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Max Miles Boost: Buy Max Miles at 2 cents each

Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
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Short on Max Miles? Spend on your HeyMax-linked Visa card in March 2026, and buy a lump sum of Max Miles at 2 cents each.

Max Miles are probably the most versatile loyalty currency in Singapore, with 1:1 transfers to more than 30 airline and hotel partners worldwide (HeyMax is targeting 50+ partners by 2027).

The problem is that Max Miles aren’t particularly easy to come by. You can earn them through the Chocolate Visa Debit Card, buying vouchers, making restaurant reservations, or shopping through the HeyMax portal, but it’s a lot of grinding to put together the five or even six-digit balance you’d need for aspirational redemptions. 

To address this, Hey Max has now launched a new campaign called Max Miles Boost, which allows users to purchase additional Max Miles at 2 cents each. This could be a potentially lucrative opportunity, especially if you plan to cash out Max Miles to programmes with a high point value like World of Hyatt or Accor Live Limitless.

Get 200 Max Miles when you open an account and complete your first transaction
Get a HeyMax Account

Details: Max Miles Boost

Max Miles Boost allows users to purchase a lump sum of Max Miles, based on the spending on their HeyMax-linked card during March 2026.

Miles will be awarded at a rate of 0.5 Max Miles per S$1 (MMpd), with a 1% admin fee. Here’s an illustration:

  • Total spending on linked card: S$5,000
  • Pay S$50 fee (1% of S$5,000)
  • Receive 2,500 Max miles (S$5,000 @ 0.5 MMpd)

In other words, this is basically an opportunity to purchase Max Miles at 2 cents each.

To participate, users must opt in via the campaign landing page in the HeyMax app, and spend on a HeyMax-linked Visa card (currently, only Visa cards can be linked to HeyMax).

Qualifying spend is based on the total amount charged to your linked card during March 2026:

  • If your Visa card was successfully linked and verified on or before 1 March 2026, then qualifying spend will include all transactions from 1-31 March 2026
  • If your Visa card was successfully linked and verified from 2 March 2026 onwards, then qualifying spend will include all transactions from the date the card was linked and verified to 31 March 2026

To be clear, the exact date you register for the promotion doesn’t matter, so long as it’s before the end of day on 31 March 2026. HeyMax will compute qualifying spending based on the rules above, so even pre-registration spending will count.

If you have multiple linked Visa cards, HeyMax will automatically select the card with the highest spending in March for the calculation. You cannot combine spending across multiple linked cards.

For example, the highest-spending card I currently have linked to HeyMax is the UOB Visa Signature, so if it continues that way until 31 March 2026, then my qualifying spend will be based on the UOB Visa Signature

While the HeyMax app specifically mentions rent, insurance and taxes, there are no exclusions to qualifying spend. HeyMax will simply use the total amount reflected on the app at the end of the month, whether it’s AXS payments, charitable donations, education, government services, insurance premiums, prepaid account top-ups, utility bills, OnlyFans subscriptions etc.

The number of Max Miles you can purchase is determined entirely by your card spending for March. You won’t have the option to buy more or fewer miles than the amount calculated

When will the miles be credited?

Users who opt in will receive a payment QR code on the HeyMax app by 3 April 2026. They will need to make payment for the 1% admin fee by 7 April 2026, 11.59 p.m.

Rewards will not be issued for any payments made after this window closes (and refunds issued, I assume!).

Max Miles will be issued one business day after the payment is received.

Terms & Conditions

The T&Cs for this promotion can be found here.

Is it worth it?

Transfer Max Miles to World of Hyatt points at a 1:1 ratio

Max Miles can be converted to more than 30 airline and hotel partners, at a 1:1 ratio for all programmes except AirAsia Rewards, Shangri-La Circle and IHG One Rewards). 

HeyMax Transfer Partners
✈️ Airlines
  • Air Arabia Rewards Direct
  • Air Canada Aeroplan
  • Air France-KLM Flying Blue
  • Air India Maharaja Club Direct
  • AirAsia Rewards (1:1.2 ratio) Direct
  • Alaska Atmos Rewards
  • American Airlines AAdvantage
  • Avianca LifeMiles
  • British Airways Executive Club
  • Cathay Pacific Asia Miles Direct
  • Emirates Skywards
  • Ethiopian ShebaMiles Direct
  • Etihad Guest
  • EVA Air Infinity MileageLands
  • Frontier Miles
  • GarudaMiles Direct
  • Hainan Fortune Wings Club
  • Qantas Frequent Flyer
  • Qatar Privilege Club Direct
  • SAS EuroBonus Direct
  • THAI Royal Orchid Plus
  • Turkish Miles&Smiles
  • United MileagePlus
  • Vietnam Airlines Lotusmiles Direct
  • Velocity Frequent Flyer
  • Xiamen Egret Miles Direct
🏨 Hotels
  • Accor Live Limitless Direct
  • Hilton Honors
  • IHG One Rewards (1:1.5 ratio) Direct
  • Marriott Bonvoy
  • Radisson Rewards
  • Shangri-La Circle (5:1 ratio) Direct
  • World of Hyatt
  • Wyndham Rewards Direct
All partners with a Direct tag support in-app transfers via the HeyMax app (usually instant, but not always). For all other partners, HeyMax will issue a prepaid Visa card to purchase points from the relevant programme.

So this really boils down to a simple question: which of these currencies would I be willing to buy at S$0.02 each?  To answer that, it helps to break it down into two further questions:

  • Can I get more than S$0.02 per point/mile during redemptions?
  • Could I purchase those points/miles for less than S$0.02 elsewhere?

With regards to the first question, most First and Business Class redemptions should easily get you more than S$0.02 per mile, though it’s debatable whether that’s the right method of valuation (would you have been willing to pay cash for Business Class in the first place?).

With regards to the second, several of HeyMax’s partners periodically run sales on their miles or points. I’ve compiled the lowest prices (in SGD) we’ve seen for the past 12 months. 

Programme Lowest Sales Price
(Past 12 months)
Aeroplan 1.74 cents
(100% bonus)
Alaska Atomos Rewards 2.29 cents*
(110% bonus)
American Airlines AAdvantage 2.41 cents
(50% discount)
Avianca LifeMiles 1.56 cents
(170% bonus)
Etihad Guest 1.70 cents
(50% bonus)
Flying Blue 2.17 cents
(80% bonus)
Hilton Honors 0.64 cents
(100% bonus)
Marriott Bonvoy 1.1 cents
(45% bonus)
Qatar Privilege Club 1.74 cents
(70% bonus)
World of Hyatt 2.50 cents
(25% discount)
*It seems Alaska no longer offers mileage sales to non-US residents, following the rebrand from Mileage Plan to Atmos Rewards. You can still buy miles, but only at the full, non-discounted price.

It’s worth noting that points or miles for any airline or hotel programme tied to Citi can effectively be purchased through Citi PayAll at a 1.63 cents (ULTIMA), 2 cents (Prestige) or 2.17 cents (PremierMiles). The cost can be reduced even further during promotions. While none are available at the moment, we should expect to see one soon with the upcoming income tax season

tl;dr: the ones that immediately jump to mind are World of Hyatt points and Accor points. Accor points, in particular, have a fixed redemption value of €0.02 each, so buying them at S$0.02 is like locking in a discount of ~40% on future hotel stays.

Max Miles can also be cashed out at 1.8 cents each via the FlyAnywhere feature, but obviously you wouldn’t want to be doing that if you’re buying them at 2 cents each!

Conclusion

HeyMax is now offering users the opportunity to purchase Max Miles at 2 cents each, with the quantity based on their highest-spending linked Visa card in March 2026. 

There are plenty of redemptions for which you could get more than 2 cents per Max Mile, so this might give some extra incentive to concentrate your spending on a single Visa card this month (ideally on transactions that won’t normally earn rewards anyway, to minimise the opportunity cost).

Purchases made through any of the links in this article may generate an affiliate commission that supports the running of the site. Found this post useful? Subscribe to our Telegram Channel to get these posts pushed directly to your phone, or our newsletter via the home page.
Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
Aaron founded The Milelion to help people travel better for less and impress chiobu. He was 50% successful.
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