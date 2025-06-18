Review: Instarem Amaze Card

Once upon a time, Amaze was a must-have card for any miles chaser: excellent exchange rates, 1% cashback on virtually everything, on top of regular credit card rewards, and use cases that went beyond just overseas spending (iykyk). Demand was so intense that Instarem had trouble shipping out physical cards in time for year-end VTL travel in 2021.
But that party couldn’t last forever, sadly, and the last few years have seen a never-ending parade of devaluations.
Such a laundry list of nerfs would be enough to torpedo any other product, but it speaks volumes about how good Amaze used to be that even after all this, there’s still cases to be made for using it— just far fewer than before.
Overview: Amaze Card
The Amaze Card is available to anyone with an Instarem account, and has no minimum income requirement nor annual fee.
Applications can be made through the Instarem app (Android | iOS), and a virtual card is issued immediately upon approval.
Physical cards take a bit longer to arrive; it was up to a month during the early days, but should be within a week now.
If you’re waiting for the physical card but want to spend in-store, you can do so by adding the virtual card to your mobile wallet. Google Pay support was added in November 2021, with Apple Pay support added in July 2024.
How does Amaze work?
The Amaze Card is a debit card, which is funded by either:
- An Amaze Wallet balance
- A debit or credit card
Most people should be familiar with the concept of a debit card funded by a wallet. However, it can be confusing to think of a debit card funded by another debit card or credit card. Just imagine Amaze as a “passthrough”— whatever you swipe on it gets immediately charged to the underlying debit card or credit card.
Here are the differences between the two funding sources.
|Conversion rate
|More favourable
|Less favourable
|Lock in FX rates
|Yes
|No
|Credit card rewards
|No
|Yes
|InstaPoints
|Yes
|No
|Transaction Limits
|Wallet limit: S$15K
Annual limit: S$75K
|Based on the linked card
Do note that you cannot combine two sources in a single transaction. For example, if your payment source is the Amaze Wallet, and the balance is insufficient to cover the cost of a given transaction, the transaction will be declined. You cannot pay for part of your transaction with Amaze Wallet funds, and the rest with a linked debit or credit card.
Amaze Wallet
The Amaze Wallet is conceptually very similar to Revolut or YouTrip, allowing you to buy currencies whenever you believe the rate is favourable, and spend them in the future.
The following currencies are currently supported:
A few points to note:
- A minimum top-up of S$1 is required, beyond which top-ups can be made in increments of just 1 cent
- You can only top-up an Amaze Wallet with PayNow (debit and credit cards used to be accepted, but have since been removed)
- The maximum amount that can be stored in the Amaze Wallet at any time is S$15,000
- The maximum amount that can be transacted through the Amaze Wallet is S$75,000 per calendar year
You do not need to pre-select a currency before spending. Amaze will automatically deduct the relevant currency, and make instant conversions from your other Wallet balances to top-up the difference if needed.
Any balance you hold in the relevant transaction currency will automatically be debited first, to minimise your conversion costs (e.g., if you are making a payment in Europe, your EUR balance will be debited by default). If you do not hold any balance in the relevant transaction currency, or the balance you hold in the relevant currency is insufficient, your balance held in other currencies will be debited, starting from your SGD balance, followed by EUR, USD, JPY, THB, GBP, AUD, CHF, NZD, CAD and MYR, in this order.
If the transaction currency is a currency other than SGD, EUR, USD, JPY, THB, GBP, AUD, CHF, NZD, CAD and MYR, your SGD balance will be used to make the payment. If your SGD balance is insufficient, your balance held in other currencies will be converted to SGD to make the payment, in the following order: EUR, USD, JPY, THB, GBP, AUD, CHF, NZD, CAD and MYR.
-Instarem FAQs
For example, if I have S$100 and 1,000 JPY in my Amaze Wallet, and I make a transaction that costs 1,500 JPY:
- 1,000 JPY will first be deducted from my JPY balance
- The equivalent of 500 JPY will be converted from my SGD balance and immediately deducted
The exchange rate used for wallet-linked transactions will be better than that for card-linked transactions.
Here’s an example of two transactions, made minutes apart. The one on the left is with a linked credit card, the one on the right is with the Amaze Wallet. Notice how the Amaze Wallet rate (98.8811 JPY) is 2.37% better than the card rate (96.5857 JPY).
Amaze Wallet balances in SGD can be withdrawn to a local bank account.
Debit or Credit Card
Amaze Cardholders can link up to five Singapore-issued Mastercard debit or credit cards, and designate a default card to be charged during a transaction.
Every time a transaction is charged to the Amaze Card linked to a debit or credit card, two things happen:
- Amaze converts any foreign currency (FCY) amounts into Singapore dollars based on its internal exchange rate
- Amaze then charges the Singapore dollar amount to the linked debit or credit card
Basically, transactions are a two-step process, with Amaze acting like a passthrough. At the end of each month, there’s no Amaze bill to pay; instead, you settle any outstanding amounts on the credit card you linked to Amaze (if you linked a debit card, funds will be deducted immediately).
Here are some important things to remember about transactions processed through Amaze.
(1) All transactions are processed online
All Amaze transactions are processed online, which means they will be eligible for the online spending bonus with the Citi Rewards Card (for all online spend except mobile wallet and travel).
For example, a S$100 in-store transaction at a restaurant with Amaze x Citi Rewards would earn 400 miles, based on the online bonus rate of 4 mpd (spending with the Citi Rewards Card alone would earn just 40 miles).
(2) All transactions are charged in SGD
Amaze will convert all FCY transactions into SGD before charging them to the linked card. Therefore, you will earn rewards according to the local spend rate, for cards which offer overseas spending bonuses.
For example, a $100 overseas transaction at a restaurant with Amaze x Citi Prestige would earn 130 miles, based on the local earn rate of 1.3 mpd (spending with the Citi Prestige Card alone would earn 200 miles).
(3) All transactions retain their existing MCC
Amaze does not modify the MCC of a transaction. If you use the Amaze Card at a restaurant, the MCC will code as a restaurant. If you use the Amaze Card at a hotel, the MCC will code as a hotel.
(4) All transactions have an AMAZE* prefix
What Amaze does modify is the transaction description.
For example, here’s how a Lazada transaction looks like when paid with Amaze. Notice how the MCC remains the same, but AMAZE* is added to the transaction description.
This means that if your credit card awards bonuses based on transaction description, pairing it with Amaze will lead to forfeiture of those bonuses. Fortunately, such cards are the minority (e.g. OCBC Rewards for Guardian and Watsons), and most cards award bonuses based on MCC.
Amaze charges a 1% domestic fee
With effect from 10 March 2025, card-linked Amaze transactions in SGD are subject to a 1% domestic fee (with a minimum fee of S$0.50).
Don’t get confused: while all Amaze transactions are ultimately converted into SGD, this fee applies to transactions that were already in SGD when charged. You will not have to pay this fee on transactions that were originally in FCY when charged.
If you could already earn 4 mpd on the same transaction with another card, there’s little reason to pay a 1% fee (unless you really want to earn Citi points), but assuming that’s not possible, then a 1% fee for 4 mpd isn’t the worst deal in the world.
Refer to the article below for more analysis.
What exchange rates does Amaze offer?
Amaze Wallet
You can check the rates Amaze is offering for wallet conversions via the Instarem app.
In general, these rates will be very close to mid-market, with the exception of weekends (where there’s usually a 1% spread) and during periods of high currency volatility. Also, the exchange rate for unsupported currencies will be based on the prevailing Mastercard rate.
Credit or debit card
Whenever you make a foreign currency transaction on a card, you normally incur two kinds of fees:
- An implicit fee arising from the spread between the spot rate and the actual rate used by the card network (e.g. Visa, Mastercard)
- An FCY transaction fee of ~3.25%, imposed by the bank
Amaze does not impose (2), which means the only “fee” you need to be concerned about comes from (1).
First things first: you should not be comparing Amaze rates to spot, unless your alternative was to visit a money changer or use a Revolut or YouTrip type product where the rates can be very close to mid-market.If you want to earn miles on your overseas transactions, then the right rate to compare Amaze to is Mastercard, because that’s what you’d have incurred had you used the credit card directly.
Once upon a time, Amaze rates were almost indistinguishable from Mastercard’s. But at some point in May 2022, those started diverging, and the spread is currently ~2%, depending on day and currency. Amaze rates for card spending, unfortunately, are opaque- you won’t know what rate you get until the transaction is completed.
However, it should be clear that so long as you can earn equivalent rewards on Amaze + credit card versus credit card directly, Amaze is the better choice so long as its spread is less than the bank’s FCY fee.
Unfortunately, it is not possible to check what rate Amaze is offering for card-linked transactions prior to spending.
Earning rewards with Amaze
Amaze transactions will earn either:
- InstaPoints (for wallet-linked transactions)
- Credit card rewards (for card-linked transactions)
It used to be possible to earn InstaPoints on card-linked transactions too, but this was removed in March 2025, making it an either/or situation.
InstaPoints
Earning InstaPoints
Amaze transactions funded by an Amaze Wallet will earn InstaPoints at the following rate.
|Transaction Currency
|Amaze Wallet
|Debit & Credit Card
|SGD
|0.5 InstaPoints per S$1
|N/A
|FCY
Here are the key points to note:
- InstaPoints can be earned on both SGD and FCY transactions
- A minimum spend of S$10 is required to earn InstaPoints
- There is no cap on how many InstaPoints you can earn in a month
- InstaPoints are credited immediately upon completing the transaction
Redeeming InstaPoints
InstaPoints can be redeemed for a discount off an Instarem funds transfer, or KrisFlyer miles.
|InstaPoints
|Reward
|100-400
|S$1.25 to S$5 off an Instarem funds transfer
|1,200
|400 KrisFlyer miles
Cashback redemption options were removed in March 2025.
It would take S$2,400 of Amaze spending to earn 1,200 InstaPoints, so you can think of this like an earn rate of 0.17 mpd.
InstaPoints expiry
InstaPoints expire 12 months from the date of crediting.
Ineligible transactions
The following transactions do not earn InstaPoints:
- Any transaction in SGD
- Any foreign currency transaction smaller than S$10
- Any transaction with the following MCCs:
|MCC
|Description
|4111
|Railroads, Transportation Services
|4784
|Tolls and Bridge Fees
|4900
|Utilities: Electric, Gas, Water, and Sanitary
|5047
|Medical, Dental, Ophthalmic and Hospital Equipment and Supplies
|5199
|Nondurable Goods (Not elsewhere classified)
|5960
|Direct Marketing: Insurance Services
|5993
|Cigar Stores and Stands
|6012
|Financial Institutions: Merchandise, Services, and debt Repayment
|6211
|Security Brokers/Dealers
|6300
|Insurance Sales, Underwriting, and Premiums
|6513
|Real Estate Agents and Managers: Rentals
|6540
|Non-Financial Institutions – Stored Value Card Purchase/Load
|7299
|Other Services (Not elsewhere classified)
|7349
|Cleaning, Maintenance and Janitorial Services
|7523
|Parking Lots, Parking Meters and Garages
|8062
|Hospitals
|8211
|Elementary and Secondary Schools
|8220
|Colleges, Universities, Professional Schools, and Junior Colleges
|8241
|Correspondence Schools
|8244
|Business and Secretarial Schools
|8249
|Vocational and Trade Schools
|8299
|Schools and Educational Services
|8398
|Charitable Social Service Organisations
|8661
|Religious Organisations
|8675
|Automobile Associations
|8699
|Membership Organisations
|9211
|Court Costs, including Alimony and Child Support
|9222
|Fines
|9223
|Bail and Bond Payments
|9311
|Tax Payments
|9399
|Government Services
|9402
|Postal Services
The exclusions list more or less matches the ones published by banks, with education, insurance, government payments and hospitals all ineligible.
This means you won’t earn any InstaPoints should you use the Amaze to pay for overseas school fees, visa applications or medical treatment.
Credit card rewards
Amaze transactions are eligible to earn credit card rewards with all banks except:
Do remember that standard exclusion clauses still apply. For example, insurance premiums are an excluded category for Citibank, so pairing the Citi Rewards Card with Amaze does not magically enable you to earn points on insurance payments (remember, the MCC remains the same).
|❓ Doesn’t Citi exclude Amaze?
|Citi excludes Amaze* AXS, Amaze *Bus/MRT, and Amaze*TRANSIT from earning rewards. This does not amount to a blanket exclusion on Amaze. It simply means that you won’t earn any points if you make AXS, Bus/MRT or Transit transactions with an Amaze paired with a Citi card.
So which credit card should you pair with Amaze for the most miles? Sadly, there’s only two good candidates left.
|💳 Recommended Amaze Pairings
|Card
|Earn Rate
|Cap
|Citi Rewards Card
Apply
|4 mpd1
|S$1K per s. month
|OCBC Rewards Card
Apply
|4 mpd2
|S$1.1K per c. month
|1. All online transactions except travel (airlines, hotels, rental cars, tour agency, cruises etc.) and in-app mobile wallet (T&Cs)
2. Clothes, bags, shoes and shopping (T&Cs)
Of course, you could still pair Amaze with general spending cards like the Citi PremierMiles Card, HSBC TravelOne Card, or OCBC 90°N Card, provided you feel that receiving the local earn rate with a ~2% fee (what Amaze implicitly charges; see below) is better than receiving the FCY earn rate with a 3.25% fee (what the bank charges if you paid with a “naked” card).
For additional information on how this works, I highly recommend reading the post below.
Use Instarem app to check MCCs
The Instarem app provides an easy way of checking MCCs even without spending.
All you need to do is open the Instarem app > Card > Manage > Disable in-store purchase, online-purchase, overseas transactions, magstripe transactions.
Then attempt to make a transaction. It will fail, obviously, but you can then visit the Activity tab and see what the MCC would have been had it gone through. You can then select the correct card to pair with Amaze accordingly.
Alternatively, you can also link Amaze to a wallet, and so long as the charged amount is more than the wallet balance, the transaction will fail. You can then check the MCC under the Activity tab.
Conclusion
Amaze is nowhere as amazing as before, but it still has a couple of use cases:
- For card-linked spend: Turning offline transactions into online ones to trigger online spending bonuses with the Citi Rewards Card
- For wallet-linked spend: Earning KrisFlyer miles (via InstaPoints) while enjoying similar rates to Revolut/YouTrip
Personally, whenever I have FCY spending, my go-to option is Amaze paired with the Citi Rewards Card, which earns 4 mpd (so long as the transaction isn’t travel-related) and reduces the FX fee to just 2%. Less frequently, I might opt for Amaze with the OCBC Rewards Card, but only if the merchant’s MCC is on OCBC’s whitelist.
Beyond that, however, my main use case for Amaze is to check MCCs. I generally don’t find it worthwhile to make wallet-linked spend, barring the occasional promotion, and I have many alternatives for earning 4 mpd on local spending without the need for a 1% fee.
So the Amaze party isn’t quite dead yet- though who knows this time next year?
