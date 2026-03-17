Max Miles Boost: Buy Max Miles at 2 cents each

Max Miles are probably the most versatile loyalty currency in Singapore, with 1:1 transfers to more than 30 airline and hotel partners worldwide (HeyMax is targeting 50+ partners by 2027).

The problem is that Max Miles aren’t particularly easy to come by. You can earn them through the Chocolate Visa Debit Card, buying vouchers, making restaurant reservations, or shopping through the HeyMax portal, but it’s a lot of grinding to put together the five or even six-digit balance you’d need for aspirational redemptions.

To address this, Hey Max has now launched a new campaign called Max Miles Boost, which allows users to purchase additional Max Miles at 2 cents each. This could be a potentially lucrative opportunity, especially if you plan to cash out Max Miles to programmes with a high point value like World of Hyatt or Accor Live Limitless.

Get 200 Max Miles when you open an account and complete your first transaction Get a HeyMax Account



Details: Max Miles Boost

Max Miles Boost allows users to purchase a lump sum of Max Miles, based on the spending on their HeyMax-linked card during March 2026.

Miles will be awarded at a rate of 0.5 Max Miles per S$1 (MMpd), with a 1% admin fee. Here’s an illustration:

Total spending on linked card: S$5,000

Pay S$50 fee (1% of S$5,000)

Receive 2,500 Max miles (S$5,000 @ 0.5 MMpd)

In other words, this is basically an opportunity to purchase Max Miles at 2 cents each.

To participate, users must opt in via the campaign landing page in the HeyMax app, and spend on a HeyMax-linked Visa card (currently, only Visa cards can be linked to HeyMax).

Qualifying spend is based on the total amount charged to your linked card during March 2026:

If your Visa card was successfully linked and verified on or before 1 March 2026 , then qualifying spend will include all transactions from 1-31 March 2026

, then qualifying spend will include all transactions from If your Visa card was successfully linked and verified from 2 March 2026 onwards, then qualifying spend will include all transactions from the date the card was linked and verified to 31 March 2026

To be clear, the exact date you register for the promotion doesn’t matter, so long as it’s before the end of day on 31 March 2026. HeyMax will compute qualifying spending based on the rules above, so even pre-registration spending will count.

If you have multiple linked Visa cards, HeyMax will automatically select the card with the highest spending in March for the calculation. You cannot combine spending across multiple linked cards.

For example, the highest-spending card I currently have linked to HeyMax is the UOB Visa Signature, so if it continues that way until 31 March 2026, then my qualifying spend will be based on the UOB Visa Signature.

While the HeyMax app specifically mentions rent, insurance and taxes, there are no exclusions to qualifying spend. HeyMax will simply use the total amount reflected on the app at the end of the month, whether it’s AXS payments, charitable donations, education, government services, insurance premiums, prepaid account top-ups, utility bills, OnlyFans subscriptions etc.

The number of Max Miles you can purchase is determined entirely by your card spending for March. You won’t have the option to buy more or fewer miles than the amount calculated

When will the miles be credited?

Users who opt in will receive a payment QR code on the HeyMax app by 3 April 2026. They will need to make payment for the 1% admin fee by 7 April 2026, 11.59 p.m.

Rewards will not be issued for any payments made after this window closes (and refunds issued, I assume!).

Max Miles will be issued one business day after the payment is received.

Terms & Conditions

The T&Cs for this promotion can be found here.

Is it worth it?

Max Miles can be converted to more than 30 airline and hotel partners, at a 1:1 ratio for all programmes except AirAsia Rewards, Shangri-La Circle and IHG One Rewards).

HeyMax Transfer Partners ✈️ Airlines Air Arabia Rewards Direct

Air Canada Aeroplan

Air France-KLM Flying Blue

Air India Maharaja Club Direct

AirAsia Rewards (1:1.2 ratio) Direct

Alaska Atmos Rewards

American Airlines AAdvantage

Avianca LifeMiles

British Airways Executive Club

Cathay Pacific Asia Miles Direct

Emirates Skywards

Ethiopian ShebaMiles Direct

Etihad Guest EVA Air Infinity MileageLands

Frontier Miles

GarudaMiles Direct

Hainan Fortune Wings Club

Qantas Frequent Flyer

Qatar Privilege Club Direct

SAS EuroBonus Direct

THAI Royal Orchid Plus

Turkish Miles&Smiles

United MileagePlus

Vietnam Airlines Lotusmiles Direct

Velocity Frequent Flyer

Xiamen Egret Miles Direct 🏨 Hotels Accor Live Limitless Direct

Hilton Honors

IHG One Rewards (1:1.5 ratio) Direct

Marriott Bonvoy Radisson Rewards

Shangri-La Circle (5:1 ratio) Direct

World of Hyatt

Wyndham Rewards Direct All partners with a Direct tag support in-app transfers via the HeyMax app (usually instant, but not always). For all other partners, HeyMax will issue a prepaid Visa card to purchase points from the relevant programme.

So this really boils down to a simple question: which of these currencies would I be willing to buy at S$0.02 each? To answer that, it helps to break it down into two further questions:

Can I get more than S$0.02 per point/mile during redemptions?

Could I purchase those points/miles for less than S$0.02 elsewhere?

With regards to the first question, most First and Business Class redemptions should easily get you more than S$0.02 per mile, though it’s debatable whether that’s the right method of valuation (would you have been willing to pay cash for Business Class in the first place?).

With regards to the second, several of HeyMax’s partners periodically run sales on their miles or points. I’ve compiled the lowest prices (in SGD) we’ve seen for the past 12 months.

It’s worth noting that points or miles for any airline or hotel programme tied to Citi can effectively be purchased through Citi PayAll at a 1.63 cents (ULTIMA), 2 cents (Prestige) or 2.17 cents (PremierMiles). The cost can be reduced even further during promotions. While none are available at the moment, we should expect to see one soon with the upcoming income tax season

tl;dr: the ones that immediately jump to mind are World of Hyatt points and Accor points. Accor points, in particular, have a fixed redemption value of €0.02 each, so buying them at S$0.02 is like locking in a discount of ~40% on future hotel stays.

Max Miles can also be cashed out at 1.8 cents each via the FlyAnywhere feature, but obviously you wouldn’t want to be doing that if you’re buying them at 2 cents each!

Conclusion

HeyMax is now offering users the opportunity to purchase Max Miles at 2 cents each, with the quantity based on their highest-spending linked Visa card in March 2026.

There are plenty of redemptions for which you could get more than 2 cents per Max Mile, so this might give some extra incentive to concentrate your spending on a single Visa card this month (ideally on transactions that won’t normally earn rewards anyway, to minimise the opportunity cost).