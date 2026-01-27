Search
Aeroplan selling points with up to a 100% bonus

Aaron Wong
From now till 17 February 2026, buy Aeroplan points at 1.74 SG cents each, and redeem Business Class awards to Japan and Australia for just 45,000 miles.

Air Canada Aeroplan has launched a new points sale, which offers up to a 100% bonus on purchases made by 17 February 2026. This reduces the cost per point to 1.74 SG cents each, and is the largest bonus we see offered.

Aeroplan is one of my favourite award programmes because of its sweet spots and generous rules. Unfortunately, Aeroplan points are very difficult to earn in Singapore, so buying them is really the only way to accumulate a critical mass.

While the previous sale also offered a 100% bonus, buying points was a more marginal proposition then because medium and long-haul Singapore Airlines award space had largely vanished from Aeroplan. The good news this time is that awards have reappeared, with plenty of Business Class awards between Singapore and Australia available at just 45,000 miles (S$783 in points). 

All the same, you should confirm that the seats you want are available before pulling the trigger on any purchases!

Aeroplan selling points with up to 100% bonus

Buy Aeroplan points

From now till 17 February 2026, 3.59 p.m SGT, Aeroplan members can buy points with up to a 100% bonus. Offers are targeted, so you’ll need to log in to your account and see what your offer is.

Here’s how my bonus is tiered:

  • Buy 2,000-4,000 points: No bonus (3.75 CAD¢ per mile)
  • Buy 5,000-25,000 points: 55% bonus (2.42 CAD¢ per mile)
  • Buy 30,000-70,000 points: 75% bonus (2.14 CAD¢ per mile)
  • Buy 70,000+ points: 100% bonus (1.88 CAD¢ per mile)

Buying points with a 100% bonus is equivalent to paying 1.88 CAD¢ per mile, or 1.74 SG¢ per mile at current exchange rates.

You can buy up to 500,000 Aeroplan points per transaction, and 1,000,000 Aeroplan points per calendar year. These figures are pre-bonus, so in other words, during this sale you could purchase up to 2,000,000 Aeroplan points.

How does Aeroplan price awards?

Aeroplan award zones

Aeroplan still uses traditional award charts to price its redemptions, with the world divided into North America, Atlantic, Pacific and South America segments. Within each segment, award prices depend on the distance flown. 

Here’s a sampling of award prices for flights out of Singapore in Business Class, with KrisFlyer for comparison.

✈️ One-way Business Class Awards
  Aeroplan KrisFlyer
Singapore to Europe 80,000 miles 108,500 miles
Singapore to USA 87,500 miles 112,500 to 117,000 miles
Singapore to Japan & South Korea 45,000 miles 54,500 miles
Singapore to Australia 45,000 miles 42,500 to 72,000 miles
Singapore to New Zealand 60,000 miles 72,000 miles

Now, I realise it’s not fair to compare the two programmes on a 1:1 basis, because it’s much easier to earn KrisFlyer miles in Singapore than Aeroplan points.

But if we leave aside the earning aspect and just think about outright buying miles, you could fly from Singapore to Adelaide, Brisbane and Sydney for just 45,000 miles (S$783) +S$102 in taxes and fees. 

Likewise, you can also book awards between Singapore and Japan/South Korea for 45,000 miles (S$783) +S$102 in taxes and fees.

I normally recommend searching for Aeroplan award space through Seats.Aero, which lets you find all available awards for up to a year with just a few mouse clicks. 

Seats.Aero guide: Find award seats, the fast and painless way

What do I love about Aeroplan?

Avoid fuel surcharges with Air Canada Aeroplan | Photo: OMAAT

Redemption rates aside, there’s plenty to love about Aeroplan.

First, there are no fuel surcharges on any award ticket. This means you can redeem premium cabin awards on airlines like Lufthansa and Turkish and not get hit by hefty cash copayments. The only extra charge you’ll pay is a C$39 (~S$36) partner booking fee imposed by Aeroplan.

Second, you can add a stopover (of up to 45 days) to a one-way award for a flat 5,000 points. For example, you could fly from Singapore to the United States via Japan, stay a week in Japan, and only pay an extra 5,000 points for the privilege. Alternatively, you could make Singapore the stopover point and book an itinerary like Sydney to Singapore to Taipei, settling two holidays at one go (provided you’re able to start your second holiday within 45 days of the first one ending).

Third, adding an infant costs just 2,500 points or C$25 (~S$23) per segment, regardless of cabin class. That’s right, even if you’re in First Class, you’ll pay at most C$25, not 10% of the commercial fare!

Fourth, Aeroplan has a ton of award partners. Not only can you redeem awards for Star Alliance members, but many non-Star Alliance ones too, including Air Serbia, Azul, Etihad, Gulf Air, and Oman Air. And while many other loyalty programmes force you to call up customer service to check partner availability, virtually all Aeroplan partners can be searched and booked online.

So in short, Aeroplan points are awesome. They’re just very hard to earn via credit cards in Singapore, with HSBC and HeyMax the only transfer partners.

How long are Aeroplan points valid for?

Aeroplan points will expire after 18 months of inactivity.

Earning or redeeming at least 1 point will extend the entire balance’s validity by a further 18 months.

How much does it cost to change or cancel Aeroplan awards?

One drawback of Aeroplan is that it does have relatively strict policies regarding ticket changes and refunds.

It costs a flat C$100 (~S$93) to change an award ticket, and C$150 (~S$139) to cancel an award ticket. All changes must be made at least two hours before departure.

What card should I use?

Purchases of Aeroplan points are processed by Points.com in CAD as MCC 7399 (i.e. they won’t code as airline transactions).

Here’s the best cards to maximise miles on this purchase. 

Card Earn Rate Remarks
Citi Rewards Card
Apply
 4 mpd Cap of S$1K per s. month 
DCS Imperium Card
Apply
 4 mpd Min. S$4K FCY spend per c. month, otherwise 2.4 mpd
Maybank XL Rewards
Apply		 4 mpd Min S$500 per c. month, cap of S$1K per c. month
UOB Visa Signature
Apply
 4 mpd Min S$1K, max S$1.2K FCY spend per s. month
StanChart Beyond Card
Apply
 3-4 mpd 3 mpd for regular, 3.5 mpd for PB, 4 mpd for PP. No cap
Maybank World Mastercard
Apply
 3.2 mpd Min. S$4K per c. month, no cap. Earn 2.8 mpd with min. S$800 per c. month
Maybank Visa Infinite
Apply		 3.2 mpd Min. S$4K per c. month, no cap, otherwise 2 mpd
StanChart Visa Infinite
Apply
 3 mpd Min S$2K per s. month, no cap, otherwise 1 mpd
BOC Elite Miles Card
Apply		 2.8 mpd
 No min. spend or cap 
Maybank Horizon Visa Signature
Apply
 2.8 mpd Min S$800 per c. month, no cap, otherwise 1.2 mpd
S. Month= Statement Month | C. Month= Calendar Month

Remember, you can pair the Citi Rewards Card with Amaze to earn 4 mpd on Points.com purchases, while paying lower FCY fees than banks.

Do not use HSBC cards or the DBS Woman’s World Card for Points.com purchases, as MCC 7399 will not earn bonus points. You should also avoid using the Chocolate Visa Card, as MCC 7399 is now considered a “bill payment” and can only earn up to 100 Max Miles each month. 

Conclusion

Buy Aeroplan points

Aeroplan has launched a new sale that offers up to a 100% bonus on points purchases made by 17 February 2026 reducing the cost per point to 1.74 SG cents.

You should never buy points speculatively, though if you’ve taken the time to browse the award options and spot something you like, this would be an opportunity to lock it in.

The good news (bad news for KrisFlyer members, I suppose) is that medium and long-haul SIA Business Class awards have reappeared on Aeroplan, making this a good opportunity to buy miles and redeem those seats for less. 

What Aeroplan offer did you get?

Purchases made through any of the links in this article may generate an affiliate commission that supports the running of the site.
Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
Aaron founded The Milelion to help people travel better for less and impress chiobu. He was 50% successful.
