HSBC Premier Mastercard offering up to 65,000 miles welcome bonus

Earlier this year, the HSBC Premier Mastercard launched a welcome bonus of up to 48,000 miles, open to both new and existing HSBC cardholders. This offer was supposed to run till 30 June 2025, but HSBC has ended it early— and replaced it with something even better.

From now till 15 August 2025, new applicants for the HSBC Premier Mastercard will receive up to 15,000 bonus miles and a Samsonite luggage, or up to 65,000 bonus miles, with the minimum spend requirement remaining the same at S$2,000 or S$4,000.

As a reminder, the HSBC Premier Mastercard underwent a major refresh in October 2024, unveiling a sleek new look and enhanced perks such as airport lounge access, complimentary limousine transfers, and an upgrade to World Elite Mastercard status.

While the regular earn rates aren’t much to get excited about, HSBC has been boosting them through tactical promos, currently offering 1.8 mpd (usually 1.2 mpd) for SGD spend on dining, travel and entertainment, and 2.8 mpd (usually 2 mpd) for foreign currency (FCY) spend.

HSBC Premier Mastercard welcome offers

From 17 June to 15 August 2025, customers who apply for a HSBC Premier Mastercard (and receive approval by 31 August 2025) can choose one of the following gifts.

Bonus Miles + Luggage

Action Gift Apply, provide marketing consent, and pay S$490.50 annual fee* 37,500 HSBC points (up to 15,000 miles) Make qualifying spend of S$2,000 Samsonite Black Label Major-Lite Spinner 69cm (worth S$1,470) *waived for HSBC Premier customers with total relationship balance of at least S$200,000



Bonus Miles

Action Gift Apply, provide marketing consent, and pay S$490.50 annual fee* 37,500 HSBC points (up to 15,000 miles) Make qualifying spend of S$4,000 125,000 HSBC points (up to 50,000 miles) *waived for HSBC Premier customers with total relationship balance of at least S$200,000

For the avoidance of doubt, a customer who makes a qualifying spend of S$4,000 will receive up to 65,000 bonus miles, and not the 15,000 bonus miles + Samsonite luggage gift as well.

Do note that the S$490.50 annual fee does not need to be paid if you are a qualified HSBC Premier customer, defined as someone who maintains a total relationship balance of at least S$200,000 (or foreign currency equivalent).

The welcome bonus is in addition to the base miles that HSBC Premier Mastercard Cardholders usually earn, namely 1.2 mpd for local currency spend, and 2 mpd for FCY spend (temporarily upsized to 2.8 mpd until 15 August 2025)

For example, a new cardholder who spends the full S$4,000 in SGD will receive a total of 69,800 miles (65,000 bonus, 4,800 base).

Who is eligible for this offer?

This offer is available to anyone who:

does not currently hold a principal HSBC Premier Mastercard, and

hold a principal HSBC Premier Mastercard, and has not cancelled a principal HSBC Premier Mastercard in the past 12 months before approval

This is a much more generous scope than HSBC’s regular welcome offers, which exclude anyone who holds any principal HSBC credit card, or has cancelled one in the past 12 months.

Of course, you will need to be a HSBC Premier customer to apply in the first place, which itself requires a minimum total relationship balance of S$200,000.

What counts as qualifying spend?

Cardholders must make a minimum qualifying spend of S$2,000 or S$4,000 by the end of the month following card approval.

Card Account Opening Date Qualifying Spend Period 17-30 June 2025 17 June to 31 July 2025 1-31 July 2025 1 July to 31 August 2025 1-31 August 2025 1 August to 30 September 2025

This means that you have anywhere between 1-2 months to meet the minimum spend, depending on when your card is approved. If you have concerns about meeting the minimum spend, try to get approved early in the month so you have more time.

The T&Cs do not explicitly specify what counts as qualifying spend, but it’s a safe bet to assume that HSBC’s usual exclusions apply. This would exclude:

CardUp and ipaymy

Charitable donations

Education

Government services

Insurance premiums

Prepaid account top-ups

Utilities

When will the welcome gift be awarded?

A redemption code for the luggage gift will be sent via SMS to eligible customers according to the table below.

Card Account Opening Date Notification Date 17-30 June 2025 By last week of September 2025 1-31 July 2025 By last week of October 2025 1-31 August 2025 By last week of November 2025

HSBC points will be credited within 120 days from the card account opening date.

Terms & Conditions

The terms & conditions of this welcome offer can be found here.

What can you do with HSBC points?

HSBC points can be transferred to 20 airline and hotel partners at the ratios shown in the table below.

✈️ HSBC Airline Partners Frequent Flyer Programme Conversion Ratio

(HSBC Points : Partner) 50,000 : 10,000 35,000 : 10,000 35,000 : 10,000 35,000 : 10,000 35,000 : 10,000 35,000 : 10,000 30,000 : 10,000

30,000 : 10,000 25,000 : 10,000 25,000 : 10,000 25,000 : 10,000 25,000 : 10,000

25,000 : 10,000 25,000 : 10,000 25,000 : 10,000 25,000 : 10,000

🏨 HSBC Hotel Partners Hotel Programme Conversion Ratio

(HSBC Points : Partner) 30,000 : 10,000 25,000 : 5,000 25,000 : 10,000 25,000 : 10,000

The crucial thing to know here is that not all partners share the same transfer ratio. Therefore, the effective earn rate and size of the welcome offer depends on the partner you choose.

For example, the 162,500 HSBC points are worth 65,000 miles only if you choose a partner with a 25,000 points = 10,000 miles transfer ratio, like British Airways Executive Club or EVA Air Infinity MileageLands. If you choose KrisFlyer, where the ratio is 30,000 points = 10,000 miles, then the welcome bonus is equivalent to 54,167 miles instead.

Likewise, the HSBC Premier Mastercard’s advertised earn rates of 1.2/2.8 mpd also assume a transfer partner with a 25,000 points = 10,000 miles transfer ratio. Otherwise, it can go as low as 0.6/1.4 mpd on the other end of the spectrum, if you pick a partner with a 50,000 points = 10,000 miles transfer ratio.

Transfer Ratio

(Points : Miles) HSBC Premier MC

(Local)* HSBC Premier MC

(FCY)^ 25,000 : 10,000 1.8 mpd 2.8 mpd 30,000 : 10,000 1.5 mpd 2.33 mpd 35,000 : 10,000 1.29 mpd 2 mpd 40,000 : 10,000 1.13 mpd 1.75 mpd 50,000 : 10,000 0.9 mpd 1.4 mpd *3 points per S$1 on local spend

^7 points per S$1 on FCY spend (temporary upsize till 15 Aug 25)

All conversions must be done via the HSBC Singapore app (Android | iOS) and are processed instantly, with the exception of the following:

Hainan Fortune Wings Club: Within 5 business days

Japan Airlines Mileage Bank: Within 10 business days

Transfers are free of charge until further notice, and HSBC points are pooled across cards.

While the minimum transfer block is 10,000 miles/points (Accor: 5,000 points), the subsequent block is just 2 miles (Accor: 1 point). In other words, you could choose to transfer 10,002 miles or 20,958 miles, which helps you avoid orphan points.

Overview: HSBC Premier Mastercard

HSBC Premier Mastercard Card T&Cs Income Req. S$30,000 p.a. Annual Fee

S$490.50* Local Earn

1.2 mpd FCY Earn 2.8 mpd^ FCY Fee 3.25% Transfer Partners 20 Points Pool? Yes Transfer Fee Waived *Waived so long as HSBC Premier status maintained (min. AUM: S$200,000)

^Temporary upsize till 15 Aug 2025, otherwise 2 mpd

The HSBC Premier Mastercard is the companion card for the HSBC Premier priority banking programme. It has an annual fee of S$490.50, which is waived if the cardholder has a HSBC Premier relationship and maintains a total relationship balance of at least S$200,000.

Principal cardholders enjoy four (Premier) or six (Premier Elite) free lounge visits per membership year, provided by Priority Pass. They also enjoy one (Premier) or two (Premier Elite) free airport limo rides per calendar quarter, subject to a minimum spend of S$12,000 in the preceding calendar quarter.

As a World Elite Mastercard, all principal and supplementary cardholders also enjoy the following benefits.

Conclusion

HSBC Premier customers should definitely consider getting a HSBC Premier Mastercard, which is offering up to 65,000 bonus miles or up to 15,000 bonus miles and a Samsonite luggage with its latest promotion.

There’s no need to pay an annual fee if your HSBC Premier account is fully funded, and you’re eligible for the offer even if you currently hold other HSBC credit cards. Moreover, HSBC points are extremely versatile, and you’ll enjoy a full suite of World Elite Mastercard benefits, including elite status with numerous hotel chains and a complimentary Flexiroam data package.