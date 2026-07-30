Review: DCS Imperium Card

It’s not often you see a fire sale on an ultra-premium credit card, but that’s exactly what the DCS Imperium Card delivered on Labour Day in 2025, when it slashed its annual fee from S$3,583.92 to a mere S$1,294.92. Finally, a win for the workers of the world!
After all, what is that if not an absolute steal for a card which warrants such breathless prose?
Indulge in the epitome of luxury with the DCS Imperium World Elite Card, a pinnacle of refined luxury crafted exclusively for those who quietly enjoy the finer things in life. Imperium, a name embodying absolute power, while the Chinese name 御 embodies royalty, speaks of how you too can enjoy the experiences reserved for a very select few.
Experience a world where luxury seamlessly intertwines with your inherent desire to remain humble. Explore the exclusive rewards that await you, as you wield the Imperium Card, which helps you subtly live a life fit for sovereignty.
-DCS
Imperium, for those of you rusty on your Latin, means “supreme power and absolute authority”. As someone who craves supreme power, yet has an inherent desire to remain humble, I understand the struggle completely.
Still, it’s not enough for me to pay S$1,295 for what’s basically an overpriced World Elite Mastercard.
|DCS Imperium Card
|🦁 MileLion Verdict
|☐ Take It
☐ Take It Or Leave It
☑ Leave It
|What do these ratings mean?
|The DCS Imperium Card is nothing more than an overpriced World Elite Mastercard, with shockingly little to offer for its S$1,295 price tag.
|👍 The good
|👎 The bad
|
|
|Full List of Credit Card Reviews
Overview: DCS Imperium Card
Let’s start this review by looking at the key features of the DCS Imperium Card.
|DCS Imperium Card
|Apply
|Income Req.
|By invitation only
|Points Validity
|No expiry
|Annual Fee
|S$1,294.92
|Min.
Transfer
|Unknown
|Miles with
Annual Fee
|40,000
|Transfer
Partners
|1
|FCY Fee
|3.25%
|Transfer Fee
|Unknown
|Local Earn
|1.6 mpd
|Points Pool?
|N/A
|FCY Earn
|Up to 4 mpd
|Lounge Access?
|Yes
|Special Earn
|N/A
|Airport Limo?
|Yes
|Cardholder Terms and Conditions (#1, #2)
As you’d expect from a credit card at this price point, the DCS Imperium Card comes in metal cardstock. We won’t know exactly how heavy it is until someone sends the obligatory kitchen scale photo, but hopefully it’s towards the heavier end of the spectrum.
This card also supports contactless payments. You could digitise it into your Apple and Google Pay wallet, but what’s the point of having a metal card if you can’t plonk it down on the counter with a testosterone-reinforcing clunk?
How much must I earn to qualify for a DCS Imperium Card?
The DCS Imperium Card is strictly by invitation only, and the qualification criteria is not published.
Given its annual fee and positioning, it appears to be targeting the same segment as the AMEX Platinum Charge and StanChart Beyond Card.
This would suggest a minimum income of S$200,000 (the AMEX Platinum Charge no longer enforces this, but that’s where it first started). That said, only DCS knows for sure.
How much is the DCS Imperium Card’s annual fee?
|Principal Card
|Supp. Card
|First Year
|S$1,294.92
|1st free for life, S$215.82 for 2nd onwards
|Subsequent
The DCS Imperium Card initially launched with an eye-watering annual fee of S$3,583.92, but barely a year later, slashed it by almost 65% to S$1,294.92.
The first supplementary card is free for life, and the second and subsequent supplementary cards have an annual fee of S$215.82. All supplementary cards are issued in plastic from 1 May 2025 onwards (prior to this, the first supplementary card was issued in metal cardstock).
Annual fees are strictly non-waivable, but you will receive 40,000 miles each year the annual fee is paid. I’d value these at around S$600, based on a 1.5 cents per mile valuation.
What welcome gifts are available?
In addition to the 40,000 miles received for each year of membership, the first 50 successful applicants for the DCS Imperium Card will receive a bottle of Tomatin 3388 Single Malt Scotch Whisky.
Introducing Tomatin 3388 Single Malt Scotch Whisky, distilled in the auspicious Year of the Dragon, 1988. Aged for 33 years in Pedro Ximinez Sherry Cask #39691, it was bottled on 24 January 2022, embodying three decades of craftsmanship and tradition.
-DCS
DCS claims this is worth S$2,388, and I’ll have to take their word for it because I know close to nothing about whisky (other than some people get really triggered when you don’t spell it “whiskey”).
It’s worth pointing out that this welcome gift has been featured on the DCS website since the card launched in 2024, which either means that fewer than 50 people have applied for the card to date, or that DCS is very bad at updating its website.
How many miles do I earn?
|🇸🇬 SGD Spending
|🌎 FCY Spending
|⭐ Bonus Spending
|1.6 mpd
|Up to 4 mpd
|N/A
SGD/FCY Spending
DCS Imperium Cardholders earn:
- 4 Imperium Points for every S$1 spent in Singapore Dollars (1.6 mpd)
- 6 Imperium Points for every S$1 spent in FCY (2.4 mpd)
- 10 Imperium Points for every S$1 spent in FCY (4 mpd), with a minimum spend of S$4,000 in FCY per calendar month
For the avoidance of doubt, if you spend at least S$4,000 in FCY during a calendar month, you will earn 4 mpd from the very first S$1 of spend. The earn rate is uncapped, and could be potentially lucrative for those who spend big overseas.
However, there are other cards out there which also offer competitive uncapped FCY earn rates, some of which have much lower annual fees.
|💳 FCY Earn Rates by Card
(For cards with uncapped earn rates only)
|Card
|Annual Fee
|FCY Earn
|StanChart Beyond
Priority Private
Apply
|S$1,635
|4 mpd
|DCS Imperium Card
Apply
|S$1,294.92
|4 mpd
Min. S$4K FCY spend per c. month
|StanChart Beyond
Priority Banking
Apply
|S$1,635
|3.5 mpd
|Maybank World Mastercard
Apply
|S$261.60
(1st year free)
|3.2 mpd
Min. S$4K spend per c. month
|Maybank Visa Infinite
Apply
|S$654
(1st year free)
|3.2 mpd
Min. S$4K spend per c. month
|StanChart Beyond
Regular
Apply
|S$1,635
|3 mpd
|StanChart Visa Infinite
Apply
|S$599.50
|3 mpd
Min. S$2K spend per s. month
|Maybank Horizon Visa Signature
Apply
|S$196.20
(3 years free)
|2.8 mpd
Min. S$800 spend per c. month
|C. month = Calendar month | S. month= Statement month
In addition to this, you can also earn 4 mpd on FCY spending with the UOB Visa Signature, Maybank XL Rewards Card and other specialised spending cards. However, these earn rates will be capped, or may only apply to specific MCCs. Read the article below for more information.
Bonus Spending
The DCS Imperium Card does not have any bonus spending categories.
What is the FCY fee?
A 3.25% fee applies to all FCY transactions, which is in line with the rest of the market.
|💳 FCY Fees by Issuer and Card Network
|Issuer
|↓ MC & Visa
|AMEX
|Standard Chartered
|3.5%
|N/A
|American Express
|N/A
|3.25%
|Citibank
|3.25%
|N/A
|DBS
|3.25%
|3.25%
|DCS
|3.25%
|N/A
|HSBC
|3.25%
|N/A
|Maybank
|3.25%
|N/A
|OCBC
|3.25%
|N/A
|UOB
|3.25%
|3.25%
|BOC
|3%
|N/A
|CIMB
|3%
|N/A
Using your DCS Imperium Card for overseas spending is therefore equivalent to buying miles at 0.81 cents each (3.25%/4 mpd). That’s an attractive price, though remember, you must spend at least S$4,000 in FCY per calendar month to qualify.
If you do not meet the minimum spend, you will be paying 1.35 cents each (3.25%/2.4 mpd).
When are Imperium Points credited?
I don’t have any information at this point as to when Imperium Points are credited.
However, it seems logical to me that you’ll receive the regular earn rates (1.6 mpd for local, 2.4 mpd for FCY) when the transaction initially posts, and an additional bonus (1.6 mpd for FCY) at the end of the month, if you meet the minimum monthly spend.
How are Imperium Points calculated?
Likewise, I don’t know how Imperium Points are calculated, or what the minimum spending block is.
That said, it’s important to highlight that a cardmember is capped at holding a maximum of 2 million Imperium points (800,000 miles) at any time, so if you’re spending more than S$200,000 in FCY (hey, it happens), be sure to break up your transaction and transfer out your points as necessary.
For what it’s worth, DCS isn’t the only card issuer with a strange rule like this; Maybank also limits its cardholders to accumulating a maximum of 5 million TREATS points (2 million miles) at any time. These restrictions might be due to system limitations, more than anything else.
For the full list of formulas that banks use to calculate credit card points, do refer to these articles:
As with all credit cards, it’s important to periodically check your points and make sure they’re crediting properly. Refer to the article below for more details.
What transactions aren’t eligible for Imperium Points?
Imperium Points will not be earned for the following transactions:
- Amaze
- Charitable donations
- Education
- Government services
- Hospitals
- Insurance premiums
- Prepaid account top-ups (e.g. GrabPay, YouTrip)
- Utilities
For the full list of exclusions, refer to point 9 of the T&Cs.
What do I need to know about Imperium Points?
|❌ Expiry
|↔️ Pooling
|💰 Transfer Fee
|None
|Yes
|Unknown
|⬆️ Min. Transfer
|✈️ No. of Partners
|⏱️ Transfer Time
|25,000 Imperium Points
(10,000 miles)
|1
|Unknown
Expiry
Imperium Points do not expire so long as the card remains valid.
Pooling
Imperium Points are only earned by the DCS Imperium Card, and cannot be combined with any other DCS rewards points.
Partners and Transfer Fee
DCS only has a single transfer partner: Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer. Imperium Points can be converted to miles at a ratio of 2.5 to 1.
|Frequent Flyer Programme
|Conversion Ratio
(Imperium Points: Miles)
|25,000 : 10,000
It’s unclear how much transfers cost, or what the minimum conversion amount is (though it’s likely 10,000 miles).
Transfer Times
There are currently no data points as to how long transfers take to process.
Other benefits
6x airport lounge visits
There’s a sponsored post by DCS which lists the world’s most exclusive airport lounges, including The Private Room at Changi, the Al Safwa First Class Lounge in Doha, and the La Premiere Lounge in Paris, and gushes about how a DCS Imperium Card “puts these coveted sanctuaries well within reach”.
Um, no.
You won’t be visiting any of those lounges with the DCS Imperium Card. What you will be visiting are DragonPass lounges, capped at — wait for it — six complimentary visits per calendar year, for the principal cardholder only.
Six lounge visits is insultingly low, for a card with this price tag. Take a look at the competitors below, and tell me what’s wrong with this picture.
|💳 Airport Lounge Benefits
|Card
|Annual Fee
|Free Visits
(Per Year)
|Main
|Supp.
|DCS Imperium Card
Apply
|S$1,294.92
|6
CY
No Share
|N/A
|DBS Vantage Card
Apply
|S$599.50
|10
MY
Share
|N/A
|UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card
Apply
|S$654
|12
MY
Share
|N/A
|Citi Prestige Card
Apply
|S$651.82
|12
CY
Share
|N/A
|OCBC VOYAGE
Apply
|S$498
|∞
|2
CY
No Share
|HSBC Visa Infinite
|S$662.15
S$497.12 for HSBC Premier
|∞
|∞
Max. 5x cards
|Legend
|Whether visits are tracked by calendar year CY or membership year MY
Whether lounge visits can or can’t be shared with guests Share No Share
What’s more, you can’t even share the six lounge visits with guests. Any guest will be charged US$32 per visit.
5x airport limo transfers
Principal DCS Imperium Cardholders enjoy 5x complimentary airport limo transfers, with no minimum spend necessary.
- In Singapore: 4x rides per calendar year
- Global: 1x ride per calendar year
The global ride can be used in any supported location, including Singapore if you so wish.
Five free rides without any minimum spend is a good benefit, in and of itself, but it’s worth noting you could get four free rides with the HSBC Visa Infinite Card and a HSBC Premier Banking relationship.
|💳 Airport Limo Benefits
|Card
|Qualifying Spend
|Cap
|DCS Imperium Card
Apply
|None
|5 per year
|HSBC Visa Infinite
|S$2K per month for 1 ride*
|24 per year
|Maybank Visa Infinite
Apply
|S$3K per month for 1 ride
|8 per year
|Citi Prestige Card
Apply
|S$12K per quarter for 2 rides
|2 per quarter
|HSBC Premier Mastercard
Apply
|S$12K per quarter for 2 rides
|2 per quarter
|OCBC VOYAGE
Apply
|S$12K per quarter for 2 rides
|2 per quarter
|*No min. spend required for first 2 (Regular customer) or 4 (HSBC Premier) per year
Personalised card number
You know how telcos let you choose a special “Golden Number” for your mobile line? DCS Imperium Cardmembers can do the same — at least the last four digits.
It sounds like a joke, but DCS is dead serious.
I’ve often said that issuers are scraping the bottom of the barrel when they highlight things like “instant digital card” and “flexible credit limit” as benefits, but this is a whole new level of sad.
World Elite Mastercard benefits
Principal and supplementary DCS Imperium Cardholders enjoy standard World Elite Mastercard benefits, including:
|🏨 Hotel Elite Status
|🚗 Rental Car Elite Status
|👍Other Perks
Here’s the thing though: you don’t need an expensive DCS Imperium Card to enjoy them. These are available to any World Elite cardholder, and some World Elite cards even come with a perpetual fee waiver for priority banking customers!
|💳 World Elite Mastercards
|Card
|Annual Fee
|Qualification
|Citi Prestige Card
Apply
|S$651.82
|Income ≥S$120K
|Citi Private Client Debit Card
Apply
|N/A
|AUM ≥S$1.5M
|Citi ULTIMA Card
Apply
|S$4,238
|Income ≥S$500K
|DCS Imperium Card
Apply
|S$1,294.92
|Unknown
|HSBC Premier Mastercard
Apply
|N/A*
|AUM ≥S$200K
|HSBC Prive Card
Apply
|S$5,327.92
|AUM ≥US$2M
|OCBC PPC World Elite Debit Card
Apply
|N/A
|AUM ≥S$1.5M
|OCBC Premier World Elite Debit Card
Apply
|N/A
|AUM ≥S$350K
|StanChart Beyond Card
Apply
|S$1,635
|Income ≥S$200K^
|UOB Lady’s Solitaire Metal Card
Apply
|S$599
|Spend S$45K in 3-month period on UOB Lady’s Solitaire Card
|*Waived if min. AUM is maintained, otherwise S$708.50
^Priority Banking or Priority Private customers can qualify through AUM instead
Terms and Conditions
Summary Review: DCS Imperium Card
|DCS Imperium Card
|Apply
|🦁 MileLion Verdict
|☐ Take It
☐ Take It Or Leave It
☑ Leave It
The DCS Imperium Card may now be 65% cheaper, but given the paltry benefits on offer, it’s still ridiculously overpriced.
Make no mistake: paying S$1,295 a year for six lounge visits, five airport limo rides, 40,000 miles and generic World Elite Mastercard benefits is insanity, no matter what DCS’s sponsored posts tell you.
You can find cards at the S$120K level which offer the same benefits — or better — at a fraction of the cost. In fact, it’s quite telling that the bulk of the Imperium’s privileges are nothing more than generic Mastercard benefits, almost as if they’re hoping that people don’t know any better.
So will the DCS Imperium Card keep you humble? It certainly will, when your friends find out you paid so much for so little.
Or maybe that’s a flex; I don’t know.
DCS is not even widely recognized/used..
this is a mastercard fyi, so acceptance wont be an issue
DCS Card Centre Pte. Ltd. needs to drop the D from DCS. Rename themselves to SCS, Singapore Card Centre, since they basically issue on every major card network these days. Just need to ink a deal with Amex to complete the Pokedex.
Any idea why HSBC Visa Infinite applications have been suspended and how long this will last for?