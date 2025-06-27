HSBC Premier Mastercard offering uncapped 1.8 mpd on travel, dining and entertainment

Earlier this year, the HSBC Premier Mastercard launched a new local spending promotion, which offers cardholders an uncapped 1.8 mpd on travel, dining and entertainment merchants in Singapore. While 1.8 mpd isn’t necessarily the best rate out there, the lack of a cap and HSBC’s wide range of transfer partners might make it worthwhile in certain cases.

This offer was originally supposed to lapse on 30 June 2025, but HSBC has now extended it till 15 August 2025. As a reminder, the HSBC Premier Mastercard is also offering an uncapped 2.8 mpd on all FCY spend during the same period, making this a good time to accumulate some valuable HSBC rewards points.

HSBC Premier Mastercard local spending promotion

From 9 April to 15 August 2025, HSBC Premier Mastercard customers will earn 1.8 mpd on SGD spend with travel, dining and entertainment merchants (defined below).

This consists of:

The regular 1.2 mpd on SGD spend (awarded in the form of 3X HSBC points per S$1)

on SGD spend (awarded in the form of 3X HSBC points per S$1) A bonus 0.6 mpd on SGD spend (awarded in the form of 1.5X HSBC points per S$1)

No minimum spend is necessary, and there is no cap on the maximum miles that can be earned. Transactions must be made during the promotional period and posted by 15 August 2025 to be eligible.

Spending on supplementary cards will also be eligible to earn 1.8 mpd, with the points awarded to the principal cardholder.

What transactions are eligible?

Qualifying spend refers to SGD transactions (both online and offline) made at merchants with the following MCCs. If these transactions are made in FCY, they will earn 2.8 mpd per the current HSBC Premier Mastercard FCY spending promotion.

Travel

MCC Description 3000-3299 4511 4582 Airlines 4411 Cruise Liners 3500-3999 7011 Hotels 4722 Travel Agencies and Tour Operators 4723 Package Tours Operators (Germany Only) 5962 Direct Marketing-Travel Related Arrangement Services

Dining

MCC Description 5812 Eating Places and Restaurants 5462 Bakeries

Entertainment

MCC Description 4899 Cable, Satellite and Other Pay Television/Radio/Streaming Services 5735 Record Stores 5815 Digital Goods Media- Books, Movies, Digital artwork/images, Music 7832 Motion Picture Theatres 7922 Theatrical Producers (Except Motion Pictures), Ticket Agencies

This would include all major airlines (except China Southern, which codes as MCC 3308), hotel chains and cruise liners, as well as Netflix, Spotify and Ticketmaster.

Do take care with the Dining category however, as it’s defined very narrowly and excludes some commonly-used dining MCCs such as:

MCC 5811 Caterers (e.g. Eatz, Neo Garden, Stamford Catering)

MCC 5813 Bars & Nightclubs (e.g. Brewerkz, Brotzeit, Harry’s)

MCC 5814 Fast Food (e.g. Burger King, McDonald’s, Starbucks)

MCC 5499 Misc. Food Stores (e.g. Crave, Famous Amos, Grain)

If you’re ever in doubt about the MCC of a transaction, here are three ways of checking it before actually spending.

Method Ease of Use Reliability ❓ HeyMax ●●● ● 📱 Instarem app ●● ●● 🤖 DBS digibot ●

●●● Note: “Ease of use” and “reliability” are all relative. HeyMax already provides a solid baseline for reliability, and the DBS digibot is still simple enough to use, despite requiring more steps than the other two methods.

“Up to” 1.8 mpd

At this juncture, I should point out that the rate may be more accurately described as “up to” 1.8 mpd.

Why? HSBC has different conversion ratios for different partners, and the actual earn rate depends on which partner you choose.

✈️ HSBC TravelOne Airline Partners Frequent Flyer Programme Conversion Ratio

(HSBC Points : Partner) 50,000 : 10,000 35,000 : 10,000 35,000 : 10,000 35,000 : 10,000 35,000 : 10,000 35,000 : 10,000 30,000 : 10,000 30,000 : 10,000

25,000 : 10,000 25,000 : 10,000 25,000 : 10,000 25,000 : 10,000

25,000 : 10,000 25,000 : 10,000 25,000 : 10,000 25,000 : 10,000

🏨 HSBC TravelOne Hotel Partners Hotel Programme Conversion Ratio

(HSBC Points : Partner) 30,000 : 10,000 25,000 : 5,000 25,000 : 10,000 25,000 : 10,000

So the 1.8 mpd rate we’ve been referring to only applies if you choose a partner with a 25,000 points : 10,000 miles ratio. Otherwise, the earn rates change as follows:

Transfer Ratio

(Points : Miles) HSBC Premier MC

(Local)* HSBC Premier MC

(FCY)^ 25,000 : 10,000 1.8 mpd 2.8 mpd 30,000 : 10,000 1.5 mpd 2.33 mpd 35,000 : 10,000 1.29 mpd 2 mpd 40,000 : 10,000 1.13 mpd 1.75 mpd 50,000 : 10,000 0.9 mpd 1.4 mpd *3 points per S$1 on local spend

^7 points per S$1 on FCY spend (temp. upsize till 15 Aug 25)

Note in particular that the transfer ratio for KrisFlyer has been devalued from 16 January 2025., and if you choose to convert HSBC points to KrisFlyer miles, the earn rate with this promotion is 1.5 mpd, instead of 1.8 mpd.

When will the bonus miles be credited?

Cardholders will initially earn the regular 1.2 mpd on SGD spend, with the bonus 0.6 mpd awarded within two months of the transaction.

Terms & Conditions

The T&Cs of this offer can be found here.

HSBC rewards points are among the best in Singapore

A 1.8 mpd earn rate doesn’t sound very impressive, especially when other cards offer up to 4 mpd for travel, dining and entertainment.

However, HSBC rewards points are extremely valuable, and probably the best rewards currency in Singapore right now.

So assuming you’ve maxed out the 4 mpd caps on other cards, this would be a good opportunity to earn some extra HSBC rewards points at an accelerated rate.

Overview: HSBC Premier Mastercard

HSBC Premier Mastercard Card T&Cs Income Req. S$30,000 p.a. Annual Fee

S$490.50* Local Earn

1.2 mpd FCY Earn 2.8 mpd^ FCY Fee 3.25% Transfer Partners 20 Points Pool? Yes Transfer Fee Waived *Waived so long as HSBC Premier status maintained (min. AUM: S$200,000)

^Temporary upsize till 15 August 2025, otherwise 2 mpd

Back in October 2024, HSBC relaunched the HSBC Premier Mastercard and converted it from a cashback card into a miles-earning option. This came with a new look and additional benefits, such as airport lounge access, complimentary limo rides, and a badge upgrade to World Elite Mastercard.

The HSBC Premier Mastercard is the companion card for the HSBC Premier priority banking programme. It has an annual fee of S$490.50, which is waived if the cardholder has a HSBC Premier relationship and maintains a total relationship balance of at least S$200,000.

Principal cardholders enjoy four (Premier) or six (Premier Elite) free lounge visits per membership year, provided by Priority Pass. They also enjoy one (Premier) or two (Premier Elite) free airport limo rides per calendar quarter, subject to a minimum spend of S$12,000 in the preceding calendar quarter.

As a World Elite Mastercard, all principal and supplementary cardholders also enjoy the following benefits.

Conclusion

From now till 15 August 2025, HSBC Premier Mastercard customers can enjoy an uncapped 1.8 mpd on travel, dining and entertainment transactions charged in SGD.

If you’ve maxed out the bonus caps on higher-earning cards, or simply want to accrue some versatile HSBC rewards points, then this would be a chance to do so. Just remember that HSBC is not the bank you want to be earning KrisFlyer miles with, ever since the devaluation earlier this year.