Visa launches new Visa Infinite Privilege and Visa Infinite Private tiers

When UOB launched Singapore’s first Visa Infinite card in 2003, it was positioned as an “exceedingly exclusive card for the mega-rich”. With an annual fee of S$1,500 and a minimum income of S$350,000 — remember, this was 2003! — it targeted the top 0.1% of the elite circle.
Today, the target audience has expanded significantly. In many ways, this was inevitable — tiers like Visa Platinum and Signature were exclusive when they first launched, but have been diluted into virtual meaninglessness by now.
However, it also creates the need to “re-up” the top tier, and redraw the line between the mass affluent and the truly elite. Besides, with Mastercard launching its World Legend tier and investing heavily in its World Elite product, Visa Infinite was looking increasingly pedestrian by comparison.
Therefore, it’s not surprising that Visa has now announced a refreshed Visa Infinite proposition in Asia Pacific, which adds new benefits to the Visa Infinite tier, while launching two additional tiers above it: Visa Infinite Privilege, and Visa Infinite Private.
Visa introduces new Visa Infinite tiers
Visa has expanded the previously single-tiered Visa Infinite into a three-tiered suite, comprising the Visa Infinite, Visa Infinite Privilege and Visa Infinite Private
Here’s how Visa explains the differences among the three:
- Visa Infinite anchors the suite, delivering elevated everyday value and enhanced travel and lifestyle rewards
- Visa Infinite Privilege builds on this with broader access and more curated experiences
- Visa Infinite Private is an invitation-only offering, designed for ultra-high-net-worth individuals, with bespoke services and exclusive access to rare and highly personalised experiences.
It’s worth noting that Visa Infinite Privilege is not a new tier as such — it’s been available in North America for several years now, and launched in Asia Pacific with Sampath Bank Private Banking in Sri Lanka earlier this month.
On the other hand, the Visa Infinite Private is a completely new tier, as far as I know. It looks like Visa is currently shopping the label around to see which banks want to be the first to issue these cards, and we should know more later this year.
Visa Infinite benefits
Here’s the revised list of benefits that Visa Infinite customers will enjoy.
|Category
|Benefits
|Travel & Exploration
|
|Dining & Gastronomy
|
|Lifestyle & Entertainment
|
|Wellness & Renewal
|
Frankly speaking, most of these aren’t worth getting excited over. The Visa Luxury Hotel Collection, for example, is just a dressed-up OTA site. You could get equivalent or better benefits by booking through HoteLux or the American Express Fine Hotels & Resorts programme, if you have access to that.
Likewise, the “airport fast track benefit” is just a 50% discount on DragonPass fast track passes, and several of the offers listed (like the ClassPass and CircleDNA discount) are available to all Visa cardholders, not just Visa Infinite.
But there are some genuinely useful things here, such as the free Travelgoogoo eSIM and the six-month ALL Accor+ Explorer membership (before you get too excited, it’s not available to cards issued in Singapore!).
I’m also pleased to see a free 1-year New York Times subscription, which will result in real savings for me.
Another interesting perk is a 12-month upgrade to Trip.com Diamond status, bypassing the usual US$1,000 spending requirement. Diamond members receive two airport lounge passes (though you’ll need to book a flight on Trip.com to claim them), a free 3GB eSIM, two airport transfer vehicle upgrades, and two waivers of the admin fee for train refunds.
The final perk worth highlighting is a fast track to the Explorer tier of withBanyan, Banyan Tree’s loyalty programme (while it’s part of Accor Live Limitless, the group also maintains its own loyalty scheme). Cardholders will receive this status, together with a complimentary one-night stay, when they complete a stay of at least two nights.
You can explore the various benefits at the My Visa portal.
Visa Infinite Privilege benefits
The benefits get much better at the Visa Infinite Privilege tier, as you might expect. Cardmembers receive all the perks of the Visa Infinite tier, plus:
- Complimentary Essentialist membership (for bespoke itinerary planning)
- Two fast track passes annually
- Instant withBanyan Voyager status and a free one-night stay (the latter is limited to first 500 cardholders)
- Complimentary 12-month ALL Accor+ Explorer membership (excluding the two Stay Plus free nights — this benefit may not be available in Singapore)
- Complimentary Harrods Gold membership
- Two complimentary padel games
As an aside, am I the only one who finds it hilarious how Banyan Tree segments Visa Infinite customers on their website? The top five properties it suggests for Visa Infinite Privilege/Private customers are:
- Mandai Rainforest Resort by Banyan Tree
- Banyan Tree Shanghai On The Bund
- Banyan Tree Bangkok
- Banyan Tree Kuala Lumpur
- Banyan Tree Lang Co
The top five properties for Visa Infinite?
- Dhawa Yura Kyoto
- Angsana Suzhou Shishan
- Cassia Phuket
- Angsana Teluk Bahang
- Homm Marina Sokcho
I mean, if you ever needed a reminder that a Visa Infinite ain’t what it used to be…
Visa Infinite Private benefits
The Visa Infinite Private webpage provides virtually no information about its benefits, and this “if you have to ask” approach is almost certainly intentional.
Our most exclusive offering brings together VIP high-limit authorizations, delegate access and global acceptance with a proactive, human concierge who takes initiative on your behalf. With Visa Infinite Private, every experience feels intentional, effortless and rare.
-Visa
So what will this include? Time travel safaris? Monocle crafting? Excursions to Epstein Island?
Your guess is as good as mine.
How will existing Visa Infinite cards be mapped?
There are at least 17 Visa Infinite cards in Singapore — even more if you count subvariants like the Maybank Diamante Metal Visa Infinite and UOB Reserve Diamond Card, or the UOB PRVI Miles Visa, a “stealth Visa Infinite”.
|💳 Visa Infinite Cards in Singapore
|Card
|Annual Fee
|Qualification
|BOC Visa Infinite
Apply
|S$381.50
(FYF)
|S$120K p.a.
|BOS VOYAGE
Apply
|S$498
|US$5M AUM
|CIMB Visa Infinite
Apply
|Free
|S$120K p.a.
|DBS Insignia
Apply
|S$3,270
|S$500K p.a.
|DBS Vantage
Apply
|S$599.50
|S$120K p.a.
|HSBC Visa Infinite
Apply
|S$662.15
|S$120K p.a.
|Maybank Diamante Visa Infinite
Apply
|S$654
(FYF)
|US$1M AUM
|Maybank Visa Infinite
Apply
|S$654
(FYF)
|S$150K p.a.
|OCBC VOYAGE^
Apply
|S$498
|S$120K p.a.
|OCBC Premier VOYAGE
Apply
|S$498
|S$350K AUM
|OCBC PPC VOYAGE
Apply
|Free
|S$1.5M AUM
|OCBC Premier Visa Infinite
Apply
|Free
|S$350K AUM
|StanChart Priority Banking Visa Infinite
Apply
|Free
|S$200K AUM
|StanChart Visa Infinite
Apply
|S$599.50
|S$150K p.a.
|UOB Privilege Banking Card
Apply
|Free
|S$350K AUM
|UOB PRVI Miles Visa^
Apply
|S$261.60
(FYF)
|S$30K p.a.
|UOB Reserve Card
Apply
|S$3,924
|S$500K p.a.
|UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card
Apply
|S$654
|S$120K p.a.
|^Not an official Visa Infinite
If I had to guess, I’d say that S$120K cards and regular privilege banking cards such as the StanChart Priority Banking Visa Infinite, OCBC VOYAGE, and UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card will remain on the regular Visa Infinite tier.
I’ve also read reports in the MileLion community that the DBS Insignia and UOB Reserve have been mapped to Visa Infinite Privilege. That’s a little bit surprising, however, since I thought these would be closer in proximity to Visa Infinite Private (or maybe they’re saving that for the UOB Reserve Diamond Card).
In my mind, the Visa Infinite Privilege tier would be a good staging point for banks to launch new products that occupy the segment between the mass affluent S$120K cards and the invite-only S$500K cards. I’m thinking of products like the StanChart Beyond Card (though it’s on the Mastercard network), which have four-digit annual fees and income requirements of S$200,000 or more — very premium, but still open to public application.
Conclusion
Visa has refreshed its Visa Infinite proposition in Asia Pacific, introducing updated benefits alongside two new tiers: Visa Infinite Privilege and Visa Infinite Private.
This move was long overdue, given how the Visa Infinite brand had been stretched in two directions serving both ends of an increasingly wide spectrum — you can’t really say that a no-annual-fee CIMB Visa Infinite and a S$3,924 UOB Reserve Card share the same audience, after all.
What this means is that the Visa Infinite will now be treated as more of an upper-mid-tier card, with the truly premium perks reserved for the new Privilege and Private tiers above it.
What do you make of this Visa refresh?
You left out Citi Prestige 🙂
What’s going to happen to the 4th night free benefit?
that’s a world elite mastercard
500K+ cards maps logically to the Privilege tier because 500K isn’t what it used to be.. The Private tier is meant for the truly wealthy, the tier the 500K serves