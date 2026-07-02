UOB PRVI Miles AMEX adds quarterly 5,000 miles overseas spending bonus

The UOB PRVI Miles AMEX has added a new overseas spending benefit, which awards cardholders with 5,000 bonus miles each quarter that they spend at least S$8,000 on in-person foreign currency (FCY) transactions.

This boosts the earn rate by as much as 0.63 mpd, on top of the existing 2.4 mpd or 3 mpd for FCY spend — already among the highest uncapped rates in the market. I can see this being especially attractive when paired with UOB’s bi-annual 5 mpd promotions for overseas shopping and dining.

It’s a much-needed win for this card, which was on the back foot having lost its lucrative airport limo benefit earlier this year.

UOB PRVI Miles launches quarterly overseas spending bonus

From 1 July 2026, the UOB PRVI Miles AMEX will award 5,000 bonus miles to cardholders who spend at least S$8,000 on in-person FCY transactions in a calendar quarter.

This bonus can be earned a maximum of once per quarter, and is on top of the regular reward for overseas spending, namely:

UNI$7.5 for every S$5 spent in IDR, MYR, THB and VND (3 mpd)

spent in IDR, MYR, THB and VND (3 mpd) UNI$6 for every S$5 spent in all other foreign currencies (2.4 mpd)

While the 5,000 bonus miles can only be earned by the principal cardholder, supplementary cardholder spending will be combined with the principal in determining whether the minimum spend has been met.

This is a unique benefit of the UOB PRVI Miles AMEX, and does not apply to the Visa or Mastercard versions.

The T&Cs of this benefit can be found here, at point 4.

Posting date, not transaction date

If you plan to take advantage of this benefit, do remember that your transactions will count towards the minimum spend of the quarter in which they post.

Quarter Transactions must post by Q1 31 March Q2 30 June Q3 30 September Q4 31 December

For example, if I make a transaction on 30 March, and it only posts on 2 April, that spend will count towards Q2’s overseas spending bonus, not Q1’s.

If your trip spans calendar quarters, be very careful with transactions made towards the last few days of the quarter.

Be careful of “in-person online” transactions

Once again, only “in-person” transactions will count towards the minimum spend — not online spending, phone orders and other card-not-present transactions.

Therefore, you need to be careful in situations where you’re physically in a restaurant or store, but paying using online methods. The following transactions would not be eligible for the overseas spending bonus, even if you’re physically overseas at the time you do it.

Paying in a restaurant that uses QR code ordering and payment

Paying via Alipay, WeChat Pay etc.

Paying with Kris+

Ordering a car through a ride-hailing app

Ordering food through a food delivery app

When will the bonus miles be credited?

Cardholders will receive the regular 3 mpd (IDR, MYR, THB, VND) or 2.4 mpd (all other FCY) initially, when the transaction posts.

The bonus miles will be awarded (in the form of UNI$) within two months after the end of each quarter.

Spend Quarter 5,000 bonus miles credited by 1 January to 31 March 31 May 1 April to 30 June 31 August 1 July to 30 September 30 November 1 October to 31 December 28 February

No changes to the 20,000 miles loyalty bonus

There is no change to the UOB PRVI Miles AMEX’s loyalty bonus, which offers cardholders 20,000 bonus miles for spending at least S$50,000 in a membership year. This will be awarded within two statement periods from the card’s anniversary date.

Cardholders who achieve the loyalty bonus will also receive a waiver of the S$261.60 annual fee — though in practice, I haven’t had issues getting an annual fee waiver even without meeting this minimum spend.

At the risk of stating the obvious, spending for the quarterly overseas spending bonus will also count towards the S$50,000 for the loyalty bonus.

Conclusion

The UOB PRVI Miles AMEX now rewards cardholders with 5,000 bonus miles when they spend at least S$8,000 on in-person FCY transactions in a calendar quarter, on top of the regular 2.4/3 mpd.

While there are other FCY spending cards with higher earn rates, these tend to be capped. If you’re looking at a big-ticket spend, then the UOB PRVI Miles would be one of the better uncapped options on the market — enhanced even further by this bonus.

(H/T: S)