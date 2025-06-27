2025 Edition: Best Credit Cards for Weddings

For those planning a wedding, perhaps the only question more important than who you’re marrying is what cards you’re using to pay. I mean, if your future spouse insists on putting everything on a cashback card, that’s about as red a flag as red flags get.
I distinctly remember heading down to the Grand Hyatt armed with a loaner Samsung phone to make MST payments for my banquet, back when the OCBC Titanium Rewards offered 4 mpd on such transactions. But that’s nothing compared to those who had the good fortune to get married during the insane Citi x Apple Pay promotion, where an uncapped 8 mpd was up for grabs!
That era is long over, sadly, but the good news is that unlike your wedding night, your miles haul doesn’t have to be disappointing.
In this post, I’ll walk you through a proposed miles strategy for the biggest expense of any wedding: the banquet. That’s likely to be a five-digit expense for most people, or even six digits in some cases. And to the extent that you can recoup some or most of that through hongbaos, it’s an opportunity to mint some miles for your honeymoon.
|💳 What’s the Best Card for…
|❓ Overall Guide
|✈️ Air Tickets
|🌎 Amaze
|🛍️ Atome
|💰 CardUp
|🚗 Car Rental
|💗 Charity
|🍽️ Dining
|🏫 Education
|⚡ EV Charging
|🥡 Food Delivery
|🏨 Hotels
|☂️ Insurance
|📱 Kris+
|⚕️ Medical
|🏖️ Overseas
|💊 Pharmacies
|⛽ Petrol
|🚍 Public Transport
|🛒 Supermarkets
|🚰 Utilities
|💒 Weddings
Premarital text
For this article, I’m going to make several assumptions.
- Your banquet venue allows you to split the expense onto different cards (and there’s no reason why they shouldn’t, really)
- Your banquet venue allows you to pay in instalments, which is the standard practice in most places. This is crucial for optimising the monthly caps on specialised spending cards
- Your banquet venue accepts in-person, contactless payments. The vast majority of places should by now, but it’s never a given
You might be concerned that some of the cards mentioned below have elevated income requirements. The key thing to remember, however, is that anything above the MAS-mandated S$30,000 is essentially arbitrary (it might affect the credit limit that can be granted, but not approval for a card per se).
It means there’s no harm submitting an application anyway, especially for cards which are known for not enforcing their official income requirements (e.g. UOB Visa Signature). The worst they can say is no.
Max out your sign-up bonuses
A wedding banquet will be a big ticket expenditure, which presents an opportunity to clock some sign-up bonuses.
Sign-up bonuses regularly change, so there’s not much point copying and pasting a static table that will quickly go out of date. Instead, do visit the Credit Card Sign-up Bonuses page, or look out for the monthly sign-up bonus roundup for all the latest.
But just in case you were wondering, at the time of writing, a couple who qualified for every sign-up bonus could generate about 865,000 miles from S$35,000 of spending. That’s enough for four round-trip Business Class tickets between Singapore and the USA (people bring their in-laws on their honeymoon, right?).
A few general points to know about sign-up bonuses:
- Most sign-up bonuses will only be available to new-to-bank customers. However, some banks also offer sign-up bonuses (usually smaller) to existing customers too
- “New-to-bank” typically means that you do not hold any principal credit cards with a given bank, and have not cancelled any in the past 12 months. The exact definition will vary from bank to bank
- If you apply for two cards from the same bank at the same time, you’ll only enjoy the bonus on the first approved card
Therefore, part of your pre-marriage prep should be doing a credit card audit and cancelling any unused cards, especially if it’s the only card you have with a given bank. This will then start the clock on resetting your new-to-bank status, which will hopefully refresh in time for the actual payments.
You should also look at your expected total outlay, and decide whether it’s better for you and your partner to each sign up for a card, or for one of you to sign up and then give the other a supplementary card.
- If you’re confident that you and your partner can both hit the spending threshold, get one card each so you can enjoy the same bonus twice
- If you think you’ll have difficulty hitting the spending threshold, then get your partner a supplementary card so that his/her spending will pool with yours
Max out your category bonuses
After the sign-up bonuses are exhausted, you can then focus on maxing out the category bonuses offered by your cards. Unlike sign-up bonuses, which are one-time, category bonuses are evergreen features that can be enjoyed month after month.
The most important thing to do is confirm the MCC of your banquet venue. While I doubt your wedding coordinator will be able to answer this question, you can look up the MCC of a given merchant using any of the methods below:
|Method
|Ease of Use
|Reliability
|❓HeyMax
|●●●
|●
|📱 Instarem app
|●●
|●●
|🤖 DBS digibot
|●
|●●●
|Note: “Ease of use” and “reliability” are all relative. HeyMax already provides a solid baseline for reliability, and the DBS digibot is still simple enough to use, despite requiring more steps than the other two methods.
Given that this is a big-ticket item, I highly recommend using the Instarem or DBS digibot method to be extra sure.
There are two main possibilities:
- Your banquet venue codes as a hotel (MCC 3500-3999, 7011)
- Your banquet venue codes as a restaurant (MCC 5812)
If the venue codes as a hotel
|Card
|Earn Rate
|Remarks
|UOB Preferred Platinum Visa
Apply
|4 mpd
|Cap S$1.1K per c. month. Must use mobile contactless
|UOB Lady’s Card
Apply
|4 mpd
|Cap S$1K per c. month. Must choose Travel as bonus category
|UOB Visa Signature
Apply
|4 mpd
|Min. S$1K, max S$2K per s. month. Must use contactless
|UOB Lady’s Solitaire
Apply
|4 mpd
|Cap S$2K per c. month. Must choose Travel as bonus category
|c. month= calendar month, s. month= statement month
If the venue codes as a restaurant
|Card
|Earn Rate
|Remarks
|KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card
Apply
|2.4 mpd
|Min. S$1K spend *on SIA Group in m. year, no cap
|Citi Rewards + Amaze
Apply
|4 mpd
|Cap S$1K per s. month. 1% admin fee for SGD transactions
|UOB Preferred Platinum Visa
Apply
|4 mpd
|Cap S$1.1K per c. month. Must use mobile contactless.
|UOB Lady’s Card
Apply
|4 mpd
|Cap S$1K per c. month. Must choose Dining as bonus category
|UOB Visa Signature
Apply
|4 mpd
|Min. S$1K, max S$2K per s. month. Must use contactless
|UOB Lady’s Solitaire
Apply
|4 mpd
|Cap S$2K per c. month. Must choose Dining as bonus category
|c. month= calendar month, s. month= statement month, m. year= membership year
|*Min SIA Group spend of S$800 per year if your membership year ends before 1 November 2025
Regardless of whether your banquet is in a hotel or restaurant, here’s a few common points to note:
- All of the cards above offer first year fee waivers
- Don’t let the income requirements deter you; as mentioned earlier, income requirements may not be strictly enforced
- You can only get either the UOB Lady’s Card or UOB Lady’s Solitaire, and will need to select a bonus category (one for Lady’s, two for Lady’s Solitaire). If your banquet is in a hotel, choose “Travel”; if it’s in a restaurant, choose “Dining”
- The UOB Visa Signature and UOB Preferred Platinum Visa all require you to pay via contactless to earn the bonus:
- For the UOB Visa Signature, you can either tap the physical card or add it to your mobile wallet and tap your phone to pay
- For the UOB Preferred Platinum Visa, you must add the card to your mobile wallet and tap your phone to pay
- You can’t use the Citi Rewards Card with hotels because the MCC falls under the general exclusion for travel
Breaking it up
In an ideal situation, both you and your spouse-to-be will get all the cards above, and then make lump sum payments each month towards your banquet expense.
For example, if your wedding is in a hotel, the monthly payment plan would look something like this.
|🧾 Monthly Banquet Payments
|🤵 Him
|👰 Her
|UOB Preferred Platinum Visa
Apply
|S$1,110
4,440 miles
|S$1,110
4,440 miles
|UOB Visa Signature
Apply
|S$2,000
8,000 miles
|S$2,000
8,000 miles
|UOB Lady’s Solitaire
Apply
|S$2,000
8,000 miles
|S$2,000
8,000 miles
|Total Spend
|S$5,110
|S$5,110
|Total Miles
|20,400 miles
|20,400 miles
You’d be looking at 40,880 miles for spending S$10,220 each month, which is a very tidy return.
If your wedding is in a restaurant, the main difference is that you can add the Citi Rewards + Amaze pairing, though remember, there’s a 1% fee for all SGD-denominated transactions from 10 March 2025.
Alternatively, you can also utilise the KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card. By spending at least S$1,000 on Singapore Airlines, Scoot and KrisShop in a membership year, you will get an uncapped 2.4 mpd on dining. However, only 1.2 mpd is awarded upfront; you’ll need to wait up to two months after the end of the membership year for the remaining 1.2 mpd to be credited.
How does the KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card’s Accelerated Miles feature work?
In that sense, it might be “better” (from a miles-earning perspective at least!) to have your wedding banquet in a restaurant, since you can tap an uncapped 2.4 mpd with the KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card instead of dealing with the monthly limits you’ll encounter with hotel venues.
What if you can pay online?
If your banquet venue provides you with an online payment link, the first thing to do is to check the MCC by making a dummy transaction with a blocked Amaze/DBS card. Do not assume that an online payment link provided by a hotel/restaurant will code as a hotel/restaurant transaction!
If the MCC is correct, you can utilise the following cards.
|Card
|Earn Rate
|Remarks
|Citi Rewards Card
Apply
|4 mpd
Restaurants
|Cap S$1K per s. month
|HSBC Revolution
Apply
|4 mpd
Restaurants
|Cap S$1K per c. month
|UOB Preferred Platinum Visa
Apply
|4 mpd
Restaurants
|Cap S$1.1K per c. month
|UOB Lady’s Card
Apply
|4 mpd
Restaurants
Hotels
|Cap S$1K per c. month. Select Dining or Travel as bonus category
|DBS Woman’s World Card
Apply
|4 mpd
Restaurants
Hotels
|Cap S$1.5K per c. month*
|UOB Lady’s Solitaire
Apply
|4 mpd
Restaurants
Hotels
|Cap S$2K per c. month. Select Dining or Travel as bonus category
|*Max S$1K per c. month from 1 August 2025
Bonus miles from Kris+
|S$5 for new Kris+ Users
|Get S$5 (in the form of 750 KrisPay miles) when you sign-up with code W644363 and make your first transaction
If you’ve been considering the PARKROYAL COLLECTION Pickering as your wedding venue, you might like to know that Kris+ users can earn an extra 9 mpd from Kris+ for wedding banquet payments, on top of credit card miles.
|PARKROYAL COLLECTION Pickering
|Earn Rate
|9 mpd
|Payment by
|31 Dec 2025
|Payment Cap
|S$20,000
|Wedding by
|Not stated
Andaz Singapore used to offer wedding payments via Kris+ too, but it’s since been discontinued.
Conclusion
A wedding banquet will be a hefty expense, but it can also be a great source of miles. Therefore, it’s well worth taking the time to sit down and strategise. How much do you expect to spend overall? When will those payments need to be made? Which cards are you eligible for sign-up bonuses with? Which cards do you need for category bonuses? Should each of you apply for your own set of cards?
Fumbled wedding nights are forgivable. Fumbled miles strategies, less so.
Thanks for the great article. Any tips on miles strategy for other wedding expenses such as bridal packages/gown rental?
if these guys don’t take credit cards, then you’re really looking at a cardup type solution already, which means buying miles for cash
Thanks for the comprehensive write up analysis. Well…. Too late for me… 10 years late. 😛
there’s always the anniversary planning!
Our your second marriage…
If you apply for all these cards before your wedding, you may get two free business class flights but you’re definitely not gonna get a home loan to buy your HDB or condo the following 1-2 years lol
That’s only if your credit score is already trash
That’s not exactly true. Secured loans are unsecured loans are looked at differently
If you get the IPG payment link from Shangri-La Orchard, it counts as online hotel!
Great for 5K 3mpd on the Altitude or 2K 4mpd on the WWMC
I applied for a DBS WW, and have been asking the hotel to give me online payment links (my idea was to make it an “online” txn to earn 4mpd). Would that work? I hope the 3XXX hotel MCCs are not excluded from DBS WW…
You should not max out all your other credit cards as you need them in your daily expenses.
If your hotel has an online payment gateway and allows banquet instalments (i know Andaz and some marriott ones does), DBS Altitude Card gives you 3mpd for online hotel up to 5k per month , individually for both amex & Visa, so thats 10k expense, 30k miles per person , adding your partner thats 20k cost /60k miles in total , do that for 3 months you should cover your banquet easily
Hey, I just wanted to let you know that I’ve applied for both cards after reading your comment and it works perfect for my Altitude Visa card. Thank you so much! For Amex, when I checked the transaction code it is listed as miscellaneous personal services instead of hotels (wasn’t awarded the bonus miles). Wondering if you faced this issue then?
Thanks for the article!
Is the Citi rewards sign-up bonus eligible, since Hotels are classified under “travel” which may be excluded in this case?
Can both me and my partner transfer points into a single Krisflyer membership account? Or do we credit into our own accounts and book the award tickets separately? Thanks!
you can only transfer points into your own krisflyer account.
Hi, just to check if this applies to all cards including DBS, Citibank etc.? My partner and I are using a Citi PremierMiles card in her name for our general spending, and were hoping to use City PayAll to top up our miles eventually – will i need to get another Citi card to do this for my Krisflyer account?
Does the DBS Women’s World card give you 4 mpd if you pay for your wedding through the hotel’s online portal?
Hi! Can I confirm that for hsbc revo, online payments will have the 4mpd too? Seems to indicate so in their TnC, thank you!
Seconded this!
Do note that effective 1 Jan 2024, HSBC revo has since nerfed MCCs 7011 (Lodging – Hotels, Motels, Resorts, Central Reservation Services) & 4722 (Travel Agencies and
Tour Operators).
Meaning to say, if your hotel falls under 7011, it will not qualify for 4mpd; instead you will only earn a dismal 0.4mpd.
Hi, checked tncs of multiple cards and they mentioned monthly installment plans does not contribute to subsequent month’s bonus points. Does the monthly payment plan strategy still work?
@aaron i second this comment and can confirm that installment transactions are not eligible for the bonus UNI$ for all the above listed UOB cards. called UOB to ask them.. sadly the monthly installment plan you explain in this article will not work! 🙁
i think there’s a big misunderstanding of what instalments here means. this does not refer to an instalment payment plan in the traditional sense of the word. this just means you go down each month to make partial payments towards your bill
some hotels such as ritz carlton also limit the total number of cards that can be used
Great guide thanks! just wondering once the wedding is over, and the wifey and I are holding on to 5 cards in total, should we just be cancelling all of these cards?
Hello! Does the monthly payment plan refer to the card’s IPP program? If so, would it still earn the miles on the UOB lady’s card? Thank you 🙂