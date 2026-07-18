What are the benefits of a Visa Infinite card?

At the pinnacle of Visa’s card portfolio sits Visa Infinite, a tier that’s usually reserved for a bank’s most premium customers.

While each card issuer offers their own customisation and features, there is a core set of benefits common to all Visa Infinite cards, including hotel and rental car elite status, complimentary data roaming, golf privileges and more.

In this post, I’ll walk through the key benefits available to Visa Infinite cardmembers.

Which cards belong to Visa Infinite?

When UOB launched Singapore’s first Visa Infinite card in 2003, it was positioned as an ultra-exclusive product for the top 0.1% of society.

Over time, however, many banks began issuing Visa Infinite cards targeted at the mass affluent — individuals who are well-off, but far from ultra-wealthy. This created something of an identity crisis for the brand, as it had to serve both ends of an increasingly wide spectrum.

To address this, Visa recently expanded Visa Infinite into a three-tiered suite, comprising Visa Infinite, Visa Infinite Privilege, and Visa Infinite Private. This was long overdue, though it also complicates things because Visa Infinite is now both a product line and a tier!

Tier Positioning No. of Cards

(in Singapore) Visa Infinite Visa Infinite Mass Affluent 16+ Visa Infinite Privilege Visa Infinite Privilege High Net Worth 2 Visa Infinite Private

Visa Infinite Private Ultra High Net Worth None yet

There are at least 16 “regular” Visa Infinite cards in Singapore, including the UOB PRVI Miles Visa, a “stealth Visa Infinite”.

💳 Visa Infinite Cards

Card Annual Fee Qualification BOC Visa Infinite

Apply

BOC Visa Infinite S$381.50

(FYF) Income ≥S$120K p.a. BOS VOYAGE

Apply

BOS VOYAGE S$498 AUM ≥US$5M CIMB Visa Infinite

Apply

CIMB Visa Infinite Free Income ≥S$120K p.a. DBS Vantage

Apply

DBS Vantage S$599.50 Income ≥S$120K p.a. HSBC Visa Infinite

Apply

HSBC Visa Infinite S$662.15 Income ≥S$120K p.a. Maybank Diamante Visa Infinite

Apply

Maybank Diamante Visa Infinite S$654

(FYF) AUM ≥US$1M Maybank Visa Infinite

Apply

Maybank Visa Infinite S$654

(FYF) Income ≥S$150K p.a. OCBC VOYAGE

Apply

OCBC VOYAGE S$498 Income ≥S$120K p.a. OCBC Premier VOYAGE

Apply

OCBC Premier VOYAGE S$498 AUM ≥S$350K OCBC PPC VOYAGE

Apply

OCBC PPC VOYAGE Free AUM ≥S$1.5M OCBC Premier Visa Infinite

Apply

OCBC Premier Visa Infinite Free AUM ≥S$350K StanChart Priority Banking Visa Infinite

Apply

StanChart Priority Banking Visa Infinite Free AUM ≥S$200K StanChart Visa Infinite

Apply

StanChart Visa Infinite S$599.50 Income ≥S$120K p.a. UOB Privilege Banking Card

Apply

UOB Privilege Banking Card Free AUM ≥S$350K UOB PRVI Miles Visa^

Apply

S$261.60

(FYF) Income ≥S$30K p.a. UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card

Apply

UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card S$654 Income ≥S$120K p.a. ^The UOB PRVI Miles Visa is not marketed as a Visa Infinite, but is eligible for Visa Infinite benefits nonetheless

Regular Visa Infinite cards usually require a minimum income of S$120,000 a year, or a privilege banking relationship. However, hefty annual fees aren’t always necessary; in fact, there are numerous Visa Infinites which are free for life!

In addition to this, there are two cards which belong to the Visa Infinite Privilege tier. These enjoy all the benefits of a regular Visa Infinite, plus some additional perks (I’ll cover these in a separate guide).

💳 Visa Infinite Privilege

Card Annual Fee Qualification DBS Insignia

Apply

DBS Insignia S$3,270 Income ≥S$500K p.a. UOB Reserve Card

Apply

UOB Reserve Card S$3,924 Income ≥S$500K p.a.

As far as I know, no card in Singapore belongs to the Visa Infinite Private tier yet. I’m sure we’ll see some soon though, so stay tuned.

What benefits does a Visa Infinite offer?

ALL Accor+ Explorer membership

Visa Infinite cardmembers enjoy a complimentary 6-month ALL Accor+ Explorer membership — but not if their card is issued in Singapore, South Korea, India, Sri Lanka, Australia, New Zealand, or Indonesia.

This includes:

ALL Accor Gold status

15% off the public rate at 5,000+ hotels worldwide

30% off dining and 15% off drinks across Asia Pacific

Exclusive member events and partner benefits

Access to Red Hot Rooms and More Escapes

There are two key differences between this trial membership and a fully-paid one.

First, the trial membership offers ALL Accor Gold status, while the fully paid membership offers 30 status nights. It’s functionally the same thing, because 30 status nights will automatically qualify you for ALL Accor Gold, but the mechanism is different.

Basically, a fully paid member has the option of staying an additional 30 nights to upgrade to ALL Accor Platinum, whereas the trial member does not.

Second, the trial membership does not include the two Stay Plus free night certificates, which allow members to buy one night and get a second one free. That’s fair enough — I wouldn’t have expected the trial to include this either.

Otherwise, it has all the other good stuff, including 30% off dining and access to Red Hot Rooms sales. If you frequent one of the participating restaurants, or plan to stay at a participating hotel, you could really get some value out of this trial membership.

Avis President’s Club

Visa Infinite cardmembers receive an instant upgrade to Avis President’s Club status, which includes:

Priority service at the counter

Priority rental car availability

Free additional driver

Single upgrade guaranteed at rail stations and airports, upon availability at downtown locations

Double upgrade for select car classes upon availability on weekends

Do note that benefits vary by location, so the treatment you receive as a President’s Club member in Europe may be different from the USA.

Even though Avis President’s Club is supposedly by invitation only, you might want to moderate your expectations. Avis has been very liberal with the invitations, such that President’s Club members are almost a dime a dozen when renting from some airports. Based on my experiences so far, recognition has gone from excellent (served immediately, upgraded to a luxury vehicle) to non-existent (“what’s President’s Club?”).

But here’s the thing: you don’t need a Visa Infinite card to enjoy this perk, because it’s also available to Visa Signature cardmembers too. Yes, Visa Signature, which anyone can get with a minimum income of S$30,000 in Singapore!

eCommerce purchase protection

One little known perk of the Visa Infinite is that purchases made with the card are eligible for up to US$1,000 of eCommerce purchase protection.

This insures you in the event of non-delivery/incomplete delivery, or malfunctioning of the delivered item due to physical damage at the time of delivery (e.g. you bought a lemon).

GHA DISCOVERY Titanium

Visa Infinite cardmembers receive an instant upgrade to GHA DISCOVERY Titanium status, the highest (published) tier in the programme.

Upgrade requests must be submitted by 31 December 2026, and once upgraded, your status will be valid till 31 December 2027. There’s no real incentive to delay, since the expiry is the same regardless of when you submit your request.

The offer is valid for both new and existing GHA DISCOVERY members. If you’re a new member, you’ll need to create an account before registering. If you’re an existing member, simply provide your existing account number for the upgrade.

GHA DISCOVERY elites can look forward to the following benefits.

🏨 GHA DISCOVERY Benefits

Gold Platinum Titanium Earn D$ 5% 6% 7% D$ Validity 18 mo. 24 mo. 24 mo. Room Upgrade – Single* Double* Early Check-in – – From 11 a.m* Late Check-out – Till 3 p.m* Till 4 p.m* Welcome Amenity – Yes Yes Share Status – – Yes # Breakfast – – Yes^

#Status sharing only applies to members who earned their status through regular means, not fast-track promos

^Selected brands only *Subject to availability#Status sharing only applies to members who earned their status through regular means, not fast-track promos

While room upgrades, early check-in and late check-out are subject to availability, breakfast is a guaranteed perk for Titaniums at selected brands including Capella, Pan Pacific and PARKROYAL.

Gigsky eSIM

You won’t find GigSky listed on the Visa benefits portal, but Visa Infinite cardmembers enjoy a 7-day unlimited Gigsky data package in each of the following countries:

🇫🇷 France

🇹🇭 Thailand

North America (🇺🇸 USA, 🇨🇦 Canada, 🇲🇽 Mexico)*

🇦🇪 United Arab Emirates

🇬🇧 United Kingdom

*This normally covers the USA only, but from 1 April to 31 July 2026, Canada and Mexico will also be included (in view of the World Cup)

For the avoidance of doubt, you don’t have to choose one particular country/region. You will receive one of each of the plans above, once per card.

While the plans are technically unlimited, you speeds will be throttled after 2.5GB of data each day. Speed restrictions are removed every 24 hours starting from the time the plan is activated.

New York Times subscription

Visa Infinite cardmembers enjoy a complimentary 1-year subscription to the New York Times. This is for the All Access tier, which includes News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter and The Athletic.

A limited number of promo codes are available each month.

Travelgoogoo eSIM

Visa Infinite cardmembers enjoy the following complimentary data packages from eSIM provider Travelgoogoo:

Travelgoogoo 365 Annual Plan

1GB global data

1GB Asia Pacific data

1GB of data is hardly anything, but the 365 Annual Plan is interesting. This offers unlimited messaging on the following platforms:

iMessage

LINE

Telegram

Viber

WeChat

WhatsApp

Zalo

Unlike those “free messaging” plans you might have used onboard airplanes, which support text-only messaging, this also includes data calling and photos.

With coverage for 123 countries, it should be a useful fallback option in emergencies where you’ve run out of data on all your other plans, and don’t have Wi-Fi handy.

Trip.com Diamond status

Visa Infinite cardmembers receive an instant upgrade to Trip.com Diamond status, bypassing the usual US$1,000 spending requirement.

Diamond members receive:

A 100% bonus on Trip Coins

Two airport lounge passes (though you’ll need to book a flight on Trip.com to claim them)

1x free 3GB eSIM

2x airport transfer vehicle upgrades

2x waivers of the admin fee for train refunds

The membership upgrade is valid for one year, after which regular requalification requirements apply.

Cardmembers also enjoy 10% off a flight booking — capped at S$120 — paid for with a Visa Infinite card until 30 September 2026 or while stocks last.

withBanyan Explorer status and free night

Visa Infinite cardmembers will be fast-tracked to the withBanyan Explorer tier after completing two qualifying nights.

Explorer is one step up above the entry tier for the withBanyan programme, and normally requires four nights or at least US$1,000 in spend. The benefits aren’t much to speak of though, with a one-time room upgrade the main difference over to the entry tier.

In addition to this, the first 1,000 eligible cardholders to complete the fast-track will receive a complimentary one-night stay at one of the following properties.

Cassia Rama 9

Angsana Teluk Bahang Penang

Angsana Quan Lan

Angsana Ho Tram

Dhawa Ho Tram

Angsana Lang Co

Homm Saranam Baturiti, Bali

Garrya Bianti Yogyakarta

Homm Laguna Bintan

Cassia Bintan

Homm Marina Sokcho

Angsana Laguna Phuket

Cassia Phuket

Homm Suites Laguna Homm Souvannaphoum Luang Prabang

Dhawa Yura Kyoto

Banyan Tree Puebla

Angsana Corfu

Garrya Mu Cang Chai, Yen Bai

Angsana Zhuhai Phoenix Bay

Angsana Suzhou Shishan

Garrya Yangcheng Lake

Homm Changchun Beihu

Angsana Chengdu Wenjiang

Homm Wenzhou Nanxijiang

HOMM Sukhumvit 34 Bangkok

Homm Bliss Southbeach Patong

Homm Chura Samui

It’s worth noting that there’s only one Banyan Tree on this list — all the way in Mexico. All the other properties belong to the more budget-friendly Angsana, Cassia or Dhawa brands.

Visa Infinite Concierge

All Visa Infinite Cardholders have access to the Visa Concierge, which can provide assistance with flight, hotel and activities bookings, restaurant reservations, itinerary planning, securing concert tickets, and sourcing hard-to-find items.

They don’t work miracles though, and you shouldn’t expect Centurion-level service like getting a table at a fully-booked restaurant, or tickets to a sold-out event.

That said, I have found it useful for making reservations in countries where online bookings aren’t a thing, and English isn’t widely spoken (e.g. Japan, though keep in mind that they won’t be able to book restaurants which only open slots to high-end hotels). Here’s an example of an itinerary they put together for my trip to New York in 2022.

You can contact the concierge via the following channels. I particularly like that they’re on WhatsApp, which saves you the time lags of communicating over email.

Phone: 1800 8232 049

1800 8232 049 WhatsApp: +65 800 4481 292

+65 800 4481 292 Email: SGInfinite@concierge-asia.visa.com

Back in 2017, I put the concierge through the paces with a series of tests, and the results were hit and miss. Granted, a lot of time has passed since then, but in case you were curious, do check out the article below.

Visa Infinite Golf

Visa Infinite cardmembers enjoy complimentary green fees with one paying guest, capped at one booking per quarter and four bookings per year. This benefit is available in Singapore (Sembawang Country Club, Sentosa Golf Club, Tanah Merah Country Club and Warren Golf & Country Club) and across Asia Pacific.

The catch is that there are a limited number of free rounds each month, and with so many Visa Infinite cards out there, slots go fast. Bookings must be made at least five working days in advance, and no more than 14 calendar days in advance, so that effectively means you can forget about playing in the second half of the month (since all slots will surely be taken by the time the booking window opens).

There is a separate benefit which offers 50% off weekday golf at 50 participating golf clubs across Southeast Asia.

Visa Infinite Luxury Hotel Collection

The Visa Luxury Hotel Collection comprises more than 900 upscale hotels worldwide. Bookings made through this programme enjoy:

Automatic room upgrade upon arrival, when available

Complimentary in-room Wi-Fi, when available

Complimentary breakfast for two

US$25 hotel credit

VIP Guest status

Late check-out upon request, when available

Visa Infinite cardmembers enjoy an additional benefit at a smaller selection of ~200 Visa Infinite Luxury Hotel Collection hotels, which upgrades the credit to US$100.

I’m not convinced this is much of a perk, because you can book similar luxury travel advisor rates through Classic Travel or HoteLux for free— no Visa Infinite Card necessary. Moreover, these platforms let you book the chain’s own advisor rates (e.g. Marriott STARS), which will generally be prioritised for upgrades over Visa Infinite.

What about the Visa Infinite Privilege?

Visa Infinite Privilege cardmembers receive all the benefits of the Visa Infinite tier, plus:

Complimentary Essentialist membership (for bespoke itinerary planning)

Complimentary 12-month ALL Accor+ Explorer membership (excluding the two Stay Plus free nights)

Complimentary Harrods Gold membership

Two complimentary padel games

Two DragonPass airport fast track passes per year

Instant withBanyan Voyager status and a free one-night stay (the free stay is limited to first 500 cardholders)

How does this compare to World Elite Mastercard?

Mastercard’s equivalent of Visa Infinite is the World Elite Mastercard.

The recent enhancements to Visa infinite have narrowed the gap between the two, but the World Elite Mastercard arguably has the upper hand when it comes to hotel status. Here’s a brief rundown of the benefits:

There are also things that aren’t unique to World Elite Mastercards but are still nice to have nonetheless, like the Mastercard One Dines Free programme.

Refer to the article below for more details.

Conclusion

With the introduction of Visa Infinite Privilege and Visa Infinite Private, Visa Infinite is now more of an entry-level premium tier.

That said, it still packs some useful benefits. My favourite ones are GHA DISCOVERY Titanium and the complimentary New York Times subscription/data roaming eSIMs (and of course, ALL Accor+ Explorer, if you’re lucky enough to be in an included country!).

Any other Visa Infinite benefits worth mentioning?