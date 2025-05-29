Buy GHA DISCOVERY D$ with a 15% discount

GHA DISCOVERY has launched a new sale on DISCOVERY$ (D$), which offers a 15% discount to all members regardless of tier.
1 D$ is worth US$1 at GHA DISCOVERY hotels worldwide, so this is conceptually similar to buying a discounted gift card for future GHA stays. And while I can’t promise it’ll be the same everywhere, in my experiences so far the conversion rate used by the front desk has always been reasonable.
You shouldn’t buy D$ speculatively, but if you already have a stay planned, this is an opportunity to lock in some savings.
Purchase GHA DISCOVERY D$ at a 15% discount
|GHA DISCOVERY $ Sale
From 29 May to 9 June 2025, GHA DISCOVERY members can purchase D$ at a discount of 15%.
- A minimum of D$10 must be purchased in a single transaction
- A maximum of D$2,000 can be purchased in a single transaction
- A maximum of D$5,000 can be purchased in a calendar year
Each member can submit a maximum of three transactions per day, and purchased D$ are valid for 24 months from transaction date.
Purchased D$ should be awarded instantly, but may take up to two business days.
D$1 can be used to offset US$1 of room rates, spa treatments, dining or other charges at GHA properties worldwide, so buying D$ is basically locking in a future discount of 15%. In my experience, the conversion rates used at properties are extremely reasonable, and usually close to the spot rate (though I can’t guarantee it’ll be the same everywhere).
The T&Cs for this promotion can be found here.
How do you earn or redeem D$?
D$ can be earned or redeemed on the following expenses:
|✅ Eligible Spend to Earn/Redeem D$
|
Room and add-ons:
|
Food and Beverage at eligible outlets:
Other non-room spend at eligible outlets:
Only stays booked through the GHA website or official hotel websites/channels will be eligible to earn D$.
Online payments with D$ are currently possible with the brands listed on this page. If this feature is available, you’ll see an option at the check-out page to apply your D$ towards the booking.
A minimum of D$10 is required, and D$ will be deducted immediately upon confirmation. If you cancel your stay — and the stay is refundable — D$ will be refunded accordingly. However, D$ which have expired will not be reinstated, so take care if you’re booking a stay that takes place beyond your D$ validity period.
The member redeeming D$ online must be the member staying at the hotel during the associated reservation.
For all other brands, D$ can be used during a stay at the front desk of a hotel. This is a lot more restrictive, as it usually limits you to booking the more costly pay-at-hotel rates, not to mention your D$ may have expired by the time the stay takes place.
It might be possible to use D$ on prepaid rates, however, insofar as the hotel doesn’t actually charge your card at the time of booking (you’d be surprised, many “prepaid stays” aren’t actually charged until check-in). My advice would be to contact the hotel beforehand, let them know you want to book a prepaid rate with D$, and ask them how to proceed.
What card should I use to purchase GHA DISCOVERY D$?
GHA D$ purchases will not code as hotel transactions. Instead, they are processed in USD by Points.com under MCC 7399 Business Services Not Elsewhere Classified.
Here’s the best cards to maximize the miles earned on your purchase:
|Card
|Earn Rate
|Remarks
|Citi Rewards Card
Apply
|4 mpd
|Cap of S$1K per s. month
|DCS Imperium Card
Apply
|4 mpd
|Min. S$4K FCY spend per c. month, otherwise 2.4 mpd
|UOB Visa Signature
Apply
|4 mpd
|Min S$1K, max S$2K FCY spend per s. month
|StanChart Beyond Card
Apply
|3-4 mpd
|3 mpd for regular, 3.5 mpd for PB, 4 mpd for PP. No cap
|Maybank World Mastercard
Apply
|3.2 mpd
|Min. S$4K per c. month, no cap. Earn 2.8 mpd with min. S$800 per c. month
|Maybank Visa Infinite
Apply
|3.2 mpd
|Min. S$4K per c. month, no cap, otherwise 2 mpd
|StanChart Visa Infinite
Apply
|3 mpd
|Min S$2K per s. month, no cap, otherwise 1 mpd
|Maybank Horizon Visa Signature
Apply
|2.8 mpd
|Min S$800 per c. month, no cap, otherwise 1.2 mpd
|UOB PRVI Miles Card
Apply
|2.4 mpd
|No cap
|S. Month= Statement Month | C. Month= Calendar Month
Remember, you can pair the Citi Rewards Card with Amaze to earn 4 mpd on Points.com purchases, while paying lower FCY fees than banks. Alternatively, you can use the Chocolate Visa Card to earn 2 mpd while paying no FCY fees.
Do not use HSBC cards or the DBS Woman’s World Card for Points.com purchases, as MCC 7399 will not earn bonus points.
Conclusion
From now till 9 June 2025, GHA DISCOVERY members can buy up to D$3,000 at 15% off. If you have an upcoming GHA stay planned, you can think of this like locking in a discount ahead of time, though you should not be buying D$ for speculative reasons.
Be sure to use the right credit card to earn 4 mpd on your purchase, and remember that D$ expire after 24 months.
Hi Aaron,
Do you happen to know if D$ can be used for taxes?
Am planning for a stay.
E.g room charges – US$1,000.
Total inclusive of local taxes – US$1,100
Wondering how much D$ I should buy.
Will be a shame to be stuck with say 100 D$ if it can’t be used for taxes.
Thanks
yes it covers taxes as well.
edit: well there’s 2 comments saying otherwise so maybe my info is outdated.
Excellent info. Thanks!
i dont think D$ can be use for taxes. i got more than enough D$ for my stay but i still need to pay tax in cash
D$ cannot be used on taxes
Hi,
the promotion ends on 9 June 2025 on their website, is there a typo from your post?
yes, have corrected that thank you.
If we buy these D$ , and subsequently booked a room with these purchased D$; will this be counted for Membership tier accumulation ?
Thanks 🙏