Complete list of UOB$ merchants: July 2026

Welcome to the July 2026 roundup of UOB$ merchants, which highlights the places where UOB cardholders can earn UOB$ cashback — redeemable on their next visit to the same merchant — in addition to regular UNI$.
It’s been nine months since my last update in October 2025, but that’s because there wasn’t much to report. I’ve been monitoring the list on and off, and haven’t seen any significant changes until now.
Based on the latest list, 10 merchants have left the programme, including all eight Club21 brands. Furthermore, “double UOB$ day” — which allowed cardholders to earn twice the regular UOB$ at selected merchants on Wednesdays — is currently not available.
|UOB$ Programme
|💳 UOB$ Merchants
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Why did UOB$ merchants use to be a problem?
UOB$ merchants (formerly known as SMART$ merchants) used to be one of the biggest minefields for UOB cardholders, because UOB$ cashback would be awarded in lieu of UNI$.
Despite the similar-sounding names, UOB$ and UNI$ are worlds apart:
- UOB$ is a form of cashback, that can be spent on the next bill with the same merchant
- UNI$ is a points currency, which can be converted into airline miles
With a median UOB$ rebate of just 3.5%, you would almost always be worse off earning UOB$, compared to up to 4 mpd worth of UNI$.
But on 1 November 2024, everything changed as UOB revised its policy to allow double dipping on UNI$ and UOB$ at UOB$ merchants. Now, instead of avoiding UOB$ merchants, UOB cardholders should be seeking them out. UOB$ rebates may be modest, but so long as they’re in addition to UNI$, you have nothing to lose.
How do UOB$ work?
When UOB cardholders spend at UOB$ merchants, they earn UOB$ which can be redeemed on the next transaction with the same merchant at a rate of 1 UOB$ = S$1.
For example, suppose you visit UOB$ merchant Miniso (4% rebates) and use your UOB Preferred Visa to pay for a S$20 transaction (via mobile contactless). You will earn:
- 40 UNI$ (which can be converted into 80 airline miles)
- 0.80 UOB$ (which can be used to offset a future transaction at Miniso)
UOB$ can be tracked via the UOB TMRW app. To view the UOB$ you’ve earned, tap on Rewards+ > My Rewards > UOB$.
This shows a summary of the UOB$ you’ve earned at various merchants, as well as the expiry date.
All UOB cards participate in the UOB$ programme, with the exception of:
- UOB PRVI Miles AMEX
- UOB Absolute Cashback Card
- UOB Preferred Platinum AMEX Card (no longer issued)
- UOB UnionPay Platinum Card
- UOB Travel Account Card
- UOB Purchasing Card
Changes for July 2026
New UOB$ merchants
There are no new joiners to the UOB$ programme since the previous update:
Removed UOB$ merchants
10 merchants have left the UOB$ programme since the previous update:
|❌ Removed UOB$ Merchants: July 2026
|Category
|Merchant
|Rebate
|Dining
|Tarte by Cheryl Koh
(closed down)
|5%
|Dining
|Hang Heung
|5%
|Lux Retail
|CDG
|10%
(min. S$1.5K)
|Lux Retail
|CDG Play
|10%
(min. S$1.5K)
|Lux Retail
|Club21
|10%
(min. S$1.5K)
|Lux Retail
|Jil Sander
|10%
(min. S$1.5K)
|Lux Retail
|Mulberry
|10%
(min. S$1.5K)
|Lux Retail
|Sacai
|10%
(min. S$1.5K)
|Lux Retail
|Stella McCartney
|10%
(min. S$1.5K)
|Lux Retail
|Thom Browne
|10%
(min. S$1.5K)
This basically means the removal of the entire Lux Retail category, comprising eight Club21 brands.
Furthermore, UOB no longer offers double UOB$ on Wednesdays. The previous campaign, which featured Bee Cheng Hiang, Kappou Miyako, Orchid Live Seafood, Salmon Samurai, Secret Mermaid, Si Chuan Dou Hua, Standing Sushi Bar, Swatow Seafood Restaurant, Tanuki Raw, Crocodile and Winter Time, ran from 16 July to 29 October 2025.
We might see another campaign in the coming months though, so fingers crossed.
Full list of UOB$ merchants
Here’s the latest list of UOB$ merchants, current as of 10 July 2026 (sections are expanded by default for easier searching; you can tap on individual sections to collapse them for easier navigation).
Dining
Dining
|Merchant
|Rebate
|Remarks
|8 Degrees
|5%
|
|Aburi-EN
|3%
|
|Bee Cheng Hiang
|2%
|
|BreadTalk
|3%
|Canteen by Trapeze Rec. Club
|3%
|
|Carl’s Jr
|3%
|Cellarbration
|3%
|Famous Kitchen
|5%
|Famous Treasure
|5%
|Hard Rock Cafe
|3%
|Hei Sushi
|3%
|House of Seafood
|3%
(cap S$60)
|
|House of White Beehoon
|3%
|
|Kappou Miyako
|5%
(cap S$100)
|
|Kinara Contemporary Indian Cuisine
|10%
|
|Little Italy
|10%
|
|Mr. Coconut
|2%
|
|Nanbantei Japanese Restaurant
|5%
|
|Nong Geng Ji
|5%
|
|Orchid Live Seafood
|3%
(cap S$30)
|
|OSO Ristorante
|5%
|
|Patisserie G
|5%
|
|Potato Corner
|3%
|Royal Host
|2%
|Sakae Sushi
|3%
|Salmon Samurai
|3%
|Secret Mermaid
|3%
|Si Chuan Dou Hua Restaurant
|5%
|Standing Sushi Bar
|3%
|Swatow Seafood Restaurant
|5%
|
|Tanuki Raw
|3%
|Taste of India
|5%
(cap S$8)
|
|Toast Box
|3%
Retail and Services
Retail and Services
|Merchant
|Rebate
|Remarks
|agnès B
|5%
|CASA
|3%
|
|COSLAB
|3%
|
|Crocodile
|3%
|Fortune Supermarket
|2%
|Gordon Max
|3%
|
|G-Star
|5%
|Hang Ten
|3%
|
|Hideaway
|3%
|
|HoneyWorld
|3%
|ICON Aesthetics
|3%
|
|JD Sports
|5%
(min. S$100)
|
|M)phosis
|3%
|Miniso
|4%
|Mr Jeff
|5%
|
|Nitori
|3%
|Optique Paris Miki
|2%
|Surfer’s Paradise
|3%
|
|Winter Time
|2%
Travel and Entertainment
Travel and Entertainment
|Merchant
|Rebate
|Remarks
|City Tours
|10%
Conclusion
UOB cardholders can earn both UOB$ cashback and UNI$ points at UOB$ merchants, which provides an extra incentive to use a UOB card. Unfortunately, there are no new additions to report, and the entire Lux Retail category has been removed, along with Hang Heung and the now-closed Tarte by Cheryl Koh.
If it’s any consolation, we could be seeing a return of double UOB$ days later this year, so stay tuned.