GHA DISCOVERY offering 3X D$ and bonus D$100 for Minor Hotels stays

GHA DISCOVERY is celebrating the first anniversary of its tie-up with the Minor Hotels Group with a lucrative offer.

Members can earn 3X D$ and a D$25 bonus for each of their first two stays, plus an additional D$50 bonus if the second stay is at a different Minor brand than the first.

The Minor Hotels Group includes brands like Anantara, Avani, and NH Hotels & Resorts, and some cities such as Bangkok have multiple brands in close proximity, making it relatively easy to achieve.

GHA DISCOVERY x Minor Hotels promo

GHA DISCOVERY members who register and stay at Minor Hotels during the promotion period will earn:

3X D$ on each of the first two eligible stays

on each of the first two eligible stays Bonus D$25 on each of the first two eligible stays

on each of the first two eligible stays Bonus D$50 if the second stay is at a different Minor Hotels brand from the first

The list of Minor Hotels brands can be found below, and the full list of participating properties can be found here. Do note that NH Hotels, NH Collection and nhow Hotels will be counted as a single brand for the purposes of this promotion.

🏨 Minor Hotels Brands Anantara Hotels & Resorts

Avani Hotels & Resorts

Elewana Collection

iStay Hotels

Minor Hotels NH Hotels & Resorts

Oaks Hotels, Resorts and Suites

The Wolseley Hospitality Group

Tivoli Hotels and Resorts

There is no minimum stay length requirement, and the bonus D$ is capped at D$500 per stay.

Bookings must be made between 23 March and 31 August 2026. However, any bookings made from 1 May to 28 June 2026 will not qualify for this offer, even though stays during that period are permitted. Presumably, this is because GHA is planning to run a separate promotion during this period, and does not want the offers to stack.

Stays must be completed from 23 March to 30 September 2026. If your check-out date falls after 30 September 2026, you will not be eligible for the bonus.

How many D$ can you earn?

The 3X D$ figure already includes the base 1X D$, so depending on their GHA DISCOVERY tier, members would earn anywhere from a 12-21% rebate. Do remember that the bonus 2X D$ is capped at D$500.

🏨 GHA DISCOVERY Earn Rates

(3X promo)

Tier Base D$ (1X)

(validity) Bonus D$ (2X)

(validity)

Silver Silver 4%

(12 mo.) 8%

(6 mo.)

Gold Gold 5%

(18 mo.) 10%

(6 mo.)

Platinum Platinum 6%

(24 mo.) 12%

(6 mo.)

Titanium Titanium 7%

(24 mo.) 14%

(6 mo.)

Base D$ are valid for 12-24 months, depending on tier. Bonus D$ have a six-month validity, per GHA’s usual rules for promotions.

GHA provides the following illustrations:

First Eligible Stay: Members will earn double the number of Base DISCOVERY Dollars for the stay in addition to the Base DISCOVERY Dollars (“Base D$”), capped at D$500 per stay.

Plus a bonus of 25 DISCOVERY Dollars (D$25). If the Second Eligible Stay at the same Minor Hotels brand: Members will earn double the number of Base DISCOVERY Dollars for the stay in addition to the Base DISCOVERY Dollars (“Base D$”), capped at D$500 per stay

Plus a bonus of 25 DISCOVERY Dollars (D$25). If the Second Eligible Stay at a different participating Minor Hotels brand: Members will earn double the number of Base DISCOVERY Dollars for the stay in addition to the Base DISCOVERY Dollars (“Base D$”), capped at D$500 per stay.

Plus a bonus of 25 DISCOVERY Dollars (D$25).

And an additional 50 DISCOVERY Dollars (D$50) for completing a Minor multi-brand stay.

Book via DISCOVERY app to earn an extra D$5

GHA DISCOVERY is running a concurrent offer that awards a bonus D$5 for all bookings made through the GHA DISCOVERY app (Android | iOS).

A few points to note:

Registration is not required

Stays must be booked between 2 February to 31 March 2026

Check-out date must be from 2 February to 31 March 2026

No minimum spend or minimum stay length required

No cap on the maximum times this offer can be used

As always, any D$ earned through promotions expires six months from the date of issuance, as opposed to the usual D$ expiry.

How do D$ work?

D$ can be earned or redeemed on the following expenses:

✅ Eligible Spend to Earn/Redeem D$ Room and add-ons: Room charge/qualified room rate

Room upsell

Early check-in

Late check-out

Package

Crib/baby cot

Extra bed

Day use

Apartments/ Residences up to 30 days

Internet

Telecom

In-room media Food and Beverage at eligible outlets: Restaurants

Bars, pool bars

Lobby cafes

Coffee bars

Room service

Minibar Other non-room spend at eligible outlets: Spa

Golf & Sports

Experiences

Only stays booked through the GHA website or official hotel websites/channels will be eligible to earn D$.

Online payments with D$ are currently possible with the brands listed on this page. If this feature is available, you’ll see an option at the check-out page to apply your D$ towards the booking.

A minimum of D$10 is required, and D$ will be deducted immediately upon confirmation. If you cancel your stay — and the stay is refundable — D$ will be refunded accordingly. However, D$ which have expired will not be reinstated, so take care if you’re booking a stay that takes place beyond your D$ validity period.

The member redeeming D$ online must be the member staying at the hotel during the associated reservation.

For all other brands, D$ can be used during a stay at the front desk of a hotel. This is a lot more restrictive, as it usually limits you to booking the more costly pay-at-hotel rates, not to mention your D$ may have expired by the time the stay takes place.

It might be possible to use D$ on prepaid rates, however, insofar as the hotel doesn’t actually charge your card at the time of booking (you’d be surprised, many “prepaid stays” aren’t actually charged until check-in). My advice would be to contact the hotel beforehand, let them know you want to book a prepaid rate with D$, and ask them how to proceed.

What cards should I use for hotel bookings?

Here are the cards you can use for GHA DISCOVERY hotel bookings. Do note that certain cards will only offer their bonus rates if the booking is in foreign currency.

Conclusion

GHA DISCOVERY members can now register to earn 3X D$ and extra bonus D$ at Minor Hotels Group brands worldwide. There’s an added bonus for staying at two different Minor Hotels brands, which shouldn’t be too hard to do in a city like Bangkok.

This is further stackable with other ongoing GHA offers, and if everything aligns nicely, you could be looking at a nice little bonus on your upcoming stay.