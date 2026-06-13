Singapore Airlines’ new SilverKris Lounge Melbourne set for September 2026 opening

Singapore Airlines revealed late last year that it was planning a brand-new SilverKris Lounge in Melbourne, as part of a global lounge revamp that has already seen its latest design concept make its way to London Heathrow and Perth.

This new-build facility will be 30% larger than its predecessor, and perhaps more importantly, relocated away from Melbourne Airport’s infamous “lounge dungeon”.

Construction began earlier this year, with an opening date initially mulled for late 2026 to early 2027. However, thanks to a leak from the design agency in charge, we now know that the lounge is expected to open in September 2026, months ahead of schedule — and have a first look at what we can expect.

Singapore Airlines’ new Melbourne SilverKris Lounge

Earlier this week, Mode Design — the interior design firm tasked with the Melbourne and Perth lounge projects — updated its portfolio to showcase its work on the new Melbourne lounge.

That page was quickly taken down (and I imagine some web admin will soon be looking for new employment) but not before the pictures were picked up by outlets like Executive Traveller and Point Hacks.

The renders show everything we were hoping for: Singapore Airlines’ new SilverKris Lounge in Melbourne will finally emerge from the dark, windowless basement and find a new home in a bright, light-filled space with wraparound tarmac views.

The 750 sqm lounge will be located opposite the Emirates Lounge on Level 2, above Gates 11 and 15, occupying a space previously used by the Aspire Lounge (which began life as Etihad’s premium lounge in 2016).

Inside, the stylish design language mirrors what we’ve seen from other overseas lounge refreshes in Perth and London Heathrow, which in turn take cues from the new design concept introduced at the airline’s flagship lounges at Changi Airport. This includes the batik wall entrance adorned with glass art, brass trim, tasteful marble, as well as the signature high wingback chairs and productivity pods.

The lounge will be split into distinct zones for dining, working and relaxing, with various seating options and a quietly luxurious vibe. There should also be abundant power outlets and USB-A/C charging ports, together with live cooking stations and a staffed bar with cocktails and barista-made coffee.

Suites and First Class passengers, along with Solitaire PPS Club members, will continue to enjoy a dedicated section featuring enhanced food and beverage options, including à la carte dining, better-quality champagne, and full table service.

I would also expect there to be separate shower suites for the First and Business Class sections, hopefully with attached toilets.

Current Melbourne SilverKris Lounge

You can’t fully appreciate the excitement over the new Melbourne lounge without understanding how dire the status quo is.

The current SilverKris Lounge in Melbourne has been labelled “the worst SilverKris Lounge in the world”, and having visited recently, I don’t think that’s being uncharitable. Last renovated in mid-2013, the lounge is bunkered away in the basement of Terminal 2, in the so-called “lounge dungeon” alongside the AMEX Centurion, Air New Zealand, Qantas Business and Plaza Premium Lounges.

As the nickname suggests, this space lacks windows or natural light, which coupled with the tired decor and dated aesthetic, gives it a rather gloomy feeling. It’s definitely not an “arrive early at the airport” kind of place!

Given Melbourne’s strategic importance to Singapore Airlines — five daily departures, bringing significant connecting traffic through Changi — it’s always felt strange that this outstation was bereft of a lounge befitting its status.

In any case, the current lounge dungeon is due to be redeveloped into an expanded arrivals area in the future, so its existing occupants will either have to relocate or close for good.

Who gets access to the lounge?

The SilverKris Lounge in Melbourne will be accessible to the following passengers, when departing on a Singapore Airlines or Star Alliance operated flight. All guests must be travelling on the same flight as the eligible passenger.

First Class section

Departing on Passengers in Suites or First Class (+1 guest)

Any cabin, with Solitaire PPS Club status (+1 guest) Any cabin, with Solitaire PPS Club status (+1 guest) First Class (+1 guest)

Business Class section

Departing on Passengers in Business Class

Any cabin, with PPS Club, KrisFlyer Elite Gold, Star Gold, or Virgin Australia Velocity Platinum/Gold status (+1 guest) Business Class

Any cabin, with PPS Club, KrisFlyer Elite Gold or Star Gold status (+1 guest)

Conclusion

Singapore Airlines’ all-new Melbourne SilverKris Lounge is expected to open ahead of schedule in September 2026, a welcome surprise considering how often such projects are delayed.

The new lounge promises to be a significant improvement over its predecessor, with abundant natural light, tarmac views, improved F&B options, and of course, a refreshed look more in harmony with the flagship lounges at Changi.

Now that the cat’s out of the bag, it can’t be long before Singapore Airlines releases a formal preview with more details and renders, so stay tuned.

(H/T: Point Hacks)