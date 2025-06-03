Extended: Citi Prestige Card 50,000 bonus miles welcome offer

Back in March 2024, the Citi Prestige Card launched a welcome offer of 50,000 bonus miles, available to new cardholders with a minimum spend of S$2,000. Citigold and Citigold Private Client customers receive an additional 8,000 miles, bringing their total to 58,000 bonus miles.
This offer has been renewed numerous times, and the latest extension is valid for applications submitted by 30 June 2025.
Given the S$545 annual fee, the effective cost per mile works out to:
- 1.09 cents per mile for regular customers
- 0.94 cents per mile for Citigold and Citigold Private Client customers
These are excellent rates for purchasing miles, before even factoring in the value of other perks like airport limo rides and lounge access. Notably, existing Citi cardholders are also eligible for this offer.
However, you should be aware that two big changes are coming to the Citi Prestige Card from 1 July 2025, with a 20% hike in the annual fee to S$651.82, and free lounge access capped at 12 visits per year.
That said, if you’re approved by the end of June 2025, you can lock in the current S$545 annual fee for the next 12 months.
Citi Prestige 50,000 miles welcome offer
The Citi Prestige Card’s welcome offer is valid for applications submitted between 30 May to 30 June 2025, with approval received within 30 days of application.
Applicants must not have cancelled a principal Citi Prestige Card in the past 12 months. In other words, you are eligible even if you currently hold another principal Citi credit card.
Regular customers
New Citi Prestige Cardholders can earn up to 125,000 bonus ThankYou points (equivalent to 50,000 miles) by completing the following.
|ThankYou Points
|Miles
|Pay S$545 annual fee
|62,500
|25,000
|Spend S$2,000 during qualifying period
|62,500
|25,000
|Total
|125,000
|50,000
Citigold/Citigold Private Client
New Citi Prestige Cardholders can earn up to 145,000 bonus ThankYou points (equivalent to 58,000 miles) by completing the following.
|ThankYou Points
|Miles
|Pay S$545 annual fee
|62,500
|25,000
|Spend S$2,000 during qualifying period
|82,500
|33,000
|Total
|145,000
|58,000
Bonus points are awarded on top of the regular base earn rate, and assuming you spend the entire S$2,000 in local currency, you should add 2,600 miles to your total figure (S$2,000 @ 1.3 mpd).
When must the qualifying spend be met?
The S$2,000 minimum qualifying spend must be made within the first two months from approval, defined as the period starting from approval date till the end of the second calendar month after that.
For example, if the card is approved on 15 June 2025, the qualifying period runs from 15 June to 31 August 2025.
In other words, you actually have 2-3 months to hit the minimum spend, and should apply as early in the month as possible to maximise your time.
What counts as qualifying spend?
The S$2,000 qualifying spend can be met by any combination of local or overseas qualifying spend.
Qualifying spend refers to any online or offline retail transactions, excluding the following:
|❌ Qualifying Spend Exclusions
|(i) any Equal Payment Plan (EPP) purchases,
(ii) refunded/disputed/unauthorised/fraudulent retail purchases,
(iii) Quick Cash and other instalment loans,
(iv) Citi PayLite/Citi Flexibill/cash advance/quasi-cash transactions/balance transfers/annual card membership fees/interest/goods and services taxes,
(v) bill payments made using the Eligible Card as a source of funds,
(vi) late payment fees and
(vii) any other form of service/ miscellaneous fees
(viii) Citi PayAll transactions where the customer is not charged the Citi PayAll service fee
Citi has previously clarified that even though transactions like education, insurance premiums, charitable donations and GrabPay top-ups will not earn base points, they will still count as qualifying spend for the purposes of welcome offers.
For avoidance of doubt, Citi PayAll transactions count towards qualifying spend, provided the 2.6% admin fee is paid. The following payments are currently supported:
|💰 Citi PayAll: Supported Payments
|
|
For a rundown on how to use Citi PayAll, refer to my detailed guide here.
Be sure to read about the ongoing promotion for income tax season too, which offers 1.8 mpd on tax and 1.6 mpd on non-tax payments instead of the usual 1.3 mpd for both.
Citi PayAll offering 1.8 mpd on tax & 1.6 mpd on non-tax payments
When will the miles be credited?
Bonus points will be credited within three calendar months from the end of the qualifying spend period.
For example, if your card is approved in June 2025, your qualifying spend period ends 31 August 2025, and the points will be credited by 30 November 2025.
Terms and conditions
The T&Cs of the Citi Prestige Card welcome offer can be found below
What can you do with ThankYou points?
ThankYou points earned on the Citi Prestige Card never expire, and can be transferred to a total of 11 different transfer partners at the ratios below.
|Partner
|Transfer Ratio
(ThankYou Points : Miles)
|25,000 : 10,000
|25,000 : 10,000
|25,000 : 10,000
|25,000 :10,000
|25,000 : 10,000
|25,000 : 10,000
|25,000 : 10,000
|25,000 : 10,000
|25,000 : 10,000
|25,000 : 10,000
|25,000 : 10,000
Transfers cost a flat S$27.25, regardless of the number of points converted.
Citibank does not pool points across cards, so if you have both a Citi Prestige and Citi Rewards, for example, you’ll need to pay two conversion fees.
Overview: Citi Prestige Card
|Income Req.
|S$120,000 p.a.
|Points Validity
|No expiry
|Annual Fee
|S$545
|Min.
Transfer
|25,000 TY points
(10,000 miles)
|FCY Fee
|3.25%
|Transfer Fee
|S$27.25
|Local Earn
|1.3 mpd
|Points Pool?
|No
|FCY Earn
|2 mpd
|Lounge Access?
|Yes
|Special Earn
|N/A
|Airport Limo?
|Yes
|Cardholder Terms and Conditions
The Citi Prestige Card has a minimum income requirement of S$120,000 per year, and a non-waivable annual fee of S$545 (increasing to S$651.82 for renewals or approvals from 1 July 2025).
Cardholders receive 25,000 miles for paying the annual fee each year (increasing to 32,000 miles for renewals or approvals from 1 July 2025).
In terms of earn rates, cardholders will receive 1.3 mpd on local transactions and 2 mpd on foreign currency transactions, which can be further buffed through a “relationship bonus” described below.
|👫 Relationship Bonus
|
The Citi Prestige card features a “relationship bonus” which awards 5-30% more points depending on your tenure with Citibank, and whether you have Citigold status.
Contrary to popular belief, a 5% bonus does not mean you earn 1.3 * 1.05 = 1.37 mpd. Instead, the relationship bonus percentage is applied to your overall dollar spend amount to derive bonus points. For example, if you spend S$10,000 in a year with a 5% bonus, you get 5% * 10,000= 500 bonus points, or a paltry 200 miles. The bump in mpd is a mere 0.02!
Here’s how much you can earn on local/overseas spending with the relationship bonus:
Cardholders enjoy perks like unlimited lounge access with one guest (cut to 12x visits from 1 July 2025), and complimentary airport limo transfers with a minimum spend of S$12,000 per calendar quarter. They will also receive the 4th night free on any hotel booking made through the Citi Prestige concierge, so there’s definitely ways to recover your annual fee.
Other perks include 1-for-1 dining offers at high-end restaurants in Singapore, complimentary golf games, and complimentary travel insurance when using the card to pay for air tickets (or taxes and surcharges on award tickets).
For a review of the Citi Prestige Card, be sure to check out the post below.
Conclusion
Citibank has extended the Citi Prestige Card’s 50,000 miles welcome offer till 30 June 2025, with an extra 8,000 miles for Citigold or Citigold Private Client customers.
With a cost per mile of 0.94-1.09 cents each, it’s a compelling offer, and keep in mind that figure will come down further once adjusted for the value of other perks like lounge access and the 4th night free on hotel stays.
This offer is valid for both new and existing Citi cardholders, though if you’re the former I’d strongly advise you to sign up for either the Citi PremierMiles Card or Citi Rewards Card first, in order to enjoy the new-to-bank bonuses on those cards. You can then apply for a Citi Prestige Card and enjoy the same bonus a new customer would.
Just remember that the value proposition of the card is changing from 1 July 2025 onwards, so it’s important you go in with both eyes open!
Does this $2000 qualifying spend works for hospital gynae bills?
https://milelion.com/2023/02/14/whats-the-best-credit-card-for-hospital-or-medical-bills/
Looks like you also noticed the list of exclusion is different for the sign up bonus vs the Citi points. Thanks for clarifying with Citibank!
Planning to get the prestige card after holding on to SMRT and rewards card for almost 10 years. I intend to cancel SMRT card before the annual fee comes in next month. However from the prestige card fine print it seems I might not get the bonus miles if I cancel the SMRT card after applying for prestige. What should I do?
Just do not get Citi, get anything but Shittybank
Hi. Just open a Citibank savings account if you’re after the relationship bonus.
Eligibility a. This promotion is open to customers whom (“Eligible cardmember”): .i has applied for a Citi Prestige Card (“Eligible Card”) through our Citibank website or Citi mobile app as a main cardholder; and i. does not have an Eligible Card (as a main cardmember) at the time of his/her application for the Eligible Card; and ili. did not previously have an Eligible Card (as a main cardmember) that was terminated/closed (whether by the individual or by Citibank) in the last twelve (12) months immediately prior to his/her application for the Eligible Card; and iv. has not already submitted an… Read more »
Hi Aaron, I’m looking for a good general spending card that is beneficial for collecting miles. I came across an article mentioning that apart from the American Express Centurion Card, the UOB PRVI Miles or Citi Prestige Card would be the next tier. Is this true, and do these two cards have a limitless monthly miles cap?
I would recomend the DBS Vantage or the UOB or any of the Krisflyer cards, but then you’ll be limiting yourself to SIA with Krisflyer. But NEVER EVER get Citi else you will be left wanting in an emergency
Is Youtrip top-up considered qualifying spend? Or excluded?
“Qualifying Spend” refers to any retail transactions (including internet purchases) which do not arise from (i) any Equal Payment Plan (EPP) purchases; (i) refunded/disputed/unauthorised/fraudulent retail purchases; (iii) Quick Cash and other instalment loans; (iv) Citi PayLite/Citi Flexibill/cash advance/quasi-cash transactions/balance transfers/annual card membership fees/interest/goods and services taxes; (v) bil payments made using the Eligible Card as a source of funds; (vi) late payment fees; (vii) any other form of service/ miscellaneous fees; or (viii) Citi Payall transactions where the customer is not charged the Citi Payall service fee. The Qualifying Spend will include charges made by both Principal and Supplementary Cardholders.… Read more »
Sorry for asking as i am new. Would this qualify for 1.3 miles per dollar if used with grabpay for hawker food? Trying ti find an alternative to amexpay for hawker food.
What does “bill payments made using the Eligible Card as a source of funds” mean? Does it mean payments via ipaymy and CardUp are excluded as “qualifying spend”?
Yes. My RM say only can use Citi Payall.
FWIW, you might want to note that Citi is very strict with the income requirement. I applied for Citi Prestige twice and was rejected twice. First time reason was because I was with a new employer for < 6 months and needed a monthly salary of >= $10k. I was not given any reasons in my recent second application. Both applications my NOA cleared their income requirement by 10-15%.
the 120k/annum cards are just gatekeep-ey…
even 80k cards are easy to apply..
What if I had cancelled my Citi prestige less than a year ago (i.e. Jan’24) and apply again now (Oct’24), will I still be eligible for the welcome bonus?
Do you think the 70k bonus mile offer will be back next time ? Or it is just going to get reduce like DBS Vantage
In my 2 years with the Citi Prestige Card, the 4th Night Free benefit has been entirely useless, as the prices through Citi are heavily marked up.
For a recent hotel reservation, I would’ve paid (same hotel, same dates, breakfast included):
Citi Concierge SGD 739
Trip.com cost SGD 444
Essentially, compared to Citi, Trip.com gives me the 4th, 5th, and 6th night free.
True leh. I think Trip.com does have very good rates for diamond and diamond plus members. Support is usually quite good via chat too. Only thing is you don’t get loyalty status with the hotel chains via these OTA.
That’s what I thought as well. They are forcing you to book via their Citi concierge service which no doubt will be more expensive compared to OTA out there then provide you a 4th night free benefit
People are so dumb to believe it’s free
It’s like instead of selling an Apple for $2 each and charging customers $8 for 4 apples
I charge them $3 for 4 apples but I give them buy 3 get 1 free charging them $9 instead
And people are so happy to take the “free” offer
Numbers alone don’t reveal the main attraction. The delayed refund mechanism itself is the primary benefit for corporate travelers who are reimbursed for accommodation charges to their personal cards. My employer doesn’t care how I pay as long as I stay at the designated hotel in the designated room category. My accommodation costs the same as everyone else on each business trip. This card is worth more than it’s weight in gold for me, every year (8g = $1000). Capped usage 2x/year in other countries, this is why.
Hi, do you know if we still get miles on the qualifying spend?
I have just applied for the Premier Miles Card as you suggested and will apply for prestige after to maximise welcome points.
I have been approved on the Premier Miles card already. Can I just apply for the Prestige straight away or should I wait to have completed the required spend first before applying for presitge?
I signed up in September 2024 and since then have been charging my rent to the card since Oct 2024 (above the $2,000 spend required) via CitiPayAll however up to now I only have 100k TYP. Believe I should have received the 125k TYP by now right?
Does card up transactions count towards qualifying spend?