Nerfed: UOB PRVI Miles AMEX cuts airport limo benefit

Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
1

From 1 April 2026, the UOB PRVI Miles AMEX will end its airport limo benefit which, with a minimum spend of just S$1,000, was one of the best deals on the market.

It’s always been surprising that the best airport limo benefit on the market is offered by the entry-level UOB PRVI Miles AMEX.

While cards like the Citi Prestige and OCBC VOYAGE require up to S$12,000 in spending to unlock rides, the UOB PRVI Miles AMEX offers two rides with a minimum spend of just S$1,000. What’s more, its annual fee is waived for the first year, and is relatively easy to waive in subsequent years — unlike the non-waivable S$500+ annual fees typically charged by other cards offering limo benefits. 

Unfortunately, that will end from 1 April 2026, when UOB calls time on this underrated benefit.

UOB PRVI Miles AMEX ending airport limo benefit

No more free airport limo rides for UOB PRVI Miles AMEX cardholders, starting 1 April 2026

Rumours of the limo benefit’s demise actually started earlier this week, when a MileLion community member forwarded me a correspondence he had with the vendor Maxicab.

Now, on the off chance that UOB was merely switching vendors, instead of removing the benefit entirely, I sent a media enquiry over to the bank. They still haven’t responded as of today, but it looks like it’s a moot point because the UOB website has confirmed the nerf.

W.e.f 1 April 2026, the complimentary Airport Transfer benefit for the UOB PRVI Miles American Express Card will be discontinued.

-UOB

It’s sad news indeed, because as I mentioned earlier, this really was the best airport limo benefit on the market. No other card even came close to offering the same kind of value; most require a much higher minimum spend to unlock rides, or offset the cost through other means like steep annual fees or minimum AUM requirements.

The UOB PRVI Miles AMEX was also the only remaining entry-level card (i.e. a minimum income requirement of S$30,000) to offer such a benefit, after competitors like the DBS Altitude and ANZ Travel Visa Signature (remember that?) “enhanced” it away over the years. 

One last ride?

For what it’s worth, it’s still possible to enjoy this benefit one last time. 

To recap, UOB PRVI Miles AMEX cardholders who spend at least S$1,000 on in-person FCY transactions in a calendar quarter will receive up to two free airport limo rides. 

UOB PRVI Miles AMEX
Adv. Booking 2 days
+S$10 otherwise
Late Night Fee
(11.30 p.m to 6.30 a.m)		 S$10
Max Pax. 4
+S$10 for 6-seater
+S$20 for 9-seater
Grace Period 15 mins
S$10 per 15-min block after. Auto cancel at 30 mins
Changes & Cancellation
  • Can change or cancel up to 6 p.m one day before pickup
  • Changes after 6 p.m one day before pickup: S$10
  • Cancellations made on departure day: S$45
Child Seat
  • S$15
Other Fees
  • S$10 surcharge for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, Lunar New Year Eve and Lunar New Year Day

Here are the key points to note:

  • Bookings must be made at least two days prior to departure (the booking website is currently down, so you’ll need to WhatsApp Maxicab at +65 9800 4874 instead)
  • Only rides to Changi Airport are offered
  • At the time of booking, a fee of S$45 per ride will be charged to your UOB PRVI Miles AMEX card
  • UOB will rebate up to two rides per quarter if you spend at least S$1,000 on in-person FCY transactions within the same calendar quarter. Online or in-app FCY transactions do not qualify
  • The rebate will be issued within two months after the end of the calendar quarter, so for charges made in Q1 2026, you can expect it by 31 May 2026.

The actual limo ride does not need to be in the same quarter as the booking and spending. For example, I could make a booking today for a pick-up in June 2026. So long as I meet the minimum spend within the Q1 2026 quarter, UOB will rebate me the S$45 or S$90.

Mind you, all this assumes that Maxicab is still willing to accept bookings under the UOB partnership. I always thought that S$45 was on the low side for an airport drop-off, given the current market conditions, so that could very well be why this benefit is ending.

Which credit cards still offer airport limo rides?

Following this change, here are the cards that still offer an airport limo benefit. 

Card Qualifying Spend
 Cap
HSBC Premier Mastercard
Apply
 S$12K per quarter for 2 rides
(T&Cs)
 2 per quarter
SG
Booking
Book via TRB Global at least 48h in advance
UOB Lady’s Solitaire Metal Card
Apply
 None
(T&Cs)		 1 per year
SG Overseas
Booking
Book via Mastercard Travel Pass app at least 48h in advance
HSBC Visa Infinite
 S$2K per month for 1 ride
No spend required for first 2 [Regular] or 4 [Premier] per year
(T&Cs)
 24 per year
Includes free rides
SG
Booking
Book via Ten Concierge website at least 24h in advance 
Maybank Visa Infinite
Apply
 S$3K per month for 1 ride
(T&Cs)
 8 per year
SG
Booking
Book via Lylo at least 5 days in advance
OCBC VOYAGE
Apply
 S$12K per quarter for 2 rides
(T&Cs)
 2 per quarter
SG
Booking
Book via OCBC app, or call 6593 9999 at least 48h in advance
Citi Prestige
Apply
 S$12K per quarter for 2 rides
(T&Cs)
 2 per quarter
SG
Booking
Book via Citi Prestige Digital Concierge at least 48h in advance
StanChart Beyond Card
Apply
 None
(T&Cs)
 2 per year*
Priority Banking & Priority Private only
SG Overseas
Booking
Book via Teleport.sg at least 48h in advance
*StanChart advertises 10 rides per year for Priority Private Beyond Cardholders. However, this figure already includes the 8 rides that Priority Private customers already enjoy, without the need for the Beyond Card

For more details, including information on spending requirements, ride validity and surcharges, refer to the post below.

2026 Edition: Best Credit Cards for Airport Limo Rides

Conclusion

From 1 April 2026, the UOB PRVI Miles AMEX will discontinue its airport limo benefit. This was very generous by market standards, requiring a minimum spend of just S$1,000 for two rides, compared to up to S$12,000 with competing cards. 

While other options remain, they are nowhere near as compelling. I guess this was one of those “too good to last” perks, and hopefully you’ll be able to go for one last ride!

(HT: Sheng’en and Kevin)

Found this post useful? Subscribe to our Telegram Channel to get these posts pushed directly to your phone, or our newsletter via the home page.
Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
Aaron founded The Milelion to help people travel better for less and impress chiobu. He was 50% successful.
Comments

1 COMMENT

Joel

Honestly, good riddance to this absolutely horrible supplier. They’re a nightmare to deal with and extremely rude. No reputable bank should ever be associated with these trashy people that operate that “company”

Reply

