Air France-KLM Flying Blue selling miles with up to 80% bonus

Air France-KLM Flying Blue has launched a new flash sale, which offers a bonus of up to 80% on miles purchases made by 26 June 2025.

This reduces the cost per mile to 1.69 US cents (2.17 cents), and is one of the largest bonuses in recent memory. That said, you could buy Flying Blue miles for less with the ongoing Citi PayAll promotion, though the full amount will only be received by the end of November 2025.

While it’s certainly less of a household name in Singapore than KrisFlyer or Asia Miles, it can offer some good value redemptions, and I’ve recently started getting more invested in the programme.

Buy Flying Blue miles with 80% bonus

From now till 26 June 2025, 5.59 a.m SGT, Air France-KLM Flying Blue is offering up to an 80% bonus on miles purchases.

Offers are targeted, and you’ll need to log in to your account to see how yours is structured. Here’s what I see on mine:

4,000 – 10,000 miles: 60% bonus (1.90 US cents/mile)

60% bonus (1.90 US cents/mile) 12,000 – 22,000 miles: 70% bonus (1.79 US cents/mile)

70% bonus (1.79 US cents/mile) 24,000+ miles: 80% bonus (1.69 US cents/mile)

Flying Blue miles normally cost 3.05 US cents each, so an 80% bonus reduces the cost to 1.69 US cents per mile (2.18 cents).

As a reminder, members without status in Flying Blue can purchase a maximum of 100,000 miles per calendar year, pre-bonus. Elite members can purchase an unlimited number of miles, though there are still limits on how many bonus miles can be earned during a given promotion (for this promotion it’s 240,000 bonus miles).

What can you do with Flying Blue miles?

The most important thing to know about Flying Blue is that they do not have published award charts. This means you need to be extra careful about transferring miles speculatively, because there’s no guarantee that the prices you observe today will be the same a few months down the road.

You can search for awards even with a zero miles balance, so you can verify the space exists before buying miles and booking it.

Travel on Air France and KLM

While it’s far from easy to find, it is possible to travel in Business Class between Singapore and Europe for 85,000 miles each way.

These awards used to cost 75,000 miles, so it looks like a quiet devaluation has taken place here- another pitfall of programmes with no published award charts!

Another option from Singapore would be Bali, where a one-way Business Class award starts from 25,000 miles with KLM (or 22,000 miles with Garuda).

If you’re booking travel outside of Singapore, be on the lookout for the monthly Flying Blue promo rewards, which consists of discounted awards for travel over the next six months to and from Amsterdam and Paris.

Travel on partner airlines

Air France and KLM are part of the SkyTeam alliance, although they also have non-SkyTeam partners such as Malaysia Airlines and Qantas.

Award prices here are fixed, although again there’s no award chart to refer to; you’ll have to run searches and see what comes up.

Some suggestions include:

China Airlines Singapore – Taipei (Economy): 14,500 miles Singapore – Taipei (Business): 28,500 miles

Korean Air Singapore – Seoul (Economy): 17,500 miles Singapore – Seoul (Business): 44,000 miles



What else should you know about Flying Blue?

Flying Blue awards can be changed or cancelled for a EUR 70 fee

Fuel surcharges are not absorbed by the programme

Flying Blue miles expire after 24 months of inactivity

With regards to expiry, performing selected accrual or redemption activities (such as crediting a flight to the programme or making a purchase with a co-brand card) will extend the entire balance for a further 24 months.

That said, because of the unpublished prices of Flying Blue awards, you should not be holding on to miles for so long that expiry becomes a concern.

What credit card should I use to buy Flying Blue miles?

Flying Blue does not process miles purchases directly, so they won’t code as airline spend. Instead, miles purchases are processed through Points.com in USD under MCC 7399 (Business Services Not Elsewhere Classified).

Here’s the best cards to maximise the miles earned on your purchase:

Card Earn Rate Remarks Citi Rewards Card

Apply

4 mpd

Capped

Cap of S$1K per s. month DCS Imperium Card

Apply

DCS Imperium Card 4 mpd

No cap

Min. S$4K FCY spend per c. month, else 2.4 mpd

Apply

UOB Visa Signature 4 mpd

Capped

Min S$1K, max S$2K FCY spend per s. month StanChart Beyond Card

Apply

StanChart Beyond Card 3-4 mpd

No cap

3 mpd for regular, 3.5 mpd for PB, 4 mpd for PP

Apply

Maybank World Mastercard 3.2 mpd

No cap

Min. S$4K per c. month. Earn 2.8 mpd with min. S$800 per c. month



Apply Maybank Visa Infinite 3.2 mpd

No cap

Min. S$4K per c. month, no cap, else 2 mpd

Apply

StanChart Visa Infinite 3 mpd

No cap

Min S$2K per s. month, no cap, else 1 mpd Maybank Horizon Visa Signature

Apply

Maybank Horizon Visa Signature 2.8 mpd

No cap

Min S$800 per c. month, no cap, else 1.2 mpd UOB PRVI Miles Card

Apply

UOB PRVI Miles Card 2.4 mpd

No cap

No min. spend UOB VI Metal Card

Apply

UOB VI Metal Card 2.4 mpd

No cap

No min. spend S. Month= Statement Month | C. Month= Calendar Month

Remember, you can pair the Citi Rewards Card with Amaze to earn 4 mpd on Points.com purchases, while paying lower FCY fees than banks. Alternatively, you can use the Chocolate Visa Card to earn 2 mpd while paying no FCY fees.

Do not use HSBC cards or the DBS Woman’s World Card for Points.com purchases, as MCC 7399 will not earn bonus points.

Citi PayAll alternative

If you’re willing to wait, it’s actually cheaper to buy Flying Blue miles through Citi PayAll instead, at a cost of 1.44 to 1.63 cents per mile.

As a reminder, Citi PayAll is currently running a promotion which offers cardholders:

1.8 mpd on all Citi PayAll tax payments (income and property tax)

1.6 mpd on all Citi PayAll non-tax payments

No registration is required. The payment setup date must be from 18 April 2025 to 31 August 2025, while the payment charge date must be by 4 September 2025.

The maximum bonus points or miles that can be earned is capped at S$150,000 (excluding the 2.6% service fee) on one eligible card for the entire promotion period. If you spend on multiple cards, only the card with the highest accumulated spend will earn bonus points. In other words: stick to a single card!

If you have any of the following banking relationships with Citi, then no minimum spend is necessary for this promotion:

Citibanking, Citi Priority or Citi Plus

Citigold with AUM ≥ S$250,000

Citigold Private Client with AUM ≥ S$1,500,000

Otherwise, you must spend at least S$6,000 on non-tax payments on a single eligible card to qualify for the promotional rates. If you fail to meet this minimum spend, you will only receive the regular base points or miles.

Citi PayAll’s usual 2.6% service fee remains unchanged, and therefore the cost per mile under this promotion will range from 1.44 to 1.63 cents, depending on the overall mix of tax versus non-tax payments.

💰 Tax Payments (1.8 mpd) Card Base Bonus Cost Per Mile

(@ 2.6% fee) Citi ULTIMA Citi ULTIMA 1.6 mpd 0.2 mpd

1.44¢ Citi Prestige 1.3 mpd 0.5 mpd 1.44¢ Citi Premier Miles Citi Premier Miles 1.2 mpd 0.6 mpd 1.44¢ Citi Rewards 0.4 mpd 1.4 mpd 1.44¢

💰 Non-Tax Payments (1.6 mpd) Card Base Bonus Cost Per Mile

(@ 2.6% fee) Citi ULTIMA Citi ULTIMA 1.6 mpd N/A

1.63¢ Citi Prestige 1.3 mpd 0.3 mpd 1.63¢ Citi PremierMiles 1.2 mpd 0.4 mpd 1.63¢ Citi Rewards 0.4 mpd 1.2 mpd 1.63¢

While the cost per mile is lower, you need to keep in mind that only the base miles are awarded at the time of transaction posting. Bonus miles will only be credited within 12 weeks from the end of the promotion period, i.e. by 23 November 2025.

Therefore, if you need the miles for a redemption in the near future, you might have to buy them from the airline instead.

Conclusion

From now till 26 June 2025, Flying Blue is selling miles with up to an 80% bonus, which reduces the cost per mile to 1.69 US cents (2.18 cents).

However, it’s still cheaper to buy Flying Blue miles through Citi PayAll, with the current promotion reducing the cost per mile to as little as 1.44 cents. The catch here is that you’ll need to wait till November 2025 for the full amount of miles to be credited, so it’s not a solution for those who have an immediate redemption in mind.

Since Flying Blue pricing can change without notice, you should never buy miles speculatively. Only buy them if you already have a trip in mind, and have confirmed that award space is available.