HSBC Revolution restores travel and contactless bonuses, raises monthly bonus cap by 50%

The HSBC Revolution Card had a torrid 2024 by all accounts, with the removal of numerous bonus categories, the axing of complimentary travel insurance, and even a devaluation of KrisFlyer conversions — it seemed like the bad news just couldn’t stop coming.
But now comes an unexpected ray of sunshine. For the next four months, HSBC is turning back the clock by restoring 4 mpd for travel-related spend and contactless transactions. On top of that, it’s also boosting the monthly bonus cap by 50% to S$1,500. Talk about resurrections!
This is a fantastic opportunity to generate 60,000 HSBC rewards points (worth up to 24,000 miles), which are among the best points currencies in Singapore thanks to 20 transfer partners, fee-free, instant conversions, and conversion blocks as small as two miles.
Enhancements to HSBC Revolution Card
From 1 July to 31 October 2025, the HSBC Revolution Card will raise its monthly bonus cap to S$1,500, and reinstate its previous earn rate of 10X HSBC points per S$1 (4 mpd) for travel-related and contactless transactions.
This earn rate consists of:
- Base: 1x HSBC points per S$1 (0.4 mpd)
- Bonus: 9x HSBC points per S$1 (3.6 mpd)
Bonus points will be credited by the end of the calendar month following the transaction. While HSBC does not provide a fixed crediting data; historical data points suggest it typically falls between the 9th and 19th of the month.
Do note that only transactions which post by 31 October 2025 will qualify. Last-minute spending may risk falling outside the promotion period.
Monthly bonus cap increased to S$1,500
|Regular
|Promo Period
(1 Jul to 31 Oct 25)
|Monthly Bonus Point Cap
|9,000 points
|13,500 points
|Equivalent Spending
|S$1,000
|S$1,500
The HSBC Revolution Card normally has a cap of 9,000 bonus points per calendar month, equivalent to S$1,000 of spending.
During the promotion period, the bonus cap will be increased to 13,500 bonus points per calendar month, equivalent to S$1,500 of spending.
Any spend in excess of the bonus cap will only earn the base reward of 1x HSBC points per S$1 (0.4 mpd).
Bonuses for travel-related spending restored
On 1 January 2025, the HSBC Revolution Card removed bonuses for travel-related expenditure.
However, during the promotion period, HSBC will restore this bonus category and offer 4 mpd for airlines, car rental, hotels and cruise lines transactions. These are defined by the following MCCs.
|MCC
|Description
|3000 to 3350, 4511
|Airlines
|3351 to 3500
|Car Rental Agencies
|3501 to 3999, 7011
|Lodging- Hotels , Motels, Resorts
|4411
|Cruise Lines
Do note that MCC 4722 is not included, so online travel agencies like Expedia, Hotels.com, Pelago, Klook and KKday will not be eligible for the bonus. If you’re in doubt about the MCC of a given merchant, use one of the three methods below to verify it before making a transaction.
|Method
|Ease of Use
|Reliability
|❓HeyMax
|●●●
|●
|📱 Instarem app
|●●
|●●
|🤖 DBS digibot
|●
|●●●
|“Ease of use” and “reliability” are all relative. HeyMax already provides a solid baseline for reliability, and the DBS digibot is still simple enough to use, despite requiring more steps than the other two methods.
Bonuses for contactless spending restored
On 15 July 2024, the HSBC Revolution Card stopped awarding bonuses for contactless payments, limiting bonuses to online transactions only.
However, during the promotion period, HSBC will restore bonuses for contactless payments and offer 4 mpd for transactions made under the following MCCs.
Travel
|MCC
|Description
|3000 to 3350, 4511
|Airlines
|3351 to 3500
|Car Rental Agencies
|3501 to 3999, 7011
|Lodging- Hotels , Motels, Resorts
|4411
|Cruise Lines
Department Stores & Retail
|MCC
|Description
|4816
|Computer Network/Information Services
|5045
|Computers, Computer Peripheral Equipment, Software
|5262
|Marketplaces
|5309
|Duty Free Stores
|5310
|Discount Stores
|5311
|Department Stores
|5331
|Variety Stores
|5399
|Miscellaneous General Merchandise Stores
|5611
|Men’s and Boys’ Clothing and Accessories Stores
|5621
|Women’s Ready to Wear Stores
|5631
|Women’s Accessory and Specialty Stores
|5641
|Children’s and Infants’ Wear Stores
|5651
|Family Clothing Stores
|5655
|Sports Apparel and Riding Apparel Stores
|5661
|Shoe Stores
|5691
|Men’s and Women’s Clothing Stores
|5699
|Accessory and Apparel Stores–Miscellaneous
|5732
|Electronics Sales
|5733
|Music Stores–Musical Instruments, Pianos and Sheet Music
|5734
|Computer Software Stores
|5735
|Record Shops
|5912
|Drug Stores and Pharmacies
|5942
|Book Stores
|5944
|Clock, Jewelry, Watch and Silverware Stores
|5945
|Game, Toy and Hobby Shops
|5946
|Camera and Photographic Supply Stores
|5947
|Card, Gift, Novelty and Souvenir Shops
|5948
|Leather Goods and Luggage Stores
|5949
|Fabric, Needlework, Piece Goods and Sewing Stores
|5964
|Direct Marketing–Catalog Merchants
|5965
|Direct Marketing–Combination Catalog and Retail Merchant
|5966
|Direct Marketing–Outbound Telemarketing Merchants
|5967
|Direct Marketing–Inbound Telemarketing Merchants
|5968
|Direct Marketing–Continuity/Subscription Merchants
|5969
|Direct Marketing–Other Direct Marketers–Not Elsewhere Classified
|5970
|Artist Supply Stores, Craft Shops
|5992
|Florists
|5999
|Miscellaneous and Specialty Retail Stores
Dining
|MCC
|Description
|5441
|Candy, Nut and Confectionery Stores
|5462
|Bakeries
|5811
|Caterers
|5812
|Eating Places and Restaurants
|5813
|Bars, Cocktail Lounges, Discotheques, Nightclubs and Taverns– Drinking Places (Alcoholic Beverages)
Transport & Membership Clubs
|MCC
|Description
|4121
|Taxicabs and Limousines
|7997
|Clubs–Country Clubs, Membership (Athletic, Recreation, Sports), Private Golf Courses
Contactless payments refer to transactions made via Visa payWave (i.e. tapping the physical card), Apple Pay or Google Pay.
For the avoidance of doubt, you will continue to earn 4 mpd for online transactions made in these categories too.
Terms & Conditions
Do note that at the time of publishing, HSBC has yet to upload an updated set of T&Cs reflecting this promotion. I assume that will be done sometime this morning.
That said, the information in this post comes from HSBC themselves, via an embargoed press release.
What can you do with HSBC points?
HSBC points can be transferred to 20 airline and hotel partners, at the ratios shown in the table below.
|✈️ HSBC Airline Partners
|Frequent Flyer Programme
|Conversion Ratio
(HSBC Points : Partner)
|50,000 : 10,000
|35,000 : 10,000
|35,000 : 10,000
|35,000 : 10,000
|35,000 : 10,000
|35,000 : 10,000
|30,000 : 10,000
|30,000 : 10,000
|25,000 : 10,000
|25,000 : 10,000
|25,000 : 10,000
|25,000 : 10,000
|25,000 : 10,000
|25,000 : 10,000
|25,000 : 10,000
|25,000 : 10,000
|🏨 HSBC Hotel Partners
|Hotel Programme
|Conversion Ratio
(HSBC Points : Partner)
|30,000 : 10,000
|25,000 : 5,000
|25,000 : 10,000
|25,000 : 10,000
The crucial thing to know here is that not all partners share the same transfer ratio. Therefore, the effective earn rate depends on the partner you choose.
For example, 10 HSBC points per S$1 is equivalent to 4 mpd only if you choose a partner with a 25,000 points = 10,000 miles transfer ratio, like British Airways Executive Club or EVA Air Infinity MileageLands. If you choose KrisFlyer, where the ratio is 30,000 points = 10,000 miles, then the earn rate is 3.33 mpd.
|Transfer Ratio
(Points : Miles)
|HSBC Revolution
(Bonus Categories)#
|25,000 : 10,000
|4 mpd
|30,000 : 10,000
|3.33 mpd
|35,000 : 10,000
|2.86 mpd
|40,000 : 10,000
|2.5 mpd
|50,000 : 10,000
|2 mpd
|#10 points per S$1 on bonus categories
All conversions must be done via the HSBC Singapore app (Android | iOS) and are processed instantly, with the exception of the following:
- Hainan Fortune Wings Club: Within 5 business days
- Japan Airlines Mileage Bank: Within 10 business days
Conversions are free of charge until further notice, and HSBC points are pooled across cards.
While the minimum transfer block is 10,000 miles/points (Accor: 5,000 points), the subsequent block is just 2 miles (Accor: 1 point). In other words, you could choose to transfer 10,002 miles or 20,958 miles, which helps you avoid orphan points.
Finally, some good news!
Many miles chasers were dreading the arrival of July 2025, with a seemingly endless parade of nerfs taking effect today:
- The Chocolate Visa Card is cutting earn rates and capping the miles for bill payments
- The Citi Prestige Card is eliminating unlimited lounge visits and hiking its annual fee by 20%
- The Maybank Horizon Visa Signature is cutting the earn rate for insurance, medical, utilities and education to 0.16 mpd
- Maybank credit cards are removing rewards for charitable donations
- The BOC Elite Miles Card is removing Asia Miles transfers, excluding CardUp and ipaymy from rewards, and increasing the cost of KrisFlyer miles (though to be fair it’s also boosting earn rates)
- More than 250 Kris+ merchants are nerfing their earn rates
Mind you, there’s good reason to believe a KrisFlyer devaluation is on the horizon, and there’s a confirmed nerf to the DBS Woman’s World Card coming in August 2025 for good measure.
So it’s a big relief that finally, there’s some news to cheer. Personally, I haven’t had issues maxing out the monthly bonus cap on my HSBC Revolution with Atome and HeyMax transactions, but I’m still relishing the additional 2,000 miles per month from the S$500 boost.
Conclusion
From 1 July to 31 October 2025, HSBC Revolution Cardholders will be partying like its early 2024, with the restoration of bonuses for travel-related and contactless spending, plus a 50% upsize in the monthly bonus cap.
You now have four months to take advantage of this (is it to early to start praying for an extension?), so make hay while you can.
By contactless, does it apply only to those bonus categories indicated by HSBC? Or across all categories (except those generally excluded)?
A little ambiguous there; but otherwise finally some good news for miles chasers!
Applies to the whitelisted MCCs as listed above.
can pair with amaze and use overseas for hotel/car rental/dining?
Amaze can’t pair with visa cards
It’s visa card, so cannot be pair with amaze
Nope, it’s a Visa, not MC (for Amaze pairing).
amaze is for mastercards only, this is a visa card
Cancelled the card already. Since it’s temporary, not much motivation to get a new card.
Good news.
More usage for the next few months rather than a full time Atome card lol