GHA DISCOVERY selling D$ with a 15% discount

From 9-30 March 2026, buy D$ at a 15% discount to face value, and redeem them for hotel stays worldwide.

GHA DISCOVERY has launched a new sale on DISCOVERY$ (D$), which offers a 15% discount to all members regardless of tier.

1 D$ is worth US$1 at GHA DISCOVERY hotels worldwide, so purchasing D$ is conceptually similar to buying a discounted gift card for future GHA stays. And while I can’t promise it’ll be the same everywhere, in my experience so far the conversion rate used by the front desk has always been reasonable. 

This is similar to the previous sale we saw in October 2025, and while you shouldn’t be buying D$ speculatively, it could be an option to lock in some savings on an upcoming stay.

Purchase GHA DISCOVERY D$ at a 15% discount

GHA DISCOVERY $ Sale

From 9-30 March 2026, GHA DISCOVERY members can purchase D$ at a 15% discount.

  • A minimum of D$10 must be purchased in a single transaction
  • A maximum of D$5,000 can be purchased during this promotion period

Members can now purchase up to D$5,000 per promotion (as opposed to per calendar year previously).

Purchased D$ should be awarded instantly, but may take up to two business days. They are valid for 24 months from transaction date.

Here are a few important things to note:

  • D$1 can be used to offset US$1 of room rates, spa treatments, dining or other charges at GHA properties worldwide, so buying D$ is basically locking in a 15% discount
  • In my experience, the conversion rates used at properties are extremely reasonable, and usually close to the spot rate
  • Since D$ is pegged to the USD, its value will also suffer if the USD continues its decline. Be sure to factor that into your analysis when deciding whether to pull the trigger!
  • D$ cannot be used to pay for taxes
  • You won’t earn D$ on any portion of the bill paid with D$
  • It is only possible to redeem D$ in conjunction with a stay; i.e. you cannot visit a spa or a restaurant to redeem D$ without staying at the hotel
⚠️ Exceptions
GHA currently allows non-stay D$ redemptions at the following restaurants operated by The Wolseley Hospitality Group in London: Bellanger, Brasserie Zedel, Colbert, The Delaunay, Fischer’s, Manzi’s, Soutine, The Wolseley, and The Wolseley City.

The T&Cs for this promotion can be found here.

How do you earn or redeem D$?

D$ can be earned on most room rates and incidental spending

D$ can be earned or redeemed on the following expenses:

✅ Eligible Spend to Earn/Redeem D$

Room and add-ons:

  • Room charge/qualified room rate
  • Room upsell
  • Early check-in
  • Late check-out
  • Package
  • Crib/baby cot
  • Extra bed
  • Day use
  • Apartments/ Residences up to 30 days
  • Internet
  • Telecom
  • In-room media

Food and Beverage at eligible outlets:

  • Restaurants
  • Bars, pool bars
  • Lobby cafes
  • Coffee bars
  • Room service
  • Minibar

Other non-room spend at eligible outlets:

  • Spa
  • Golf & Sports
  • Experiences

Only stays booked through the GHA website or official hotel websites/channels will be eligible to earn D$. 

Online payments with D$ are currently possible with the brands listed on this page. If this feature is available, you’ll see an option at the check-out page to apply your D$ towards the booking.

A minimum redemption of D$10 is required, and D$ will be deducted immediately upon confirmation. If you cancel your stay — and the stay is refundable — D$ will be refunded accordingly. However, D$ which have expired will not be reinstated, so take care if you’re booking a stay that takes place beyond your D$ validity period. 

The member redeeming D$ online must be the member staying at the hotel during the associated reservation. 

For all other brands, D$ can be used during a stay at the front desk of a hotel. This is a lot more restrictive, as it usually limits you to booking the more costly pay-at-hotel rates, not to mention your D$ may have expired by the time the stay takes place.

It might be possible to use D$ on prepaid rates, however, insofar as the hotel doesn’t actually charge your card at the time of booking (you’d be surprised, many “prepaid stays” aren’t actually charged until check-in). My advice would be to contact the hotel beforehand, let them know you want to book a prepaid rate with D$, and ask them how to proceed.

What card should I use to purchase GHA DISCOVERY D$?

GHA D$ purchases will not code as hotel transactions. Instead, they are processed in USD by Points.com under MCC 7399 Business Services Not Elsewhere Classified.

Here are the best cards to maximise miles on this purchase. 

Card Earn Rate Remarks
Citi Rewards Card
Apply
 4 mpd Cap of S$1K per s. month 
DCS Imperium Card
Apply
 4 mpd Min. S$4K FCY spend per c. month, otherwise 2.4 mpd
Maybank XL Rewards
Apply		 4 mpd Min S$500 per c. month, cap of S$1K per c. month
UOB Visa Signature
Apply
 4 mpd Min S$1K, max S$1.2K FCY spend per s. month
StanChart Beyond Card
Apply
 3-4 mpd 3 mpd for regular, 3.5 mpd for PB, 4 mpd for PP. No cap
Maybank World Mastercard
Apply
 3.2 mpd Min. S$4K per c. month, no cap. Earn 2.8 mpd with min. S$800 per c. month
Maybank Visa Infinite
Apply		 3.2 mpd Min. S$4K per c. month, no cap, otherwise 2 mpd
StanChart Visa Infinite
Apply
 3 mpd Min S$2K per s. month, no cap, otherwise 1 mpd
BOC Elite Miles Card
Apply		 2.8 mpd
 No min. spend or cap 
Maybank Horizon Visa Signature
Apply
 2.8 mpd Min S$800 per c. month, no cap, otherwise 1.2 mpd
S. Month= Statement Month | C. Month= Calendar Month

Remember, you can pair the Citi Rewards Card with Amaze to earn 4 mpd on Points.com purchases, while paying lower FCY fees than banks.

Do not use HSBC cards or the DBS Woman’s World Card for Points.com purchases, as MCC 7399 will not earn bonus points. You should also avoid using the Chocolate Visa Card, as MCC 7399 is now considered a “bill payment” and can only earn up to 100 Max Miles each month. 

Conclusion

Castaway Island Fiji

From now till 30 March 2026, GHA DISCOVERY members can buy up to D$5,000 at 15% off. If you have an upcoming GHA stay planned, you can think of this like locking in a discount ahead of time, though you should not be buying D$ for speculative reasons. 

Be sure to use the right credit card to earn 4 mpd on your purchase, and remember that D$ expire after 24 months. 

Purchases made through any of the links in this article may generate an affiliate commission that supports the running of the site.
