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GHA DISCOVERY pauses D$ expiry till 30 September 2026

Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
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GHA DISCOVERY D$ will now be valid until 30 September 2026 at least, with the programme suspending expiry due to the situation in the Middle East.

GHA DISCOVERY has announced that it will be suspending the expiry of Discovery$ (D$) for a seven-month period, due to the ongoing situation in the Middle East.

This benefit applies to all members worldwide, regardless of their residency, and is described as a “one-time discretionary extension”.

GHA DISCOVERY suspends D$ expiry

GHA DISCOVERY D$ will not expire until 30 September 2026 at the earliest

Under normal circumstances, D$ are valid for 12-24 months, depending on your tier with the programme.

Tier Validity
Silver 12 months
Gold 18 months
Platinum 24 months
Titanium 24 months

However, GHA DISCOVERY has now modified its T&Cs to extend the validity of any D$ which were due to expire between 28 February and 30 September 2026. These D$ will now be valid until 30 September 2026.

 

*Due to the ongoing situation in the Middle East, GHA DISCOVERY is extending the validity of all D$ that were set to expire between 28 February 2026 and 30 September 2026 for all members. These D$ will now remain valid until September 30, 2026. This is a one-time discretionary extension in response to current travel disruptions and does not constitute a permanent amendment to the GHA DISCOVERY Terms & Conditions. All other programme rules remain in effect.

-GHA DISCOVERY T&Cs

Given that GHA DISCOVERY’s footprint isn’t just limited to the Middle East, you might find this concession surprising. However, GHA itself is based in Dubai, and with other Middle East hotel chains and airlines offering status extensions and other concessions, it might feel obliged to do likewise.

However, it’s worth noting that this is not a blanket extension per se, as it only applies to points expiring during this particular window. For example, if a GHA DISCOVERY Platinum member were to purchase D$ during the current sale, those D$ would still be valid for 24 months. The 7-month “stay of execution” on expiring points does not get added to the validity period.

How do you earn or redeem D$?

D$ can be earned on most room rates and incidental spending

D$ can be earned or redeemed on the following expenses:

✅ Eligible Spend to Earn/Redeem D$

Room and add-ons:

  • Room charge/qualified room rate
  • Room upsell
  • Early check-in
  • Late check-out
  • Package
  • Crib/baby cot
  • Extra bed
  • Day use
  • Apartments/ Residences up to 30 days
  • Internet
  • Telecom
  • In-room media

Food and Beverage at eligible outlets:

  • Restaurants
  • Bars, pool bars
  • Lobby cafes
  • Coffee bars
  • Room service
  • Minibar

Other non-room spend at eligible outlets:

  • Spa
  • Golf & Sports
  • Experiences

Only stays booked through the GHA website or official hotel websites/channels will be eligible to earn D$. 

Online payments with D$ are currently possible with the brands listed on this page. If this feature is available, you’ll see an option at the check-out page to apply your D$ towards the booking.

A minimum redemption of D$10 is required, and D$ will be deducted immediately upon confirmation. If you cancel your stay — and the stay is refundable — D$ will be refunded accordingly. However, D$ which have expired will not be reinstated, so take care if you’re booking a stay that takes place beyond your D$ validity period. 

The member redeeming D$ online must be the member staying at the hotel during the associated reservation. 

For all other brands, D$ can be used during a stay at the front desk of a hotel. This is a lot more restrictive, as it usually limits you to booking the more costly pay-at-hotel rates, not to mention your D$ may have expired by the time the stay takes place.

It might be possible to use D$ on prepaid rates, however, insofar as the hotel doesn’t actually charge your card at the time of booking (you’d be surprised, many “prepaid stays” aren’t actually charged until check-in). My advice would be to contact the hotel beforehand, let them know you want to book a prepaid rate with D$, and ask them how to proceed.

Conclusion

GHA DISCOVERY has suspended the expiry of D$ until 30 September 2026 at the earliest, in light of the situation in the Middle East. 

This benefit applies to all members worldwide, regardless of their actual travel plans, and provides some additional time to make plans to redeem them.

(HT: Loyalty Lobby)

Purchases made through any of the links in this article may generate an affiliate commission that supports the running of the site. Found this post useful? Subscribe to our Telegram Channel to get these posts pushed directly to your phone, or our newsletter via the home page.
Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
Aaron founded The Milelion to help people travel better for less and impress chiobu. He was 50% successful.
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