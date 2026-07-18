What are the benefits of a Visa Infinite card?

At the pinnacle of Visa’s card portfolio sits Visa Infinite, a tier that’s usually reserved for a bank’s most premium customers.
While each card issuer offers their own customisation and features, there is a core set of benefits common to all Visa Infinite cards, including hotel and rental car elite status, complimentary data roaming, golf privileges and more.
In this post, I’ll walk through the key benefits available to Visa Infinite cardmembers.
Which cards belong to Visa Infinite?
When UOB launched Singapore’s first Visa Infinite card in 2003, it was positioned as an ultra-exclusive product for the top 0.1% of society.
Over time, however, many banks began issuing Visa Infinite cards targeted at the mass affluent — individuals who are well-off, but far from ultra-wealthy. This created something of an identity crisis for the brand, as it had to serve both ends of an increasingly wide spectrum.
To address this, Visa recently expanded Visa Infinite into a three-tiered suite, comprising Visa Infinite, Visa Infinite Privilege, and Visa Infinite Private. This was long overdue, though it also complicates things because Visa Infinite is now both a product line and a tier!
|Tier
|Positioning
|No. of Cards
(in Singapore)
|Visa Infinite
|Mass Affluent
|16+
|Visa Infinite Privilege
|High Net Worth
|2
|Visa Infinite Private
|Ultra High Net Worth
|None yet
There are at least 16 “regular” Visa Infinite cards in Singapore, including the UOB PRVI Miles Visa, a “stealth Visa Infinite”.
|💳 Visa Infinite Cards
|Card
|Annual Fee
|Qualification
|BOC Visa Infinite
Apply
|S$381.50
(FYF)
|Income ≥S$120K p.a.
|BOS VOYAGE
Apply
|S$498
|AUM ≥US$5M
|CIMB Visa Infinite
Apply
|Free
|Income ≥S$120K p.a.
|DBS Vantage
Apply
|S$599.50
|Income ≥S$120K p.a.
|HSBC Visa Infinite
Apply
|S$662.15
|Income ≥S$120K p.a.
|Maybank Diamante Visa Infinite
Apply
|S$654
(FYF)
|AUM ≥US$1M
|Maybank Visa Infinite
Apply
|S$654
(FYF)
|Income ≥S$150K p.a.
|OCBC VOYAGE
Apply
|S$498
|Income ≥S$120K p.a.
|OCBC Premier VOYAGE
Apply
|S$498
|AUM ≥S$350K
|OCBC PPC VOYAGE
Apply
|Free
|AUM ≥S$1.5M
|OCBC Premier Visa Infinite
Apply
|Free
|AUM ≥S$350K
|StanChart Priority Banking Visa Infinite
Apply
|Free
|AUM ≥S$200K
|StanChart Visa Infinite
Apply
|S$599.50
|Income ≥S$120K p.a.
|UOB Privilege Banking Card
Apply
|Free
|AUM ≥S$350K
|UOB PRVI Miles Visa^
Apply
|S$261.60
(FYF)
|Income ≥S$30K p.a.
|UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card
Apply
|S$654
|Income ≥S$120K p.a.
|^The UOB PRVI Miles Visa is not marketed as a Visa Infinite, but is eligible for Visa Infinite benefits nonetheless
Regular Visa Infinite cards usually require a minimum income of S$120,000 a year, or a privilege banking relationship. However, hefty annual fees aren’t always necessary; in fact, there are numerous Visa Infinites which are free for life!
In addition to this, there are two cards which belong to the Visa Infinite Privilege tier. These enjoy all the benefits of a regular Visa Infinite, plus some additional perks (I’ll cover these in a separate guide).
|💳 Visa Infinite Privilege
|Card
|Annual Fee
|Qualification
|DBS Insignia
Apply
|S$3,270
|Income ≥S$500K p.a.
|UOB Reserve Card
Apply
|S$3,924
|Income ≥S$500K p.a.
As far as I know, no card in Singapore belongs to the Visa Infinite Private tier yet. I’m sure we’ll see some soon though, so stay tuned.
What benefits does a Visa Infinite offer?
ALL Accor+ Explorer membership
|Details
Visa Infinite cardmembers enjoy a complimentary 6-month ALL Accor+ Explorer membership — but not if their card is issued in Singapore, South Korea, India, Sri Lanka, Australia, New Zealand, or Indonesia.
This includes:
- ALL Accor Gold status
- 15% off the public rate at 5,000+ hotels worldwide
- 30% off dining and 15% off drinks across Asia Pacific
- Exclusive member events and partner benefits
- Access to Red Hot Rooms and More Escapes
There are two key differences between this trial membership and a fully-paid one.
First, the trial membership offers ALL Accor Gold status, while the fully paid membership offers 30 status nights. It’s functionally the same thing, because 30 status nights will automatically qualify you for ALL Accor Gold, but the mechanism is different.
Basically, a fully paid member has the option of staying an additional 30 nights to upgrade to ALL Accor Platinum, whereas the trial member does not.
Second, the trial membership does not include the two Stay Plus free night certificates, which allow members to buy one night and get a second one free. That’s fair enough — I wouldn’t have expected the trial to include this either.
Otherwise, it has all the other good stuff, including 30% off dining and access to Red Hot Rooms sales. If you frequent one of the participating restaurants, or plan to stay at a participating hotel, you could really get some value out of this trial membership.
Visa Infinite offering free 6-month ALL Accor+ Explorer membership (excluding Singapore)
Avis President’s Club
|Details
Visa Infinite cardmembers receive an instant upgrade to Avis President’s Club status, which includes:
- Priority service at the counter
- Priority rental car availability
- Free additional driver
- Single upgrade guaranteed at rail stations and airports, upon availability at downtown locations
- Double upgrade for select car classes upon availability on weekends
Do note that benefits vary by location, so the treatment you receive as a President’s Club member in Europe may be different from the USA.
Even though Avis President’s Club is supposedly by invitation only, you might want to moderate your expectations. Avis has been very liberal with the invitations, such that President’s Club members are almost a dime a dozen when renting from some airports. Based on my experiences so far, recognition has gone from excellent (served immediately, upgraded to a luxury vehicle) to non-existent (“what’s President’s Club?”).
But here’s the thing: you don’t need a Visa Infinite card to enjoy this perk, because it’s also available to Visa Signature cardmembers too. Yes, Visa Signature, which anyone can get with a minimum income of S$30,000 in Singapore!
eCommerce purchase protection
|Details
One little known perk of the Visa Infinite is that purchases made with the card are eligible for up to US$1,000 of eCommerce purchase protection.
This insures you in the event of non-delivery/incomplete delivery, or malfunctioning of the delivered item due to physical damage at the time of delivery (e.g. you bought a lemon).
GHA DISCOVERY Titanium
|Details
Visa Infinite cardmembers receive an instant upgrade to GHA DISCOVERY Titanium status, the highest (published) tier in the programme.
Upgrade requests must be submitted by 31 December 2026, and once upgraded, your status will be valid till 31 December 2027. There’s no real incentive to delay, since the expiry is the same regardless of when you submit your request.
The offer is valid for both new and existing GHA DISCOVERY members. If you’re a new member, you’ll need to create an account before registering. If you’re an existing member, simply provide your existing account number for the upgrade.
GHA DISCOVERY elites can look forward to the following benefits.
|🏨 GHA DISCOVERY Benefits
|Gold
|Platinum
|Titanium
|Earn D$
|5%
|6%
|7%
|D$ Validity
|18 mo.
|24 mo.
|24 mo.
|Room Upgrade
|–
|Single*
|Double*
|Early Check-in
|–
|–
|From 11 a.m*
|Late Check-out
|–
|Till 3 p.m*
|Till 4 p.m*
|Welcome Amenity
|–
|Yes
|Yes
|Share Status
|–
|–
|Yes#
|Breakfast
|–
|–
|Yes^
|*Subject to availability
#Status sharing only applies to members who earned their status through regular means, not fast-track promos
^Selected brands only
While room upgrades, early check-in and late check-out are subject to availability, breakfast is a guaranteed perk for Titaniums at selected brands including Capella, Pan Pacific and PARKROYAL.
Extended: Instant GHA DISCOVERY Titanium with a Visa Infinite Card
Gigsky eSIM
|GigSky x Visa
You won’t find GigSky listed on the Visa benefits portal, but Visa Infinite cardmembers enjoy a 7-day unlimited Gigsky data package in each of the following countries:
- 🇫🇷 France
- 🇹🇭 Thailand
- North America (🇺🇸 USA, 🇨🇦 Canada, 🇲🇽 Mexico)*
- 🇦🇪 United Arab Emirates
- 🇬🇧 United Kingdom
*This normally covers the USA only, but from 1 April to 31 July 2026, Canada and Mexico will also be included (in view of the World Cup)
For the avoidance of doubt, you don’t have to choose one particular country/region. You will receive one of each of the plans above, once per card.
While the plans are technically unlimited, you speeds will be throttled after 2.5GB of data each day. Speed restrictions are removed every 24 hours starting from the time the plan is activated.
Free GigSky eSIM data roaming now available to Visa cardholders worldwide
New York Times subscription
|Details
Visa Infinite cardmembers enjoy a complimentary 1-year subscription to the New York Times. This is for the All Access tier, which includes News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter and The Athletic.
A limited number of promo codes are available each month.
Travelgoogoo eSIM
|Details
Visa Infinite cardmembers enjoy the following complimentary data packages from eSIM provider Travelgoogoo:
- Travelgoogoo 365 Annual Plan
- 1GB global data
- 1GB Asia Pacific data
1GB of data is hardly anything, but the 365 Annual Plan is interesting. This offers unlimited messaging on the following platforms:
- iMessage
- LINE
- Telegram
- Viber
- Zalo
Unlike those “free messaging” plans you might have used onboard airplanes, which support text-only messaging, this also includes data calling and photos.
With coverage for 123 countries, it should be a useful fallback option in emergencies where you’ve run out of data on all your other plans, and don’t have Wi-Fi handy.
Visa offering free Travelgoogoo eSIM data and messaging plans
Trip.com Diamond status
|Details
Visa Infinite cardmembers receive an instant upgrade to Trip.com Diamond status, bypassing the usual US$1,000 spending requirement.
Diamond members receive:
- A 100% bonus on Trip Coins
- Two airport lounge passes (though you’ll need to book a flight on Trip.com to claim them)
- 1x free 3GB eSIM
- 2x airport transfer vehicle upgrades
- 2x waivers of the admin fee for train refunds
The membership upgrade is valid for one year, after which regular requalification requirements apply.
Cardmembers also enjoy 10% off a flight booking — capped at S$120 — paid for with a Visa Infinite card until 30 September 2026 or while stocks last.
withBanyan Explorer status and free night
|Details
Visa Infinite cardmembers will be fast-tracked to the withBanyan Explorer tier after completing two qualifying nights.
Explorer is one step up above the entry tier for the withBanyan programme, and normally requires four nights or at least US$1,000 in spend. The benefits aren’t much to speak of though, with a one-time room upgrade the main difference over to the entry tier.
In addition to this, the first 1,000 eligible cardholders to complete the fast-track will receive a complimentary one-night stay at one of the following properties.
|
|
It’s worth noting that there’s only one Banyan Tree on this list — all the way in Mexico. All the other properties belong to the more budget-friendly Angsana, Cassia or Dhawa brands.
Visa Infinite Concierge
All Visa Infinite Cardholders have access to the Visa Concierge, which can provide assistance with flight, hotel and activities bookings, restaurant reservations, itinerary planning, securing concert tickets, and sourcing hard-to-find items.
They don’t work miracles though, and you shouldn’t expect Centurion-level service like getting a table at a fully-booked restaurant, or tickets to a sold-out event.
That said, I have found it useful for making reservations in countries where online bookings aren’t a thing, and English isn’t widely spoken (e.g. Japan, though keep in mind that they won’t be able to book restaurants which only open slots to high-end hotels). Here’s an example of an itinerary they put together for my trip to New York in 2022.
You can contact the concierge via the following channels. I particularly like that they’re on WhatsApp, which saves you the time lags of communicating over email.
- Phone: 1800 8232 049
- WhatsApp: +65 800 4481 292
- Email: SGInfinite@concierge-asia.visa.com
Back in 2017, I put the concierge through the paces with a series of tests, and the results were hit and miss. Granted, a lot of time has passed since then, but in case you were curious, do check out the article below.
Visa Infinite Golf
|Details
Visa Infinite cardmembers enjoy complimentary green fees with one paying guest, capped at one booking per quarter and four bookings per year. This benefit is available in Singapore (Sembawang Country Club, Sentosa Golf Club, Tanah Merah Country Club and Warren Golf & Country Club) and across Asia Pacific.
The catch is that there are a limited number of free rounds each month, and with so many Visa Infinite cards out there, slots go fast. Bookings must be made at least five working days in advance, and no more than 14 calendar days in advance, so that effectively means you can forget about playing in the second half of the month (since all slots will surely be taken by the time the booking window opens).
There is a separate benefit which offers 50% off weekday golf at 50 participating golf clubs across Southeast Asia.
Visa Infinite Luxury Hotel Collection
|Details
The Visa Luxury Hotel Collection comprises more than 900 upscale hotels worldwide. Bookings made through this programme enjoy:
- Automatic room upgrade upon arrival, when available
- Complimentary in-room Wi-Fi, when available
- Complimentary breakfast for two
- US$25 hotel credit
- VIP Guest status
- Late check-out upon request, when available
Visa Infinite cardmembers enjoy an additional benefit at a smaller selection of ~200 Visa Infinite Luxury Hotel Collection hotels, which upgrades the credit to US$100.
I’m not convinced this is much of a perk, because you can book similar luxury travel advisor rates through Classic Travel or HoteLux for free— no Visa Infinite Card necessary. Moreover, these platforms let you book the chain’s own advisor rates (e.g. Marriott STARS), which will generally be prioritised for upgrades over Visa Infinite.
What about the Visa Infinite Privilege?
Visa Infinite Privilege cardmembers receive all the benefits of the Visa Infinite tier, plus:
- Complimentary Essentialist membership (for bespoke itinerary planning)
- Complimentary 12-month ALL Accor+ Explorer membership (excluding the two Stay Plus free nights)
- Complimentary Harrods Gold membership
- Two complimentary padel games
- Two DragonPass airport fast track passes per year
- Instant withBanyan Voyager status and a free one-night stay (the free stay is limited to first 500 cardholders)
How does this compare to World Elite Mastercard?
Mastercard’s equivalent of Visa Infinite is the World Elite Mastercard.
The recent enhancements to Visa infinite have narrowed the gap between the two, but the World Elite Mastercard arguably has the upper hand when it comes to hotel status. Here’s a brief rundown of the benefits:
|🏨 Hotel Elite Status
|
|🚗 Rental Car Elite Status
|👍Other Perks
There are also things that aren’t unique to World Elite Mastercards but are still nice to have nonetheless, like the Mastercard One Dines Free programme.
Refer to the article below for more details.
Conclusion
With the introduction of Visa Infinite Privilege and Visa Infinite Private, Visa Infinite is now more of an entry-level premium tier.
That said, it still packs some useful benefits. My favourite ones are GHA DISCOVERY Titanium and the complimentary New York Times subscription/data roaming eSIMs (and of course, ALL Accor+ Explorer, if you’re lucky enough to be in an included country!).
Any other Visa Infinite benefits worth mentioning?
Revolut metal is world elite. And a pretty hefty metal card too. You know, if you think that you get better service from waiters by dinging your metal card on your plate as opposed to clicking your fingers… Personally I prefer the loud don’t-you-know-who-I-am, but some people stupidly assume it’s a rhetorical question.
didn’t know about revolut metal! thanks for the dp. but $19.99 for 1.5% cashback per month is, well…probably not ideal.
Yeah, that’s why to me, it’s not an option at all
Oh it went up to 1.5%… I used to recover the fee plus a bit more under the 1% off the back of big insurance premiums in the family but that stopped, plus the card top up charges so I dropped metal.
It should be a world card (check the back of the card if it’s not stated). Revolut offers a paid metal world card.
Both of my revolut metal cards are world elite
Even the SCB X card that “anyone” could get was a Visa Infinite card!
Wondering if these cardholders still get the perks as they can still use their existing “infinite” metal card while earning SCB journey rewards.
my x card is still recognised as a VI when i did dummy bookings for golf etc, so my guess is yes
In Canada, there’s Visa Infinite Privilege. One tier above Infinite, it seems 😮
yup i saw that in my research, but Visa’s product guide (https://usa.visa.com/content/dam/VCOM/download/about-visa/visa-rules-public.pdf) seems to treat VI and VI Privilege as one and the same.
Happy with my fee free CIMB VI. Comes with 3 DragonPass passes.
Very helpful when Plaza Premium lounges (eg Penang & KL) were not accessible with Priority Pass.
CIMB has world Mastercard per my understanding
everyone has world mastercard. world elite mastercard is much more rare
PRIV too gives the same 1.4mpd. I am about to cancel my uob infinite card after using it for half a decade. I honestly do not find much benefits given that the annual fee is non-waivable. I rarely use lounge too. I think $650 can be better spent else where.
Might be useful if one still have education/enrichment payment to do.
I understand that some credit cards allow the purchase a free business class companion ticket when you purchase a full-fare business class ticket. Is this a real perk, easy to purchase and is a real value?
The problem we have today is 120k is no longer consider exclusive, statistically speaking. A 120k and above annual income in Singapore as per 2022 statistics will put an individual at the top 22% of all tax payers in Singapore. That’s not what exclusive looks like. We desperately need a new category in between the plebeian 120k and the OMG 500k tier. Banks are experts in inflationary management, (think interest rate hike) but the weirdest thing is ‘exclusive’ credit cards are deflationary! A top 10% income in Singapore in 2022 is 191k so if any bank wants to shake up… Read more »
it’s an interesting point you raise, because it’s been rumoured that AMEX (and citi) is looking to introduce an inbetween card that will straddle the plat charge and centurion segments. maybe $300k?
Can we request MileLion to write a satire article for bank to consider issuing a new tier between the boring 120k income segment (represented by the top 22% income earners) and the unattainable 500k (represented by the top 1.5% HNWI)? I am waiting as I truly enjoy MileLion and a OG fan here!
The Visa Infinite concierge is miles ahead of the Amex Platinum concierge today. The WhatsApp accessibility, the standard of the itineraries they do, it’s miles ahead of anything I’ve experienced with Amex.
The concierge is the one thing I miss after having cancelled my only VI card.
I have used the VI esim recently and it is very proactive, with a whatsapp prompting you if you need to check available data.