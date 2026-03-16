KrisFlyer Spontaneous Escapes for April 2026 announced

Spontaneous Escapes have been announced for April 2026, with 30% off redemptions for selected Singapore Airlines flights in Business Class, Premium Economy Class and Economy Class.
Awards must be booked and ticketed by 31 March 2026, with travel from 1-30 April 2026.
If you’re new to all this, or simply need a refresher on the basics, be sure to check out my detailed guide to Spontaneous Escapes. Also, be sure to explore KrisFlyer SEAT, a nifty tool that’s compiled every edition of Spontaneous Escapes to date- it’s useful when planning for future months!
Now live: KrisFlyer Spontaneous Escapes Analysis Tool (SEAT)
My picks for this month
Here are my picks for this month (note that deals may only be available in one direction):
- Bali in Economy/Business for 5,600/15,400 miles
- Hong Kong, Taipei in Economy for 10,850 miles
- Osaka, Seoul, Tokyo Haneda in Economy for 17,850 miles
- Male in Economy/Business for 13,300/31,500 miles
- Darwin in Economy/Business for 14,350/29,750 miles
- Perth in Economy for 14,350 miles
- Brisbane in Economy for 20,300 miles
- Cairns in Economy/Business for 20,300/50,400 miles
- Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle in Economy for 30,800 miles
Full list of Spontaneous Escapes
Business & Economy Class
Premium Economy Class
Spontaneous Escapes: Ground Rules
|❓Spontaneous Escapes
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Singapore Airlines shows Spontaneous Escapes awards under a special Promo category. This is the one you should select when making your booking (and if it doesn’t appear, that means there’s no availability remaining- though that doesn’t preclude it from reappearing later, so check back often).
Prior to COVID, Spontaneous Escapes were a subset of Saver awards. This created a problem, namely that if you wanted to book a regular Saver award (because it comes with a cancellation option, unlike Spontaneous Escapes awards), you couldn’t actually do it!
Now that Spontaneous Escapes are a separate category unto themselves, you have the freedom to choose to pay regular Saver prices if you so wish (thereby enjoying additional flexibility).
To understand the differences between the four award types, refer to the article below.
KrisFlyer Promo, Saver, Advantage and Access awards: What’s the difference?
Spontaneous Escapes awards are strictly non-cancellable and non-changeable. Since no concession is made for travellers who cannot fly due to illness, the onus is on you to purchase travel insurance that covers miles & points bookings.
What if you have an existing award?
If you’ve already holding on to a confirmed award on a flight that is now under Spontaneous Escapes, you will need to:
- Book the Spontaneous Escapes rate
- Cancel the existing booking and pay the redeposit fee (US$75 for Saver, US$50 for Advantage/Access)
I strongly recommend doing it in this order, in case the Spontaneous Escapes award space disappears in the meantime. It does mean you’ll need sufficient miles on hand, of course.
Conclusion
Singapore Airlines Spontaneous Escapes for April 2026 are out, and if you manage to find something you like, be sure to ticket your awards by 31 March 2026 to enjoy the discounts.
What will you be booking for Spontaneous Escapes?
Your blackout dates are march when this is for travelling in apr?
do a refresh and the correct data should appear.