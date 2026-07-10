Cathay Pacific cuts fuel surcharges again from 16 July

Cathay Pacific made significant increases to its fuel surcharges in March and April, due to soaring oil prices brought about by the Middle East conflict. At their peak, surcharges reached 175% of their pre-conflict levels, adding substantial costs to both paid and award tickets.

However, with the recent ceasefire — or some approximation of that — oil prices have begun to ease, and Cathay Pacific has begun to scale back these fees. The airline has just announced its third reduction in the space of two months, cutting surcharges by 17% across the board. Even so, however, they remain about 70% higher than pre-conflict levels.

Cathay Pacific reducing fuel surcharges from 16 July 2026

Cathay Pacific will lower its fuel surcharges by roughly 17% for all commercial and award tickets booked from 16 July 2026 onwards.

Remember: the booking date is what matters, not the actual travel date. Fuel surcharges are locked in at the time you book your ticket, so you won’t have to pay a top-up should jet fuel prices subsequently increase (and you also won’t get a refund if they subsequently decline, unless of course you cancel and rebook).

⛽ Cathay Pacific Fuel Surcharges

(Per Segment) From Hong Kong To Ticket Booking Date Till 15 Jul 2026 From 16 Jul 2026 Singapore, North Asia, China US$37.20

US$30.90

-17%

India and South Asia US$69.40

US$57.43

-17%

Australia, New Zealand, USA, Canada, Europe, Middle East, Africa US$149.20

US$123.70

-17%



Cathay Pacific fuel surcharges are the same across all cabin classes, and are applied by sector. For example:

a round-trip ticket between Singapore and Hong Kong currently has US$74.40 of fuel surcharges (2x US$37.20), which will decrease to US$61.80 (2x US$30.90) for bookings made from 16 July 2026

of fuel surcharges (2x US$37.20), which will decrease to (2x US$30.90) for bookings made from 16 July 2026 a round-trip ticket between Singapore and San Francisco via Hong Kong currently has US$372.80 of fuel surcharges (2x [US$37.20+ US$149.20]), which will decrease to US$309.20 (2x [US$30.90+ US$123.70]) for bookings made from 16 July 2026

For context, Cathay Pacific first started hiking fuel surcharges on 18 March. These peaked on 1 April, before gradually declining in the weeks that followed.

The revised rates are still higher than pre-conflict levels, but will be the lowest we’ve seen since the conflict began.

To put that into more concrete terms, here’s a summary of how much you can expect to pay for fuel surcharges for one-way Cathay Pacific flights originating from Singapore (to see the round-trip cost, simply multiply the surcharges by two).

Fuel surcharges are in addition to the usual airport taxes and fees, which currently amount to S$65.20 for a flight departing from Changi Airport, and will increase to S$79.20 by 2030.

Passenger Service and Security Fee

(PSSF) Aviation Levy

(AL) Airport Development Levy

(ADL) Current

S$65.20

S$46.40 S$8 S$10.80 1 April 2027

S$70.20

S$49.40

+S$3

S$10

+S$2

S$10.80 1 April 2028

S$73.20

S$52.40

+S$3

S$10 S$10.80 1 April 2029

S$76.20

S$55.40

+S$3

S$10 S$10.80 1 April 2030

S$79.20

S$58.40

+S$3

S$10 S$10.80

If it’s any consolation, the sustainable aviation fuel levy has been delayed until at least October 2026— the last thing we need right now is another junk fee!

What can I redeem with Asia Miles?

Cathay Pacific last devalued the Asia Miles programme in May 2026, which saw modest increases of 1,000 to 4,000 Asia Miles for selected awards.

Here are the revised award charts for Cathay Pacific and oneworld partner flights.

✈️ Asia Miles Redemptions for Cathay Pacific Flights

Distance

(in miles) Y PY J F 1-750 7K

11K 16K 25K 751 – 2,750

(Type 1)* 9K 18K 27K 43K 751 – 2,750

(Type 2)^ 13K 23K 33K 50K 2,751 – 5,000 20K 39K 60K 90K 5,001 – 7,500 27K 52K 91K 125K 7,501+ 38K 78K 119K 160K Y = Economy | PY= Premium Economy | J= Business | F= First

*Type 1= Routes to/from China, Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea

^Type 2= Routes to/from India, Indonesia, Japan

✈️ Asia Miles Redemptions for oneworld Flights

Distance

(in miles) Y PY J F 1-750 10K

14K 20K 30K 751 – 2,750 15K 25K 33K 53K 2,751 – 5,000 27K 43K 63K 100K 5,001 – 7,500 40K 55K 93K 135K 7,501+ 47K 80K 120K 170K Y = Economy | PY= Premium Economy | J= Business | F= First



In terms of redemption opportunities, Asia Miles offers cheaper awards than KrisFlyer to the following destinations.

✈️ One-way Redemptions

From Singapore to Asia Miles KrisFlyer 🇭🇰 Hong Kong

Economy

9,000 miles 15,500 miles 🇭🇰 Hong Kong

Business

27,000 miles

35,500 miles

🇧🇪 Brussels

Business

91,000 miles 108,500 miles

🇩🇪 Frankfurt

Business

91,000 miles 108,500 miles 🇮🇹 Milan

Business

91,000 miles 108,500 miles 🇨🇭 Zurich

Business

91,000 miles 108,500 miles

However, you shouldn’t just compare the mileage figures. You’ll need to factor in the fuel surcharges on Cathay Pacific, as well as the additional time and airport taxes added by the transit in Hong Kong, where Europe flights are concerned.

HeyMax x Cathay Pacific transfer bonus

Get 200 Max Miles when you open an account and complete your first transaction Get a HeyMax Account



If you’re thinking about making a transfer to Asia Miles, here’s a reminder that HeyMax users will enjoy a 20% bonus on conversions made by 14 July 2026, capped at 6,000 bonus miles.

Users will receive 1.2 Asia Miles for every 1 Max Mile transferred, instead of the usual 1 Asia Mile. A minimum transfer of 1,000 Max Miles is required, with blocks of 100 Max Miles beyond this.

Max Miles Asia Miles 1 mile 1 point

1.2 points

You will need to register your account to be eligible. Do note that the registration page only mentions a 10% bonus — the additional 10% is fulfilled on the HeyMax side.

Bonus miles (from Cathay and HeyMax) will be credited to your account by 30 September 2026.

Refer to the post below for more details.

Conclusion

Cathay Pacific will further reduce fuel surcharges by 17% from 16 July 2026, making this the third cut since the Middle East conflict began.

Again, I’ll only be celebrating once we’re back to pre-conflict levels, but if you had the misfortune to book your tickets when fuel surcharges were at all-time highs, there might be a case for cancelling and rebooking if it results in net savings.