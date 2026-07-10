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2026 Edition: Best Credit Cards for Charitable Donations

Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
23

While most cards exclude charitable donations, there's still a handful which offer rewards– some unofficially!

If you’re privileged enough to be able to give, there’s no shame in asking which credit card lets you earn miles in return. After all, I’m sure a charity would prefer to receive S$100 less an admin fee than nothing at all!

Unfortunately, donations are one area where banks don’t feel particularly charitable. Because charities enjoy reduced interchange rates (the fee paid to accept credit cards), the margins on such transactions are smaller, and most banks therefore exclude them from earning rewards altogether.

Therefore, don’t be surprised at the brevity of the list — though there’s some good news if you have an American Express card…

💳 What’s the Best Card for…
❓ Overall Guide
✈️ Air Tickets
 🌎 Amaze  🛍️ Atome
💰 CardUp 🚗 Car Rental 💗 Charity
🍽️ Dining 🏫 Education ⚡ EV Charging
🥡 Food Delivery 🗳️ Govt Services 🏨 Hotels
☂️ Insurance 📱 Kris+ ⚕️ Medical
🏖️ Overseas 💊 Pharmacies Petrol
🚍 Public Transport 🛍️ Shopping 🛒 Supermarkets
🚰 Utilities   💒 Weddings 

What MCC do charitable donations code as?

The MCC for charitable donations depends on the type of organisation you’re donating to. The two you’re most likely to encounter are:

  • MCC 8398- Organisations, Charitable and Social Service
    • Examples: Giving.sg, Give.asia, Ray of Hope
  • MCC 8661- Religious Organisations
    • Examples: giving to churches or temples

In case you’re uncertain about the MCC, there are three ways of looking it up before making a purchase.

Method Ease of Use Reliability
HeyMax ●●●
📱 Instarem app ●● ●●
🤖 DBS digibot
●●●
Note: “Ease of use” and “reliability” are all relative. HeyMax already provides a solid baseline for reliability, and the DBS digibot is still simple enough to use, despite requiring more steps than the other two methods.

What cards earn points/miles on donations to charity?

Following Maybank’s exclusion of charitable donations in July 2025, the only card issuers still rewarding this category are American Express and Chocolate Finance.

Bank Awards Points for Charity?
Plat. Charge, Centurion
All other cards
(but see below)

You can currently use the following cards to earn rewards on charitable donations.

❤️  Best Cards For Charitable Donations
Card Earn Rate
AMEX Solitaire PPS Credit Card
Apply		 1.3 mpd*
AMEX PPS Credit Card
Apply
 1.3 mpd*
AMEX HighFlyer Card
Apply
 1.2 mpd*
AMEX KrisFlyer Ascend
Apply
 1.2 mpd*
AMEX KrisFlyer Credit Card
Apply
 1.1 mpd*
Chocolate Visa Card
Apply
 1 mpd^
amex centurionAMEX Centurion
Apply
 0.98 mpd
AMEX Platinum Charge
Apply
 0.78 mpd
*Unofficial — proceed at your own risk!
^Capped at S$1,000 per month, 0.4 mpd after

American Express

American Express excluded donations from earning rewards in October 2023, but carved out an explicit exception for the AMEX Platinum Charge and AMEX Centurion Card.

 

2) No Membership Rewards points will be awarded for charges that are not eligible
purchases. For charges that are not eligible purchases, please see below:

u) Transactions relating to education and other non-profit purposes (including charitable
donations) *; – *This exclusion does not apply to The Centurion Card and The Platinum
Card

That said, it appears that other American Express cards are still earning rewards on charitable donations nonetheless. I recently confirmed this on the AMEX KrisFlyer Ascend, and another MileLion community member provided a positive data point for the AMEX HighFlyer Card. 

Given that this is an unofficial feature, however, it could be “fixed” at any time, so proceed at your own risk.

Chocolate Finance

The Chocolate Visa Card earns 1 Max Mile per S$1 on the first S$1,000 spent each month, including on charitable donations. Any spend beyond this cap will earn 0.4 Max Miles per S$1.

For what it’s worth, charitable donations are not subject to the 100 Max Miles per month cap on so-called “bill payments”.

However, the Chocolate Visa Card will only work for donations to Singapore-based charities. Transactions to overseas-based charities aren’t excluded per se, but are blocked on the backend due to compliance reasons. 

Cashback options?

Given the dearth of ways to earn miles on donations, should we be looking at cashback options instead? 

Well, the picture’s not much better:

  • The AMEX True Cashback card earns 1.5% cashback on donations, but most charities don’t accept AMEX, if they accept cards at all
  • The UOB Absolute Cashback card earns 0.3% cashback on donations (with the same AMEX-acceptance problem)

Other ways to earn points on donations

Provider Fee Cost Per Mile
2.6% 1.63 to 2.17 cents

If you really want to earn miles on donations, and don’t mind paying an admin fee, then Citi PayAll would be an option (CardUp, SC EasyBill and AXS Pay+Earn do not support donations to charities).

Given a 2.6% admin fee and earn rates of 1.2-1.6 mpd, your cost per mile will be 1.63 to 2.17 cents. For most people, it won’t be worth paying the admin fee outside of a promotion.

Conclusion

There are only a handful of credit cards which still offer rewards for charitable donations, and for several of them, it’s more likely a bug rather than a feature.

It’s worth noting that gift card retailer Wogi has a section for charities, which historically allowed you to earn 4 mpd on donations to organisations like the Children’s Aid Society, Singapore Cancer Society and Food from the Heart — along with tax deductions. This disappeared in early 2025, but it’s always worth monitoring the page to see if it returns.

Any other ideas for earning miles on donations?

Purchases made through any of the links in this article may generate an affiliate commission that supports the running of the site. Found this post useful? Subscribe to our Telegram Channel to get these posts pushed directly to your phone, or our newsletter via the home page.
Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
Aaron founded The Milelion to help people travel better for less and impress chiobu. He was 50% successful.
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Ah Seng

I can confirm a plain vanilla donation on http://www.giving.sg does not get points for Citi Premiermiles card. Donated last month

Reply
JJ

Workaround for Community Chest Donations with tax deduction using GPMC: Donate via their website (https://www.comchest.sg/) and select Paypal as the payment method (GPMC is rejected when using the credit card payment method). Grabpay points are also awarded.

Reply
Aaron Wong

Ah, that’s very clever.

Reply
Anon

Can confirm SCB X card gives points for one-off donations via giving.sg, as well as church online tithing.

Reply
Aaron Wong

thank you for the confirmation

Reply
Steve

Works for Maybank F&F card too

Reply
Aaron Wong

thanks for the data point!

Reply
Lincoln

It falls under the min $800 monthly spend consideration ? Or applicable under the Miscellaneous 0.3% Cashback?
Thanks 🙏

Reply
J

Hi, has anyone tried and confirmed the Lazada workaround with the OCBC Titanium and Citi Rewards cards?

Reply
anon

I just made a donation to giving.sg via grabpay mastercard. It went through and I earned points for it. I’m not sure if it worked because I already had the money in my grabpay wallet (did not need to pull from a card).

Reply
anon

I’m so sorry for the wrong info!! Grab worked for give.asia but not giving.sg 🙁

Reply
Anthea

Anybody tried the Lazada workaround?

Reply
Heiji

Just tried paying GiveAsia with GrabPay Card. It get declined and contacted CS said like below.

Thank you for your details. As per our terms & conditions, GrabPay wallet cannot be used for political, religious, spiritual, charitable and non-profit organizations of any kind. https://www.grab.com/sg/terms-policies/payment-rewards/

Reply
Glen

Do we know if Maybank platinum visa can get Cashback for donations to overseas charities?

Reply
Girl Eat World

Successfully donated and earned miles on the Amex krisflyer. an interesting thing to note is that Amex doesnt charge extra 1% for the benevity platform, unlike Visa.

Reply
Girl Eat World

Successfully donated via Amex krisflyer and earned 1.1 mpd. Interesting thing to note is that Amex doesnt seem to charge the extra 1% charged by Benevity donation platform. I donated with visa last week and got charged 1% extra

Reply
Wei

Need to update/ delete the section on using Amex/ UOB Absolute card to top-up GrabPay.

Reply
Max_Heng

AMEX Krisflyer Card –
Exclusions: Transactions relating to education and other non-profit purposes (including charitable
donations) (with effect from 1 October 2023)

Reply
Lincoln

TrueCashBack Amex – 1.5% Cashback on Charities spends

Reply
Don

Has anyone tried the wogi.sg method? Can’t seem to add any vouchers for purchase on their website.

Reply
yeo

no more charity organisations registered with wogi from Mar 25 onwards. Wonder what happened? anyone knows?

Reply
Lincoln

Giving.SG and Give.Asia donations
Confirmed, 1.5% cashback on Amex TrueCashback card

Reply
Sarah

What about Mari 1.7% on “everything else”?

Reply

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