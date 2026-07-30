Review: DCS Imperium Card

It’s not often you see a fire sale on an ultra-premium credit card, but that’s exactly what the DCS Imperium Card delivered on Labour Day in 2025, when it slashed its annual fee from S$3,583.92 to a mere S$1,294.92. Finally, a win for the workers of the world!

After all, what is that if not an absolute steal for a card which warrants such breathless prose?

Indulge in the epitome of luxury with the DCS Imperium World Elite Card, a pinnacle of refined luxury crafted exclusively for those who quietly enjoy the finer things in life. Imperium, a name embodying absolute power, while the Chinese name 御 embodies royalty, speaks of how you too can enjoy the experiences reserved for a very select few. Experience a world where luxury seamlessly intertwines with your inherent desire to remain humble. Explore the exclusive rewards that await you, as you wield the Imperium Card, which helps you subtly live a life fit for sovereignty. -DCS

Imperium, for those of you rusty on your Latin, means “supreme power and absolute authority”. As someone who craves supreme power, yet has an inherent desire to remain humble, I understand the struggle completely.

Still, it’s not enough for me to pay S$1,295 for what’s basically an overpriced World Elite Mastercard.

🦁 MileLion Verdict ☐ Take It

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What do these ratings mean?

The DCS Imperium Card is nothing more than an overpriced World Elite Mastercard, with shockingly little to offer for its S$1,295 price tag. 👍 The good 👎 The bad Uncapped 4 mpd on FCY spend with a minimum spend of S$4,000 per calendar month

Five free airport limo rides Way too expensive, even with the reduced annual fee

Only six airport lounge visits

Only one transfer partner

Most of its features are nothing more than generic World Elite Mastercard benefits Full List of Credit Card Reviews

Overview: DCS Imperium Card

Let’s start this review by looking at the key features of the DCS Imperium Card.

Apply Income Req. By invitation only Points Validity No expiry Annual Fee S$1,294.92

Min.

Transfer Unknown Miles with

Annual Fee 40,000 Transfer

Partners 1 FCY Fee 3.25% Transfer Fee Unknown Local Earn 1.6 mpd Points Pool? N/A FCY Earn Up to 4 mpd

Lounge Access? Yes

Special Earn N/A Airport Limo? Yes

#2) Cardholder Terms and Conditions ( #1,

As you’d expect from a credit card at this price point, the DCS Imperium Card comes in metal cardstock. We won’t know exactly how heavy it is until someone sends the obligatory kitchen scale photo, but hopefully it’s towards the heavier end of the spectrum.

This card also supports contactless payments. You could digitise it into your Apple and Google Pay wallet, but what’s the point of having a metal card if you can’t plonk it down on the counter with a testosterone-reinforcing clunk?

How much must I earn to qualify for a DCS Imperium Card?

The DCS Imperium Card is strictly by invitation only, and the qualification criteria is not published.

Given its annual fee and positioning, it appears to be targeting the same segment as the AMEX Platinum Charge and StanChart Beyond Card.

This would suggest a minimum income of S$200,000 (the AMEX Platinum Charge no longer enforces this, but that’s where it first started). That said, only DCS knows for sure.

How much is the DCS Imperium Card’s annual fee?

Principal Card Supp. Card First Year S$1,294.92 1st free for life, S$215.82 for 2nd onwards Subsequent

The DCS Imperium Card initially launched with an eye-watering annual fee of S$3,583.92, but barely a year later, slashed it by almost 65% to S$1,294.92.

The first supplementary card is free for life, and the second and subsequent supplementary cards have an annual fee of S$215.82. All supplementary cards are issued in plastic from 1 May 2025 onwards (prior to this, the first supplementary card was issued in metal cardstock).

Annual fees are strictly non-waivable, but you will receive 40,000 miles each year the annual fee is paid. I’d value these at around S$600, based on a 1.5 cents per mile valuation.

What welcome gifts are available?

In addition to the 40,000 miles received for each year of membership, the first 50 successful applicants for the DCS Imperium Card will receive a bottle of Tomatin 3388 Single Malt Scotch Whisky.

Introducing Tomatin 3388 Single Malt Scotch Whisky, distilled in the auspicious Year of the Dragon, 1988. Aged for 33 years in Pedro Ximinez Sherry Cask #39691, it was bottled on 24 January 2022, embodying three decades of craftsmanship and tradition. -DCS

DCS claims this is worth S$2,388, and I’ll have to take their word for it because I know close to nothing about whisky (other than some people get really triggered when you don’t spell it “whiskey”).

It’s worth pointing out that this welcome gift has been featured on the DCS website since the card launched in 2024, which either means that fewer than 50 people have applied for the card to date, or that DCS is very bad at updating its website.

How many miles do I earn?

🇸🇬 SGD Spending 🌎 FCY Spending ⭐ Bonus Spending 1.6 mpd Up to 4 mpd N/A

SGD/FCY Spending

DCS Imperium Cardholders earn:

4 Imperium Points for every S$1 spent in Singapore Dollars (1.6 mpd)

6 Imperium Points for every S$1 spent in FCY (2.4 mpd)

10 Imperium Points for every S$1 spent in FCY (4 mpd), with a minimum spend of S$4,000 in FCY per calendar month

For the avoidance of doubt, if you spend at least S$4,000 in FCY during a calendar month, you will earn 4 mpd from the very first S$1 of spend. The earn rate is uncapped, and could be potentially lucrative for those who spend big overseas.

However, there are other cards out there which also offer competitive uncapped FCY earn rates, some of which have much lower annual fees.

💳 FCY Earn Rates by Card

(For cards with uncapped earn rates only)

Card Annual Fee FCY Earn StanChart Beyond StanChart Beyond

Priority Private

Apply

S$1,635 4 mpd DCS Imperium Card

Apply

S$1,294.92 4 mpd

Min. S$4K FCY spend per c. month

StanChart Beyond StanChart Beyond

Priority Banking

Apply

S$1,635 3.5 mpd Maybank World Mastercard

Apply Maybank World Mastercard S$261.60

(1st year free) 3.2 mpd

Min. S$4K spend per c. month

Maybank Visa Infinite

Apply

Maybank Visa Infinite S$654

(1st year free)

3.2 mpd

Min. S$4K spend per c. month

StanChart Beyond

Regular

Apply

StanChart Beyond S$1,635 3 mpd

Apply

StanChart Visa Infinite S$599.50 3 mpd

Min. S$2K spend per s. month

Maybank Horizon Visa Signature

Apply Maybank Horizon Visa Signature S$196.20

(3 years free) 2.8 mpd

Min. S$800 spend per c. month

C. month = Calendar month | S. month= Statement month

In addition to this, you can also earn 4 mpd on FCY spending with the UOB Visa Signature, Maybank XL Rewards Card and other specialised spending cards. However, these earn rates will be capped, or may only apply to specific MCCs. Read the article below for more information.

Bonus Spending

The DCS Imperium Card does not have any bonus spending categories.

What is the FCY fee?

A 3.25% fee applies to all FCY transactions, which is in line with the rest of the market.

💳 FCY Fees by Issuer and Card Network

Issuer ↓ MC & Visa AMEX Standard Chartered 3.5% N/A American Express N/A 3.25% Citibank 3.25% N/A DBS 3.25% 3.25% DCS 3.25% N/A HSBC 3.25% N/A Maybank 3.25% N/A OCBC 3.25% N/A UOB 3.25% 3.25% BOC 3% N/A CIMB 3% N/A

Using your DCS Imperium Card for overseas spending is therefore equivalent to buying miles at 0.81 cents each (3.25%/4 mpd). That’s an attractive price, though remember, you must spend at least S$4,000 in FCY per calendar month to qualify.

If you do not meet the minimum spend, you will be paying 1.35 cents each (3.25%/2.4 mpd).

When are Imperium Points credited?

I don’t have any information at this point as to when Imperium Points are credited.

However, it seems logical to me that you’ll receive the regular earn rates (1.6 mpd for local, 2.4 mpd for FCY) when the transaction initially posts, and an additional bonus (1.6 mpd for FCY) at the end of the month, if you meet the minimum monthly spend.

How are Imperium Points calculated?

Likewise, I don’t know how Imperium Points are calculated, or what the minimum spending block is.

That said, it’s important to highlight that a cardmember is capped at holding a maximum of 2 million Imperium points (800,000 miles) at any time, so if you’re spending more than S$200,000 in FCY (hey, it happens), be sure to break up your transaction and transfer out your points as necessary.

For what it’s worth, DCS isn’t the only card issuer with a strange rule like this; Maybank also limits its cardholders to accumulating a maximum of 5 million TREATS points (2 million miles) at any time. These restrictions might be due to system limitations, more than anything else.

For the full list of formulas that banks use to calculate credit card points, do refer to these articles:

As with all credit cards, it’s important to periodically check your points and make sure they’re crediting properly. Refer to the article below for more details.

What transactions aren’t eligible for Imperium Points?

Imperium Points will not be earned for the following transactions:

Amaze

Charitable donations

Education

Government services

Hospitals

Insurance premiums

Prepaid account top-ups (e.g. GrabPay, YouTrip)

Utilities

For the full list of exclusions, refer to point 9 of the T&Cs.

What do I need to know about Imperium Points?

❌ Expiry ↔️ Pooling 💰 Transfer Fee None Yes Unknown ⬆️ Min. Transfer ✈️ No. of Partners ⏱️ Transfer Time 25,000 Imperium Points

(10,000 miles) 1 Unknown

Expiry

Imperium Points do not expire so long as the card remains valid.

Pooling

Imperium Points are only earned by the DCS Imperium Card, and cannot be combined with any other DCS rewards points.

Partners and Transfer Fee

DCS only has a single transfer partner: Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer. Imperium Points can be converted to miles at a ratio of 2.5 to 1.

Frequent Flyer Programme Conversion Ratio

(Imperium Points: Miles) 25,000 : 10,000

It’s unclear how much transfers cost, or what the minimum conversion amount is (though it’s likely 10,000 miles).

Transfer Times

There are currently no data points as to how long transfers take to process.

Other benefits

6x airport lounge visits

There’s a sponsored post by DCS which lists the world’s most exclusive airport lounges, including The Private Room at Changi, the Al Safwa First Class Lounge in Doha, and the La Premiere Lounge in Paris, and gushes about how a DCS Imperium Card “puts these coveted sanctuaries well within reach”.

Um, no.

You won’t be visiting any of those lounges with the DCS Imperium Card. What you will be visiting are DragonPass lounges, capped at — wait for it — six complimentary visits per calendar year, for the principal cardholder only.

Six lounge visits is insultingly low, for a card with this price tag. Take a look at the competitors below, and tell me what’s wrong with this picture.

💳 Airport Lounge Benefits Card Annual Fee Free Visits

(Per Year) Main Supp. DCS Imperium Card

Apply

S$1,294.92 6

CY

No Share

N/A DBS Vantage Card

Apply DBS Vantage Card S$599.50 10

MY

Share N/A UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card

Apply UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card S$654 12

MY

Share N/A Card

Apply Citi Prestige Card S$651.82 12

CY

Share N/A OCBC VOYAGE

Apply

OCBC VOYAGE S$498 ∞ 2

CY

No Share

HSBC Visa Infinite HSBC Visa Infinite S$662.15

S$497.12 for HSBC Premier ∞ ∞

Max. 5x cards Legend

Whether visits are tracked by calendar year CY or membership year MY

Whether lounge visits can or can’t be shared with guests Share No Share

What’s more, you can’t even share the six lounge visits with guests. Any guest will be charged US$32 per visit.

5x airport limo transfers

Principal DCS Imperium Cardholders enjoy 5x complimentary airport limo transfers, with no minimum spend necessary.

In Singapore: 4x rides per calendar year

4x rides per calendar year Global: 1x ride per calendar year

The global ride can be used in any supported location, including Singapore if you so wish.

Five free rides without any minimum spend is a good benefit, in and of itself, but it’s worth noting you could get four free rides with the HSBC Visa Infinite Card and a HSBC Premier Banking relationship.

💳 Airport Limo Benefits Card Qualifying Spend Cap DCS Imperium Card

Apply None 5 per year HSBC Visa Infinite HSBC Visa Infinite S$2K per month for 1 ride*

24 per year



Apply

Maybank Visa Infinite S$3K per month for 1 ride 8 per year Card

Apply

Citi Prestige Card S$12K per quarter for 2 rides 2 per quarter

HSBC Premier Mastercard

Apply HSBC Premier Mastercard S$12K per quarter for 2 rides 2 per quarter OCBC VOYAGE

Apply

OCBC VOYAGE S$12K per quarter for 2 rides 2 per quarter

*No min. spend required for first 2 (Regular customer) or 4 (HSBC Premier) per year

Personalised card number

You know how telcos let you choose a special “Golden Number” for your mobile line? DCS Imperium Cardmembers can do the same — at least the last four digits.

It sounds like a joke, but DCS is dead serious.

I’ve often said that issuers are scraping the bottom of the barrel when they highlight things like “instant digital card” and “flexible credit limit” as benefits, but this is a whole new level of sad.

World Elite Mastercard benefits

Principal and supplementary DCS Imperium Cardholders enjoy standard World Elite Mastercard benefits, including:

Here’s the thing though: you don’t need an expensive DCS Imperium Card to enjoy them. These are available to any World Elite cardholder, and some World Elite cards even come with a perpetual fee waiver for priority banking customers!

💳 World Elite Mastercards Card Annual Fee Qualification Card

Apply

Citi Prestige Card S$651.82 Income ≥S$120K Citi Private Client Debit Card

Apply

Citi Private Client Debit Card N/A AUM ≥S$1.5M Citi ULTIMA Card

Apply

Citi ULTIMA Card S$4,238 Income ≥S$500K

Apply

DCS Imperium Card S$1,294.92 Unknown HSBC Premier Mastercard

Apply

HSBC Premier Mastercard N/A*

AUM ≥S$200K HSBC Prive Card

Apply

HSBC Prive Card S$5,327.92 AUM ≥US$2M OCBC PPC World Elite Debit Card

Apply

OCBC PPC World Elite Debit Card N/A AUM ≥S$1.5M OCBC Premier World Elite Debit Card

Apply

OCBC Premier World Elite Debit Card N/A AUM ≥S$350K StanChart Beyond Card

Apply

StanChart Beyond Card S$1,635 Income ≥S$200K^ UOB Lady’s Solitaire Metal Card

Apply

UOB Lady’s Solitaire Metal Card S$599 Spend S$45K in 3-month period on UOB Lady’s Solitaire Card *Waived if min. AUM is maintained, otherwise S$708.50

^Priority Banking or Priority Private customers can qualify through AUM instead

Terms and Conditions

Summary Review: DCS Imperium Card

Apply 🦁 MileLion Verdict ☐ Take It

☐ Take It Or Leave It

☑ Leave It



The DCS Imperium Card may now be 65% cheaper, but given the paltry benefits on offer, it’s still ridiculously overpriced.

Make no mistake: paying S$1,295 a year for six lounge visits, five airport limo rides, 40,000 miles and generic World Elite Mastercard benefits is insanity, no matter what DCS’s sponsored posts tell you.

You can find cards at the S$120K level which offer the same benefits — or better — at a fraction of the cost. In fact, it’s quite telling that the bulk of the Imperium’s privileges are nothing more than generic Mastercard benefits, almost as if they’re hoping that people don’t know any better.

So will the DCS Imperium Card keep you humble? It certainly will, when your friends find out you paid so much for so little.

Or maybe that’s a flex; I don’t know.