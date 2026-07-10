Complete list of UOB$ merchants: July 2026

Welcome to the July 2026 roundup of UOB$ merchants, which highlights the places where UOB cardholders can earn UOB$ cashback — redeemable on their next visit to the same merchant — in addition to regular UNI$.

It’s been nine months since my last update in October 2025, but that’s because there wasn’t much to report. I’ve been monitoring the list on and off, and haven’t seen any significant changes until now.

Based on the latest list, 10 merchants have left the programme, including all eight Club21 brands. Furthermore, “double UOB$ day” — which allowed cardholders to earn twice the regular UOB$ at selected merchants on Wednesdays — is currently not available.

Why did UOB$ merchants use to be a problem?

UOB$ merchants (formerly known as SMART$ merchants) used to be one of the biggest minefields for UOB cardholders, because UOB$ cashback would be awarded in lieu of UNI$.

Despite the similar-sounding names, UOB$ and UNI$ are worlds apart:

UOB$ is a form of cashback, that can be spent on the next bill with the same merchant

that can be spent on the next bill with the same merchant UNI$ is a points currency, which can be converted into airline miles

With a median UOB$ rebate of just 3.5%, you would almost always be worse off earning UOB$, compared to up to 4 mpd worth of UNI$.

But on 1 November 2024, everything changed as UOB revised its policy to allow double dipping on UNI$ and UOB$ at UOB$ merchants. Now, instead of avoiding UOB$ merchants, UOB cardholders should be seeking them out. UOB$ rebates may be modest, but so long as they’re in addition to UNI$, you have nothing to lose.

How do UOB$ work?

When UOB cardholders spend at UOB$ merchants, they earn UOB$ which can be redeemed on the next transaction with the same merchant at a rate of 1 UOB$ = S$1.

For example, suppose you visit UOB$ merchant Miniso (4% rebates) and use your UOB Preferred Visa to pay for a S$20 transaction (via mobile contactless). You will earn:

40 UNI$ (which can be converted into 80 airline miles)

0.80 UOB$ (which can be used to offset a future transaction at Miniso)

UOB$ can be tracked via the UOB TMRW app. To view the UOB$ you’ve earned, tap on Rewards+ > My Rewards > UOB$.

This shows a summary of the UOB$ you’ve earned at various merchants, as well as the expiry date.

All UOB cards participate in the UOB$ programme, with the exception of:

Changes for July 2026

New UOB$ merchants

There are no new joiners to the UOB$ programme since the previous update:

Removed UOB$ merchants

10 merchants have left the UOB$ programme since the previous update:

❌ Removed UOB$ Merchants: July 2026 Category Merchant Rebate Dining Tarte by Cheryl Koh

(closed down) 5% Dining Hang Heung 5% Lux Retail CDG 10%

(min. S$1.5K) Lux Retail CDG Play 10%

(min. S$1.5K) Lux Retail Club21 10%

(min. S$1.5K) Lux Retail Jil Sander 10%

(min. S$1.5K) Lux Retail Mulberry 10%

(min. S$1.5K) Lux Retail Sacai 10%

(min. S$1.5K) Lux Retail Stella McCartney 10%

(min. S$1.5K) Lux Retail Thom Browne 10%

(min. S$1.5K)

This basically means the removal of the entire Lux Retail category, comprising eight Club21 brands.

Furthermore, UOB no longer offers double UOB$ on Wednesdays. The previous campaign, which featured Bee Cheng Hiang, Kappou Miyako, Orchid Live Seafood, Salmon Samurai, Secret Mermaid, Si Chuan Dou Hua, Standing Sushi Bar, Swatow Seafood Restaurant, Tanuki Raw, Crocodile and Winter Time, ran from 16 July to 29 October 2025.

We might see another campaign in the coming months though, so fingers crossed.

Full list of UOB$ merchants

Here’s the latest list of UOB$ merchants, current as of 10 July 2026 (sections are expanded by default for easier searching; you can tap on individual sections to collapse them for easier navigation).

Dining

Dining Merchant Rebate Remarks 8 Degrees 5% 29 Lowland Road Aburi-EN 3% Isetan Scotts

Paragon

Nex

Northpoint City Bee Cheng Hiang 2% Except Takashimaya, Jewel, Changi Airport BreadTalk 3% Canteen by Trapeze Rec. Club 3% 5% rebate for UOB Reserve Carl’s Jr 3% Cellarbration 3% Famous Kitchen 5% Famous Treasure 5% Hard Rock Cafe 3% Hei Sushi 3% House of Seafood 3%

(cap S$60) The Riverwalk House of White Beehoon 3% The Punggol Settlement Kappou Miyako 5%

(cap S$100)

International Building

10% on Wednesday Kinara Contemporary Indian Cuisine 10% 164 Upper East Coast Rd Little Italy 10% Hexacube Mr. Coconut 2% Except Jewel Nanbantei Japanese Restaurant 5% Far East Plaza

Chinatown Point Nong Geng Ji 5% VivoCity Orchid Live Seafood 3%

(cap S$30) HomeTeamNS Khatib OSO Ristorante 5% Oasia Hotel Downtown Patisserie G 5% Downtown Gallery

Millennia Walk Potato Corner 3% Royal Host 2% Sakae Sushi 3% Salmon Samurai 3% Secret Mermaid 3% Si Chuan Dou Hua Restaurant 5%

Standing Sushi Bar 3% Swatow Seafood Restaurant 5% 181 Lorong 4 Toa Payoh Tanuki Raw 3% Taste of India 5%

(cap S$8) 77 Rangoon Rd Toast Box 3%

Retail and Services

Retail and Services Merchant Rebate Remarks agnès B 5% CASA 3% 15 Kian Teck Crescent COSLAB 3% Bukit Panjang Plaza

Waterway Point Crocodile 3% Fortune Supermarket 2% Gordon Max 3% Wheelock Place G-Star 5% Hang Ten 3% 702 AMK Ave 8

KINEX

Lot One

Lucky Plaza

NEX

Northpoint Shopping Centre Hideaway 3% 5% rebate for UOB Reserve HoneyWorld 3% ICON Aesthetics 3% Century Square JD Sports 5%

(min. S$100) Not available at VivoCity outlet M)phosis 3% Miniso 4% Mr Jeff 5% Lot One

IMM

Kallang MRT

Tampines Mall

78B Telok Blangah St

19 Eng Kong Terrace Nitori 3% Optique Paris Miki 2% Surfer’s Paradise 3% Bedok Mall

Compass One

Eastpoint Mall

JCube

KINEX

Tiong Bahru Plaza

Thomson Plaza

White Sands Winter Time 2%

Travel and Entertainment

Travel and Entertainment Merchant Rebate Remarks City Tours 10%

Conclusion

UOB cardholders can earn both UOB$ cashback and UNI$ points at UOB$ merchants, which provides an extra incentive to use a UOB card. Unfortunately, there are no new additions to report, and the entire Lux Retail category has been removed, along with Hang Heung and the now-closed Tarte by Cheryl Koh.

If it’s any consolation, we could be seeing a return of double UOB$ days later this year, so stay tuned.