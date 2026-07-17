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Aeroplan offering up to 110% bonus on points purchases

Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
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From now till 20 July 2026, buy Aeroplan points with up to a 110% bonus — significantly more than usual — or 1.64 cents each.

Air Canada Aeroplan has launched a new points sale, which offers up to a 110% bonus on purchases made by 20 July 2026. This is the largest bonus I’ve ever been offered, and reduces the cost per point to 1.64 SG cents each

Aeroplan is one of my favourite award programmes because of its sweet spots and generous rules. Unfortunately, Aeroplan points are very difficult to earn in Singapore, so buying them is really the only way to accumulate a critical mass.

I want to state upfront that Aeroplan carried out a devaluation in June 2026, though the revised prices can still represent good value — especially if you were targeted for the 110% bonus.

Aeroplan selling points with up to 110% bonus

Buy Aeroplan points

From now until 20 July 2026, 3.59 p.m SGT, Aeroplan members can buy points with up to a 110% bonus. Offers are targeted, so you’ll need to log in to your account and see what your offer is.

I was targeted for a 110% bonus, which is the largest offer I’ve ever received. Here’s how my bonus is tiered:

  • Buy 2,000-4,000 points: No bonus (3.75 CAD¢ per point)
  • Buy 5,000-25,000 points: 55% bonus (2.42 CAD¢ per point)
  • Buy 30,000-80,000 points: 75% bonus (2.14 CAD¢ per point)
  • Buy 90,000+ points: 110% bonus (1.79 CAD¢ per point)

Buying points with a 110% bonus is equivalent to paying 1.79 CAD¢ per point, or 1.64 SG¢ per point at current exchange rates.

You can buy up to 500,000 Aeroplan points per transaction, and 1,000,000 Aeroplan points per calendar year. These figures are pre-bonus, so in other words, during this sale you could purchase up to 2,100,000 Aeroplan points.

How does Aeroplan price awards?

Aeroplan award zones

Aeroplan still uses traditional award charts to price its redemptions, with the world divided into North America, Atlantic, Pacific and South America segments. Within each segment, award prices depend on the distance flown. 

The programme carried out a devaluation on 1 June 2026, which saw the cost of awards from Singapore increasing by up to 25% — though to be fair, some awards also decreased in price. Here’s how Aeroplan awards now compare to KrisFlyer, for one-way Business Class flights out of Singapore.

✈️ One-way Business Class Awards
  Aeroplan KrisFlyer
Singapore to Europe 92,500 points 108,500 miles
Singapore to USA 102,500 points 112,500 to 117,000 miles
Singapore to Japan & South Korea 52,500 points 54,500 miles
Singapore to Australia 52,500 points 42,500 to 72,000 miles
Singapore to New Zealand 72,500 points 72,000 miles
Singapore to Brazil 90,000 points 147,500 miles

I should emphasise that we can’t compare the two programmes on a 1:1 basis, because it’s much easier to earn KrisFlyer miles in Singapore than Aeroplan points.

But if we leave aside the earning aspect and just think about outright buying points, you could fly from Singapore to Adelaide, Brisbane and Sydney for just 52,500 points (S$861) plus taxes and fees. 

SIN-ADL
SIN-BNE
SIN-SYD

Seats.Aero shows a large amount of Business Class space, especially to Adelaide and Brisbane. 

Likewise, you can also book awards between Singapore and Japan/South Korea for 52,500 points (S$861) plus taxes and fees.

SIN-HND

Seats.Aero also shows a decent amount of Business Class space for Tokyo and Osaka, on a mix of ANA and Singapore Airlines.

For more on how to use Seats.Aero, refer to the guide below. 

Seats.Aero guide: Find award seats, the fast and painless way

What do I love about Aeroplan?

Avoid fuel surcharges with Air Canada Aeroplan | Photo: OMAAT

Redemption rates aside, there’s plenty to love about Aeroplan.

First, there are no fuel surcharges on any award ticket. This means you can redeem premium cabin awards on airlines like Lufthansa and Turkish and not get hit by hefty cash copayments. The only extra charge you’ll pay is a C$39 (~S$36) partner booking fee imposed by Aeroplan.

Second, you can add a stopover (of up to 45 days) to a one-way award for a flat 5,000 points. For example, you could fly from Singapore to the United States via Japan, stay a week in Japan, and only pay an extra 5,000 points for the privilege. Alternatively, you could make Singapore the stopover point and book an itinerary like Sydney to Singapore to Taipei, settling two holidays at one go (provided you’re able to start your second holiday within 45 days of the first one ending).

Third, adding an infant costs just 2,500 points or C$25 (~S$23) per segment, regardless of cabin class. That’s right, even if you’re in First Class, you’ll pay at most C$25, not 10% of the commercial fare!

Fourth, Aeroplan has a ton of award partners. Not only can you redeem awards for Star Alliance members, but many non-Star Alliance ones too, including Air Serbia, Azul, Etihad, Gulf Air, and Oman Air. And while many other loyalty programmes force you to call up customer service to check partner availability, virtually all Aeroplan partners can be searched and booked online.

So in short, Aeroplan points are awesome. They’re just very hard to earn via credit cards in Singapore, with HSBC the only transfer partner.

How long are Aeroplan points valid for?

Aeroplan points will expire after 18 months of inactivity.

Earning or redeeming at least 1 point will extend the entire balance’s validity by a further 18 months.

How much does it cost to change or cancel Aeroplan awards?

One drawback of Aeroplan is that it does have relatively strict policies regarding ticket changes and refunds.

It costs a flat C$100 (~S$93) to change an award ticket, and C$150 (~S$139) to cancel an award ticket. All changes must be made at least two hours before departure.

What card should I use?

Purchases of Aeroplan points are processed by Points.com in CAD as MCC 7399 (i.e. they won’t code as airline transactions).

Here’s the best cards to maximise miles on this purchase. 

Card Earn Rate Remarks
Citi Rewards Card
Apply
 4 mpd Cap of S$1K per s. month 
DCS Imperium Card
Apply
 4 mpd Min. S$4K FCY spend per c. month, otherwise 2.4 mpd
Maybank XL Rewards
Apply		 4 mpd Min S$500 per c. month, cap of S$1K per c. month
UOB Visa Signature
Apply
 4 mpd Min S$1K, max S$1.2K FCY spend per s. month
StanChart Beyond Card
Apply
 3-4 mpd 3 mpd for regular, 3.5 mpd for PB, 4 mpd for PP. No cap
Maybank World Mastercard
Apply
 3.2 mpd Min. S$4K per c. month, no cap. Earn 2.8 mpd with min. S$800 per c. month
Maybank Visa Infinite
Apply		 3.2 mpd Min. S$4K per c. month, no cap, otherwise 2 mpd
StanChart Visa Infinite
Apply
 3 mpd Min S$2K per s. month, no cap, otherwise 1 mpd
BOC Elite Miles Card
Apply		 2.8 mpd
 No min. spend or cap 
Maybank Horizon Visa Signature
Apply
 2.8 mpd Min S$800 per c. month, no cap, otherwise 1.2 mpd
S. Month= Statement Month | C. Month= Calendar Month

Remember, you can pair the Citi Rewards Card with Amaze to earn 4 mpd on Points.com purchases, while paying lower FCY fees than banks.

Do not use HSBC cards or the DBS Woman’s World Card for Points.com purchases, as MCC 7399 will not earn bonus points. You should also avoid using the Chocolate Visa Card, as MCC 7399 is now considered a “bill payment” and can only earn up to 100 Max Miles each month. 

Conclusion

Buy Aeroplan points

Aeroplan has launched a new sale that offers up to a 110% bonus on points purchases made by 20 July 2026, reducing the cost per point to 1.64 SG cents.

While you should never buy points speculatively, if you’ve taken the time to browse the options and spot something you like, this would be an opportunity to lock it in — it’s a significantly larger bonus than usual. 

What Aeroplan offer did you get?

Purchases made through any of the links in this article may generate an affiliate commission that supports the running of the site. Found this post useful? Subscribe to our Telegram Channel to get these posts pushed directly to your phone, or our newsletter via the home page.
Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
Aaron founded The Milelion to help people travel better for less and impress chiobu. He was 50% successful.
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PabloP

I received the 110% bonus offer. Question: Does additional purchasing points extend the 18 months validity of the points? What are best ways to earn or redeem at least 1 point if the member is based in Singapore?

Reply
Tempting for Sure

I am tempted to just buy the miles with the 110% bonus even though I don’t have anything to book right now- although likely will later in the year. But I suppose I better resist the temptation given the advice not to buy speculatively……….

Reply
James

I would love to see evidence of a one-way business class ticket from SIN-USA for 110k miles. Always 200k+ every date and city pair I look.

Reply
Sae

Yeah that is misleading as i think Aaron missed the fact that 102k for US is only mixed carriage (17% business or similar).. most is well above 200k

Reply
Aaron Wong

102,500 is the price stated on the award chart for business class travel. whether or not awards are available is a separate matter, but that’s the official price.

the booking engine will offer you mixed carriage if business is not available. always search for availability before buying points.

edit: and actually seats.aero shows a lot of 102,500 points awards from sin-usa…if you don’t mind flying air india.

Reply
KaiO

I see all the redemptions are for max 2 seats for business class. Is it even possible that they release 4 seats for one flight for redemption?

Reply
LionDen

how soon does the points come in after i click “buy”? Immediate or wait few days?

Reply
L T

i was intending to buy but i realised i am only offered 90%… thats atrocious =(

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