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GHA DISCOVERY offering 3X D$ and bonus D$100 for Minor Hotels stays

Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
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GHA DISCOVERY members can now earn 3X D$ and a bonus D$100 on stays with Anantara, Avani, NH hotels and other Minor Hotels Group brands.

GHA DISCOVERY is celebrating the first anniversary of its tie-up with the Minor Hotels Group with a lucrative offer. 

Members can earn 3X D$ and a D$25 bonus for each of their first two stays, plus an additional D$50 bonus if the second stay is at a different Minor brand than the first.

The Minor Hotels Group includes brands like Anantara, Avani, and NH Hotels & Resorts, and some cities such as Bangkok have multiple brands in close proximity, making it relatively easy to achieve. 

GHA DISCOVERY x Minor Hotels promo

Register Here

GHA DISCOVERY members who register and stay at Minor Hotels during the promotion period will earn:

  • 3X D$ on each of the first two eligible stays
  • Bonus D$25 on each of the first two eligible stays
  • Bonus D$50 if the second stay is at a different Minor Hotels brand from the first

The list of Minor Hotels brands can be found below, and the full list of participating properties can be found here. Do note that NH Hotels, NH Collection and nhow Hotels will be counted as a single brand for the purposes of this promotion.

🏨 Minor Hotels Brands
  • Anantara Hotels & Resorts
  • Avani Hotels & Resorts
  • Elewana Collection
  • iStay Hotels
  • Minor Hotels
  • NH Hotels & Resorts
  • Oaks Hotels, Resorts and Suites
  • The Wolseley Hospitality Group
  • Tivoli Hotels and Resorts

There is no minimum stay length requirement, and the bonus D$ is capped at D$500 per stay. 

Bookings must be made between 23 March and 31 August 2026. However, any bookings made from 1 May to 28 June 2026 will not qualify for this offer, even though stays during that period are permitted. Presumably, this is because GHA is planning to run a separate promotion during this period, and does not want the offers to stack.

Stays must be completed from 23 March to 30 September 2026. If your check-out date falls after 30 September 2026, you will not be eligible for the bonus.

How many D$ can you earn?

The 3X D$ figure already includes the base 1X D$, so depending on their GHA DISCOVERY tier, members would earn anywhere from a 12-21% rebate. Do remember that the bonus 2X D$ is capped at D$500. 

🏨 GHA DISCOVERY Earn Rates
(3X promo)
Tier Base D$ (1X)
(validity)		 Bonus D$ (2X)
(validity)
Silver 4%
(12 mo.)		 8%
(6 mo.)
Gold 5%
(18 mo.)		 10%
(6 mo.)
Platinum 6%
(24 mo.)		 12%
(6 mo.)
Titanium 7%
(24 mo.)		 14%
(6 mo.)
Base D$ are valid for 12-24 months, depending on tier. Bonus D$ have a six-month validity, per GHA’s usual rules for promotions.

GHA provides the following illustrations:

 

First Eligible Stay:

  • Members will earn double the number of Base DISCOVERY Dollars for the stay in addition to the Base DISCOVERY Dollars (“Base D$”), capped at D$500 per stay.
  • Plus a bonus of 25 DISCOVERY Dollars (D$25).

If the Second Eligible Stay at the same Minor Hotels brand:

  • Members will earn double the number of Base DISCOVERY Dollars for the stay in addition to the Base DISCOVERY Dollars (“Base D$”), capped at D$500 per stay
  • Plus a bonus of 25 DISCOVERY Dollars (D$25).

If the Second Eligible Stay at a different participating Minor Hotels brand:

  • Members will earn double the number of Base DISCOVERY Dollars for the stay in addition to the Base DISCOVERY Dollars (“Base D$”), capped at D$500 per stay.
  • Plus a bonus of 25 DISCOVERY Dollars (D$25).
  • And an additional 50 DISCOVERY Dollars (D$50) for completing a Minor multi-brand stay.
  •  

Book via DISCOVERY app to earn an extra D$5

Promo Details

GHA DISCOVERY is running a concurrent offer that awards a bonus D$5 for all bookings made through the GHA DISCOVERY app (Android | iOS).

A few points to note:

  • Registration is not required
  • Stays must be booked between 2 February to 31 March 2026
  • Check-out date must be from 2 February to 31 March 2026
  • No minimum spend or minimum stay length required
  • No cap on the maximum times this offer can be used

As always, any D$ earned through promotions expires six months from the date of issuance, as opposed to the usual D$ expiry. 

How do D$ work?

D$ can be earned on most room rates and incidental spending

D$ can be earned or redeemed on the following expenses:

✅ Eligible Spend to Earn/Redeem D$

Room and add-ons:

  • Room charge/qualified room rate
  • Room upsell
  • Early check-in
  • Late check-out
  • Package
  • Crib/baby cot
  • Extra bed
  • Day use
  • Apartments/ Residences up to 30 days
  • Internet
  • Telecom
  • In-room media

Food and Beverage at eligible outlets:

  • Restaurants
  • Bars, pool bars
  • Lobby cafes
  • Coffee bars
  • Room service
  • Minibar

Other non-room spend at eligible outlets:

  • Spa
  • Golf & Sports
  • Experiences

Only stays booked through the GHA website or official hotel websites/channels will be eligible to earn D$. 

Online payments with D$ are currently possible with the brands listed on this page. If this feature is available, you’ll see an option at the check-out page to apply your D$ towards the booking.

A minimum of D$10 is required, and D$ will be deducted immediately upon confirmation. If you cancel your stay — and the stay is refundable — D$ will be refunded accordingly. However, D$ which have expired will not be reinstated, so take care if you’re booking a stay that takes place beyond your D$ validity period. 

The member redeeming D$ online must be the member staying at the hotel during the associated reservation. 

For all other brands, D$ can be used during a stay at the front desk of a hotel. This is a lot more restrictive, as it usually limits you to booking the more costly pay-at-hotel rates, not to mention your D$ may have expired by the time the stay takes place.

It might be possible to use D$ on prepaid rates, however, insofar as the hotel doesn’t actually charge your card at the time of booking (you’d be surprised, many “prepaid stays” aren’t actually charged until check-in). My advice would be to contact the hotel beforehand, let them know you want to book a prepaid rate with D$, and ask them how to proceed.

What cards should I use for hotel bookings?

Here are the cards you can use for GHA DISCOVERY hotel bookings. Do note that certain cards will only offer their bonus rates if the booking is in foreign currency.

Card Earn Rate Remarks
DBS Woman’s World Card
Apply
 4 mpd Max S$1K per c. month. Booking must be charged online
DCS Imperium Card
Apply		 4 mpd
FCY only
 Min. S$4K FCY spend per c. month. No cap.
HSBC Revolution
Apply
 4 mpd Cap S$1.5K per c. month*
Maybank XL Rewards
Apply
 4 mpd MCC 7011 only. Min. spend S$500 per c. month, cap S$1K per c. month
UOB Lady’s Card
Apply
 4 mpd Max S$1K per c. month. Must choose Travel as bonus category
UOB Lady’s Solitaire
Apply
 4 mpd Max S$750 per c. month. Must choose Travel as bonus category
UOB Visa Signature
Apply
 4 mpd
FCY only
 Min. S$1K, max. S$1.2K FCY spend per s. month
StanChart Beyond Card
Apply
 3-4 mpd
FCY only
 3 mpd for regular, 3.5 mpd for PB, 4 mpd for PP. No cap
Maybank Visa Infinite
Apply
 3.2 mpd
FCY only		 Min. S$4K per c. month. No cap.
Maybank World Mastercard
Apply
 3.2 mpd
FCY only
 Min. S$4K per c. month. Earn 2.8 mpd with min. S$800 per c. month. No cap
StanChart Visa Infinite
Apply
 3 mpd
FCY only
 Min. S$2K per s. month
BOC Elite Miles Card
Apply		 2.8 mpd
FCY only
 No min. spend or cap
Maybank Horizon Visa Signature
Apply
 2.8 mpd
FCY only
 Min S$800 per c. month, no cap
s. month= statement month | c. month= calendar month
*Changes to the HSBC Revolution’s earn rate are coming from 1 April 2026. Refer to this article for more info

Conclusion

Anantara Veli Maldives Resort

GHA DISCOVERY members can now register to earn 3X D$ and extra bonus D$ at Minor Hotels Group brands worldwide. There’s an added bonus for staying at two different Minor Hotels brands, which shouldn’t be too hard to do in a city like Bangkok.

This is further stackable with other ongoing GHA offers, and if everything aligns nicely, you could be looking at a nice little bonus on your upcoming stay.

Purchases made through any of the links in this article may generate an affiliate commission that supports the running of the site. Found this post useful? Subscribe to our Telegram Channel to get these posts pushed directly to your phone, or our newsletter via the home page.
Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
Aaron founded The Milelion to help people travel better for less and impress chiobu. He was 50% successful.
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