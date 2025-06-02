Search
HomeAirlines
AirlinesSingapore Airlines

Earn up to 9 mpd on Pelago bookings for June 2025

Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
2

From now till 30 June 2025, earn an extra 5 mpd on Pelago experience bookings made via Kris+, plus up to 4 mpd with the right credit card.

Back in October 2024, Pelago made its Kris+ debut, enabling users of Singapore Airlines’ lifestyle app to earn bonus miles when booking attractions, activities, tours and transportation worldwide.

S$5 for new Kris+ Users
Get S$5 (in the form of 750 KrisPay miles) when you sign-up with code W644363 and make your first transaction

To mark the launch, the earn rate for Pelago bookings via Kris+ was boosted to 10 mpd, an excellent deal by any means. Since then, we’ve seen other promotional rates on offer:

Kris+ has now unveiled its deal for June 2025, which features a 5 mpd earn rate for Pelago bookings. This is further stackable with up to 4 mpd with the right credit cards, for an overall earn rate of up to 9 mpd.

Kris+ offering extra 5 mpd on Pelago bookings

From 1-30 June 2025, all Pelago bookings made via the Kris+ app will earn an extra 5 mpd, on top of credit card miles. While the booking must be made during this period, the experience can be for any future date.

To make Pelago bookings via Kris+, update your app to the latest version, then look for the Pelago icon at the top of the screen. This will send you to the Pelago website (now with shopping cart functionality!), where you’ll select your activity and make payment via the Kris+ app.

The 5 mpd rate is applicable to anything you can find on Pelago, whether it’s tours, attraction tickets, eSIMs, spa treatments, airport transfers, bus tickets, train tickets and more. 

Here’s a summary of the differences between booking Pelago activities via Kris+, versus the mobile app or website.

  Pelago Booking via
Kris+ Mobile App or Website
Earn Rate 5 mpd 3 mpd
Maximum Per Booking None^ 50,000 miles
Miles Credited Instant 7 days after activity completion
Promo Codes No Yes*
HeyMax / ShopBack No Yes (website)
^The maximum payment that can be made via Kris+ is capped at S$20,000 per day
*Promo codes cannot be stacked with Heymax or ShopBack. Using a promo code will result in your Max Miles or cashback not tracking

The key advantage of booking via Kris+, apart from the upsized earn rate, is the fact that miles are credited instantly. If you were to book via the website or mobile app, miles are only credited after activity completion (don’t get any bright ideas; if you cancel an activity booked via Kris+, miles will be clawed back from your account).

However, Pelago bookings made via Kris+ do not allow the use of promo codes. For example, if you have a Singapore Airlines PNR, you won’t be able to enjoy the 10% discount offered to passengers. In that situation, you’re trading extra miles for a 10% discount, which may or may not make sense depending on how much you value a mile (keep in mind the 10% discount is capped at S$50).

Remember to transfer your miles!

Don’t forget to transfer any KrisPay miles earned to KrisFlyer within 21 days of the transaction, in their entirety.

If you wait longer than 21 days, or spend any of the accrued miles, the balance will be stuck in Kris+. Miles in Kris+ expire after six months, and can only be spent at a miserly rate of 150 miles = S$1.

A big “Transfer to KrisFlyer” button appears after every transaction, so there’s no excuse!

What card to use with Pelago?

Pelago transactions made on Kris+ will code as MCC 4722 Travel Agencies and Tour Operators, so you can pay with the following cards to earn up to an additional 4 mpd.

Card Earn Rate Remarks
UOB Lady’s Solitaire
Apply		 4 mpd Max S$2K per calendar month. Must choose Travel as bonus category
Review
UOB Lady’s Card
Apply
 4 mpd Max S$1K per calendar month. Must choose Travel as bonus category
Review
DBS Woman’s World Card
Apply		 4 mpd Max S$1.5K per calendar month
Review
KrisFlyer UOB Card
Apply		 3 mpd No cap
Review

Avoid using the Citi Rewards Card, as MCC 4722 is classified as a travel transaction and explicitly excluded from earning the bonus 4 mpd rate for online transactions.

Also, the HSBC Revolution is no longer an option, following the January 2024 removal of MCC 4722 from its bonus whitelist.

Conclusion

From 1-30 June 2025, all Pelago bookings made through Kris+ will be rewarded with an extra 5 mpd, on top of the usual credit card rewards of up to 4 mpd.

This means an overall earn rate of up to 9 mpd, which though smaller than last month’s 12 mpd is still a generous return in the grand scheme of things. Moreover, miles from Pelago bookings made through Kris+ are credited instantly, instead of upon activity completion.

If you see something you’re interested in booking, consider doing so during this promotional period to maximise your rewards.

Purchases made through any of the links in this article may generate an affiliate commission that supports the running of the site. Found this post useful? Subscribe to our Telegram Channel to get these posts pushed directly to your phone, or our newsletter via the home page.
Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
Aaron founded The Milelion to help people travel better for less and impress chiobu. He was 50% successful.
Previous article
Amaze offering uncapped 2 mpd on dining, hotel and travel spend

Similar Articles

Comments

2 COMMENTS

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

2 Comments
Oldest
Newest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Xian

Hi Aaron,

Think there is a typo here:

Kris+ has now unveiled its deal for June 2025, which features a 9 mpd earn rate for Pelago bookings. This is further stackable with up to 4 mpd with the right credit cards, for an overall earn rate of up to 12 mpd.

Reply
Aaron Wong

fixed, thank you.

Reply

CREDIT CARD SIGN UP BONUSES

AMEX Platinum Charge
Get up to 100,000 miles and $50 with $8K spend in the first 90 days
Offer Expires: Jun 30, 2025
Citi Prestige Card
Get up to 52,600 miles with $2K spend in first 2 months
Offer Expires: Jun 30, 2025
HSBC TravelOne Card
Get up to 34,800 miles with $1K spend in first 1-2 months
Offer Expires: Jun 30, 2025
StanChart Journey Card
Get up to 30,960 miles and $180 with $800 spend in first 60 days
Offer Expires: Jun 30, 2025
Citi PremierMiles Card
Get up to 30,960 miles with $800 spend in first 2 months
Offer Expires: Jul 31, 2025
See All Offers
Offers may only apply to new-to-bank customers. Read T&Cs for full details.
Advertisment

Featured Deals

Expires: Jun 30, 2025
Deal: Get Accor Plus, Samsonite bags, Grab vouchers and bonus miles with AMEX My Travel Insurance
30
By Aaron Wong
Advertisment
Join The Milelion on Telegram
Subscribe to Milelion Roars
Milelion Events

Follow us

7,110FansLike
13,987FollowersFollow

TAGS

featuredcredit cardsairlineshotelssingapore airlinesdealsstar alliancekrisflyeramexguestwriterstrip reportswdsuobcitibankdbsoneworldmattcamerican expressocbcsqhiltonsingsaverstaycationshotel reviewvtl

© Copyright 2025 The Milelion All Rights Reserved | Web Design by Enchant.sg