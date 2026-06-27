Visa Infinite offering free 6-month ALL Accor+ Explorer membership (excluding Singapore)

An ALL Accor+ Explorer membership usually costs US$249 per year (or the local currency equivalent), but if you’d like to dip your toes in the water without fully committing, Visa Infinite has now launched a six-month free trial for Asia Pacific cardholders.

Before you get too excited, however, this does not apply to cardholders based in Singapore. However, if you’re reading this from Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Brunei, or one of the other participating countries, then congrats, happy for you etc. (we got Taylor Swift though).

Visa Infinite complimentary 6-month ALL Accor+ Explorer membership

From 5 June 2026 to 30 September 2027, Visa Infinite cardholders in the following countries are eligible for a complimentary six-month ALL Accor+ Explorer membership.

A limited number of redemptions are available on a first-come, first-served basis. This offer does not apply to any existing ALL Accor+ Explorer members.

To register, click on the relevant country list and enter your details to generate a voucher code. Then visit this page to register for your trial membership. The six-month period begins upon successful registration.

Now, it’s kind of a bummer that cardholders in Singapore (as well as Australia, India, New Zealand, and South Korea) have been left out, but if you did have a friend in a participating country who was willing to let you borrow their card…

What does this trial membership include?

A trial membership comes with the following benefits:

ALL Accor Gold privileges

15% off the public rate at 5,000+ hotels worldwide

30% off dining and 15% off drinks across Asia Pacific

Exclusive member events and partner benefits

Access to Red Hot Rooms and More Escapes

There are two key differences between this trial membership and a fully paid one.

First, the trial membership offers ALL Accor Gold status, while the fully paid membership offers 30 status nights. It’s functionally the same thing, because 30 status nights will automatically qualify you for ALL Accor Gold, but the mechanism is different.

Basically, a fully paid member has the option of staying an additional 30 nights to upgrade to ALL Accor Platinum, whereas the trial member does not.

🏨 Qualification Requirements for ALL Elite Status

Status Status Nights Status Points Silver Silver 10 2,000

(€800 spend) Gold Gold 30 7,000

(€2,800 spend)

Platinum Platinum 60 14,000

(€5,600 spend)

Diamond Diamond N/A 26,000

(€10,400 spend)

Qualification can either be through Status Nights or Status Points



Second, the trial membership does not include the two Stay Plus free night certificates, which allow members to buy one night and get a second one free. That’s fair enough — I wouldn’t have expected the trial to include this either.

Otherwise, it has all the other good stuff, including 30% off dining and access to Red Hot Rooms sales. If you frequent one of the participating restaurants, or plan to stay at a participating hotel, you could really get some value out of this trial membership.

Membership automatically converts!

If you plan to sign up for the trial membership, do note that it will automatically convert into a paid membership at the end of the six-month period. The fee will be billed in the relevant local currency, depending on where your membership is based.

🏨 ALL Accor+ Explorer Membership Country Local Price Price in USD 🇦🇪 UAE US$249 US$249 🌍 Rest of World US$249 US$249 🇦🇺 Australia A$349 US$240 🇸🇬 Singapore S$299 US$231 🇲🇾 Malaysia MYR 949 US$229 🇭🇰 Hong Kong HKD 1,788 US$228 🇻🇳 Vietnam VND 5,899,000 US$224 🇹🇭 Thailand THB 7,299 US$218 🇳🇿 New Zealand NZ$379 US$214 🇮🇳 India INR 19,499 US$207 🇵🇭 Philippines PHP 12,499 US$204 🇮🇩 Indonesia IDR 3,599,000 US$202

You can opt out up to 48 hours before auto-renewal, but if you already know you won’t be taking it up, you can do it straight away after activating your trial.

Login to the Accor Plus website using your registered email and password. Go to “Profile” (top-right corner). In Account Settings (located beside your membership card picture), find the Auto Renewal option. Toggle off / uncheck the Auto Renewal setting. Save changes and confirm. A confirmation message/email will be sent once Auto Renewal has been successfully disabled.

Even if you’re interested in purchasing a full membership, I would recommend opting out of auto-renewal, because you can usually get a better deal during one of the public sales. For instance, the current sale — which ends on 30 June 2026 — offers 2,000 Accor points, which reduces the effective cost of a membership by €40.

Conclusion

Visa Infinite is now offering a complimentary six-month trial of ALL Accor+ Explorer for selected Asia Pacific countries — and unfortunately, Singapore isn’t one of them.

If you’re eligible, however, it’s a great opportunity to test drive some of the benefits of membership, with no obligation to renew (remember to turn off auto-renewal though).

I’m not hopeful this trial will expand to more countries, but who knows…

(H/T: Jing Hang)