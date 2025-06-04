Guide: Early Check-In at Singapore Changi Airport

Singapore Changi Airport boasts a wide range of shopping, dining, and recreational facilities — not to mention some excellent airline lounges — and if you want more time to take it all in, then early check-in (ECI) is the way.
ECI allows eligible passengers to check their bags, receive their boarding passes, and access the transit area up to 24 hours before departure. It costs nothing extra, and all you need to do is arrive at least three hours before scheduled departure time.
More than two dozen airlines, including Singapore Airlines, Scoot, Emirates, Japan Airlines and Qantas, now participate in this scheme.
Here’s all you need to know about ECI at Changi Airport.
|⚠️ Important Reminder
|
As a note for international readers, it’s an offence in Singapore to misuse a boarding pass to enter the transit area with no intention to proceed to your next destination.
In other words, once you enter the transit area, you’re committing to board your flight. If there are things you want to explore landside at Changi Airport e.g. Jewel, be sure to finish them before entering the transit area. You cannot hop between the transit and public areas at will.
ECI at Changi Jewel
The ECI facility at Changi Jewel is located on Level 1, and open from 8 a.m to 11.59 p.m daily.
ECI is available for 19 airlines at the time of writing. However, some only allow ECI during specific timings, or with restrictions on certain flights or destinations.
These are summarised in the table below.
|⌛ 3h to 24h before departure
|Airline
|Hours
|Notes
|Singapore Airlines
|8 a.m to 11.59 p.m
|Excluding flights to the USA
|Turkish Airlines
|2 p.m to 8.30 p.m
|Only for TK55 and TK169
|⌛ 3h to 18h before departure
|Airline
|Hours
|Notes
|Scoot
|8 a.m to 11.59 p.m
|Excluding flights to Jeddah
|⌛ 3h to 12h before departure
|Airline
|Hours
|Notes
|AirAsia
|8 a.m to 11.59 p.m
|Cathay Pacific
|10 a.m to 10 p.m
|Japan Airlines
|8 a.m to 11.59 p.m
|Jetstar
|8 a.m to 11.59 p.m
|⌛ On same day, >3h before departure
|Airline
|Hours
|Notes
|Air France
|12 p.m to 10 p.m
|Air India
|12 p.m to 4 p.m
|Emirates
|12 p.m to 10 p.m
|Passengers on EK353 (STD 0050 hours) can check-in the day before
|Fiji Airways
|Thu: 8 a.m to 10.30 a.m
Sat: 12 p.m to 6 p.m
|Finnair
|12 p.m to 6.45 p.m
|Juneyao Air
|9.30 a.m to 12.15 p.m
4.15 p.m to 7.15 p.m
|KLM
|12 p.m to 10 p.m
|Passengers on KL836 (STD 0040 hours) can check-in the day before
|Malaysia Airlines
|8 a.m to 11.59 p.m
|Philippine Airlines
|8 a.m to 9.30 p.m
|Passengers on PR510 (STD 0020 hours) can check-in the day before
|Qantas
|8 a.m to 3.15 p.m
|Qatar Airways
|12 p.m to 10 p.m
|THAI Airways
|8 a.m to 6 p.m
Probably the most significant restriction to note is that SIA passengers travelling to the United States cannot use the Jewel ECI facility; they’ll have to check-in at the main terminal instead.
If you’re an SIA passenger who arrives at Changi Airport outside the Jewel ECI operating hours, you can still perform ECI at T2 (4 a.m to 1 a.m) or T3 (4 a.m to 2 a.m) respectively.
|❓ Can’t SIA passengers check-in 48 hours before?
|While SIA passengers can check in as early as 48 hours before departure, access to the transit area is only available within 24 hours of departure. If you try to access the area before this time, you’ll be turned away by airport security.
Also note that if you’re travelling with odd-size luggage (e.g. golf bag, wheelchair, stroller, etc), you may check them in at the Jewel ECI facility if you are travelling on airlines departing from Terminal 1 (except Scoot and Qatar Airways).
If you have odd-size luggage and are travelling on Scoot and Qatar Airways, or on airlines departing from Terminals 2-4, you won’t be able to use the Jewel ECI facility.
ECI at Changi Terminal 1
In addition to the Jewel ECI Facility, there’s an ECI Lounge at Changi Terminal 1 which opens from 8 a.m to 8.30 p.m daily.
This serves the following six Chinese airlines:
|Airline
|Hours
|Air China
|8 a.m to 8.30 p.m
|China Southern Airlines
|Chongqing Airlines
|Hebei Airlines
|Shenzhen Airlines
|Xiamen Airlines
British Airways “secret” early check-in
While British Airways does not participate in the early check-in programme at Jewel, passengers can still check-in from 2.30 p.m onwards at Row 9 of Terminal 1.
Alternatively, First and Business Class passengers, as well as BA Gold Members can do their ECI at the SATS Premium check-in facility in Terminal 1.
Where can I clear immigration?
Once you’ve completed ECI, you can clear immigration at (almost) any terminal you wish:
- Passengers departing from T1/2/3 can clear immigration at any of these three terminals
- Passengers departing from T4 can clear immigration at any of the four terminals
Of course, the most natural one to use will be T1, since you’re already at Jewel, but if you want to visit a landside restaurant in T2 or T3 and then clear immigration there, go right ahead.
Changi Airport: Must you clear immigration at your departure terminal?
Why bother with early check-in?
ECI gives you more time to enjoy Changi Airport’s attractions and facilities, such as its butterfly garden, movie theatre or gaming hub.
However, I wager most people reading this site will be interested in ECI for the ability to complete a lounge safari. Once ECI is complete, you’ll be able to explore the full range of airline and contract lounges at Changi.
For avoidance of doubt, you may visit the lounges in any terminal, regardless of which terminal you’re actually departing from.
|❓ What about Terminal 4?
|T4 is not connected to the rest of the terminals by the SkyTrain, so you’ll need to board a shuttle bus either airside or landside to access the terminal. You do not need to be departing from T4 to visit the lounges and/or facilities.
Refer to the article below for more information.
Lounge memberships
Priority Pass, Dragon Pass and LoungeKey members can start by visiting The Changi Lounge, the only landside lounge in the airport. It’s located directly opposite the Jewel ECI facility making it an easy one to cross off your list.
After passing immigration, there’s a lot more contract lounges you can visit.
|✈️ Changi Airport Contract Lounges
|Lounge
|Opening Hours
|Marhaba Lounge
T1
|24h
|SATS Premier Lounge
T1
|24h
|Plaza Premium Lounge
T1
|24h
|Ambassador Transit Lounge
T2
|24h
|SATS Premier Lounge
T2
|24h
|Ambassador Transit Lounge
T3
|24h
|Marhaba Lounge
T3
|24h
|SATS Premier Lounge
T3
|24h
|Blossom Lounge
T4
|24h
In addition to this, there are numerous restaurants where lounge members can redeem set meals or dining credits.
Full list of Priority Pass & DragonPass restaurants at Changi Airport
Airline passengers
If you’re an eligible oneworld passenger, you could potentially visit up to five different lounges:
|Lounge
|Opening Hours
|Remarks
|First Class Lounges
|Qantas First Lounge
T1
|3.30 p.m to 11 p.m
|Also open to Air France & Emirates First Class pax.
|Business Class Lounges
|British Airways Lounge
T1
|4 p.m to 11 p.m
|Qantas Business Lounge
T1
|Mon, Wed, Fri, Sat:
2.45pm to 1 a.m
Tue & Sun:
7.50 a.m to 10 a.m, 2.45pm to 1 a.m
Thu:
7.50am to 1am.
|Qatar Premium Lounge
T1
|7.45 a.m to 10.45 a.m
6 p.m to 2.30 a.m
|No access for oneworld elites in Premium Economy or Economy
|Cathay Pacific Lounge
T4
|3.30 a.m to 1.25 a.m
I’ve written more about the oneworld lounge safari experience here.
For Star Alliance passengers, your lounge safari basically comprises of the Singapore Airlines lounges, of which there are seven in total.
|Lounge
|Opening Hours
|Remarks
|First Class Lounges
|SKL First Class
T2
|24h
|The Private Room
T3
|5.30 a.m to 2.30 a.m
|SQ First Class pax. only
|SKL First Class
T3
|24h
|Business Class Lounges
|SKL Business Class
T2
|24h
|No access for Star Gold in Premium Economy or Economy
|KF Gold Lounge
T2
|24h
|SKL Business Class
T3
|24h
|No access for Star Gold in Premium Economy or Economy
|KF Gold Lounge
T3
|24h
Conclusion
Changi Airport’s Early Check-in programme allows passengers to check-in up to 24 hours before departure, dropping off their bags and collecting their boarding passes to access all the shops and lounges after immigration.
If you’ve got the right lounge membership or air ticket, this could be also your key to a lounge safari, providing an entire day full of eating and drinking across various lounges.
Lounge-hopping aside, what else do you use ECI for?
I use ECI to visit Irvins shop . because if my flight is 8 a.m next morning the store is still closed. By using ECI I can enter airside area 12 hours before my flight while shop still open.
So, we can check in early the day before as long as it’s still within the 24 hours, right?
Sorry if this is slightly off topic; is early check-in (24hrs before) for SIA US-bound flights allowed in T3?
Thanks Aaron! Just what I need for my upcoming trip. Got 6 hrs to kill in Changi 😍
If you check in 24 hours before flight is it only at the kiosk? Or can u proceed to check in counter like you would a normal check in?
depends on airline, but i’ve had success going to normal check in as well.
Why not mention the early counter check-in or Cathay Pacific? Apparently they allow that when the counter is open. Not sure how early it can be done.
@Aaron
I think the SKL First Class is open for 24 hours. Can you please check again? You wrote above: 5 AM to 1 AM.
hmmm. when it first opened it was 5 a.m to 1 a.m but yes, i see on the website now it just says 24h so let’s go with that.
Weirdly I called to check but the agent I spoke to insisted you can only check in at the terminal you are departing from. Anyone ever tried to for eg check in T3 but take the sky train airside to T2 for a T2 departure?
I assume we’re talking about SQ. No issues for me, I often check in at T3 for T2 departures.
Hi for ECI at Terminal 1, what if my flight is at 4.40am in the morning? Am i still applicable for the Early check in? I saw in your other post that it is only up to 5hours. I tried asking the airlines, Changi airport but got no answers. Appreciate if you would know
Had a bad experience twice with Scoot flights to Mainland China. ECI doesn’t work at all, you need to wait for normal check in time and go to the regular scoot counter
If you are flying from T1-T3, you will not be able to enter the transit area of T4. The airside shuttle serves T4 passengers going to and from the other terminals.
that’s not what reports in the milechat have said though, people can freely move between terminals even if they’re not departing from t4
Hi!
For early check-in on Qatar Airways, is it now for all destinations? Previously it used to restrict ECI for destinations in Canada & the USA.
The info here is from changi airports website, which I assume has the latest
Can I do early check in for my late night flight and then go out in the city. Will help with not needing to carry luggage during the day as hotel check out is at 12
Thankyou @Aaron for the info! So, we can check in early the day before as long as it’s still within the 24 hours, right?
Please also note if your flight consists of 2 legs. eg if you are taking SQ to NY via Frankfurt. Since you will need boarding pass for both legs, your window for early check-in is reduced to 48 hrs before the departure time of the Frankfurt to NY leg