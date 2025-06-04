Guide: Early Check-In at Singapore Changi Airport

Singapore Changi Airport boasts a wide range of shopping, dining, and recreational facilities — not to mention some excellent airline lounges — and if you want more time to take it all in, then early check-in (ECI) is the way.

ECI allows eligible passengers to check their bags, receive their boarding passes, and access the transit area up to 24 hours before departure. It costs nothing extra, and all you need to do is arrive at least three hours before scheduled departure time.

More than two dozen airlines, including Singapore Airlines, Scoot, Emirates, Japan Airlines and Qantas, now participate in this scheme.

Here’s all you need to know about ECI at Changi Airport.

⚠️ Important Reminder As a note for international readers, it’s an offence in Singapore to misuse a boarding pass to enter the transit area with no intention to proceed to your next destination. In other words, once you enter the transit area, you’re committing to board your flight. If there are things you want to explore landside at Changi Airport e.g. Jewel, be sure to finish them before entering the transit area. You cannot hop between the transit and public areas at will.

ECI at Changi Jewel

The ECI facility at Changi Jewel is located on Level 1, and open from 8 a.m to 11.59 p.m daily.

ECI is available for 19 airlines at the time of writing. However, some only allow ECI during specific timings, or with restrictions on certain flights or destinations.

These are summarised in the table below.

⌛ 3h to 24h before departure Airline Hours Notes Singapore Airlines 8 a.m to 11.59 p.m Excluding flights to the USA Turkish Airlines 2 p.m to 8.30 p.m Only for TK55 and TK169 ⌛ 3h to 18h before departure Airline Hours Notes Scoot 8 a.m to 11.59 p.m Excluding flights to Jeddah ⌛ 3h to 12h before departure Airline Hours Notes AirAsia 8 a.m to 11.59 p.m Cathay Pacific 10 a.m to 10 p.m Japan Airlines 8 a.m to 11.59 p.m Jetstar 8 a.m to 11.59 p.m ⌛ On same day, >3h before departure Airline Hours Notes Air France 12 p.m to 10 p.m Air India 12 p.m to 4 p.m Emirates 12 p.m to 10 p.m Passengers on EK353 (STD 0050 hours) can check-in the day before Fiji Airways Thu: 8 a.m to 10.30 a.m

Sat: 12 p.m to 6 p.m Finnair 12 p.m to 6.45 p.m Juneyao Air 9.30 a.m to 12.15 p.m

4.15 p.m to 7.15 p.m KLM 12 p.m to 10 p.m Passengers on KL836 (STD 0040 hours) can check-in the day before Malaysia Airlines 8 a.m to 11.59 p.m Philippine Airlines 8 a.m to 9.30 p.m Passengers on PR510 (STD 0020 hours) can check-in the day before Qantas 8 a.m to 3.15 p.m Qatar Airways 12 p.m to 10 p.m THAI Airways 8 a.m to 6 p.m

Probably the most significant restriction to note is that SIA passengers travelling to the United States cannot use the Jewel ECI facility; they’ll have to check-in at the main terminal instead.

If you’re an SIA passenger who arrives at Changi Airport outside the Jewel ECI operating hours, you can still perform ECI at T2 (4 a.m to 1 a.m) or T3 (4 a.m to 2 a.m) respectively.

❓ Can’t SIA passengers check-in 48 hours before? While SIA passengers can check in as early as 48 hours before departure, access to the transit area is only available within 24 hours of departure. If you try to access the area before this time, you’ll be turned away by airport security.

Also note that if you’re travelling with odd-size luggage (e.g. golf bag, wheelchair, stroller, etc), you may check them in at the Jewel ECI facility if you are travelling on airlines departing from Terminal 1 (except Scoot and Qatar Airways).

If you have odd-size luggage and are travelling on Scoot and Qatar Airways, or on airlines departing from Terminals 2-4, you won’t be able to use the Jewel ECI facility.

ECI at Changi Terminal 1

In addition to the Jewel ECI Facility, there’s an ECI Lounge at Changi Terminal 1 which opens from 8 a.m to 8.30 p.m daily.

This serves the following six Chinese airlines:

Airline Hours Air China 8 a.m to 8.30 p.m China Southern Airlines Chongqing Airlines Hebei Airlines Shenzhen Airlines Xiamen Airlines

British Airways “secret” early check-in

While British Airways does not participate in the early check-in programme at Jewel, passengers can still check-in from 2.30 p.m onwards at Row 9 of Terminal 1.

Alternatively, First and Business Class passengers, as well as BA Gold Members can do their ECI at the SATS Premium check-in facility in Terminal 1.

Where can I clear immigration?

Once you’ve completed ECI, you can clear immigration at (almost) any terminal you wish:

Passengers departing from T1/2/3 can clear immigration at any of these three terminals

Passengers departing from T4 can clear immigration at any of the four terminals

Of course, the most natural one to use will be T1, since you’re already at Jewel, but if you want to visit a landside restaurant in T2 or T3 and then clear immigration there, go right ahead.

Why bother with early check-in?

ECI gives you more time to enjoy Changi Airport’s attractions and facilities, such as its butterfly garden, movie theatre or gaming hub.

However, I wager most people reading this site will be interested in ECI for the ability to complete a lounge safari. Once ECI is complete, you’ll be able to explore the full range of airline and contract lounges at Changi.

For avoidance of doubt, you may visit the lounges in any terminal, regardless of which terminal you’re actually departing from.

❓ What about Terminal 4? T4 is not connected to the rest of the terminals by the SkyTrain, so you’ll need to board a shuttle bus either airside or landside to access the terminal. You do not need to be departing from T4 to visit the lounges and/or facilities.

Refer to the article below for more information.

Lounge memberships

Priority Pass, Dragon Pass and LoungeKey members can start by visiting The Changi Lounge, the only landside lounge in the airport. It’s located directly opposite the Jewel ECI facility making it an easy one to cross off your list.

After passing immigration, there’s a lot more contract lounges you can visit.

✈️ Changi Airport Contract Lounges

Lounge Opening Hours Marhaba Lounge

T1

24h SATS Premier Lounge

T1 24h Plaza Premium Lounge

T1 24h Ambassador Transit Lounge

T2

24h SATS Premier Lounge

T2

24h Ambassador Transit Lounge

T3

24h Marhaba Lounge

T3

24h SATS Premier Lounge

T3

24h Blossom Lounge

T4

24h

In addition to this, there are numerous restaurants where lounge members can redeem set meals or dining credits.

Airline passengers

If you’re an eligible oneworld passenger, you could potentially visit up to five different lounges:

Lounge Opening Hours Remarks First Class Lounges Qantas First Lounge

T1

3.30 p.m to 11 p.m Also open to Air France & Emirates First Class pax. Business Class Lounges

British Airways Lounge

T1

4 p.m to 11 p.m Qantas Business Lounge

T1

Mon, Wed, Fri, Sat:

2.45pm to 1 a.m

Tue & Sun:

7.50 a.m to 10 a.m, 2.45pm to 1 a.m

Thu:

7.50am to 1am. Qatar Premium Lounge

T1

7.45 a.m to 10.45 a.m

6 p.m to 2.30 a.m No access for oneworld elites in Premium Economy or Economy Cathay Pacific Lounge

T4

3.30 a.m to 1.25 a.m

I’ve written more about the oneworld lounge safari experience here.

For Star Alliance passengers, your lounge safari basically comprises of the Singapore Airlines lounges, of which there are seven in total.

Conclusion

Changi Airport’s Early Check-in programme allows passengers to check-in up to 24 hours before departure, dropping off their bags and collecting their boarding passes to access all the shops and lounges after immigration.

If you’ve got the right lounge membership or air ticket, this could be also your key to a lounge safari, providing an entire day full of eating and drinking across various lounges.

Lounge-hopping aside, what else do you use ECI for?