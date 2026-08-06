Singapore Airlines launches concierge service for Suites and First Class passengers

Singapore Airlines’ ground experience for Suites and First Class passengers at Changi Airport may not rival the over-the-top amenities offered by Air France in Paris, Lufthansa in Frankfurt, or Qatar Airways in Doha, but the airline has been steadily investing in improvements over the past few years.

In addition to opening a brand-new First Class lounge in Terminal 2, and engaging Accor’s well-regarded hospitality team to manage more aspects of lounge operations, the airline has also been trialling some new initiatives, such as priority security lines.

Singapore Airlines has now officially confirmed the introduction of another enhancement for Suites and First Class passengers: a personal concierge at Changi Airport, who serves as a single point of contact all the way through to boarding.

Singapore Airlines launches personal concierge for Suites and First Class

From 1 August 2026, Suites and First Class passengers will be offered First Class concierge service at Changi Airport.

💬 Statement from SIA Spokesperson Singapore Airlines (SIA) will introduce a new First Class concierge service in Singapore Changi Airport from 1 August 2026, offering Suites and First Class customers a more seamless and personalised ground experience.

The concierge will provide dedicated support at key airport touchpoints, including meet-and-greet, escort and usher services, expedited security screening, and buggy transportation subject to availability.

The concierge service will be rolled out in phases, starting with transit and departing customers from the lounge to the boarding gate, before being extended to arriving customers.

SIA is committed to continuously elevating the end-to-end travel experience for our customers. -Singapore Airlines

The service will be rolled out in phases, starting with transiting and departing customers, before being extended to arriving passengers later.

While most First Class flights depart from Terminal 3, the service is also available to eligible passengers departing from Terminal 2. Passengers may check in at either terminal, provided they arrive at least 90 minutes before departure.

✈️ SIA First Class Departures from Changi Airport Terminal 2 Terminal 3 🇮🇩 Jakarta

🇯🇵 Tokyo Haneda 🇳🇱 Amsterdam

🇳🇿 Auckland

🇨🇳 Beijing Capital

🇮🇳 Delhi

🇦🇪 Dubai (suspended)

🇩🇪 Frankfurt

🇭🇰 Hong Kong

🇬🇧 London Heathrow

🇺🇸 Los Angeles

🇦🇺 Melbourne

🇮🇳 Mumbai

🇺🇸 New York JFK

🇫🇷 Paris

🇨🇳 Shanghai

🇦🇺 Sydney

🇯🇵 Tokyo Narita (SQ12)

🇨🇭 Zurich

SIA’s First Class concierge will meet departing customers at the First Class SilverKris Lounge in Terminal 2 or The Private Room in Terminal 3 (where the champagne has been upgraded to Krug 172e Grand Cuvee for August).

Transit customers will be met at the arrival gate and escorted to the relevant lounge — or straight to the departure gate, if they’re on a tight connection.

When the time comes to board the flight — Suites and First Class passengers have the option of boarding first or last — the concierge will drive passengers to the departure gate on a buggy, and escort them to the front of the security line.

However, SIA has been careful to caveat that the buggy service is “subject to availability”, and based on reports I’ve received, it can be difficult to secure one during peak hours. If this is something you require, it’s best to make your request as early as possible.

Ultimately, in an airport as efficiently run as Changi, there isn’t a whole lot of friction that a personal concierge can remove. The buggy service is probably the biggest value add here. The Private Room is located at the A gates in Terminal 3, and if your flight is departing from the B gates, or even the C gates in Terminal 1 — which can happen during peak periods — then it’s a very long walk.

SIA eventually plans to extend the concierge support to meeting customers at the First Class check-in reception instead of the lounge.

What else is brewing with First Class?

Flying Suites or First Class with Singapore Airlines is always a special experience, but it’s hard to argue it’s market-leading anymore.

The current First Class seat dates back to 2013, and to put it bluntly, is basically a nicer Business Class seat. It lacks many of the features that passengers have come to expect from modern First Class cabins, such as privacy doors, 4K screens and USB-C ports.

Therefore, the next 12 months will be absolutely crucial for Singapore Airlines, as it starts the rollout of its long-delayed next-generation cabin products. These were originally slated to debut in Q2 2026, only for supply chain and certification issues to push the timeline into Q1 2027.

Still, we should get our first look at these new seats later this year, with Singapore Airlines planning to unveil them alongside an all-new cabin experience.

A leaked patent filing suggests that the new First Class could be very special indeed, offering fully-enclosed suites, a true double bed (rather than two adjacent single beds with a hard divider in the middle), and couple dining.

My most recent First Class experience came in January this year, where I noticed some improvements in catering at The Private Room, together with refreshed designs for the onboard amenity kits and sleeper suits. You can read all about that in the post below.

Conclusion

Singapore Airlines has introduced a concierge service for Suites and First Class passengers departing from Changi Airport, with the most notable benefits being buggy service to the departure gate and front-of-the-line privileges for security screening.

Yes, it’s not quite the same as being driven directly to the aircraft in a Porsche like with Lufthansa in Frankfurt, or relaxing with a spa treatment in the La Premiere First Class lounge in Paris, but these touches are really more about smoothing out pain points than creating spectacle.

If you’ve had recent experiences with this new service, I’d love to hear about them.