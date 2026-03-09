UOB Lady’s Card lucky draw: Win 76,000 bonus miles or S$500 gift cards

UOB is marking International Women’s Day with a new contest for UOB Lady’s Cardholders, where five winners will receive 76,000 miles each, while a further 40 will win a S$500 Sephora gift card.

Cardholders can earn contest chances by spending on their UOB Lady’s Cards. Those who also hold a UOB Lady’s Savings Account with a minimum Monthly Average Balance (MAB) of S$10,000 will receive double chances.

The way I see it, many miles chasers will already be spending regularly on their UOB Lady’s Cards and maintaining S$10,000 in their UOB Lady’s Savings Accounts anyway, so they might as well register and hope for a bit of luck,

And yes, before you ask, this contest is open to both men and women.

Details: UOB Lady’s International Women’s Day contest

From 8 March to 30 April 2026, UOB Lady’s Card, UOB Lady’s Solitaire and UOB Lady’s Solitaire Metal Card (collectively referred to as UOB Lady’s Cardholders) can register for the contest via this form, or the Rewards+ section of the UOB TMRW app.

Chances are only accumulated from the date of registration, so don’t delay!

Once registered, cardholders will begin accumulating chances according to the following table.

Qualifying Spend Chances

(Regular) Chances

(with UOB Lady’s Savings Account)* S$150 in SGD 1x 2x S$150 in FCY 2x 4x *Requires a minimum MAB of S$10,000 in the UOB Lady’s Savings Account throughout March and April 2026

Cardholders will earn one chance per S$150 spent in SGD, and two chances per S$150 spent in FCY. Double chances will be awarded for cardholders who also maintain a minimum MAB of S$10,000 in their UOB Lady’s Savings Account throughout March and April 2026.

Qualifying spend can be in one or more transactions, and the spending of principal and supplementary cardholders will be combined when calculating and awarding chances.

The draw will take place on 29 June 2026, with the following prizes available.

Prize Winners 38,000 UNI$

(equivalent to 76,000 miles) 5 winners S$500 Sephora gift card 40 winners

Winners will be announced on this page, and notified by 6 July 2026.

What counts as qualifying spend?

Qualifying spend consists of both online and offline spend in SGD and FCY, except for UOB’s standard exclusion categories.

Excluded transactions can be found at point 1.9(c) of the T&Cs. Key exclusions to highlight are:

Charitable donations

Government payments

Hospitals

Insurance

ipaymy

Prepaid account top-ups (e.g. GrabPay or YouTrip)

Utilities

UOB Payment Facility

Terms & Conditions

The T&Cs of this contest can be found here.

Recap: UOB Lady’s Cards

UOB Lady’s Cardholders earn 4 mpd on their choice of one or two bonus categories, with a bonus cap that ranges from S$1,000 to S$2,000 per calendar month.

Card Categories Bonus Cap UOB Lady’s Solitaire Metal Card UOB Lady’s Solitaire Metal Card 2x S$2K per c. month UOB Lady’s Solitaire UOB Lady’s Solitaire 2x S$1.5K per c. month

(split into S$750 per category)

UOB Lady’s Card UOB Lady’s Card 1x S$1K per c. month

Cardholders can choose from seven bonus categories, defined by the following MCCs. Bonus categories can be rotated every calendar quarter.

💳 UOB Lady’s Card Bonus Categories Category MCCs 💆 Beauty & Wellness 5912 Drug Stores & Pharmacies

5977 Cosmetic Stores

7230 Barber & Beauty Shops

7231 Beauty, Barber Shop & Gyms

7297 Massage Parlours

7298 Health & Beauty Spas

🍽️ Dining 5811 Caterers

5812 Restaurants

5814 Fast Food

5499 Misc. Food Stores

📽️ Entertainment 5813 Bars, Lounges, Discos, Nightclubs

7832 Motion Picture Theatres

7922 Theatrical Producers, Ticketing Agencies

🛒 Family 5411 Grocery Stores & Supermarkets

5641 Children’s and Infant’s Wear Stores

👗 Fashion 5311 Department Stores

5611 Men & Boy’s Clothing and Accessories

5621

Women’s Ready to Wear

5631 Women’s Accessories

5651 Family Clothing Stores

5655 Sports Apparel Stores

5661 Shoe Stores

5691 Men’s and Women’s Clothing Stores

5699 Accessory and Apparel Stores

5948 Leather Goods & Luggage Stores

🚕 Transport 4111 Transportation Suburban & Local Commuter

4121 Taxis and Limos

4789 Transportation Services Not Elsewhere Classified

5541

Petrol Stations

5542 Automated Petrol Stations

✈️ Travel

[Refer here for details] 3000-3299 4511 4582 Airlines

4411 Cruise Liners

4722 Travel Agencies

5309 Duty-free Stores

3500-3999 7011 Hotels

Bonuses are valid for both local and foreign currency spending, both online or offline

Of the 4 mpd, 0.4 mpd is awarded at the time the transaction posts, and the remaining 3.6 mpd at the start of the following calendar month, in a lump sum.

For a detailed FAQ on the UOB Lady’s Cards, refer to the article below.

Recap: UOB Lady’s Savings Account

The UOB Lady’s Savings Account awards bonus UNI$ to UOB Lady’s Cardholders, based on their MAB.

MAB UNI$ from Lady’s Savings Account UNI$ from Lady’s Cards Total <S$10K N/A 10X UNI$

(4 mpd) 10X UNI$

(4 mpd) S$10,000 to S$49,999 5X UNI$

(2 mpd) 15X UNI$

(6 mpd) S$50,000 to S$99,999 10X UNI$

(4 mpd) 20X UNI$

(8 mpd) S$100K and more 15X UNI$

(6 mpd) 25X UNI$

(10 mpd)

For example, a UOB Lady’s Solitaire Cardholder who has an MAB of S$10,000 would earn an extra 2 mpd, on top of the regular 4 mpd earned from spending on his/her bonus categories.

The maximum bonus miles that can be earned from the UOB Lady’s Savings Account follows the cap on the UOB Lady’s Cards:

UOB Lady’s Card: S$1,000 per calendar month

S$1,000 per calendar month UOB Lady’s Solitaire Card: S$1,500 per calendar month (split into S$750 per bonus category)

S$1,500 per calendar month (split into S$750 per bonus category) UOB Lady’s Solitaire Metal Card: S$2,000 per calendar month

In other words, the earning potential of your UOB Lady’s Savings Account is determined by the type of UOB Lady’s Card you hold.

For a detailed FAQ on the UOB Lady’s Savings Account, refer to the article below.

Conclusion

UOB has launched a lucky draw to mark International Women’s Day 2026, and UOB Lady’s Cardholders can now register to accumulate chances based on their card spending between now and 30 April 2026.

Double chances will be accorded to those with a UOB Lady’s Savings Account and an MAB of S$10,000, which is the sweet spot that most cardholders will gravitate towards anyway.

Chances will only be awarded from the time of registration, so be sure to get it done ASAP.

(HT: SuiteSmile)