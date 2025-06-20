Should you bother getting a general spending card?

Credit cards can be broadly divided into two types: general spending and specialised spending.

General spending cards — like the Citi PremierMiles Card or DBS Altitude Visa — earn a flat rate of 1.2-1.6 mpd on all transactions, regardless of category.

Specialised spending cards — like the Citi Rewards Card or HSBC Revolution Card — earn up to 4 mpd on certain transactions, but 0.4 mpd on everything else (or beyond the bonus cap, if any).

Given the gulf in earn rates, you’d think that any savvy miles chaser would be using specialised spending cards wherever possible, and avoiding general spending cards like the plague.

Not quite. Even though general spending cards shouldn’t be your first port of call, there are still important roles for them to play.

💳 Hybrid Cards? There are a few hybrid cards that don’t fit neatly into the general/specialised spending dichotomy. For example, the KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card earns 1.2 mpd on general spending, but 3 mpd on SIA, Scoot and Kris+, and 2.4 mpd on dining, shopping, travel and transport. Likewise, the Maybank Horizon Visa Signature earns 1.2 mpd on a wide range of local spending, but 2.8 mpd on overseas spend and air tickets. I tend to view these more as specialised spending cards, however, because I wouldn’t consider using them outside their bonus categories.

When you shouldn’t use a general spending card

Before we talk about scenarios where general spending cards can be useful, let’s first address one where they aren’t.

If you don’t know the MCC

I’ve often heard it said that general spending cards should be fallback options in situations where you don’t know the MCC, and don’t want to take a chance.

After all, specialised spending cards are high risk, high reward. Suppose you’re in a hotel restaurant and don’t know whether it codes as a hotel, or a restaurant. You could pick a specialised spending card and earn 4 mpd if you guess right, but if you guess wrong, you’ll only get 0.4 mpd. Some people would prefer to take the guaranteed 1.2-1.6 mpd offered by a general spending card instead.

But MCC uncertainty has become a thing of the past, thanks to HeyMax, DBS digibot and the Instarem app, all of which allow you to discover the MCC before spending.

Method Ease of Use Reliability ❓ HeyMax ●●● ● 📱 Instarem app ●● ●● 🤖 DBS digibot ●

●●● Note: “Ease of use” and “reliability” are all relative. HeyMax already provides a solid baseline for reliability, and the DBS digibot is still simple enough to use, despite requiring more steps than the other two methods.

Therefore, not knowing the MCC should no longer be an excuse to use a general spending card.

When you should use a general spending card

If there’s a welcome bonus

While general spending cards shouldn’t be your first choice for day-to-day spend, they can be lucrative in the initial period after approval, when welcome bonuses are up for grabs.

With the welcome bonus in the picture, general spending cards will easily out-earn their specialised spending counterparts. For example, here are the five cards with the highest payoff ratios (bonus miles divided by minimum spend), as at the time of writing.

💳 Credit Card Sign-Up Bonuses

(sorted by payoff ratio ) Spend (AF) Miles^ Payoff StanChart Journey

Apply

Ends 30 Jun 25

S$800

(S$196) 30K + S$180

NTB

37.5

Citi Premier Miles Apply

Ends 31 Jul 25

S$800

(S$196) 30K

NTB

37.5

DBS Altitude Card Apply

Ends 31 Aug 25

S$800

(S$196) 28K

NTB

35

HSBC T1 Card Apply

Ends 30 Jun 25

S$1K

(S$196) 33.6K

NTB

21.6K

ETB 33.6

NTB

21.6

ETB

Citi Prestige

Apply

Ends 30 Jun 25

S$2K

(S$545) 50K

NTB

ETB

25



Note how the payoff ratios range from 25-37.5 mpd, much higher than the 4 mpd you would earn with a specialised spending card. Of course, once the minimum spend has been met you should switch back to specialised spending cards for better rates.

For a rundown of the latest sign-up bonuses, refer to this page.

If that category isn’t covered by a specialised spending card

If there’s a particular transaction that isn’t covered by a specialised spending card, then of course general spending cards are a better option.

But do such scenarios really exist anymore? If they do, they’re exceedingly rare, because of how many specialised spending cards reward modes of payments (e.g. online, contactless) rather than specific MCCs.

Card Earn Rate Remarks

Apply UOB Preferred Platinum Visa 4 mpd

Review

Max S$1.1K per c. month, must use mobile payments UOB Visa Signature

Apply UOB Visa Signature 4 mpd

Review

Min. S$1K, max S$2K per s. month, must use contactless payments Citi Rewards Card

Apply

4 mpd

Review

For all online spend except travel , max S$1K per s. month

Apply DBS Woman’s World Card 4 mpd

Review

On all online spend, max S$1.5K per c. month

With the cards above, you should be able to earn 4 mpd on up to S$5,610 of spend per month, regardless of what MCC it comes under (common exclusions like education and insurance aside).

If you’ve maxed out the bonuses on specialised spending cards

At the risk of stating the obvious: if you’ve maxed out the bonus caps on your specialised spending cards, then it’s obviously better to switch to a general spending card than to continue spending at the post-bonus rate of 0.4 mpd.

If you’re spending with CardUp

CardUp transactions are not eligible to earn 4 mpd with any specialised spending card, and therefore general spending cards are the better option.

In this case, the way to minimise the cost per mile is by using the highest-earning general spending card you have. To illustrate, here’s how the cost per mile changes based on a 2.25% admin fee, and earn rates from 1-2 mpd.

Earn Rate Cost Per Mile 1.0 mpd 2.20 1.1 mpd 2.00 1.2 mpd 1.83 1.3 mpd 1.69 1.4 mpd 1.57 1.5 mpd 1.47 1.6 mpd 1.38 2 mpd 1.10

Refer to the post below for more scenarios and cost per mile calculations.

If it’s a big ticket transaction

Suppose you have a big ticket purchase that costs S$10,000, and you cannot split it across multiple cards or via BNPL services.

This amount would exceed the monthly bonus cap on any specialised spending card, and therefore your options are to:

Use a general spending card and earn 1.2-1.6 mpd on the entire transaction

Use a specialised spending card and earn 4 mpd on a portion of the transaction, and 0.4 mpd on the remainder

Assuming your general spending option is the UOB PRVI Miles Card, here are some scenarios.

If you can earn… On up to…* Then a 1.4 mpd card becomes superior at… 4 mpd S$1,000 S$3,600 4 mpd S$1,500 S$5,400 4 mpd S$2,000 S$7,200 *Subsequently 0.4 mpd



For example, suppose I had an online transaction to make, and could choose between the DBS Woman’s World Card or the UOB PRVI Miles Card.

The DBS Woman’s World Card will earn 4 mpd on the first S$1,500 (S$1,000 from 1 August 2025), and 0.4 mpd subsequently. The UOB PRVI Miles Card will earn 1.4 mpd throughout. The DBS Woman’s World Card is the superior option up to S$5,400, after which the UOB PRVI Miles Card becomes the better option.

In an ideal world, card-splitting would be possible, but if it isn’t then general spending cards become the better option the higher the transaction amount.

If you want airport lounge access

If you’re looking for complimentary lounge access, there’s only one specialised spending card that offers it: the invite-only UOB Lady’s Solitaire Metal Card.

Apart from that, all other lounge memberships are offered by general spending cards only.

If you want airport limo benefits

Likewise, if you want to earn complimentary airport limo rides, there’s only one specialised spending card that offers it: the invite-only UOB Lady’s Solitaire Metal Card (and even then, just one ride per year).

All other limo benefits are only available with general spending cards.

Credit Cards with Airport Limo Benefits Card Qualifying Spend

Cap Income Req. ≥S$30K UOB PRVI Miles AMEX S$1K (FCY) per quarter for 2 rides 2 per quarter

SG

HSBC Premier Mastercard HSBC Premier Mastercard S$12K per quarter for 1 (Premier) or 2 (Premier Elite) rides 1 (Premier) or 2 (Premier Elite) per quarter

SG

Income Req. ≥S$120K UOB Lady’s Solitaire Metal Card UOB Lady’s Solitaire Metal Card None 1 per year

SG Overseas

HSBC Visa Infinite S$2K per month for 1 ride

First 2 [Regular] or 4 [Premier] per year are free

24 per year

Includes free rides

SG



Maybank Visa Infinite S$3K per month for 1 ride 8 per year

SG

OCBC VOYAGE Card

OCBC VOYAGE Card S$12K per quarter for 2 rides

2 per quarter

SG



Citi Prestige Card S$12K per quarter for 2 rides 2 per quarter

SG



DCS Imperium Card None 4 per year

SG

1 per year

Overseas StanChart Beyond Card

StanChart Beyond Card None 2 per year*

Priority Banking & Priority Private only

SG Overseas

*StanChart advertises 10 rides per year for Priority Private Beyond Cardholders. However, this figure already includes the 8 rides that Priority Private customers normally enjoy, without having to hold the Beyond Card.

Conclusion

While general spending cards can’t hope to match the earn rates of their specialised spending counterparts, there’s still plenty of reasons why you might want to get one still.

The key here is not using one group to the exclusion of the other, but about getting the right mix between the two: general spending cards for their sign-up bonuses, complimentary travel insurance, or credit card and airport limo benefits, and specialised spending cards for their sheer miles-earning power.

Are there any other cases where a general spending card comes in useful?