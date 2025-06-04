Search
Guide: Early Check-In at Singapore Changi Airport

Changi's Early Check-In allows passengers to check-in up to 24 hours before departure- giving you plenty of time to shop, relax, or lounge hop!

Singapore Changi Airport boasts a wide range of shopping, dining, and recreational facilities — not to mention some excellent airline lounges — and if you want more time to take it all in, then early check-in (ECI) is the way.

Changi Jewel

ECI allows eligible passengers to check their bags, receive their boarding passes, and access the transit area up to 24 hours before departure. It costs nothing extra, and all you need to do is arrive at least three hours before scheduled departure time.

More than two dozen airlines, including Singapore Airlines, Scoot, Emirates, Japan Airlines and Qantas, now participate in this scheme.

Here’s all you need to know about ECI at Changi Airport. 

⚠️ Important Reminder

As a note for international readers, it’s an offence in Singapore to misuse a boarding pass to enter the transit area with no intention to proceed to your next destination. 

In other words, once you enter the transit area, you’re committing to board your flight. If there are things you want to explore landside at Changi Airport e.g. Jewel, be sure to finish them before entering the transit area. You cannot hop between the transit and public areas at will.

ECI at Changi Jewel

Jewel Early Check-in Facility | Photo: Changi Airport Group

The ECI facility at Changi Jewel is located on Level 1, and open from 8 a.m to 11.59 p.m daily. 

ECI is available for 19 airlines at the time of writing. However, some only allow ECI during specific timings, or with restrictions on certain flights or destinations.

These are summarised in the table below.

⌛ 3h to 24h before departure
Airline Hours Notes
Singapore Airlines 8 a.m to 11.59 p.m Excluding flights to the USA
Turkish Airlines 2 p.m to 8.30 p.m Only for TK55 and TK169
⌛ 3h to 18h before departure
Airline Hours Notes
Scoot 8 a.m to 11.59 p.m Excluding flights to Jeddah
⌛ 3h to 12h before departure
Airline Hours Notes
AirAsia 8 a.m to 11.59 p.m  
Cathay Pacific 10 a.m to 10 p.m  
Japan Airlines 8 a.m to 11.59 p.m  
Jetstar 8 a.m to 11.59 p.m  
⌛ On same day, >3h before departure
Airline Hours Notes
Air France 12 p.m to 10 p.m  
Air India 12 p.m to 4 p.m  
Emirates 12 p.m to 10 p.m Passengers on EK353 (STD 0050 hours) can check-in the day before
Fiji Airways Thu: 8 a.m to 10.30 a.m
Sat: 12 p.m to 6 p.m		  
Finnair 12 p.m to 6.45 p.m  
Juneyao Air 9.30 a.m to 12.15 p.m
4.15 p.m to 7.15 p.m		  
KLM 12 p.m to 10 p.m Passengers on KL836 (STD 0040 hours) can check-in the day before
Malaysia Airlines 8 a.m to 11.59 p.m  
Philippine Airlines 8 a.m to 9.30 p.m Passengers on PR510 (STD 0020 hours) can check-in the day before
Qantas 8 a.m to 3.15 p.m  
Qatar Airways 12 p.m to 10 p.m  
THAI Airways 8 a.m to 6 p.m  

Probably the most significant restriction to note is that SIA passengers travelling to the United States cannot use the Jewel ECI facility; they’ll have to check-in at the main terminal instead.

If you’re an SIA passenger who arrives at Changi Airport outside the Jewel ECI operating hours, you can still perform ECI at T2 (4 a.m to 1 a.m) or T3 (4 a.m to 2 a.m) respectively.

❓ Can’t SIA passengers check-in 48 hours before?
While SIA passengers can check in as early as 48 hours before departure, access to the transit area is only available within 24 hours of departure. If you try to access the area before this time, you’ll be turned away by airport security. 

Also note that if you’re travelling with odd-size luggage (e.g. golf bag, wheelchair, stroller, etc), you may check them in at the Jewel ECI facility if you are travelling on airlines departing from Terminal 1 (except Scoot and Qatar Airways).

If you have odd-size luggage and are travelling on Scoot and Qatar Airways, or on airlines departing from Terminals 2-4, you won’t be able to use the Jewel ECI facility.

ECI at Changi Terminal 1

Early Check-in Lounge | Photo: Shin Yah

In addition to the Jewel ECI Facility, there’s an ECI Lounge at Changi Terminal 1 which opens from 8 a.m to 8.30 p.m daily.

This serves the following six Chinese airlines:

Airline Hours
Air China 8 a.m to 8.30 p.m
China Southern Airlines
Chongqing Airlines
Hebei Airlines
Shenzhen Airlines
Xiamen Airlines

British Airways “secret” early check-in

While British Airways does not participate in the early check-in programme at Jewel, passengers can still check-in from 2.30 p.m onwards at Row 9 of Terminal 1.

Alternatively, First and Business Class passengers, as well as BA Gold Members can do their ECI at the SATS Premium check-in facility in Terminal 1. 

Where can I clear immigration?

Once you’ve completed ECI, you can clear immigration at (almost) any terminal you wish:

  • Passengers departing from T1/2/3 can clear immigration at any of these three terminals
  • Passengers departing from T4 can clear immigration at any of the four terminals

Of course, the most natural one to use will be T1, since you’re already at Jewel, but if you want to visit a landside restaurant in T2 or T3 and then clear immigration there, go right ahead.

Changi Airport: Must you clear immigration at your departure terminal?

Why bother with early check-in?

ECI gives you more time to enjoy Changi Airport’s attractions and facilities, such as its  butterfly garden, movie theatre or gaming hub.

However, I wager most people reading this site will be interested in ECI for the ability to complete a lounge safari. Once ECI is complete, you’ll be able to explore the full range of airline and contract lounges at Changi.

For avoidance of doubt, you may visit the lounges in any terminal, regardless of which terminal you’re actually departing from.

❓ What about Terminal 4?
T4 is not connected to the rest of the terminals by the SkyTrain, so you’ll need to board a shuttle bus either airside or landside to access the terminal. You do not need to be departing from T4 to visit the lounges and/or facilities.

Refer to the article below for more information.

Clarified: Transiting between Changi Terminals 1/2/3 and 4

Lounge memberships

Priority Pass, Dragon Pass and LoungeKey members can start by visiting The Changi Lounge, the only landside lounge in the airport. It’s located directly opposite the Jewel ECI facility making it an easy one to cross off your list. 

Review: Changi Lounge, Jewel Changi Airport Singapore

After passing immigration, there’s a lot more contract lounges you can visit.

✈️ Changi Airport Contract Lounges
Lounge Opening Hours
Marhaba Lounge
T1
 24h
SATS Premier Lounge
 T1		 24h
Plaza Premium Lounge
 T1		 24h
Ambassador Transit Lounge
T2
 24h
SATS Premier Lounge
T2
 24h
Ambassador Transit Lounge 
T3
 24h
Marhaba Lounge
T3
 24h
SATS Premier Lounge
T3
 24h
Blossom Lounge
T4
 24h

In addition to this, there are numerous restaurants where lounge members can redeem set meals or dining credits.

Full list of Priority Pass & DragonPass restaurants at Changi Airport

Airline passengers

If you’re an eligible oneworld passenger, you could potentially visit up to five different lounges:

Lounge Opening Hours Remarks
First Class Lounges
Qantas First Lounge
T1
 3.30 p.m to 11 p.m Also open to Air France & Emirates First Class pax.
Business Class Lounges
British Airways Lounge
T1
 4 p.m to 11 p.m  
Qantas Business Lounge 
T1
 Mon, Wed, Fri, Sat:
2.45pm to 1 a.m 
Tue & Sun:
7.50 a.m to 10 a.m, 2.45pm to 1 a.m
Thu:
7.50am to 1am.		  
Qatar Premium Lounge
T1
 7.45 a.m to 10.45 a.m
6 p.m to 2.30 a.m		 No access for oneworld elites in Premium Economy or Economy
Cathay Pacific Lounge
T4
 3.30 a.m to 1.25 a.m  

I’ve written more about the oneworld lounge safari experience here.

Guide: How to do a oneworld lounge safari at Changi Airport

For Star Alliance passengers, your lounge safari basically comprises of the Singapore Airlines lounges, of which there are seven in total.

Lounge Opening Hours Remarks
First Class Lounges
SKL First Class
T2		 24h  
The Private Room
T3		 5.30 a.m to 2.30 a.m SQ First Class pax. only
SKL First Class
T3		 24h  
Business Class Lounges
SKL Business Class
T2		 24h No access for Star Gold in Premium Economy or Economy
KF Gold Lounge
T2		 24h  
SKL Business Class
T3		 24h No access for Star Gold in Premium Economy or Economy
KF Gold Lounge
T3		 24h  

Conclusion

Changi Airport’s Early Check-in programme allows passengers to check-in up to 24 hours before departure, dropping off their bags and collecting their boarding passes to access all the shops and lounges after immigration. 

If you’ve got the right lounge membership or air ticket, this could be also your key to a lounge safari, providing an entire day full of eating and drinking across various lounges. 

Lounge-hopping aside, what else do you use ECI for?

Purchases made through any of the links in this article may generate an affiliate commission that supports the running of the site. Found this post useful? Subscribe to our Telegram Channel to get these posts pushed directly to your phone, or our newsletter via the home page.
Comments

