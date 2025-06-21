Pelago offering 35% off KrisFlyer miles redemptions

Pelago has launched a new promotion offering 35% off KrisFlyer miles redemptions, valid for nearly all the 10,000+ listings on Singapore Airlines’ experiences booking platform, including attraction tickets, activities, tours, cruises, SIM cards and ground transportation.

This is the biggest-ever redemption discount offered by Pelago — previous offers have maxed out at 30% — and while it’s still lower value than booking an award flight, those with expiring miles and no plans to travel will surely prefer some value to no value at all.

35% off KrisFlyer miles redemptions with Pelago

From 16-30 June 2025, KrisFlyer members can redeem miles on Pelago at a rate of 97 miles per S$1 (1.03¢/mile), a 35% discount compared to the usual rate of 150 miles per S$1 (0.67¢/mile).

KrisFlyer miles Pelago value 150 miles

97 miles S$1

This rate is valid for bookings made via Pelago.com or the Pelago mobile app. It will not be available for bookings made on Pelago via Kris+.

Here’s a reminder of the differences between these three channels.

Pelago Booking via Kris+ Mobile App or Website Earn Rate

Ends 30 Jun 25 5 mpd 3 mpd Maximum Miles Per Booking None^ 50,000 miles Miles Credited Instant 7 days after activity completion Promo Codes No Yes* HeyMax / ShopBack No Yes

(website only)

*Promo codes cannot be stacked with HeyMax or ^The maximum payment that can be made via Kris+ is capped at S$20,000 per day*Promo codes cannot be stacked with HeyMax or ShopBack . Using a promo code will result in your Max Miles or cashback not tracking

All experiences are eligible, except for Disney Cruise bookings and products that offer partial refunds upon cancellation.

A few other things to note about redeeming miles on Pelago:

A minimum redemption of 1,050 miles is required; the KrisFlyer miles redemption option won’t appear if the activity costs less than this

is required; the KrisFlyer miles redemption option won’t appear if the activity costs less than this Pelago bookings redeemed with KrisFlyer miles must be made under your name , or the name of one of your redemption nominees

, or the name of one of Pelago bookings redeemed with KrisFlyer miles can be cancelled, subject to the activity’s T&Cs. If so, miles will be refunded within two weeks. They’ll still have their original expiry date tagged to them, so you won’t be able to use this as a roundabout way of extending miles

The main drawback of using Pelago to burn expiring miles is that it forces you to pay the entire amount due with KrisFlyer miles; there’s no option to mix cash and miles!

For example, suppose I want to buy an attraction ticket that costs S$81.77. At check-out, I can select KrisFlyer miles as my payment method, but the system forces me to pay the entire balance with 7,854 miles.

This means that unless you can find an activity that costs exactly the amount of expiring miles you have, some non-expiring miles will also have to be burnt in the process.

How does this compare to other options?

With the 35% off redemption promotion, here’s how the value from using KrisFlyer miles on Pelago compares with the other redemption options.

💰 KrisFlyer Miles Redemption Value Redemption Option Value Per Mile ✈️ Award Flights with SIA or Partner Airlines 2+¢ 🛍️ Spend on KrisShop 1.14¢

Ends 30 Jun 25

0.80¢ 🎡 Redeem Activities on Pelago 1.03¢

Ends 30 Jun 25

0.67¢ ✈️ Cash + Miles with SIA or Scoot 0.95¢ 🚘 Book Hotels or Rental Cars on KrisFlyer vRooms ≥0.8¢ 🏨 Shangri-La Circle Conversion 0.74¢ 🏬 CapitaStar Conversion 0.70¢



📱 Spend via Kris+ 0.67¢



🛒 yuu Rewards Club Conversion 0.66¢ 🏨 Accor Live Limitless Conversion 0.64¢



🛒 LinkPoints Conversion 0.60¢



🏨 Marriott Bonvoy Conversion 0.50¢



⛽ Esso Smiles Conversion 0.47- 0.67¢





The boosted value of 1.03 cents represents one of the better options for spending KrisFlyer miles on the ground, though you could get slightly more value via KrisShop at 1.14 cents. KrisShop also allows members to mix cash and miles in whatever proportion they wish, allowing them to selectively burn expiring miles.

However, the pricing on KrisShop can sometimes be inflated, and if it is, the “true” value per mile is less.

Remember: KrisFlyer miles resumed expiring from July 2023, so those with expiring balances and no intention to travel need to seriously consider their on-ground options or end up empty-handed.

Terms & Conditions

The T&Cs for this offer can be found here.

Other uses for expiring miles

If you find yourself with expiring miles on your hands, don’t forget that there are other options for spending them. I’ve written a detailed guide that analyses each option, though ideally you’ll be burning your miles for flights well before expiry comes becomes a concern.

What card to use with Pelago?

If you plan to pay with cash instead of miles, Pelago transactions code as MCC 4722 Travel Agencies and Tour Operators.

You can pay with the following cards to earn an additional 3-4 mpd.

Avoid using the Citi Rewards Card, as MCC 4722 is classified as a travel transaction and explicitly excluded from earning the bonus 4 mpd rate for online transactions.

Also, the HSBC Revolution is no longer an option, following the January 2024 removal of MCC 4722 from its bonus whitelist.

Do remember that from now till 30 June 2025, you can earn an extra 5 mpd on Pelago experience bookings made via Kris+, on top of credit card miles.

Conclusion

Pelago is now offering a 35% discount on KrisFlyer miles redemptions, which boosts the value per mile to 1.03 cents apiece. This is valid for redemptions made by the end of June, though the experience date can be anytime in the future.

The catch is that Pelago redemptions require you to pay the entire amount due with miles, so unless you’re very lucky, you will probably end up having to burn some non-expiring miles in the process.

Still, this might have some appeal if you don’t have plans to redeem a flight, and find KrisShop merchandise to be overpriced.