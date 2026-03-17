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Cathay Pacific offering up to 15% rebate on selected award tickets

Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
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Save up to 15% off Cathay Pacific award tickets to the USA, Canada and Australia when you book by 22 March 2026- but only if you're able to reposition to Hong Kong.

Cathay Pacific has launched a new promotion for Asia Miles members, which offers up to a 15% rebate on award tickets to Perth, Melbourne, Los Angeles, Seattle, Vancouver and more. Tickets must be booked by 22 March 2026 and travelled between May and June 2026 — coinciding nicely with the mid-year holiday peak.

The catch is that compared to previous promotions, this offer is somewhat less useful for Singapore residents, because flights from Singapore are ineligible. You’ll need to reposition to Hong Kong or one of the other eligible cities in order to take advantage of the rebate.

Moreover, even though the booking deadline is 22 March, you might want to lock in your flights by 18 March instead, to avoid Cathay’s upcoming fuel surcharge hike.

Earn up to a 15% rebate on Asia Miles award tickets

Register
Note: You must have been a Cathay member on or before 10 March 2026 to be eligible.

Here are the key details of Cathay’s latest award flights rebate promotion:

  • Tickets must be booked from 13 to 22 March 2026
  • Travel must take place from 5 May to 30 June 2026
  • Receive a 10% miles rebate for a one-way ticket
  • Receive a 15% miles rebate for a return ticket
  • Rebates will be calculated based on the total miles redeemed during the promotion period
  • There is no cap on the maximum rebate that can be earned
  • The rebate earned will be credited by 31 August 2026
  • Registration is required, and can be done here

The promotion covers travel between Hong Kong and the following destinations:

Destinations Cabin
  • United States: New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Boston, Chicago, Dallas and Seattle
  • Canada: Vancouver and Toronto
 Economy Class
  • South Asia: Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kathmandu, Colombo, and Dhaka
  • Australia: Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, and Brisbane
 All cabins

All flights must be marketed and operated by Cathay Pacific. Open-jaw tickets are permitted, but in any case this promotion covers both one-way and return travel, so you can book them as separate itineraries if you wish.

Do note that your itinerary must begin or end in Hong Kong, so a single Singapore-Hong Kong-Los Angeles ticket would not be eligible, for example.

Also remember that this is a rebate, not a discount. In other words, you still require the usual number of miles to book, and you’ll see the regular price on the booking interface. 

Is it worth it?

Cathay Pacific A330-300 Business Class

Here’s a reminder of Cathay Pacific’s distance-based award chart, which was last revised in April 2025.

✈️ Asia Miles Redemptions for Cathay Pacific Flights
(in 000s of miles)
Distance Y PY J F
1-750 7
 11 16 25
751 – 2,750
(Type 1)*		 9 20 28 43
751 – 2,750
(Type 2)^		 13 23 32 50
2,751 – 5,000 20 38 58 90
5,001 – 7,500
 27 50 88 125
7,501+ 38 75 115 160
*Type 1: Routes to/from China, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea
^Type 2: Routes to/from India, Indonesia, Japan

To give you an idea of how many miles you could potentially save, I’ve compiled the costs for some routes out of Hong Kong (note that First Class isn’t offered to any of the promotional destinations, sadly).

Award
(from HKG)		 Price
(O/W)		 Savings
(10% for OW)		 Savings
(15% for RT)
 USA/Canada
Economy		 27K to 38K 2.7K to 3.8K 8.1K to 11.4K
Australia
Business		 58K 5.8K 17.4K
Australia
Economy		 20K 2K 6K

There’s some savings to be had for sure, especially in Business Class to Australia. That said, it’s not exactly efficient to reposition from Singapore to Hong Kong, if Australia is your final destination!

Fuel surcharges are increasing soon

Cathay Pacific recently announced a significant hike to its fuel surcharges, due to the spike in jet fuel prices arising from the Iran war. 

From 18 March 2026, Cathay Pacific will roughly double the fuel surcharges on tickets, as summarised in the table below.

⛽ Cathay Pacific Fuel Surcharges
(per segment)
From Hong Kong to Ticket booking date
Till 17 Mar 2026 From 18 Mar 2026
Singapore, North Asia, China US$18.20
(S$23.27)		 US$37.20
(S$47.57)
+104%
India and South Asia US$33.80
(S$43.22)		 US$69.40
(S$88.75)
+105%
Australia, New Zealand, USA, Canada, Europe, Middle East, Africa US$72.90
(S$93.22)		 US$149.20
(S$190.80)
+105%

This is especially painful for award travellers, as it drastically increases the cash you need to pay for your “free” ticket.

For what it’s worth, you can still make bookings under the current fuel surcharge structure up to 18 March 2026. Travel can be booked up to 360 days in advance, and the fuel surcharges are based on the time the ticket is issued, rather than when you actually fly.

I’ve analysed the fuel surcharge hike in more detail in the article below.

Act quickly: Cathay Pacific will double fuel surcharges from 18 March

Terms & Conditions

The T&Cs of this promotion can be found here.

Which banks offer transfers to Asia Miles?

If you need additional miles for this promotion, here are the banks offering transfers to Asia Miles.

💳 Asia Miles Transfers
Bank Points Asia Miles
500 MR points
(Platinum, Centurion)		 250 miles
550 MR points
(All others)		 250 miles
25,000 TY points 10,000 miles
10,000 Citi Miles 10,000 miles
5,000 DBS Points 10,000 miles
25,000 HSBC Points 10,000 miles
Instant
1,000 Max Miles 1,000 miles
<2 hours
12,500 TREATS Points 5,000 miles
1,000 90°N Miles 750 miles
Instant
1,000 VOYAGE Miles 750 miles
Instant
10,000 OCBC$ 2,800 miles
Instant
25,000 SC Points 10,000 miles
5,000 UNI$ 10,000 miles

Do note that only HSBC and OCBC offer instant transfers. HeyMax transfers are usually completed within two hours. 

Conclusion

Cathay members can now register to receive up to a 15% rebate on award tickets redeemed by 22 March 2026 and travelled between 5 May and 30 June 2026. 

Unfortunately, this promotion is not available for journeys originating from Singapore, and you will need to reposition to Hong Kong or one of the other eligible destinations. 

If you do intend to take advantage of this, you might want to book your tickets by 18 March, before the hike in fuel surcharges comes into effect.

(Cover image: Plane’s Portrait Aviation Media)

(H/T: Shutterwhale)

Purchases made through any of the links in this article may generate an affiliate commission that supports the running of the site. Found this post useful? Subscribe to our Telegram Channel to get these posts pushed directly to your phone, or our newsletter via the home page.
Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
Aaron founded The Milelion to help people travel better for less and impress chiobu. He was 50% successful.
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