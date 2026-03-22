HeyMax adds direct transfers to Air France-KLM Flying Blue

HeyMax has upgraded Air France-KLM Flying Blue to a direct transfer partner, which enables users to convert Max Miles directly within the HeyMax app. Transfers are instant, with a smaller minimum conversion block of just 1,000 miles (and 1-mile increments after that).

This streamlined process is a marked improvement over the previous “Cash For Miles” model, which requires users to wait up to five business days for a prepaid Visa debit card to be issued, then manually complete the purchase on the relevant loyalty programme’s website. Cash For Miles also has a much higher minimum conversion block of 10,000 miles.

Flying Blue now joins other direct transfer partners such as Qatar Privilege Club, Accor Live Limitless and Cathay Pacific Asia Miles, and hopefully there’ll be more to follow soon.

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HeyMax restores direct points transfers to Flying Blue

HeyMax users can now transfer Max Miles to Flying Blue directly through the HeyMax app.

Transfers are at a 1:1 ratio

A minimum conversion of 1,000 Flying Blue miles is required, but subsequent conversions after this block can be as small as 1 mile

is required, but subsequent conversions after this block can be as small as All conversions are free of charge

Conversions should be processed instantly

It’s worth noting that users are currently limited to converting a maximum of 100,000 Max Miles to Flying Blue miles each year. HeyMax says that it is working to get this cap lifted, though there’s no timeline at the moment.

To make conversions, visit the HeyMax app and select Flying Blue. Enter your member ID to link your accounts, then enter the number of miles you wish to convert. Do note that once your account is linked, it cannot be unlinked. This is intended to keep a user from transferring Max Miles to multiple Flying Blue accounts.

What can you do with Flying Blue miles?

The most important thing to know about Flying Blue is that they do not have published award charts. This means you need to be extra careful about buying or transferring miles speculatively, because there’s no guarantee that the prices you observe today will be the same a few months down the road.

You can search for awards even with a zero miles balance, so you can verify the space exists before buying miles and booking it.

Travel on Air France and KLM

While it’s not that easy to find, it is possible to travel in Business Class between Singapore and Europe for 85,000 miles each way.

Another option from Singapore would be Bali, where a one-way Business Class award starts from 25,000 miles with KLM (or 21,500 miles with Garuda).

Also be on the lookout for the monthly Flying Blue promo rewards, which consist of discounted awards for travel over the next six months to and from Amsterdam and Paris.

Travel on partner airlines

Air France and KLM are part of the SkyTeam alliance, although they also have non-SkyTeam partners such as Malaysia Airlines and Qantas.

Award prices here are fixed, although again there’s no award chart to refer to; you’ll have to run searches and see what comes up.

Some suggestions include:

China Airlines Singapore – Taipei (Economy): 14,500 miles Singapore – Taipei (Business): 28,500 miles

Korean Air Singapore – Seoul (Economy): 17,500 miles Singapore – Seoul (Business): 44,000 miles



What else should you know about Flying Blue?

Here are a few other pointers to know about Flying Blue.

Flying Blue awards can be changed or cancelled for a EUR 70 fee

Fuel surcharges are not absorbed by the programme

Flying Blue miles expire after 24 months of inactivity

From 4 May 2026, Flying Blue will enhance its expiry policy such that any earning activity will extend the life of your entire balance. Do note that burning (i.e. redemption) activity does not extend your miles, however.

In any case, because of the unpublished prices of Flying Blue awards, you should not be holding on to miles for so long that expiry becomes a concern.

Direct points transfers vs Cash For Miles

Max Miles can be converted to more than 30 airline and hotel partners.

HeyMax Transfer Partners ✈️ Airlines Air Arabia Rewards Direct

Air Canada Aeroplan

Air France-KLM Flying Blue Direct

Air India Maharaja Club Direct

AirAsia Rewards (1:1.2 ratio) Direct

Alaska Atmos Rewards

American Airlines AAdvantage

Avianca LifeMiles

British Airways Executive Club

Cathay Pacific Asia Miles Direct

Emirates Skywards

Ethiopian ShebaMiles Direct

Etihad Guest EVA Air Infinity MileageLands

Frontier Miles

GarudaMiles Direct

Hainan Fortune Wings Club

Qantas Frequent Flyer

Qatar Privilege Club Direct

SAS EuroBonus Direct

THAI Royal Orchid Plus

Turkish Miles&Smiles

United MileagePlus

Vietnam Airlines Lotusmiles Direct

Velocity Frequent Flyer

Xiamen Egret Miles Direct 🏨 Hotels Accor Live Limitless Direct

Hilton Honors

IHG One Rewards (1:1.5 ratio) Direct

Marriott Bonvoy Radisson Rewards

Shangri-La Circle (5:1 ratio) Direct

World of Hyatt

Wyndham Rewards Direct

Airline and hotel partners fall into two categories: direct points transfers and Cash For Miles.

Direct Cash For Miles Partners 15 19 Min. Transfer 1,000 Max Miles

(1 Max Mile after) # 10,000 Max Miles

(1,000 Max Miles after) Conversion Speed Instant^

5+ business days Conversion Ratio 1:1* 1:1* Admin Fees None None #Accor currently requires transfers in 1,000 miles blocks, though this will eventually be reduced to 1 mile like the rest

^Except Asia Miles; 5 business days

*For all partners except Shangri-La Circle (5 Max Miles = 1 point), and AirAsia Rewards (1 Max Mile= 1.2 points) and IHG One Rewards (1 Max Mile = 1.5 points)



Direct points transfers offer greater convenience, with instant conversions and minimum conversions of 1,000 miles.

Cash For Miles is comparatively more cumbersome:

Fill out a manual redemption form Wait for a virtual Visa debit card to be issued (up to five business days) Visit the airline/hotel’s official portal to purchase miles/points Wait for the miles/points to be credited (may be instant, but could take a few days)

The lack of instant conversions hampers your ability to act quickly should the award seats you want suddenly become available. Moreover, there is a hefty minimum conversion of 10,000 miles, and programmes usually limit the number of miles that can be purchased each year.

Besides, not every airline and hotel programme has a seamless process for members to purchase miles or points. With some, like Air Canada Aeroplan, it’s a very straightforward task that can be done completely online. With others, like Royal Orchid Plus, the process is more clunky, requiring members to call up customer service or submit a manual form.

Conclusion

HeyMax has upgraded Flying Blue to a direct transfer partner, which allows for instant conversions starting from just 1,000 miles.

This will allow members to quickly react to award redemption opportunities — such as Flying Blue’s mistake fares that one eventful Christmas — and enable more precise transfers that minimise orphan points.