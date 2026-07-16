Visa launches new Visa Infinite Privilege and Visa Infinite Private tiers

When UOB launched Singapore’s first Visa Infinite card in 2003, it was positioned as an “exceedingly exclusive card for the mega-rich”. With an annual fee of S$1,500 and a minimum income of S$350,000 — remember, this was 2003! — it targeted the top 0.1% of the elite circle.

Today, the target audience has expanded significantly. In many ways, this was inevitable — tiers like Visa Platinum and Signature were exclusive when they first launched, but have been diluted into virtual meaninglessness by now.

However, it also creates the need to “re-up” the top tier, and redraw the line between the mass affluent and the truly elite. Besides, with Mastercard launching its World Legend tier and investing heavily in its World Elite product, Visa Infinite was looking increasingly pedestrian by comparison.

Therefore, it’s not surprising that Visa has now announced a refreshed Visa Infinite proposition in Asia Pacific, which adds new benefits to the Visa Infinite tier, while launching two additional tiers above it: Visa Infinite Privilege, and Visa Infinite Private.

Visa introduces new Visa Infinite tiers

Visa has expanded the previously single-tiered Visa Infinite into a three-tiered suite, comprising the Visa Infinite, Visa Infinite Privilege and Visa Infinite Private

Here’s how Visa explains the differences among the three:

Visa Infinite anchors the suite, delivering elevated everyday value and enhanced travel and lifestyle rewards

anchors the suite, delivering elevated everyday value and enhanced travel and lifestyle rewards Visa Infinite Privilege builds on this with broader access and more curated experiences

builds on this with broader access and more curated experiences Visa Infinite Private is an invitation-only offering, designed for ultra-high-net-worth individuals, with bespoke services and exclusive access to rare and highly personalised experiences.

It’s worth noting that Visa Infinite Privilege is not a new tier as such — it’s been available in North America for several years now, and launched in Asia Pacific with Sampath Bank Private Banking in Sri Lanka earlier this month.

On the other hand, the Visa Infinite Private is a completely new tier, as far as I know. It looks like Visa is currently shopping the label around to see which banks want to be the first to issue these cards, and we should know more later this year.

Visa Infinite benefits

Here’s the revised list of benefits that Visa Infinite customers will enjoy.

Category Benefits Travel & Exploration Visa Destinations: Curated travel experiences

Visa Luxury Hotel Collection: Benefits and complimentary night stay

Airport fast track benefits

Agoda: Complimentary third-night stays

ALL Accor+ Explorer: Complimentary 6-month membership

Travelgoogoo: Unlimited messaging and 2GB annual eSIM

Trip.com: Status match to Diamond tier membership and flight offer

withBanyan Explorer membership: Fast track status with qualifying consecutive 2-night stays (coming soon) Dining & Gastronomy Infinite Tastes: Beyond the Menu – exclusive chef-led culinary experiences across Asia Pacific

ALL Accor+ Explorer: Dining benefits with 30% savings Lifestyle & Entertainment Visa’s global sponsorships: VIP access and experiences

Visa Golf Program: Complimentary green fees at over 100 golf courses across Asia Pacific

Visa Padel Program: Priority booking access to curated courts across Asia Pacific (coming soon)

Monocle: Exclusive savings on annual subscription

The New York Times: 1 year of unlimited access Wellness & Renewal BBC Maestro: 30% off subscription

Chenot Palace Weggis: Exclusive treatment packages for optimal health and vitality

CircleDNA: 52% off Premium DNA test kit

ClassPass: Additional 10% monthly subscription credits for new users

Health & Wellness Korea Program: up to 15% off health screening, dental clinics, wellness clinics, beauty and dermatology specialists and top spas in Korea

Lanserhof: Complimentary treatment and stay benefits

NOVI Health: 10% off applicable services and complimentary kit with Longevity Start or Max

Frankly speaking, most of these aren’t worth getting excited over. The Visa Luxury Hotel Collection, for example, is just a dressed-up OTA site. You could get equivalent or better benefits by booking through HoteLux or the American Express Fine Hotels & Resorts programme, if you have access to that.

Likewise, the “airport fast track benefit” is just a 50% discount on DragonPass fast track passes, and several of the offers listed (like the ClassPass and CircleDNA discount) are available to all Visa cardholders, not just Visa Infinite.

But there are some genuinely useful things here, such as the free Travelgoogoo eSIM and the six-month ALL Accor+ Explorer membership (before you get too excited, it’s not available to cards issued in Singapore!).

I’m also pleased to see a free 1-year New York Times subscription, which will result in real savings for me.

Another interesting perk is a 12-month upgrade to Trip.com Diamond status, bypassing the usual US$1,000 spending requirement. Diamond members receive two airport lounge passes (though you’ll need to book a flight on Trip.com to claim them), a free 3GB eSIM, two airport transfer vehicle upgrades, and two waivers of the admin fee for train refunds.

The final perk worth highlighting is a fast track to the Explorer tier of withBanyan, Banyan Tree’s loyalty programme (while it’s part of Accor Live Limitless, the group also maintains its own loyalty scheme). Cardholders will receive this status, together with a complimentary one-night stay, when they complete a stay of at least two nights.

You can explore the various benefits at the My Visa portal.

Visa Infinite Privilege benefits

The benefits get much better at the Visa Infinite Privilege tier, as you might expect. Cardmembers receive all the perks of the Visa Infinite tier, plus:

Complimentary Essentialist membership (for bespoke itinerary planning)

Two fast track passes annually

Instant withBanyan Voyager status and a free one-night stay (the latter is limited to first 500 cardholders)

Complimentary 12-month ALL Accor+ Explorer membership (excluding the two Stay Plus free nights — this benefit may not be available in Singapore)

Complimentary Harrods Gold membership

Two complimentary padel games

As an aside, am I the only one who finds it hilarious how Banyan Tree segments Visa Infinite customers on their website? The top five properties it suggests for Visa Infinite Privilege/Private customers are:

Mandai Rainforest Resort by Banyan Tree

Banyan Tree Shanghai On The Bund

Banyan Tree Bangkok

Banyan Tree Kuala Lumpur

Banyan Tree Lang Co

The top five properties for Visa Infinite?

Dhawa Yura Kyoto

Angsana Suzhou Shishan

Cassia Phuket

Angsana Teluk Bahang

Homm Marina Sokcho

I mean, if you ever needed a reminder that a Visa Infinite ain’t what it used to be…

Visa Infinite Private benefits

The Visa Infinite Private webpage provides virtually no information about its benefits, and this “if you have to ask” approach is almost certainly intentional.

Our most exclusive offering brings together VIP high-limit authorizations, delegate access and global acceptance with a proactive, human concierge who takes initiative on your behalf. With Visa Infinite Private, every experience feels intentional, effortless and rare. -Visa

So what will this include? Time travel safaris? Monocle crafting? Excursions to Epstein Island?

Your guess is as good as mine.

How will existing Visa Infinite cards be mapped?

There are at least 17 Visa Infinite cards in Singapore — even more if you count subvariants like the Maybank Diamante Metal Visa Infinite and UOB Reserve Diamond Card, or the UOB PRVI Miles Visa, a “stealth Visa Infinite”.

💳 Visa Infinite Cards in Singapore

Card Annual Fee Qualification BOC Visa Infinite

Apply

BOC Visa Infinite S$381.50

(FYF) S$120K p.a. BOS VOYAGE

Apply

BOS VOYAGE S$498 US$5M AUM CIMB Visa Infinite

Apply

CIMB Visa Infinite Free S$120K p.a. DBS Insignia

Apply

DBS Insignia S$3,270 S$500K p.a. DBS Vantage

Apply

DBS Vantage S$599.50 S$120K p.a. HSBC Visa Infinite

Apply

HSBC Visa Infinite S$662.15 S$120K p.a. Maybank Diamante Visa Infinite

Apply

Maybank Diamante Visa Infinite S$654

(FYF) US$1M AUM Maybank Visa Infinite

Apply

Maybank Visa Infinite S$654

(FYF) S$150K p.a. OCBC VOYAGE^

Apply

OCBC VOYAGE^ S$498 S$120K p.a. OCBC Premier VOYAGE

Apply

OCBC Premier VOYAGE S$498 S$350K AUM

OCBC PPC VOYAGE

Apply

OCBC PPC VOYAGE Free S$1.5M AUM OCBC Premier Visa Infinite

Apply

OCBC Premier Visa Infinite Free S$350K AUM StanChart Priority Banking Visa Infinite

Apply

StanChart Priority Banking Visa Infinite Free S$200K AUM StanChart Visa Infinite

Apply

StanChart Visa Infinite S$599.50 S$150K p.a. UOB Privilege Banking Card

Apply

UOB Privilege Banking Card Free S$350K AUM UOB PRVI Miles Visa^

Apply

S$261.60

(FYF) S$30K p.a. UOB Reserve Card

Apply

UOB Reserve Card S$3,924 S$500K p.a. UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card

Apply

UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card S$654 S$120K p.a. ^Not an official Visa Infinite

If I had to guess, I’d say that S$120K cards and regular privilege banking cards such as the StanChart Priority Banking Visa Infinite, OCBC VOYAGE, and UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card will remain on the regular Visa Infinite tier.

I’ve also read reports in the MileLion community that the DBS Insignia and UOB Reserve have been mapped to Visa Infinite Privilege. That’s a little bit surprising, however, since I thought these would be closer in proximity to Visa Infinite Private (or maybe they’re saving that for the UOB Reserve Diamond Card).

In my mind, the Visa Infinite Privilege tier would be a good staging point for banks to launch new products that occupy the segment between the mass affluent S$120K cards and the invite-only S$500K cards. I’m thinking of products like the StanChart Beyond Card (though it’s on the Mastercard network), which have four-digit annual fees and income requirements of S$200,000 or more — very premium, but still open to public application.

Conclusion

Visa has refreshed its Visa Infinite proposition in Asia Pacific, introducing updated benefits alongside two new tiers: Visa Infinite Privilege and Visa Infinite Private.

This move was long overdue, given how the Visa Infinite brand had been stretched in two directions serving both ends of an increasingly wide spectrum — you can’t really say that a no-annual-fee CIMB Visa Infinite and a S$3,924 UOB Reserve Card share the same audience, after all.

What this means is that the Visa Infinite will now be treated as more of an upper-mid-tier card, with the truly premium perks reserved for the new Privilege and Private tiers above it.

What do you make of this Visa refresh?