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Singapore Airlines launches concierge service for Suites and First Class passengers

Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
12

Suites and First Class passengers departing and transiting through Changi Airport now have access to a personal concierge, buggy service, and front-of-the-line security privileges.

Singapore Airlines’ ground experience for Suites and First Class passengers at Changi Airport may not rival the over-the-top amenities offered by Air France in Paris, Lufthansa in Frankfurt, or Qatar Airways in Doha, but the airline has been steadily investing in improvements over the past few years.

In addition to opening a brand-new First Class lounge in Terminal 2, and engaging Accor’s well-regarded hospitality team to manage more aspects of lounge operations, the airline has also been trialling some new initiatives, such as priority security lines.

Singapore Airlines has now officially confirmed the introduction of another enhancement for Suites and First Class passengers: a personal concierge at Changi Airport, who serves as a single point of contact all the way through to boarding.

Singapore Airlines launches personal concierge for Suites and First Class

The Private Room, Changi Terminal 3

From 1 August 2026, Suites and First Class passengers will be offered First Class concierge service at Changi Airport.

💬 Statement from SIA Spokesperson
  • Singapore Airlines (SIA) will introduce a new First Class concierge service in Singapore Changi Airport from 1 August 2026, offering Suites and First Class customers a more seamless and personalised ground experience.
  • The concierge will provide dedicated support at key airport touchpoints, including meet-and-greet, escort and usher services, expedited security screening, and buggy transportation subject to availability.
  • The concierge service will be rolled out in phases, starting with transit and departing customers from the lounge to the boarding gate, before being extended to arriving customers.
  • SIA is committed to continuously elevating the end-to-end travel experience for our customers.

-Singapore Airlines

The service will be rolled out in phases, starting with transiting and departing customers, before being extended to arriving passengers later. 

While most First Class flights depart from Terminal 3, the service is also available to eligible passengers departing from Terminal 2. Passengers may check in at either terminal, provided they arrive at least 90 minutes before departure. 

✈️ SIA First Class Departures from Changi Airport
Terminal 2 Terminal 3
  • 🇮🇩 Jakarta
  • 🇯🇵 Tokyo Haneda
  • 🇳🇱 Amsterdam
  • 🇳🇿 Auckland
  • 🇨🇳 Beijing Capital
  • 🇮🇳 Delhi
  • 🇦🇪 Dubai (suspended)
  • 🇩🇪 Frankfurt
  • 🇭🇰 Hong Kong
  • 🇬🇧 London Heathrow
  • 🇺🇸 Los Angeles
  • 🇦🇺 Melbourne
  • 🇮🇳 Mumbai
  • 🇺🇸 New York JFK
  • 🇫🇷 Paris
  • 🇨🇳 Shanghai
  • 🇦🇺 Sydney
  • 🇯🇵 Tokyo Narita (SQ12)
  • 🇨🇭 Zurich

SIA’s First Class concierge will meet departing customers at the First Class SilverKris Lounge in Terminal 2 or The Private Room in Terminal 3 (where the champagne has been upgraded to Krug 172e Grand Cuvee for August).

Transit customers will be met at the arrival gate and escorted to the relevant lounge — or straight to the departure gate, if they’re on a tight connection.

When the time comes to board the flight — Suites and First Class passengers have the option of boarding first or last — the concierge will drive passengers to the departure gate on a buggy, and escort them to the front of the security line.

However, SIA has been careful to caveat that the buggy service is “subject to availability”, and based on reports I’ve received, it can be difficult to secure one during peak hours. If this is something you require, it’s best to make your request as early as possible. 

Priority security line for Suites/First Class

Ultimately, in an airport as efficiently run as Changi, there isn’t a whole lot of friction that a personal concierge can remove. The buggy service is probably the biggest value add here. The Private Room is located at the A gates in Terminal 3, and if your flight is departing from the B gates, or even the C gates in Terminal 1 — which can happen during peak periods — then it’s a very long walk.

During peak periods, some SIA flights may depart from T1 (though you still check in at T3)

SIA eventually plans to extend the concierge support to meeting customers at the First Class check-in reception instead of the lounge.

What else is brewing with First Class?

Singapore Airlines new First Class | Credit: Singapore Airlines

Flying Suites or First Class with Singapore Airlines is always a special experience, but it’s hard to argue it’s market-leading anymore.

The current First Class seat dates back to 2013, and to put it bluntly, is basically a nicer Business Class seat. It lacks many of the features that passengers have come to expect from modern First Class cabins, such as privacy doors, 4K screens and USB-C ports. 

Therefore, the next 12 months will be absolutely crucial for Singapore Airlines, as it starts the rollout of its long-delayed next-generation cabin products. These were originally slated to debut in Q2 2026, only for supply chain and certification issues to push the timeline into Q1 2027.

Still, we should get our first look at these new seats later this year, with Singapore Airlines planning to unveil them alongside an all-new cabin experience.

A leaked patent filing suggests that the new First Class could be very special indeed, offering fully-enclosed suites, a true double bed (rather than two adjacent single beds with a hard divider in the middle), and couple dining. 

SIA’s new First Class?

My most recent First Class experience came in January this year, where I noticed some improvements in catering at The Private Room, together with refreshed designs for the onboard amenity kits and sleeper suits. You can read all about that in the post below.

9 thoughts from my latest Singapore Airlines First Class flight

Conclusion

Singapore Airlines has introduced a concierge service for Suites and First Class passengers departing from Changi Airport, with the most notable benefits being buggy service to the departure gate and front-of-the-line privileges for security screening.

Yes, it’s not quite the same as being driven directly to the aircraft in a Porsche like with Lufthansa in Frankfurt, or relaxing with a spa treatment in the La Premiere First Class lounge in Paris, but these touches are really more about smoothing out pain points than creating spectacle.

If you’ve had recent experiences with this new service, I’d love to hear about them.

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Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
Aaron founded The Milelion to help people travel better for less and impress chiobu. He was 50% successful.
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George

Good to see improvements in ground service and looking forward to ride from hotel/home to airport

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Fred N

Thank you Aaron for this great news. I would like to add the oddity that if you have been flying First Class out of Singapore to ZRH, MUC or FRA on LX or LH, you ave not enjoyed the Private Room, but you have certainly enjoyed a separate check-in counter, dedicated to F, and an escort service who helps you cut the queue at security. It is only time that SIA ups its offering on its hub platform, and offers an improved service (buggy is a great news). Regular F customers cannot wait for the new F cabin to be… Read more »

Reply
Aaron Wong

yes- i remember you mentioning how you wished there’d be some form of expedited security at changi on the comments some time back!

Reply
11D

I welcome every effort SQ does at their home base to improve services, as some issues like Qantas/Qatar offering better catering in SIN is quite puzzling. This being said, I am a bit on the fence re: buggy service. I like to walk to my gates, mostly to get tired for the night flights ahead and find the whole “excuse me” acoustic signalling from these carts to be annoying. I understand now it is limited to few Jetquay buggies and some Sats buggies for those needing assistance, but if we get them for Suites/First as well, then -including the empty… Read more »

Reply
Ray

Nothing to be on the fence about. You are more than welcome to walk to the gate. The beauty of capitalism is choice. There is plenty of noise pollution as it is. Plus SQ’s F class footprint is tiny.

Reply
JW19

The catering thing can be easily resolved, getting rid of SATS will bring things right. The something for QR and QF has in common. Aside, I started to also realise that service on board tends to depend on the nationality and age of the crew. Older local crew, polished and perfect, foreign young crew, eager to please and outright excellent. The younger Singapore based crew is something of an anomaly, I had cases where they don’t even greet me by name or return the greeting when I greet them. It’s almost the same entitlement I find in many of our… Read more »

Reply
Renz

I was accompanied by the concierge last week on F to LHR on SQ318.
But I didn’t get to use the buggy… we walked to the gate lol 😂

Reply
Aaron Wong

from what i understand the buggies are in limited supply- probably one of the things stopping them from officially rolling this out, lest they create an expectation they can’t fulfil

Reply
11D

one solution could be to cut if off after a certain walking distance, say anything after A10 or B5.

Reply
Renz

I agree that the buggy can add value, but the airport security special lane is just another bragging rights i feel… because though some queue, but it’s quite efficient already.

If they can add the buggy service to stupid airport like LHR T2 which you need to walk hell long of a way from check-in till lounge/gate…. that will save my knees a lot…

Reply
Aaron Wong

if you’re departing from the cluster gates, then front of the line can be genuinely useful

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trackback

[…] The MileLion reports how Singapore Airlines is quietly trialing a new service for first class passengers at its hub. Historically, first class passengers have had to get from the first class check-in facility to the lounge on their own, and then from the lounge to the gate on their own. […]

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