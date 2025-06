Earn up to 9 mpd on Pelago bookings for June 2025

Back in October 2024, Pelago made its Kris+ debut, enabling users of Singapore Airlines’ lifestyle app to earn bonus miles when booking attractions, activities, tours and transportation worldwide.

S$5 for new Kris+ Users Get S$5 (in the form of 750 KrisPay miles) when you sign-up with code W644363 and make your first transaction

To mark the launch, the earn rate for Pelago bookings via Kris+ was boosted to 10 mpd, an excellent deal by any means. Since then, we’ve seen other promotional rates on offer:

Kris+ has now unveiled its deal for June 2025, which features a 5 mpd earn rate for Pelago bookings. This is further stackable with up to 4 mpd with the right credit cards, for an overall earn rate of up to 9 mpd.

Kris+ offering extra 5 mpd on Pelago bookings

From 1-30 June 2025, all Pelago bookings made via the Kris+ app will earn an extra 5 mpd, on top of credit card miles. While the booking must be made during this period, the experience can be for any future date.

To make Pelago bookings via Kris+, update your app to the latest version, then look for the Pelago icon at the top of the screen. This will send you to the Pelago website (now with shopping cart functionality!), where you’ll select your activity and make payment via the Kris+ app.

The 5 mpd rate is applicable to anything you can find on Pelago, whether it’s tours, attraction tickets, eSIMs, spa treatments, airport transfers, bus tickets, train tickets and more.

Here’s a summary of the differences between booking Pelago activities via Kris+, versus the mobile app or website.

Pelago Booking via Kris+ Mobile App or Website Earn Rate 5 mpd 3 mpd Maximum Per Booking None^ 50,000 miles Miles Credited Instant 7 days after activity completion Promo Codes No Yes* HeyMax / ShopBack No Yes (website)

*Promo codes cannot be stacked with Heymax or ^The maximum payment that can be made via Kris+ is capped at S$20,000 per day*Promo codes cannot be stacked with Heymax or ShopBack . Using a promo code will result in your Max Miles or cashback not tracking

The key advantage of booking via Kris+, apart from the upsized earn rate, is the fact that miles are credited instantly. If you were to book via the website or mobile app, miles are only credited after activity completion (don’t get any bright ideas; if you cancel an activity booked via Kris+, miles will be clawed back from your account).

However, Pelago bookings made via Kris+ do not allow the use of promo codes. For example, if you have a Singapore Airlines PNR, you won’t be able to enjoy the 10% discount offered to passengers. In that situation, you’re trading extra miles for a 10% discount, which may or may not make sense depending on how much you value a mile (keep in mind the 10% discount is capped at S$50).

Remember to transfer your miles!

Don’t forget to transfer any KrisPay miles earned to KrisFlyer within 21 days of the transaction, in their entirety.

If you wait longer than 21 days, or spend any of the accrued miles, the balance will be stuck in Kris+. Miles in Kris+ expire after six months, and can only be spent at a miserly rate of 150 miles = S$1.

A big “Transfer to KrisFlyer” button appears after every transaction, so there’s no excuse!

What card to use with Pelago?

Pelago transactions made on Kris+ will code as MCC 4722 Travel Agencies and Tour Operators, so you can pay with the following cards to earn up to an additional 4 mpd.

Avoid using the Citi Rewards Card, as MCC 4722 is classified as a travel transaction and explicitly excluded from earning the bonus 4 mpd rate for online transactions.

Also, the HSBC Revolution is no longer an option, following the January 2024 removal of MCC 4722 from its bonus whitelist.

Conclusion

From 1-30 June 2025, all Pelago bookings made through Kris+ will be rewarded with an extra 5 mpd, on top of the usual credit card rewards of up to 4 mpd.

This means an overall earn rate of up to 9 mpd, which though smaller than last month’s 12 mpd is still a generous return in the grand scheme of things. Moreover, miles from Pelago bookings made through Kris+ are credited instantly, instead of upon activity completion.

If you see something you’re interested in booking, consider doing so during this promotional period to maximise your rewards.