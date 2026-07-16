Guide: InterContinental Ambassador membership

While InterContinental Hotels participates in the free-to-join IHG One Rewards, it also has its own paid loyalty scheme called Ambassador.

This can often lead to confusion, because even though the two programmes are technically separate, they interact and overlap in some ways (such as Ambassador members also receiving IHG One Rewards Platinum status).

Ambassador members enjoy guaranteed benefits such as a one-category room upgrade and 4 p.m late check-out at InterContinental Hotels, as well as complimentary breakfast at Six Senses properties. They also receive a complimentary weekend night certificate that — used smartly — can more than cover the cost of the annual membership fee.

If you’re a frequent guest at InterContinental Hotels, this could very well be worth a look.

Overview: InterContinental Ambassador membership

An annual InterContinental Ambassador membership costs US$225, or 45,000 IHG One Rewards points. If you value an IHG One Rewards point at 0.5 cents or less, you should pay for your membership with points.

Membership is valid for 12 months from the date of purchase, and members are sometimes offered 15,000 points for renewing (though only if they do so with cash).

InterContinental Ambassador is a single-tier programme — there’s technically another tier called Royal Ambassador, but it’s available by invitation only for big spenders (the requirement is rumoured to be US$15,000 to US$20,000).

InterContinental Hotels benefits

When staying at InterContinental Hotels, Ambassador members enjoy:

Guaranteed one-category room upgrade

Guaranteed 4 p.m late check-out

Complimentary mineral water daily

Complimentary internet (highest speed)

Dedicated check-in area

Single room rate for double occupancy

Restaurants & bars credit of up to US$20 for every stay (not valid in Mainland China)

Complimentary daily breakfast for one guest (Mainland China only)

Guaranteed 4 p.m check-out is a fantastic benefit to have, and can come in useful on staycations, or when you have an evening or late-night flight.

It’s also great to have a one-category room upgrade, though take note of the following:

The upgrade is only guaranteed on paid stays . If you redeemed a stay with points or cash + points, then upgrades are subject to availability

. If you redeemed a stay with points or cash + points, then upgrades are subject to availability Upgrades do not include club rooms, and if you happen to book one category below a club room, you will be upgraded without club lounge access

include club rooms, and if you happen to book one category below a club room, you will be upgraded without club lounge access If you have a Confirmable Suite Upgrade Milestone Reward, you cannot use it in conjunction with the Ambassador guaranteed upgrade

If the hotel is unable to fulfill the benefits, InterContinental Ambassadors are eligible for compensation.

Guaranteed Benefit Compensation Room upgrade US$50 restaurant or spa credit, or 10,000 IHG One Rewards points (once per stay) 4 p.m late check-out US$50 restaurant or spa credit, or 10,000 IHG One Rewards points (once per stay)

This guarantee does not apply in the following scenarios:

Worldwide: New Year’s Eve

Greater China: Chinese New Year, starting from day 1 to day 10

Makkah, Saudi Arabia: Ramadan, starting from day 1 for a 30-day period, and Hajj, from the 20th of Dhu al-Qidah to the 20th of Dhu al-Hijjah (total of 30 days)

Complimentary weekend night certificate

The most valuable perk of an InterContinental Ambassador membership is undoubtedly the complimentary weekend night certificate.

All certificates are valid for 12 months

Member must book a minimum stay of two nights

Check-in date must be on Friday or Saturday (Thursday or Friday, for hotels in the Middle East)

or (Thursday or Friday, for hotels in the Middle East) Certificate can be used for most room types, including suites and club rooms.

and This benefit only applies to paid stays

There is no need to purchase an Ambassador membership in order to check free night availability; you can do so via this link. Enter your dates and destination, then look for the Ambassador Complimentary Weekend Night rate. This is usually slightly higher than the best flexible rate, but you’ll still end up saving once the free night is factored in.

For example, at the InterContinental The Strings Tokyo, the Ambassador Complimentary Weekend Night rate is 78,000 JPY, versus 74,100 JPY for the Best Flexible Member Exclusive Rate. The difference is more notable compared to the Advance Saver Member Exclusive, though that rate does come with a stricter cancellation policy.

Do note that the discount for the free night will not be reflected at the time of booking. Instead, it will be removed from the bill at check-in.

The second night is the night whose charge is removed, regardless of whether it is cheaper or more expensive than the first night. In the example above, I would pay 61,600 JPY for the Jan 15-16 night, and nothing for the Jan 16-17 night.

Here’s the crucial bit: you can book a complimentary weekend night stay without being an Ambassador. One trick is to book your stay well in advance (because hotels limit inventory for free night certificates), then purchase the Ambassador status nearer to arrival in order to maximise the membership period.

Obviously, if you show up at the hotel without a valid membership, the second night’s charge will not be removed.

Six Senses benefits

When staying at Six Senses properties, Ambassador members enjoy:

Complimentary breakfast for two in the main restaurant per day

One-category room upgrade, subject to availability

4 p.m late check-out, subject to availability

10 a.m early check-in, subject to availability

Complimentary Wi-Fi

Wellness platter welcome amenity

There used to be an additional benefit of a complimentary 50-minute massage for two or local experience, but this was removed in January 2026.

Ambassador benefits will only be honored at Six Senses properties that participate in IHG One Rewards. Annoyingly, IHG does not publish a list, and the only way of finding out is entering dummy dates on the website, and checking if a non-participating message appears.

Fortunately, TPG has compiled the following list.

Six Senses Bhutan (Bhutan)

Six Senses Con Dao (Vietnam)

Six Senses Crans-Montana (Switzerland)

Six Senses Fiji (Fiji)

Six Senses Fort Barwara (India)

Six Senses Ibiza (Spain)

Six Senses Kanuhura (Maldives)

Six Senses Kaplankaya (Turkey)

Six Senses Kyoto (Japan)

Six Senses Laamu (Maldives)

Six Senses La Sagesse (Grenada) Six Senses Ninh Van Bay (Vietnam)

Six Senses Rome (Italy)

Six Senses Shaharut (Israel)

Six Senses Southern Dunes, The Red Sea (Saudi Arabia)

Six Senses Uluwatu, Bali (Indonesia)

Six Senses Vana (India)

Six Senses Yao Noi (Thailand)

Six Senses Zil Pasyon (Seychelles)

Six Senses Residences Courchevel (France)

IHG One Rewards Platinum status

InterContinental Ambassador members will receive IHG One Rewards Platinum status so long as they maintain their membership.

Unlike Ambassador status, IHG One Rewards status is recognised across the entire IHG brand portfolio. However, it isn’t particularly lucrative, as the main benefits are:

A 60% bonus on points accrual

Room upgrades, subject to availability

Early check-in and late check-out, subject to availability

A welcome amenity

Occasional discounts on award nights

Non-expiring points

Some status is better than none, of course, but you really shouldn’t be expecting great things as a Platinum member.

What card should you use to purchase an InterContinental Ambassador membership?

InterContinental Ambassador memberships code as MCC 7399 Business Services Not Elsewhere Classified and are billed in USD, so you can use the following cards to maximise your miles.

Here are the best cards to maximise miles on this purchase.

Card Earn Rate Remarks Citi Rewards Card

Apply

4 mpd Cap of S$1K per s. month DCS Imperium Card

Apply

DCS Imperium Card 4 mpd Min. S$4K FCY spend per c. month, otherwise 2.4 mpd Maybank XL Rewards

Apply Maybank XL Rewards 4 mpd Min S$500 per c. month, cap of S$1K per c. month UOB Visa Signature

Apply

4 mpd Min S$1K, max S$1.2K FCY spend per s. month StanChart Beyond Card

Apply

StanChart Beyond Card 3-4 mpd 3 mpd for regular, 3.5 mpd for PB, 4 mpd for PP. No cap

Apply

Maybank World Mastercard 3.2 mpd Min. S$4K per c. month, no cap. Earn 2.8 mpd with min. S$800 per c. month



Apply Maybank Visa Infinite 3.2 mpd Min. S$4K per c. month, no cap, otherwise 2 mpd

Apply

StanChart Visa Infinite 3 mpd Min S$2K per s. month, no cap, otherwise 1 mpd BOC Elite Miles Card

Apply BOC Elite Miles Card 2.8 mpd

No min. spend or cap Maybank Horizon Visa Signature

Apply

Maybank Horizon Visa Signature 2.8 mpd Min S$800 per c. month, no cap, otherwise 1.2 mpd S. Month= Statement Month | C. Month= Calendar Month

Do not use HSBC cards or the DBS Woman’s World Card for this purchase, as MCC 7399 will not earn bonus points. You should also avoid using the Chocolate Visa Card, as MCC 7399 is now considered a “bill payment” and can only earn up to 100 Max Miles each month.

Conclusion

If you’re a frequent visitor of InterContinental Hotels, getting an InterContinental Ambassador membership could pay for itself very quickly with the guaranteed room upgrade and 4 p.m check-out, together with the complimentary weekend night certificate.

That said, you should be aware that the weekend night isn’t a free night as such — it’s a “buy one, get one”. That makes it slightly trickier to use than the marketing suggests, as you need a minimum stay of two nights. Also, you shouldn’t expect much from the IHG One Rewards Platinum status, which offers mostly negligible benefits.