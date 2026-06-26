Cathay Pacific offering 10% bonus for credit card points transfers to Asia Miles

Cathay Pacific is now offering an uncapped 10% bonus on conversions of credit card points to Asia Miles, for transfers completed by 31 July 2026.

This matches the offer we saw back in October 2025, and follows the airline’s announcement that fuel surcharges will be further reduced from July 2026 — though they still remain roughly double compared to before the Iran war.

This bonus can put some of Asia Miles’ sweet spots closer within reach, such as Economy Class to Hong Kong and Taipei for 9,000 miles.

Cathay Pacific offering 10% bonus on Asia Miles conversions

From 25 June to 31 July 2026, Cathay members will receive an uncapped 10% bonus when they convert credit card points to Asia Miles.

Registration is required, and can be done via this link. The offer is valid for Cathay members with a residential address in Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand and Indonesia.

If you plan to convert credit card points from a programme that does not offer instant crediting, do remember that your conversion must be completed by 31 July 2026 to be eligible for the bonus. Miles that are credited after this date will be ineligible for the bonus, even if the conversion was triggered during the promotional period.

When will the bonus be received?

Members will initially receive the normal number of miles from their conversions or accruals, with the 10% bonus credited by 31 October 2026.

Members are responsible for notifying Cathay Pacific by 15 November 2026 if they do not receive their bonus miles.

Terms & Conditions

The T&Cs of this offer can be found here.

Which banks are eligible?

The full list of eligible banks can be found here. Be sure to change the location (at the top of the screen) to see the relevant partners for your country.

In Singapore, the following banks are participating:

💳 Minimum Transfer Blocks by Bank

Bank Points Asia Miles

(with 10% bonus) 500 MR points

(Platinum, Centurion) 250 275miles

550 MR points

(All others) 250 275 miles

25,000 TY points 10,000 11,000 miles 10,000 Citi Miles 10,000 11,000 miles 5,000 DBS Points 10,000 11,000 miles 25,000 HSBC Points 10,000 11,000 miles

Instant

12,500 TREATS Points 5,000 5,500 miles

1,000 90°N Miles 750 775 miles

Instant

1,000 VOYAGE Miles 750 775 miles

Instant

10,000 OCBC$ 2,900 3,190 miles

Instant

25,000 SCB Points 10,000 11,000 miles

5,000 UNI$ 10,000 11,000 miles Note: Maybank is not listed on the website at the time of publishing, but a Cathay Pacific spokesperson has confirmed that it is participating, and will be added shortly.

Only HSBC and OCBC offer instant conversions to Asia Miles. However, you wouldn’t want to use OCBC points, since its default conversion rate represents a 25% haircut compared to KrisFlyer.

American Express, Citi, DBS, and Maybank should complete transfers within 2-4 working days. Do note that there are numerous reports that UOB takes significantly longer, in the 2-3 week range, so take care if you’re choosing that option.

As a reminder, the bonus is fulfilled by Cathay Pacific, so you will not see it reflected on the bank’s transfer portal when making the conversion.

How does this compare to previous bonuses?

Cathay Pacific typically offers transfer bonuses in the range of 10-15%, with the most recent promotion being a 10% bonus in October 2025.

Enjoy a 20% transfer bonus with HeyMax

HeyMax is not classified as a bank by Cathay Pacific, so conversions of Max Miles will not be eligible for the abovementioned offer.

That said, there is a separate promotion currently ongoing, which offers a 20% bonus on conversions made by 14 July 2026, capped at 6,000 bonus miles.

Under this promotion, users receive 1.2 Asia Miles for every 1 Max Mile transferred, instead of the usual 1:1 ratio. A minimum transfer of 1,000 Max Miles is required, with blocks of 100 Max Miles beyond this.

Max Miles Asia Miles 1 mile 1 point

1.2 points

You must register your account to be eligible. Do note that the registration page only mentions a 10% bonus — the additional 10% is fulfilled on the HeyMax side.

Bonus miles (from Cathay and HeyMax) will be credited to your account by 30 September 2026.

What can I redeem with Asia Miles?

Cathay Pacific last devalued the Asia Miles programme in May 2026, which saw modest increases of 1,000 to 4,000 Asia Miles for selected awards.

Here are the revised award charts for Cathay Pacific and oneworld partner flights.

✈️ Asia Miles Redemptions for Cathay Pacific Flights

Distance

(in miles) Y PY J F 1-750 7K

11K 16K 25K 751 – 2,750

(Type 1)* 9K 18K 27K 43K 751 – 2,750

(Type 2)^ 13K 23K 33K 50K 2,751 – 5,000 20K 39K 60K 90K 5,001 – 7,500 27K 52K 91K 125K 7,501+ 38K 78K 119K 160K Y = Economy | PY= Premium Economy | J= Business | F= First

*Type 1= Routes to/from China, Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea

^Type 2= Routes to/from India, Indonesia, Japan

✈️ Asia Miles Redemptions for oneworld Flights

Distance

(in miles) Y PY J F 1-750 10K

14K 20K 30K 751 – 2,750 15K 25K 33K 53K 2,751 – 5,000 27K 43K 63K 100K 5,001 – 7,500 40K 55K 93K 135K 7,501+ 47K 80K 120K 170K Y = Economy | PY= Premium Economy | J= Business | F= First



In terms of redemption opportunities, Asia Miles offers lower-cost awards than KrisFlyer to the following destinations.

✈️ Round-trip Business Class redemptions

From Singapore to Asia Miles KrisFlyer 🇭🇰 Hong Kong 54,000 miles

71,000 miles

🇧🇪 Brussels 182,000 miles 217,000 miles

🇩🇪 Frankfurt 182,000 miles 217,000 miles

🇮🇹 Milan 182,000 miles 217,000 miles

🇨🇭 Zurich 182,000 miles 217,000 miles



It might also be worth exploring Economy Class awards to Hong Kong and Taipei, since these price at just 9,000 miles each way.

However, you shouldn’t just compare the mileage figures. You’ll need to factor in the fuel surcharges on Cathay Pacific, as well as the additional time and airport taxes added by the transit in Hong Kong, where Europe flights are concerned.

How much are Asia Miles service fees?

Asia Miles levies the following service fees for award bookings:

Date change: US$25 per person per sector (online) or US$40 per person per sector (phone)

US$25 per person per sector (online) or US$40 per person per sector (phone) Destination change: US$100 per person per ticket

US$100 per person per ticket Refund: US$120 per person per ticket

When do Asia Miles expire?

All Asia Miles earned from 1 January 2020 never expire so long as you earn or redeem at least one mile every 18 months.

Apart from converting credit card rewards points, you can keep your Asia Miles balance active by:

Making a flight redemption

Crediting a paid Cathay Pacific or oneworld partner flight

Booking a hotel through Kaligo or Rocketmiles

Transferring LinkPoints

Converting Esso Smiles points

Buying a small item (like an iTunes song) or gift card on Cathay’s online store

Given the wide range of options, there’s really no reason why your Asia Miles should be expiring.

Conclusion

From now till 31 July 2026, Cathay Pacific is offering an uncapped 10% bonus on conversions of credit card points to Asia Miles.

This could be potentially lucrative, although I’d prefer to wait for Cathay’s fuel surcharges to further decline before locking in any awards (and in any case, the bonus miles won’t be credited until the end of October 2026).

Will you be transferring Asia Miles with a 10% bonus?