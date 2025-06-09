Why can’t I just use one credit card for everything?

Why can’t I just use one card for everything?

If you read that question, shook your head and said “duh”, then congratulations, this article isn’t for you!

But it’s something I hear all the time. Someone tells me that they want to start earning miles but, BUT, they just want to use one card. “Just tell me the best miles card to use,” they say, not realising what an impossible question that is.

So I’m going to write a post explaining the shortcomings of a one-card strategy, which I can then refer people to instead of tearing out what remains of my hair every time it’s asked.

Why one card just isn’t enough

It’s completely understandable why many people prefer to stick to a single card for everything.

It’s more convenient, for one. Multiple cards mean multiple bills to pay each month, multiple points to track, and multiple ibanking logins to remember. They might worry about having to pay multiple annual fees (though fee waivers are easy for most entry-level cards), or that multiple cards will hurt their credit score (it doesn’t, so long as you use them responsibly).

But if you’re collecting miles, using one card for everything is a major handicap, like being stuck in the slow lane.

You miss out on sign-up bonuses

If you stick to just one card, you miss out on the opportunity to enjoy multiple sign-up bonuses.

Sign-up bonuses are lump sums of miles awarded to new cardholders who spend a certain amount within a certain period of approval. The offers change every month, but to give you an idea of what’s available at the time of publishing:

💳 Credit Card Sign-Up Bonuses

(sorted by payoff ratio ) Spend (AF) Miles^ Payoff

DBS Altitude Card Apply

Ends 31 Aug 25

S$800

(S$196)* 38K

NTB

47.5 StanChart Journey

Apply

Ends 30 Jun 25

S$800

(S$196)* 30K + S$180

NTB

37.5

Citi Premier Miles Apply

Ends 31 Jul 25

S$800

(S$196)* 30K

NTB

37.5

HSBC T1 Card Apply

Ends 30 Jun 25

S$1K

(S$196) 33.6K

NTB

21.6K

ETB 33.6

NTB

21.6

ETB

Citi Prestige

Apply

Ends 30 Jun 25

S$2K

(S$545) 50K

NTB

ETB

25



StanChart VI Apply (NTB)

Apply (ETB)

Ends 30 Jun 25 S$2K

(S$600) 50K + S$100

NTB

50K

ETB

25 Citi Rewards

Apply

Ends 31 Jul 25

S$800

(FYF) 16K

NTB

20

UOB VI Metal Apply

Ends 30 Jun 25

S$4K

(S$654) 80K

NTB

40K

ETB

20

NTB

10

ETB



AMEX KF Ascend Apply

Ends 30 Jun 25

S$2K

(S$398) 37.6K + S$50

NTB

27.6K + S$50

ETB

18.8

NTB

13.8

ETB

DBS Vantage

DBS Vantage Apply

Ends 31 Aug 25

S$4K

(S$600) 60K

NTB

15 HSBC Premier MC

HSBC Premier MC Apply

Ends 30 Jun 25

S$4K

(N/A) 48K

NTB

ETB

12 AMEX Plat Charge

Apply

Ends 30 Jun 25

S$8K

(S$1,744) 93.8K + S$50

NTB

ETB

11.7

StanChart Beyond Apply

Ends 30 Jun 25 S$20K

(S$1,635) 100K

NTB

ETB

5 ^Does not include base miles

*Fee waiver option available, with smaller number of bonus miles. See below for full details.

NTB New-to-bank customer | ETB Existing customer

That’s a lot of miles up for grabs, and if you have an upcoming wedding, renovation, birth, or anything that involves a significant amount of spending, you should be thinking about which sign-up bonuses you can take advantage of.

You miss out on specialised spending bonuses

Welcome bonuses aside, using just one card means missing out on specialised spending bonuses.

Specialised spending bonuses are awarded to categories of spending that banks want to incentivise, such as dining or shopping. It can even cover entire mediums of spending, such as online or contactless payments.

You can earn up to 4 mpd by using the right card in the right situation, accumulating miles significantly faster than someone earning 1.2-1.6 mpd by using the same general spending card everywhere.

Illustration: One card vs multiple cards

Here’s a simple illustration that shows how much you lose by sticking to one card and one card only.

Suppose you’re just getting started in the miles game, and want to use one card for everything. So you pick the UOB PRVI Miles Card, because it’s the “highest limitless miles card” (or so the advertisements say!).

This card earns 1.4 mpd on local spending, 2.4 mpd on foreign currency spending, and 3 mpd specifically for spending in IDR, MYR, THB and VND, which is great for a general spending card— much more than alternatives like the DBS Altitude or Citi PremierMiles Card anyway.

Now, assume you spend S$20,000 over the course of a year, 80% of it locally and 20% of it overseas in those four currencies. You’ll earn 34,400 miles in total, enough for a round-trip Economy Class ticket to Hong Kong or Taipei.

But consider the alternative. Suppose you instead sought to max out sign-up offers and specialised spending bonuses. Based on what was available in May 2025 (and yes, the situation will probably have changed by the time you read this post, but this is meant to be illustrative rather than prescriptive), you could have applied for:

Card Spend Total Miles

(Base + Bonus) AMEX KF Card

AMEX KF Card Apply

Ends 28 May 25

S$1,000 23,000

Citi Rewards

Apply

Ends 31 Jul 25

S$800 19,200



DBS Altitude Card Apply

Ends 31 Aug 25

S$800 29,040

StanChart Journey

Apply

Ends 30 Jun 25

S$800 20,960

Total S$3,400 92,200 miles

That’s 92,200 miles from just S$3,400 of spending, and I’ve been careful only to select the cards which offer a first year fee waiver. The remaining S$16,600 could be put on various 4 mpd cards (all of which also have first year fee waivers) for a total of 66,400 miles, in a best case scenario.

Your total haul? 158,600 miles, enough for a round-trip First Class ticket to Tokyo. It really is night and day.

Now, you could point out that someone who follows this strategy will have to pay a few conversion fees, as their points would be spread across banks. That’s true, and maybe it’ll come up to S$100 in total. But I reckon that if you stood at the check-in counter and offered Economy Class passengers to Hong Kong a chance to change their flight to First Class to Tokyo for S$100, you’d have no shortage of takers.

What this illustrates, I hope, is that the convenience of a one card strategy comes at a hefty cost.

But I REALLY want to stick to one card!

Now, if in spite of everything I’ve said you absolutely must use one card for everything, first of all I hate you, second, the KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card is probably your best bet.

This card normally earns 1.2 mpd on general spending, but supplements that with numerous bonus categories including:

An uncapped 3 mpd on Singapore Airlines, Scoot, KrisShop, Kris+

on Singapore Airlines, Scoot, KrisShop, Kris+ An uncapped 2.4 mpd on dining, food delivery, online shopping and travel, and transport

The full mechanics can be found in my review; suffice to say it’s probably the best general/specialised spending hybrid card out there.

All you need to do is spend at least S$800 (S$1,000, if your card was approved or renewed from December 2024 onwards) on Singapore Airlines, Scoot and KrisShop in a membership year to trigger the 2.4 mpd for dining, food delivery, online shopping and travel, and transport.

I want to be clear: this isn’t optimising by any means. It’s making the best of a sub-optimal situation, and you’ll still end up with far fewer miles than someone who uses more than one card.

Conclusion

Look, it’s not that miles chasers love complicating their lives. If there were really a card that gave you awesome earn rates on everything, we’d ditch everything else and just use that (Citi Rewards x Apple Pay, anyone?).

Unfortunately, that’s not how this works, and the implicit deal is that a free flight is worth some short-term headaches in applying for, tracking and maintaining multiple cards.

But trust me, when you’re sitting in Business Class with a glass of champagne, that’s the last thing you’ll think about.