 26

S$5K

(N/A) 91.8K

NTB

ETB

18.4

NTB

ETB

AMEX Plat Charge

Apply

Ends 31 Mar 26

S$8K

NTB

S$3K

ETB

(S$1,744) 115K

NTB

49.1K

ETB

14.4

NTB

16.4

ETB

UOB VI Metal Apply

Ends 31 Mar 26

S$4K

(S$654) 60K

NTB

40K

ETB

15

NTB

10

ETB

AMEX KF Card

AMEX KF Card Apply

Ends 31 Mar 26

S$1K

(FYF) 12.9K

NTB

12.9

NTB

StanChart Beyond

Apply

Ends 31 Mar 26 S$20K

(S$1,635) 100K

NTB

ETB

5

NTB

ETB

Citi Prestige

Apply

Ends 30 Jun 26

S$14K

(S$652) 45K

NTB

ETB

3.2

NTB

ETB

^Does not include base miles

*Fee waiver option available, with smaller number of bonus miles. See below for full details.

NTB New-to-bank customer | ETB Existing customer

Cost per mile refers to the annual fee divided by bonus miles. If you need to pay an annual fee as part of the sign-up bonus, you’re essentially paying for miles— the question is, how much?

On that basis, here are the best sign-up offers.

💳 Credit Card Sign-Up Bonuses

(sorted by cost per mile ) Spend (AF) Miles^ Cost Per Mile AMEX KF Card

AMEX KF Card Apply

Ends 31 Mar 26

S$1K

(FYF) 12.9K

NTB

– Citi Rewards

Apply

Ends 4 May 26 S$800

(FYF) 16K

NTB

– HSBC Premier MC

HSBC Premier MC Apply

Ends 31 Mar 26

S$5K

(N/A) 91.8K

NTB

ETB

– StanChart Journey

Apply

Ends 31 Mar 26

S$800

(S$196)* 30K + S$180

NTB

0.05

NTB



DBS Altitude Card Apply

Ends 31 Mar 26

S$800

(S$196)* 38K

NTB

0.52

NTB



HSBC T1 Card Apply

Ends 31 Mar 26

S$800

(S$196) 33.6K

NTB

21.6K

ETB 0.58

NTB

0.91

ETB

Citi Premier Miles

Apply

Ends 4 May 26 S$800

(S$196)* 30K

NTB

0.65

NTB



UOB VI Metal Apply

Ends 31 Mar 26

S$4K

(S$654) 60K

NTB

40K

ETB

1.09

NTB

1.64

ETB

StanChart VI

StanChart VI Apply

Ends 31 Mar 26 S$2K

(S$600) 50K

NTB

ETB

1.20

NTB

ETB

AMEX KF Ascend

AMEX KF Ascend Apply (New)

Apply (Ex.)

Ends 31 Mar 26

S$1K

NTB

S$1K

ETB

(S$398) 38.8K

NTB

25K

ETB



1.03

NTB

1.59

ETB

Citi Prestige

Apply

Ends 30 Jun 26 S$14K

(S$652) 45K

NTB

ETB

1.45

NTB

ETB

StanChart Beyond

Apply

Ends 31 Mar 26 S$20K

(S$1,635) 100K

NTB

ETB

1.64

NTB

ETB

AMEX Plat CC

Apply

Ends 31 Mar 26

S$1K

(S$327) 22.2K

NTB

1.48

NTB AMEX Plat Charge

Apply

Ends 31 Mar 26

S$8K

NTB

S$3K

ETB

(S$1,744) 115K

NTB

49.1K

ETB

3.67 #

NTB

3.55

ETB ^Does not include base miles

*Fee waiver option available, with smaller number of bonus miles. See below for full details.

#You must pay the second year’s annual fee to receive the full number of bonus miles

NTB New-to-bank customer | ETB Existing customer



Ultimately, both sets of ranking criteria have a common shortcoming: they only look at miles. Some of these cards have additional benefits like free hotel nights or airport lounge access, which you’ll also need to factor in.

Therefore, it’s always advisable to read through each of the sign-up bonus articles and The MileLion’s Card Reviews before coming to a decision.

AMEX KrisFlyer Ascend

AMEX KrisFlyer Ascend

(Offer Ends: 31 Mar 26)

Apply (New)

Apply (Existing) New Existing Annual Fee S$397.85

(must be paid)

S$397.85

(must be paid)

Spend S$1,000

S$1,000 Spend Period 60 days 60 days Base Miles 1,200 1,200 Bonus Miles 38,800 25,000 Total Miles 40,000 26,200 New customers are defined as those who do not hold a principal or supplementary AMEX consumer card, and have not cancelled a principal or supplementary AMEX consumer card in the past 12 months Existing customers are defined as those who have not cancelled a principal AMEX KrisFlyer Ascend Card in the past 12 months



New-to-AMEX cardholders who apply and receive approval for an AMEX KrisFlyer Ascend by 31 March 2026 will receive 38,800 bonus miles when they pay the annual fee and spend S$1,000 within 60 days of approval.

Existing AMEX cardholders who apply and receive approval for an AMEX KrisFlyer Ascend by 31 March 2026 will receive 25,000 bonus miles when they pay the annual fee and make their first spend of at least S$1,000 within 60 days of approval.

Both new and existing cardholders will also earn a further 1,200 base miles (S$1,000 @ 1.2 mpd).

The calculations assume that this is your first-ever American Express Singapore Airlines cobrand card. If you have held one in the past at any time, you need to deduct 5,000 miles from the bonus component.

While the first year’s annual fee cannot be waived, you’ll receive a complimentary one-night stay at participating Hilton properties and Hilton Silver status (which saves you the 5th night off award night redemptions).

Unfortunately, the AMEX KrisFlyer Ascend is a lot less attractive now, following a November 2024 nerf which removed its lounge vouchers, reduced its earn rates, and hiked the annual fee. The welcome bonus can still make the first year worthwhile, but otherwise I wouldn’t be looking to renew my card.

AMEX KrisFlyer Credit Card

AMEX KrisFlyer Credit Card

(Offer Ends: 31 Mar 26) Apply New Only Annual Fee S$179.85

(first year waived)

Spend S$1,000 Spend Period 60 days Base Miles 1,100 Bonus Miles 12,900 Total Miles 14,000 New customers are defined as those who do not hold a principal or supplementary AMEX consumer card, and have not cancelled a principal or supplementary AMEX consumer card in the past 12 months

New-to-AMEX cardholders who apply and receive approval for an AMEX KrisFlyer Credit Card by 31 March 2026 and spend S$1,000 in the first 60 days will receive 12,900 bonus miles. Assuming you clock the minimum spend on local transactions, you’ll earn a further 1,100 base miles (S$1,000 @ 1.1 mpd).

Do note that the calculations assume that this is your first-ever American Express Singapore Airlines cobrand card. If you have held one in the past at any time, you need to deduct 5,000 miles from the bonus component.

AMEX Platinum Charge

AMEX Platinum Charge

(Offer Ends: 31 Mar 26) Apply (New)

Apply (Existing) Details New Existing Annual Fee S$1,744

(must be paid) S$1,744

(must be paid) Spend S$8,000 S$3,000 Spend Period 90 days 90 days Base Miles 5,000

1,875

Bonus Miles 115,000

49,125

Total Miles 120,000

51,000

New customers are defined as those who do not hold a principal or supplementary AMEX consumer card, and have not cancelled a principal or supplementary AMEX consumer card in the past 12 months

Existing customers are defined as those who have not cancelled a principal AMEX Platinum Charge in the past 12 months

New-to-AMEX customers who apply and receive approval for an AMEX Platinum Charge by 31 March 2026 will receive 230,000 bonus MR points (115,000 miles) when they spend S$8,000 within 90 days of approval. They will also earn a further 10,000 base MR points (5,000 miles) for the S$8,000 spend.

However, do note that of the 230,000 bonus MR points, 120,000 will be awarded 15 months after approval. This basically means you’ll have to commit to the card for at least two years, and pay the annual fee twice.

Existing AMEX customers who apply and receive approval for an AMEX Platinum Charge by 31 March 2026 will receive 98,250 bonus MR points (49,125 miles) when they spend S$3,000 within 90 days of approval. They will also earn a further 3,750 MR points (1,875 miles) for the S$3,000 spend.

It’s worth noting that the existing customer offer has been almost doubled (it was 53,750 bonus MR points previously), with the minimum spend remaining the same. This is the best offer we have seen in more than two years, based on an MR points-to-spend ratio.

AMEX Platinum Credit Card

AMEX Platinum Credit Card

(Offer Ends: 31 Mar 26)

Apply

New Annual Fee S$327

(must be paid) Spend S$1,000 Spend Period 60 days Base Miles 568

Bonus Miles 22,159

Total Miles 22,727

New customers are defined as those who do not hold a principal or supplementary AMEX consumer card, and have not cancelled a principal or supplementary AMEX consumer card in the past 12 months

Existing customers are defined as those who have not cancelled a principal AMEX Platinum Credit Card in the past 12 months

New-to-AMEX customers who apply and receive approval for an AMEX Platinum Credit Card by 31 March 2026 will receive 48,750 bonus MR points (22,159 miles) with a minimum spend of S$1,000 within 60 days of approval. Assuming you clock the minimum spend on local general spending, you’ll earn a further 1,250 base MR points (568 miles).

All cardholders continue to receive an annual S$200 Fashion & Dining credit, together with Love Dining and Chillax perks.

Citi PremierMiles Card

Citi PremierMiles Card

(Offer Ends: 4 May 26) Apply Details New Only Offer 1 Offer 2 Annual Fee S$196.20

(must be paid) S$196.20

(first year waived) Spend S$800 S$800 Spend Period 2-3 months 2-3 months Base Miles 960 960 Bonus Miles 30,000 8,000 Total Miles 30,960 8,960 New customers are defined as those who do not currently hold a principal Citi credit card, and have not cancelled one in the past 12 months

New-to-bank customers can earn 30,000 bonus miles when they pay the S$196.20 annual fee and spend S$800 within 2-3 months of approval (the exact timeframe depends on when approval comes through; you have until the end of the second month after the approval month to spend).

Alternatively, they can earn 8,000 bonus miles when they spend S$800 within 2-3 months of approval, together with an annual fee waiver.

Assuming you clock the minimum spend on local transactions, you’ll earn a further 960 base miles (S$800 @ 1.2 mpd).

Citi Prestige Card

Citi Prestige Card

(Offer Ends: 30 Jun 26) Apply Details New & Existing Annual Fee S$651.82

(must be paid) Spend S$14,000 Spend Period 2-3 months Base Miles 18,200 Bonus Miles 45,000 Total Miles 63,200 Offer valid for anyone who has not cancelled a principal Citi Prestige Card in the past 12 months

There’s a big nerf to the Citi Prestige Card’s welcome offer this month, which has been cut to 45,000 bonus miles for cardholders who:

Pay the S$651.82 annual fee

Spend S$14,000 by the end of the second month following approval

For perspective, last month you could earn 57,000 bonus miles with a minimum spend of just S$2,000!

Citigold and Citigold Private Client customers will receive an extra 8,000 bonus miles for a total of 65,000 bonus miles, with a minimum spend of S$12,000 and S$10,000 respectively.

As a reminder, Citi PayAll transactions can be used to meet the minimum spend, provided the annual fee is paid. Alternatively, you can use your card to make direct payments for things like insurance, hospital bills, and charitable donations— even though you won’t earn any base miles for these, they will count towards minimum spend.

What’s noteworthy about this offer is that it’s available to existing Citi cardholders as well, so holding a Citi PremierMiles Card or Citi Rewards Card won’t disqualify you from participating.

Citi Rewards Card

Citi Rewards Card

(Offer Ends: 4 May 26) Apply Details New Only Annual Fee S$196.20

(first year waived) Spend S$800 Spend Period 2-3 months Base Miles 3,200 Bonus Miles 16,000 Total Miles 19,200 New customers are defined as those who do not currently hold a principal Citi credit card, and have not cancelled one in the past 12 months

New-to-bank customers can earn 16,000 bonus miles when they spend S$800 within 2-3 months of approval (the exact timeframe depends on when approval comes through; you have until the end of the second month after the approval month to spend). The first year’s annual fee is waived.

Assuming you clock the minimum spend on online transactions (and you should, given how easy it is), you’ll earn a further 3,200 base miles (S$800 @ 4 mpd). An easy way of doing this would be through Amaze, which turns offline transactions into online ones- though keep in mind that a 1% fee (min. S$0.50) applies to all transactions in SGD.

I consider the Citi Rewards Card to be practically essential for miles collectors, and if you don’t have one for whatever reason, that’s something you need to change.

DBS Altitude Card



(Offer Ends: 12 May 26) Apply Details New Only Annual Fee S$196.20

(can be waived with 10,000 fewer bonus miles) Spend S$800 Spend Period 60 days Base Miles 1,040 Bonus Miles 38,000 Total Miles 39,040 New customers are defined as those who do not currently hold a principal DBS/POSB credit card, and have not cancelled one in the past 12 months

New-to-bank customers who apply for a DBS Altitude Card with the promo code ALTP38 will enjoy 38,000 bonus miles when they pay the S$196.20 annual fee and spend S$800 within 60 days of approval.

They must also have a valid DBS PayLah! account by the end of the qualifying spend period, which shouldn’t be very difficult to do.

Should you not wish to pay the annual fee, applying with the code ALTPW28 gets you a first year fee waiver, with 28,000 bonus miles.

Assuming you clock the minimum spend on local transactions, you’ll earn a further 1,040 base miles (S$800 @ 1.3 mpd).

For this month, DBS has added an alternative non-miles gift option of a Samsonite FLATFORM Spinner 28″ with foldable duffel bag. If you prefer this gift instead, apply with the code SAMDBS (the first year’s annual fee will be automatically waived).

HSBC Premier Mastercard

HSBC Premier Mastercard

(Offer Ends: 31 Mar 26) Apply Details New & Existing Annual Fee S$708.50

(waived for HSBC Premier customers with $200K TRB)

Spend S$5,000 Spend Period 1-2 months Base Miles 8,400 Bonus Miles 91,800 Total Miles 100,200

The HSBC Premier Mastercard is offering new and existing HSBC cardholders up to 91,800 bonus miles when they:

Pay the annual fee of S$708.50 (not required for HSBC Premier customers with a minimum TRB of S$200K)

Spend at least S$5,000 by the end of the month following approval

Opt-in for marketing communications during the sign-up process (do not forget this step, or you won’t get anything!)

Assuming you clock the minimum spend on local transactions, you’ll earn a further 8,400 base miles (S$5,000 @ 1.68 mpd).

This offer is nearly 60% higher than last month’s, and as before, there is no annual fee if you’re a HSBC Premier customer with a minimum TRB of S$200,000.

HSBC TravelOne Card

HSBC TravelOne Card

(Offer Ends: 31 Mar 26)

Apply

Details

New Existing Annual Fee S$196.20

(must be paid) S$196.20

(must be paid) Spend S$1,000 S$1,000 Spend Period 1-2 months 1-2 months Base Miles 1,200 1,200 Bonus Miles 33,600 21,600 Total Miles 34,800 22,800 New customers are defined as those who do not currently hold a principal HSBC credit card, and have not cancelled one in the past 12 months Existing customers are defined as those whose most recent principal HSBC credit card was issued more than 12 months ago, and have not cancelled a principal HSBC credit card in the past 12 months

The HSBC TravelOne Card is offering new and existing HSBC cardholders up to 33,600 miles and 21,600 miles respectively when they:

Pay the annual fee of S$196.20

Spend at least S$1,000 by the end of the month following approval

Opt-in for marketing communications during the sign-up process (do not forget this step, or you won’t get anything!)

Assuming you clock the minimum spend on local transactions, you’ll earn a further 1,200 base miles (S$1,000 @ 1.2 mpd).

Cardholders enjoy other perks like four lounge visits per calendar year (or eight in the first membership year), 20 transfer partners, as well as instant, fee-free conversions.

StanChart Beyond Card



(Offer Ends: 31 Mar 26) Apply Details New & Existing Annual Fee S$1,635

(must be paid)

Spend S$20,000 Spend Period 90 days Base Miles 30,000 Bonus Miles 100,000 Total Miles 130,000

The StanChart Beyond Card is offering both new-to-bank and existing StanChart customers a 100,000 miles welcome bonus.

This is split into:

60,000 miles for paying the S$1,635 annual fee

for paying the S$1,635 annual fee 40,000 miles for spending at least S$20,000 within 90 days of approval (S$10,000 if you’re a StanChart employee)

Assuming you’re a regular StanChart customer and spend the S$20,000 in local currency, you’ll earn an additional 30,000 base miles (S$20,000 @ 1.5 mpd). Priority Banking and Priority Private cardholders will earn 40,000 base miles (S$20,000 @ 2 mpd).

The StanChart Beyond Card isn’t cheap by any means, and would-be applicants should think very carefully about whether they can make the math work. I’ve covered this more in the article below.

StanChart Journey Card

StanChart Journey Card

(Offer Ends: 31 Mar 26) Apply (Fee Waiver) Apply (Fee Paying) Details New

(Pay AF) New

(AF Waiver) Annual Fee S$196.20

(must be paid)

S$196.20

(first year waived) Spend S$800 S$800 Spend Period 60 days 60 days Base Miles 960 960 Bonus Miles 30,000 + S$180 20,000 + S$180 Total Miles 30,960 + S$180 20,960 + S$180 New customers are defined as those who do not currently hold a principal StanChart credit card, and have not cancelled one in the past 12 months

New-to-bank customers who pay the annual fee will receive 30,000 bonus miles for spending S$800 in the first 60 days of approval. Assuming that S$800 is spent in local currency, cardholders will earn an additional 960 base miles (S$800 @ 1.2 mpd).

New-to-bank customers who want a first year fee waiver will receive 20,000 bonus miles for spending S$800 in the first 60 days of approval. Assuming that S$800 is spent in local currency, cardholders will earn an additional 960 base miles (S$800 @ 1.2 mpd).

Regardless of whether you take the fee paying or fee waiver option, applying via SingSaver allows new-to-bank customers to stack the bonus miles with a choice of extra gifts:

Samsonite Straren Spinner 67/24

12,000 Max Miles (convert to 30+ airline and hotel partners at 1:1 ratio with no fees)

(convert to 30+ airline and hotel partners at 1:1 ratio with no fees) Apple AirPods 4 (without ANC)

S$180 cash

However, do note that SingSaver gifts for Standard Chartered now have an additional requirement. In addition to the minimum spend, cardholders must now do one of the following, within 60 days of card approval.

Apply for Standard Chartered EasyPay for at least three retail transactions on your credit card with a min. amount of S$150 each, with at least 12 months tenure Apply and open a Standard Chartered Bonus$aver Account with a min. deposit of S$3,000 Get approved for a Standard Chartered CashOne Personal Loan with a min. amount of S$1,000 and 12-month tenure Get approved for a Standard Chartered credit card funds transfer with a min. loan amount of S$1,000 for a min. tenure of 3 months

With the exception of (2), all the other options here will have some fees involved, which will eat into the value of your welcome gift.

StanChart Visa Infinite Card

StanChart Visa Infinite Card

(Offer Ends: 31 Mar 26)

Apply Details

New & Existing Annual Fee S$599.50

(must be paid) Spend S$2,000 Spend Period 60 days Base Miles 2,800 Bonus Miles 50,000 Total Miles 52,800 New customers are defined as those who do not currently hold a principal StanChart credit card, and have not cancelled one in the past 12 months

The StanChart Visa Infinite is offering 50,000 bonus miles for paying the S$599.50 annual fee and spending S$2,000 within 60 days of approval. This offer is available to both new and existing StanChart cardholders— it’s very rare we see an offer for the latter, so this is worth taking note of.

I personally don’t think the StanChart Visa Infinite is a very compelling card, as the main benefit it offers are six lounge visits and the opportunity to buy discounted miles via its income tax payment facility. However, if you’re just in it for the bonus miles, then you basically pay 1.2 cents per mile, which is an attractive price.

UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card

UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card

(Offer Ends: 31 Mar 26) Apply Details New Existing Annual Fee S$654

(must be paid) S$654

(must be paid) Spend S$4,000 S$4,000 Spend Period 30 days 30 days Base Miles 5,600 5,600 Bonus Miles 60,000 40,000 Total Miles 65,600 45,600 New customers are defined as those who do not currently hold a principal UOB credit card, and have not cancelled one in the past 12 months

New-to-bank/existing customers will enjoy 60,000 miles/40,000 bonus miles when they apply for a UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card, pay the S$654 annual fee and spend S$4,000 within 30 days of approval.

Assuming you clock the minimum spend on local transactions, you’ll earn a further 5,600 base miles (S$4,000 @ 1.4 mpd).

Unfortunately, UOB has not only cut the welcome offer for new customers (it used to be 80,000 miles), it’s also doubled the “timeout” threshold for a new-to-bank customer from six months to 12 months.

My picks for March 2026

The AMEX Platinum Charge’s welcome offer for existing AMEX customers continues to be a good pick, offering 98,250 bonus MR points with a minimum spend of just S$3,000. That said, it’s clearly not as good as last month, due to the recent Membership Rewards devaluation. Last month, 98,250 MR points was worth 61,406 miles. Now, it’s worth 49,125 miles.

Otherwise, the HSBC Premier Mastercard recently upsized its welcome offer by 60% to 91,800 bonus miles. Assuming you qualify for the annual fee waiver, this is a fantastic deal, since you’ll also enjoy up to four unlimited-visit Priority Pass cards, complimentary airport limo transfers, and Mastercard World Elite benefits.

Speaking of annual fees, those not keen on paying them can also consider the AMEX KrisFlyer Credit Card and Citi Rewards Card for 12,900 and 16,000 miles respectively, fee-free.

Non-miles welcome offers

Here’s a roundup of the other non-miles sign-up bonuses that are currently running in the market.

💳 Credit Card Sign-Up Bonuses

(Non-miles) Spend (Period) Reward^ CIMB Visa Signature

Ends 31 Mar 26

Apply S$108

(30 days) S$138

NTB DBS yuu AMEX

Ends 12 May 26

Apply

S$800

(60 days)

Use code CASH288 S$288

NTB

DBS yuu Visa

Ends 12 May 26

Apply

HSBC Revolution

Ends 5 Mar 26

Apply S$500

(1-2 mo.) S$400

NTB MB Horizon

No end date

Apply

S$1,300

(2 mo.) Luggage

NTB



Ends 5 Mar 26

Apply

S$400

(30 days) S$370

NTB

^Other rewards may be offered too, click on Apply link for full details

Do note that you will only count as a new customer for the first card you’re approved for. Subsequent approvals will receive existing customer gifts, if any.

Conclusion

As with all credit card sign-up offers, it’s important to read through the T&Cs to confirm eligibility, qualifying spend definitions, and fulfilment timelines. Don’t panic if you don’t see the bonus immediately upon meeting the minimum spend; these usually take three months or more to process.

I also recommend saving a copy of the T&Cs for your own reference, because banks may overwrite the T&Cs when new campaigns are launched, or worse, retroactively modify them!