HSBC Revolution restores travel and contactless bonuses, raises monthly bonus cap by 50%

The HSBC Revolution Card had a torrid 2024 by all accounts, with the removal of numerous bonus categories, the axing of complimentary travel insurance, and even a devaluation of KrisFlyer conversions — it seemed like the bad news just couldn’t stop coming.

But now comes an unexpected ray of sunshine. For the next four months, HSBC is turning back the clock by restoring 4 mpd for travel-related spend and contactless transactions. On top of that, it’s also boosting the monthly bonus cap by 50% to S$1,500. Talk about resurrections!

This is a fantastic opportunity to generate 60,000 HSBC rewards points (worth up to 24,000 miles), which are among the best points currencies in Singapore thanks to 20 transfer partners, fee-free, instant conversions, and conversion blocks as small as two miles.

Enhancements to HSBC Revolution Card

From 1 July to 31 October 2025, the HSBC Revolution Card will raise its monthly bonus cap to S$1,500, and reinstate its previous earn rate of 10X HSBC points per S$1 (4 mpd) for travel-related and contactless transactions.

This earn rate consists of:

Base : 1x HSBC points per S$1 (0.4 mpd)

: 1x HSBC points per S$1 (0.4 mpd) Bonus: 9x HSBC points per S$1 (3.6 mpd)

Bonus points will be credited by the end of the calendar month following the transaction. While HSBC does not provide a fixed crediting data; historical data points suggest it typically falls between the 9th and 19th of the month.

Do note that only transactions which post by 31 October 2025 will qualify. Last-minute spending may risk falling outside the promotion period.

Monthly bonus cap increased to S$1,500

Regular Promo Period

(1 Jul to 31 Oct 25) Monthly Bonus Point Cap 9,000 points 13,500 points Equivalent Spending S$1,000 S$1,500

The HSBC Revolution Card normally has a cap of 9,000 bonus points per calendar month, equivalent to S$1,000 of spending.

During the promotion period, the bonus cap will be increased to 13,500 bonus points per calendar month, equivalent to S$1,500 of spending.

Any spend in excess of the bonus cap will only earn the base reward of 1x HSBC points per S$1 (0.4 mpd).

Bonuses for travel-related spending restored

On 1 January 2025, the HSBC Revolution Card removed bonuses for travel-related expenditure.

However, during the promotion period, HSBC will restore this bonus category and offer 4 mpd for airlines, car rental, hotels and cruise lines transactions. These are defined by the following MCCs.

MCC Description 3000 to 3350, 4511 Airlines 3351 to 3500 Car Rental Agencies 3501 to 3999, 7011 Lodging- Hotels , Motels, Resorts 4411 Cruise Li nes

Do note that MCC 4722 is not included, so online travel agencies like Expedia, Hotels.com, Pelago, Klook and KKday will not be eligible for the bonus. If you’re in doubt about the MCC of a given merchant, use one of the three methods below to verify it before making a transaction.

Method Ease of Use Reliability ❓ HeyMax ●●● ● 📱 Instarem app ●● ●● 🤖 DBS digibot ●

●●● “Ease of use” and “reliability” are all relative. HeyMax already provides a solid baseline for reliability, and the DBS digibot is still simple enough to use, despite requiring more steps than the other two methods.

Bonuses for contactless spending restored

On 15 July 2024, the HSBC Revolution Card stopped awarding bonuses for contactless payments, limiting bonuses to online transactions only.

However, during the promotion period, HSBC will restore bonuses for contactless payments and offer 4 mpd for transactions made under the following MCCs.

Travel

MCC Description 3000 to 3350, 4511 Airlines 3351 to 3500 Car Rental Agencies 3501 to 3999, 7011 Lodging- Hotels , Motels, Resorts 4411 Cruise Li nes

Department Stores & Retail

MCC Description 4816 Computer Network/Information Services 5045 Computers, Computer Peripheral Equipment, Software 5262 Marketplaces 5309 Duty Free Stores 5310 Discount Stores 5311 Department Stores 5331 Variety Stores 5399 Miscellaneous General Merchandise Stores 5611 Men’s and Boys’ Clothing and Accessories Stores 5621 Women’s Ready to Wear Stores 5631 Women’s Accessory and Specialty Stores 5641 Children’s and Infants’ Wear Stores 5651 Family Clothing Stores 5655 Sports Apparel and Riding Apparel Stores 5661 Shoe Stores 5691 Men’s and Women’s Clothing Stores 5699 Accessory and Apparel Stores–Miscellaneous 5732 Electronics Sales 5733 Music Stores–Musical Instruments, Pianos and Sheet Music 5734 Computer Software Stores 5735 Record Shops 5912 Drug Stores and Pharmacies 5942 Book Stores 5944 Clock, Jewelry, Watch and Silverware Stores 5945 Game, Toy and Hobby Shops 5946 Camera and Photographic Supply Stores 5947 Card, Gift, Novelty and Souvenir Shops 5948 Leather Goods and Luggage Stores 5949 Fabric, Needlework, Piece Goods and Sewing Stores 5964 Direct Marketing–Catalog Merchants 5965 Direct Marketing–Combination Catalog and Retail Merchant 5966 Direct Marketing–Outbound Telemarketing Merchants 5967 Direct Marketing–Inbound Telemarketing Merchants 5968 Direct Marketing–Continuity/Subscription Merchants 5969 Direct Marketing–Other Direct Marketers–Not Elsewhere Classified 5970 Artist Supply Stores, Craft Shops 5992 Florists 5999 Miscellaneous and Specialty Retail Stores

Dining

MCC Description 5441 Candy, Nut and Confectionery Stores 5462 Bakeries 5811 Caterers 5812 Eating Places and Restaurants 5813 Bars, Cocktail Lounges, Discotheques, Nightclubs and Taverns– Drinking Places (Alcoholic Beverages)

Transport & Membership Clubs

MCC Description 4121 Taxicabs and Limousines 7997 Clubs–Country Clubs, Membership (Athletic, Recreation, Sports), Private Golf Courses

Contactless payments refer to transactions made via Visa payWave (i.e. tapping the physical card), Apple Pay or Google Pay.

For the avoidance of doubt, you will continue to earn 4 mpd for online transactions made in these categories too.

Terms & Conditions

Do note that at the time of publishing, HSBC has yet to upload an updated set of T&Cs reflecting this promotion. I assume that will be done sometime this morning.

That said, the information in this post comes from HSBC themselves, via an embargoed press release.

What can you do with HSBC points?

HSBC points can be transferred to 20 airline and hotel partners, at the ratios shown in the table below.

✈️ HSBC Airline Partners Frequent Flyer Programme Conversion Ratio

(HSBC Points : Partner) 50,000 : 10,000 35,000 : 10,000 35,000 : 10,000 35,000 : 10,000 35,000 : 10,000 35,000 : 10,000 30,000 : 10,000

30,000 : 10,000 25,000 : 10,000 25,000 : 10,000 25,000 : 10,000 25,000 : 10,000

25,000 : 10,000 25,000 : 10,000 25,000 : 10,000 25,000 : 10,000

🏨 HSBC Hotel Partners Hotel Programme Conversion Ratio

(HSBC Points : Partner) 30,000 : 10,000 25,000 : 5,000 25,000 : 10,000 25,000 : 10,000

The crucial thing to know here is that not all partners share the same transfer ratio. Therefore, the effective earn rate depends on the partner you choose.

For example, 10 HSBC points per S$1 is equivalent to 4 mpd only if you choose a partner with a 25,000 points = 10,000 miles transfer ratio, like British Airways Executive Club or EVA Air Infinity MileageLands. If you choose KrisFlyer, where the ratio is 30,000 points = 10,000 miles, then the earn rate is 3.33 mpd.

Transfer Ratio

(Points : Miles) HSBC Revolution

(Bonus Categories) # 25,000 : 10,000 4 mpd 30,000 : 10,000 3.33 mpd 35,000 : 10,000 2.86 mpd 40,000 : 10,000 2.5 mpd 50,000 : 10,000 2 mpd #10 points per S$1 on bonus categories

All conversions must be done via the HSBC Singapore app (Android | iOS) and are processed instantly, with the exception of the following:

Hainan Fortune Wings Club: Within 5 business days

Japan Airlines Mileage Bank: Within 10 business days

Conversions are free of charge until further notice, and HSBC points are pooled across cards.

While the minimum transfer block is 10,000 miles/points (Accor: 5,000 points), the subsequent block is just 2 miles (Accor: 1 point). In other words, you could choose to transfer 10,002 miles or 20,958 miles, which helps you avoid orphan points.

Finally, some good news!

Many miles chasers were dreading the arrival of July 2025, with a seemingly endless parade of nerfs taking effect today:

Mind you, there’s good reason to believe a KrisFlyer devaluation is on the horizon, and there’s a confirmed nerf to the DBS Woman’s World Card coming in August 2025 for good measure.

So it’s a big relief that finally, there’s some news to cheer. Personally, I haven’t had issues maxing out the monthly bonus cap on my HSBC Revolution with Atome and HeyMax transactions, but I’m still relishing the additional 2,000 miles per month from the S$500 boost.

Conclusion

From 1 July to 31 October 2025, HSBC Revolution Cardholders will be partying like its early 2024, with the restoration of bonuses for travel-related and contactless spending, plus a 50% upsize in the monthly bonus cap.

You now have four months to take advantage of this (is it to early to start praying for an extension?), so make hay while you can.