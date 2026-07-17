Aeroplan offering up to 110% bonus on points purchases

Air Canada Aeroplan has launched a new points sale, which offers up to a 110% bonus on purchases made by 20 July 2026. This is the largest bonus I’ve ever been offered, and reduces the cost per point to 1.64 SG cents each.

Aeroplan is one of my favourite award programmes because of its sweet spots and generous rules. Unfortunately, Aeroplan points are very difficult to earn in Singapore, so buying them is really the only way to accumulate a critical mass.

I want to state upfront that Aeroplan carried out a devaluation in June 2026, though the revised prices can still represent good value — especially if you were targeted for the 110% bonus.

Aeroplan selling points with up to 110% bonus

From now until 20 July 2026, 3.59 p.m SGT, Aeroplan members can buy points with up to a 110% bonus. Offers are targeted, so you’ll need to log in to your account and see what your offer is.

I was targeted for a 110% bonus, which is the largest offer I’ve ever received. Here’s how my bonus is tiered:

Buy 2,000-4,000 points: No bonus (3.75 CAD ¢ per point)

Buy 5,000-25,000 points: 55% bonus (2.42 CAD ¢ per point)

Buy 30,000-80,000 points: 75% bonus (2.14 CAD ¢ per point)

Buy 90,000+ points: 110% bonus (1.79 CAD¢ per point)

Buying points with a 110% bonus is equivalent to paying 1.79 CAD¢ per point, or 1.64 SG¢ per point at current exchange rates.

You can buy up to 500,000 Aeroplan points per transaction, and 1,000,000 Aeroplan points per calendar year. These figures are pre-bonus, so in other words, during this sale you could purchase up to 2,100,000 Aeroplan points.

How does Aeroplan price awards?

Aeroplan still uses traditional award charts to price its redemptions, with the world divided into North America, Atlantic, Pacific and South America segments. Within each segment, award prices depend on the distance flown.

The programme carried out a devaluation on 1 June 2026, which saw the cost of awards from Singapore increasing by up to 25% — though to be fair, some awards also decreased in price. Here’s how Aeroplan awards now compare to KrisFlyer, for one-way Business Class flights out of Singapore.

✈️ One-way Business Class Awards Aeroplan KrisFlyer Singapore to Europe 92,500 points 108,500 miles Singapore to USA 102,500 points 112,500 to 117,000 miles Singapore to Japan & South Korea 52,500 points 54,500 miles Singapore to Australia 52,500 points 42,500 to 72,000 miles Singapore to New Zealand 72,500 points 72,000 miles Singapore to Brazil 90,000 points 147,500 miles

I should emphasise that we can’t compare the two programmes on a 1:1 basis, because it’s much easier to earn KrisFlyer miles in Singapore than Aeroplan points.

But if we leave aside the earning aspect and just think about outright buying points, you could fly from Singapore to Adelaide, Brisbane and Sydney for just 52,500 points (S$861) plus taxes and fees.

Seats.Aero shows a large amount of Business Class space, especially to Adelaide and Brisbane.

Likewise, you can also book awards between Singapore and Japan/South Korea for 52,500 points (S$861) plus taxes and fees.

Seats.Aero also shows a decent amount of Business Class space for Tokyo and Osaka, on a mix of ANA and Singapore Airlines.

For more on how to use Seats.Aero, refer to the guide below.

What do I love about Aeroplan?

Redemption rates aside, there’s plenty to love about Aeroplan.

First, there are no fuel surcharges on any award ticket. This means you can redeem premium cabin awards on airlines like Lufthansa and Turkish and not get hit by hefty cash copayments. The only extra charge you’ll pay is a C$39 (~S$36) partner booking fee imposed by Aeroplan.

Second, you can add a stopover (of up to 45 days) to a one-way award for a flat 5,000 points. For example, you could fly from Singapore to the United States via Japan, stay a week in Japan, and only pay an extra 5,000 points for the privilege. Alternatively, you could make Singapore the stopover point and book an itinerary like Sydney to Singapore to Taipei, settling two holidays at one go (provided you’re able to start your second holiday within 45 days of the first one ending).

Third, adding an infant costs just 2,500 points or C$25 (~S$23) per segment, regardless of cabin class. That’s right, even if you’re in First Class, you’ll pay at most C$25, not 10% of the commercial fare!

Fourth, Aeroplan has a ton of award partners. Not only can you redeem awards for Star Alliance members, but many non-Star Alliance ones too, including Air Serbia, Azul, Etihad, Gulf Air, and Oman Air. And while many other loyalty programmes force you to call up customer service to check partner availability, virtually all Aeroplan partners can be searched and booked online.

So in short, Aeroplan points are awesome. They’re just very hard to earn via credit cards in Singapore, with HSBC the only transfer partner.

How long are Aeroplan points valid for?

Aeroplan points will expire after 18 months of inactivity.

Earning or redeeming at least 1 point will extend the entire balance’s validity by a further 18 months.

How much does it cost to change or cancel Aeroplan awards?

One drawback of Aeroplan is that it does have relatively strict policies regarding ticket changes and refunds.

It costs a flat C$100 (~S$93) to change an award ticket, and C$150 (~S$139) to cancel an award ticket. All changes must be made at least two hours before departure.

What card should I use?

Purchases of Aeroplan points are processed by Points.com in CAD as MCC 7399 (i.e. they won’t code as airline transactions).

Here’s the best cards to maximise miles on this purchase.

Card Earn Rate Remarks Citi Rewards Card

Apply

4 mpd Cap of S$1K per s. month DCS Imperium Card

Apply

DCS Imperium Card 4 mpd Min. S$4K FCY spend per c. month, otherwise 2.4 mpd Maybank XL Rewards

Apply Maybank XL Rewards 4 mpd Min S$500 per c. month, cap of S$1K per c. month UOB Visa Signature

Apply

4 mpd Min S$1K, max S$1.2K FCY spend per s. month StanChart Beyond Card

Apply

StanChart Beyond Card 3-4 mpd 3 mpd for regular, 3.5 mpd for PB, 4 mpd for PP. No cap

Apply

Maybank World Mastercard 3.2 mpd Min. S$4K per c. month, no cap. Earn 2.8 mpd with min. S$800 per c. month



Apply Maybank Visa Infinite 3.2 mpd Min. S$4K per c. month, no cap, otherwise 2 mpd

Apply

StanChart Visa Infinite 3 mpd Min S$2K per s. month, no cap, otherwise 1 mpd BOC Elite Miles Card

Apply BOC Elite Miles Card 2.8 mpd

No min. spend or cap Maybank Horizon Visa Signature

Apply

Maybank Horizon Visa Signature 2.8 mpd Min S$800 per c. month, no cap, otherwise 1.2 mpd S. Month= Statement Month | C. Month= Calendar Month

Remember, you can pair the Citi Rewards Card with Amaze to earn 4 mpd on Points.com purchases, while paying lower FCY fees than banks. Do not use HSBC cards or the DBS Woman’s World Card for Points.com purchases, as MCC 7399 will not earn bonus points. You should also avoid using the Chocolate Visa Card, as MCC 7399 is now considered a “bill payment” and can only earn up to 100 Max Miles each month.

Conclusion

Aeroplan has launched a new sale that offers up to a 110% bonus on points purchases made by 20 July 2026, reducing the cost per point to 1.64 SG cents.

While you should never buy points speculatively, if you’ve taken the time to browse the options and spot something you like, this would be an opportunity to lock it in — it’s a significantly larger bonus than usual.

What Aeroplan offer did you get?