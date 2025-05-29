Buy GHA DISCOVERY D$ with a 15% discount

GHA DISCOVERY has launched a new sale on DISCOVERY$ (D$), which offers a 15% discount to all members regardless of tier.

1 D$ is worth US$1 at GHA DISCOVERY hotels worldwide, so this is conceptually similar to buying a discounted gift card for future GHA stays. And while I can’t promise it’ll be the same everywhere, in my experiences so far the conversion rate used by the front desk has always been reasonable.

You shouldn’t buy D$ speculatively, but if you already have a stay planned, this is an opportunity to lock in some savings.

Purchase GHA DISCOVERY D$ at a 15% discount

From 29 May to 9 June 2025, GHA DISCOVERY members can purchase D$ at a discount of 15%.

A minimum of D$10 must be purchased in a single transaction

A maximum of D$2,000 can be purchased in a single transaction

A maximum of D$5,000 can be purchased in a calendar year

Each member can submit a maximum of three transactions per day, and purchased D$ are valid for 24 months from transaction date.

Purchased D$ should be awarded instantly, but may take up to two business days.

D$1 can be used to offset US$1 of room rates, spa treatments, dining or other charges at GHA properties worldwide, so buying D$ is basically locking in a future discount of 15%. In my experience, the conversion rates used at properties are extremely reasonable, and usually close to the spot rate (though I can’t guarantee it’ll be the same everywhere).

The T&Cs for this promotion can be found here.

How do you earn or redeem D$?

D$ can be earned or redeemed on the following expenses:

✅ Eligible Spend to Earn/Redeem D$ Room and add-ons: Room charge/qualified room rate

Room upsell

Early check-in

Late check-out

Package

Crib/baby cot

Extra bed

Day use

Apartments/ Residences up to 30 days

Internet

Telecom

In-room media Food and Beverage at eligible outlets: Restaurants

Bars, pool bars

Lobby cafes

Coffee bars

Room service

Minibar Other non-room spend at eligible outlets: Spa

Golf & Sports

Experiences

Only stays booked through the GHA website or official hotel websites/channels will be eligible to earn D$.

Online payments with D$ are currently possible with the brands listed on this page. If this feature is available, you’ll see an option at the check-out page to apply your D$ towards the booking.

A minimum of D$10 is required, and D$ will be deducted immediately upon confirmation. If you cancel your stay — and the stay is refundable — D$ will be refunded accordingly. However, D$ which have expired will not be reinstated, so take care if you’re booking a stay that takes place beyond your D$ validity period.

The member redeeming D$ online must be the member staying at the hotel during the associated reservation.

For all other brands, D$ can be used during a stay at the front desk of a hotel. This is a lot more restrictive, as it usually limits you to booking the more costly pay-at-hotel rates, not to mention your D$ may have expired by the time the stay takes place.

It might be possible to use D$ on prepaid rates, however, insofar as the hotel doesn’t actually charge your card at the time of booking (you’d be surprised, many “prepaid stays” aren’t actually charged until check-in). My advice would be to contact the hotel beforehand, let them know you want to book a prepaid rate with D$, and ask them how to proceed.

What card should I use to purchase GHA DISCOVERY D$?

GHA D$ purchases will not code as hotel transactions. Instead, they are processed in USD by Points.com under MCC 7399 Business Services Not Elsewhere Classified.

Here’s the best cards to maximize the miles earned on your purchase:

Card Earn Rate Remarks Citi Rewards Card

Apply

4 mpd Cap of S$1K per s. month DCS Imperium Card

Apply

DCS Imperium Card 4 mpd Min. S$4K FCY spend per c. month, otherwise 2.4 mpd

Apply

UOB Visa Signature 4 mpd Min S$1K, max S$2K FCY spend per s. month StanChart Beyond Card

Apply

StanChart Beyond Card 3-4 mpd 3 mpd for regular, 3.5 mpd for PB, 4 mpd for PP. No cap

Apply

Maybank World Mastercard 3.2 mpd Min. S$4K per c. month, no cap. Earn 2.8 mpd with min. S$800 per c. month



Apply Maybank Visa Infinite 3.2 mpd Min. S$4K per c. month, no cap, otherwise 2 mpd

Apply

StanChart Visa Infinite 3 mpd Min S$2K per s. month, no cap, otherwise 1 mpd Maybank Horizon Visa Signature

Apply

Maybank Horizon Visa Signature 2.8 mpd Min S$800 per c. month, no cap, otherwise 1.2 mpd UOB PRVI Miles Card

Apply

UOB PRVI Miles Card 2.4 mpd No cap S. Month= Statement Month | C. Month= Calendar Month

Remember, you can pair the Citi Rewards Card with Amaze to earn 4 mpd on Points.com purchases, while paying lower FCY fees than banks. Alternatively, you can use the Chocolate Visa Card to earn 2 mpd while paying no FCY fees. Do not use HSBC cards or the DBS Woman’s World Card for Points.com purchases, as MCC 7399 will not earn bonus points.

Conclusion

From now till 9 June 2025, GHA DISCOVERY members can buy up to D$3,000 at 15% off. If you have an upcoming GHA stay planned, you can think of this like locking in a discount ahead of time, though you should not be buying D$ for speculative reasons.

Be sure to use the right credit card to earn 4 mpd on your purchase, and remember that D$ expire after 24 months.