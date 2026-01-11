2026 Edition: Best Credit Cards for Airport Limo Rides

Complimentary airport limo rides offer cardholders the convenience of being picked up or dropped off for their flight, not to mention a little ego boost when they see a sign with their name on it!

Unfortunately, due to rising operating costs, banks have been tightening the terms of this benefit. In recent years, we’ve seen increases to the minimum spend, reductions in the number of ride entitlements, and increases in the cost of add-ons like child seats, midnight surcharges and additional stops.

In this post, we’ll explore the credit cards that still include airport limo benefits, the eligibility requirements and entitlements, and — most importantly — the terms and conditions you need to know.

Summary: Credit cards with airport limo rides

The following credit cards offer complimentary airport limo rides.

In addition to these, there are also a handful of ultra-premium credit cards which offer an airport limo benefit. I’ll address these at the end, because their benefits are — surprisingly — a lot more restrictive, usually requiring the purchase of a First or Business Class ticket.

The key points of difference among the various cards are:

spending requirements

whether rides are valid for pick-up or drop-off

whether rides are valid in Singapore or overseas

ride validity

surcharges for late-night bookings, child seats etc.

We’ll look at each of these in the sections below.

Spending requirements

🚖 Limo Entitlement: Spending Requirement

Card Min. Spend Unlocks StanChart Beyond Card

Apply StanChart Beyond Card No min. spend required, 2 free rides offered per calendar year UOB Lady’s Solitaire Metal Card

Apply UOB Lady’s Solitaire Metal Card No min. spend required, 1 free ride offered per calendar year UOB PRVI Miles AMEX

Apply S$1K FCY per quarter (in-person spend)

2 rides HSBC Visa Infinite S$2K per month^

1 ride

Apply Maybank Visa Infinite S$3K per month 1 ride HSBC Premier Mastercard

Apply HSBC Premier Mastercard S$12K per quarter* 2 rides OCBC VOYAGE

Apply OCBC VOYAGE S$12K per quarter

2 rides Citi Prestige

Apply S$12K per quarter 2 rides

^First 2/4 per year free for regular/HSBC Premier customers

*No spend required for HSBC Premier Elite customers with S$1.5M TRB

There are four cards which award airport limo rides without requiring any minimum spend.

HSBC Visa Infinite: 2 (regular) or 4 (HSBC Premier) free rides per calendar year, with additional rides unlockable through spending

2 (regular) or 4 (HSBC Premier) free rides per calendar year, with additional rides unlockable through spending HSBC Premier Mastercard: 2 free rides per quarter, for HSBC Premier Elite customers with S$1.5M TRB

2 free rides per quarter, for HSBC Premier Elite customers with S$1.5M TRB StanChart Beyond Card: 2 free rides per calendar year

2 free rides per calendar year UOB Lady’s Solitaire Metal Card: 1 free ride per calendar year

Other cards require cardholders to meet a certain minimum spend.

Surprisingly, despite its entry-level positioning, the UOB PRVI Miles AMEX has the lowest spending requirement of all: just S$1,000 in FCY (excluding online transactions) in a month will unlock two rides. That’s just a fraction of the S$12,000 per quarter required by the Citi Prestige, HSBC Premier Mastercard and OCBC VOYAGE!

👍 HSBC Premier Mastercard concession HSBC offers a concession for new HSBC Premier Mastercard cardholders. During the calendar quarter where your card was approved, the minimum spend for limo rides is S$6,000 instead of S$12,000. For example, if your card was approved in August 2025, the minimum spend for the July to September 2025 period need only be S$6,000.

Each bank has their own definition of qualifying spend, but in general, it refers to any transactions which are not on the rewards exclusions list.

❓ Qualifying Spend: Important Notes For Citi Prestige Cardholders, spending on Citi PayAll will count towards the S$12,000 qualifying spend requirement for the limo, provided the admin fee is paid. Also, Citi is unique in the sense that it will include non-rewards-earning transactions like insurance premiums, hospitals, education and charitable donations in the computation of qualifying spend. Refer to this article for more information. For UOB PRVI Miles AMEX Cardholders, do note that spending must be in foreign currency, excluding card-not-present transactions. In other words, buying things online or over the phone won’t count.

All eligible spending is calculated based on posting date, not transaction date. Take care if you’re making any significant spend towards the end of the period, because merchants may take 2-3 days to post transactions (e.g. a transaction made on 30 March may only post on 1 April).

Finally, do note that with the Citi Prestige and UOB PRVI Miles AMEX, you can ride first, spend later. That’s because these two cards award limo rides on a reimbursement basis. Your card will first be charged for the amount of the ride, and should you meet the minimum spend requirement in that quarter, a statement credit will follow.

Pick-up vs drop-off

🚖 Limo Entitlement: Pick-up vs Drop-off

Card To/From Airport StanChart Beyond Card

Apply StanChart Beyond Card To/From Airport UOB Lady’s Solitaire Metal Card

Apply UOB Lady’s Solitaire Metal Card To/From Airport



Apply UOB PRVI Miles AMEX To Airport HSBC Visa Infinite To Airport

Apply Maybank Visa Infinite To/From Airport HSBC Premier Mastercard

Apply HSBC Premier Mastercard To/From Airport OCBC VOYAGE

Apply OCBC VOYAGE To/From Airport



Apply Citi Prestige To/From Airport

Some credit cards only allow rides to be used for drop-offs, while others allow them for pick-ups as well.

This is a subtle but important difference:

Airport pickups are generally more costly to provide because the driver needs to budget time for flight delays, immigration, and baggage collection

are generally more costly to provide because the driver needs to budget time for flight delays, immigration, and baggage collection Airport drop-offs are more straightforward- if you don’t show up beyond a certain time, your ride leaves without you

Ideally you’ll want your free limo rides to be redeemable for trips both to and from the airport, which all cards allow except the HSBC Visa Infinite and UOB PRVI Miles AMEX. These cards only allow for drop-offs at the airport, so you’ll need to find another way home.

A special mention is warranted for the OCBC VOYAGE, which covers not just Changi Airport, but also Seletar Airport should you be flying Firefly or private. It even used to cover rides to cruise centres, ferry terminals, bus terminals and land checkpoints up until November 2025!

Singapore vs Overseas

🚖 Limo Entitlement: Singapore vs Overseas Card Singapore/Overseas StanChart Beyond Card

Apply StanChart Beyond Card 🇸🇬 Singapore

🌍 Overseas UOB Lady’s Solitaire Metal Card

Apply UOB Lady’s Solitaire Metal Card 🇸🇬 Singapore

🌍 Overseas

Apply UOB PRVI Miles AMEX 🇸🇬 Singapore HSBC Visa Infinite 🇸🇬 Singapore

Apply Maybank Visa Infinite 🇸🇬 Singapore HSBC Premier Mastercard

Apply HSBC Premier Mastercard 🇸🇬 Singapore OCBC VOYAGE

Apply OCBC VOYAGE 🇸🇬 Singapore

Apply Citi Prestige 🇸🇬 Singapore

Most credit cards limit airport limo rides to Singapore, but there are two which let you utilise rides overseas.

The UOB Lady’s Solitaire Metal Card’s single limo ride can be used either in Singapore or other supported cities.

The StanChart Beyond Card allows you to utilise limo rides overseas, but the catch is that depending on city, a single ride may use multiple entitlements. For example, a trip from Tokyo Narita airport to the Hilton Tokyo deducts a whopping four ride utilisations!

Ride validity

🚖 Limo Entitlement: Ride Validity Card Validity of Rides StanChart Beyond Card

Apply StanChart Beyond Card Rides must be used within calendar year UOB Lady’s Solitaire Metal Card

Apply UOB Lady’s Solitaire Metal Card Ride must be used within calendar year

Apply UOB PRVI Miles AMEX Rides must be used within the same calendar quarter in which the min. spend is met (i.e. you can ride first, meet the min. spend later)

HSBC Visa Infinite Rides to be utilised in the month after min. spend was met

Apply Maybank Visa Infinite Rides to be utilised in the month after the min. spending is met HSBC Premier Mastercard

Apply HSBC Premier Mastercard Rides valid for one year from date of issuance OCBC VOYAGE

Apply OCBC VOYAGE Rides valid for three months from date of awarding

Apply Citi Prestige Rides must be booked within the same calendar quarter in which the min. spend is met (i.e. you can ride first, meet the min. spend later)

Once you’ve unlocked your limo rides, they’re valid for a certain period. Be sure to use them before they expire!

The limo rides with the longest validity periods are the HSBC Premier Mastercard, StanChart Beyond and UOB Lady’s Solitaire Metal Card.

For the HSBC Premier Mastercard, you can use your limo rides up to one year from the date of issuance, and for the StanChart Beyond and UOB Lady’s Solitaire Metal Card, limo rides must be utilised within the same calendar year in which they were awarded.

Also, do note that while the Citi Prestige requires you to book the limo rides by the end of the calendar quarter in which the minimum spend is met, the actual utilisation can be for whatever future date the system permits.

For example, on 3 May 2025 I charge S$12,000 in qualifying spend to my Citi Prestige Card. This earns me two complimentary limo rides, which I must book by 30 June 2025. The actual utilisation date can be beyond 30 June 2025.

Surcharges

It’s worth noting that your free limo ride might not actually be free. There may be a surcharge if you:

Need a larger vehicle

Need a child seat

Ride during late night or early morning

Ride on certain dates

Stop at more than one location

Make the driver wait too long

I’ll cover the key details below, but I think it’s worth highlighting that the Citi Prestige and OCBC VOYAGE have no late night fees. The OCBC VOYAGE doesn’t even charge for child seats!

Citi Prestige

Citi Prestige Adv. Booking 48 hours Late Night Fee Will be reimbursed, if any Max Pax. 3 (Sedan and First Class)



4 (People Carrier) Grace Period 15 minutes (to airport)



60 minutes (from airport, unless cardholder specifies a pick-up time that does not match actual flight landing time, in which case 15 mins) Changes & Cancellation S$10 for amendments made within 24 hours

Any change or cancellation <24 hours will be taken as 1 usage Child Seat S$27

HSBC Visa Infinite

HSBC Visa Infinite Adv. Booking 24 hours Late Night Fee

(12 a.m to 5.59 a.m)

S$13.20 Max Pax. 3 Grace Period 15 mins

S$11 per 15-min block after. Auto cancel at 45 min Changes & Cancellation S$11 for changes or cancellation made within 1 hour of pick-up

S$72 for cancellations made less than 30 minutes before pick-up Child Seat Not stated Other Fees S$11 extra stop surcharge (deviation <1km)

S$22 extra stop surcharge (deviation 1-2km)

S$66 extra stop surcharge (deviation >2km)

HSBC Premier Mastercard

HSBC Premier Mastercard Adv. Booking 48 hours Late Night Fee

(11 p.m to 6.59 a.m)

S$19.50 (Sedan)

S$20.80 (MPV) Max Pax. 3 (Sedan)

4 (MPV) Grace Period 15 mins



25% of transfer cost for every 15 mins after Changes & Cancellation S$13 for amendments <24 hours Child Seat S$27

Maybank Visa Infinite

Maybank Visa Infinite Adv. Booking 5 days Late Night Fee Not stated Max Pax. Not stated Grace Period 30 mins Changes & Cancellation S$90 for cancellations with <24 hours notice Child Seat Not stated

OCBC VOYAGE

OCBC VOYAGE Adv. Booking 48 hours Late Night Fee

None Max Pax. Sedan: 3



MPV: 4 (no upgrade charge) Grace Period 15 mins



S$10 per 15-min block after. Auto cancel at 45 mins Changes & Cancellation S$80 for cancellations with <48 hours notice Child Seat Free of charge Other Charges Extra stop (within 5 km): 2,000 VOYAGE Miles or S$20

StanChart Beyond Card

StanChart Beyond Card Adv. Booking 48 hours Late Night Fee

(11 p.m to 6.59 a.m)

S$12 (SG)



S$40 (Overseas) Max Pax. Sedan: 2 pax

MPV: 4 pax

Mini-van: 6 pax (+S$7) Grace Period 15 mins (to airport)

60 mins (from airport) Changes & Cancellation S$15 for changes or cancellation made within 24 hours of pick-up Child Seat S$15

UOB PRVI Miles AMEX

UOB PRVI Miles AMEX Adv. Booking 2 days

+S$10 otherwise Late Night Fee

(11.30 p.m to 6.30 a.m) S$10 Max Pax. 4

+S$10 for 6-seater

+S$20 for 9-seater Grace Period 15 mins

S$10 per 15-min block after. Auto cancel at 30 mins Changes & Cancellation Can change or cancel up to 6 p.m one day before pickup

Changes after 6 p.m one day before pickup: S$10

Cancellations made on departure day: S$45

Child Seat S$15 Other Fees S$10 surcharge for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, Lunar New Year Eve and Lunar New Year Day

What about the $500K cards?

You might be wondering why none of the so-called $500K cards have been mentioned yet. Leaving aside how niche the appeal is, their airport limo benefits are surprisingly more restrictive than cheaper cards!

For example, the Citi ULTIMA only awards a one-way limo transfer if you purchase a First or Business Class ticket using the credit card, while the UOB Reserve requires a dining or travel reservation to be made via the concierge.

Card Limo Benefit Remarks AMEX Centurion AMEX Centurion Purchase First or Business Class ticket via Centurion Concierge Round-trip transfer within Singapore, and on arrival at selected airports overseas Citi ULTIMA Purchase First or Business Class ticket with card One-way transfer in Singapore or overseas DCS Imperium DCS Imperium No min. spend required Capped at 4x local rides and 1x overseas ride per calendar year DBS Insignia

DBS Insignia N/A* UOB Reserve UOB Reserve Make dining, cruise, staycation or flight booking via UOB Travel Concierge Capped at 4X uses per year *The DBS Insignia does not offer any airport limo benefit that I’m aware of, but if you get the card by virtue of being a Treasures Private Client, you may enjoy free airport transfers through DBS Private Access

The only S$500K card with easy limo rides is the DCS Imperium, which offers four local and one overseas ride per calendar year without any minimum spend. However, this card is otherwise massively underwhelming, given its annual fee.

Alternative airport limo benefit

While slightly different from the ones above, both the KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card and Maybank Privilege Horizon Visa Signature (not to be confused with the Maybank Horizon Visa Signature) offer cardmembers Grab codes valid for rides to and from the airport.

Maybank’s is slightly better because it’s a guaranteed benefit, unlike the KrisFlyer UOB one which is subject to a monthly redemption cap.

Card Offer Remarks KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card 2x S$15 Grab codes Redeem once per half yearly (i.e. Jan to Jun, Jul to Dec)

Code: KFUOBCC

Limited to 1,000 redemptions per month Maybank Privilege Horizon Visa Signature Maybank Privilege Horizon Visa Signature 2x S$20 Grab codes SMS GRBPHVS <Space> Name <Space> DOB in DDMMYYYY format to 79898

Conclusion

The airport limo benefit isn’t as common as it was in the past, but there’s still a few cards out there offering this perk.

In my opinion, the card with the “best” limo benefit still remains the UOB PRVI Miles AMEX. The annual fee can be waived, and the spending requirement is the lowest of all.

Is an airport limo benefit still useful to you?