Standard Chartered Visa Infinite offering 50,000 miles sign-up bonus

The Standard Chartered Visa Infinite isn’t particularly known for sign-up bonuses. You have to go back nearly two years to find the last one, which offered 45,000 bonus miles for new-to-bank customers only.

Since then, the card has reverted to its regular offer of 35,000 bonus miles for paying the first year’s annual fee, which I wouldn’t consider to be a sign-up bonus in the strictest sense of the word (since there’s no further reward for spending).

However, Standard Chartered has now launched a new welcome offer worth up to 50,000 bonus miles for the StanChart Visa Infinite. This was originally set to end on 30 June 2025, but has now been extended to 30 September 2025.

Even better, this offer is available to both new and existing cardholders, so holding another StanChart credit card won’t disqualify you.

StanChart Visa Infinite 50,000 miles welcome offer

StanChart Visa Infinite Apply

From 1 April to 30 September 2025, new applicants for a StanChart Visa Infinite card will receive a total of 50,000 bonus miles when they pay the first year’s S$599.50 annual fee and spend at least S$2,000 within 60 days of approval.

💳 StanChart Visa Infinite Welcome Offer

Criteria Bonus Miles Pay S$599.50 annual fee 25,000 miles Spend S$2,000 within the first 60 days of approval 25,000 miles Total 50,000 miles

Both new and existing Standard Chartered cardholders are eligible for this offer. If you’re a new cardholder, however, you can get an extra S$100 cash for applying via SingSaver.

❓Definition New cardholders are defined as those who do not currently hold a principal Standard Chartered credit card, and have not cancelled one in the past 12 months. However, if you meet this definition, you might want to apply for a StanChart Simply Cash Card instead, which is offering S$360 cash with a minimum spend of S$800 in 30 days. You can then apply for the StanChart Visa Infinite as an existing customer and still enjoy 50,000 bonus miles.

It’s worth noting that historically the StanChart Visa Infinite has offered 35,000 miles for paying the first year’s annual fee, so the “real” spending bonus here is more like 15,000 miles.

These bonus miles are awarded on top of the StanChart Visa Infinite’s regular earn rates, so cardholders could earn between 52,000 to 56,000 miles in total, depending on how their S$2,000 spend is distributed.

💳 StanChart Visa Infinite Earn Rates Spend <S$2K per statement month Spend ≥S$2K per statement month Local Spend 1 mpd 1.4 mpd FCY Spend 1 mpd 3 mpd

This would be sufficient for a one-way Business Class Saver award between Singapore and Japan or South Korea on Singapore Airlines.

What counts as qualifying spend?

Cardholders are required to spend at least S$2,000 within 60 days of approval.

Qualifying spend includes both local and foreign currency transactions made online or in-store, excluding transactions on the general exclusions list.

Charitable donations

Education

Government agencies

Hospitals

Insurance premiums

Prepaid account top-ups

Utility bills

For the avoidance of doubt, CardUp, SC EasyBill, and Income Tax Payment Facility transactions do count towards qualifying spend, so if you have income tax, insurance premiums or other bills to pay through these platforms, that would be a way of clocking the S$2,000 minimum spend.

When are bonus miles credited?

The 25,000 bonus miles for paying the first year’s annual fee will be credited within 30 days of the card activation date.

The remaining 25,000 bonus miles for meeting the minimum spend will be credited according to the following timeline.

Card Approval Month Welcome Gift Credited By April 2025 31 August 2025 May 2025 30 September 2025 June 2025 31 October 2025 July 2025 30 November 2025 August 2025 31 December 2025 September 2025 31 January 2026

All bonus miles are awarded in the form of 360° Rewards Points.

As with any StanChart welcome offer, be aware that you will not receive the bonus miles if your card is blocked- even if you did it voluntarily, as a security measure!

What can you do with 360° Rewards Points?

Standard Chartered used to have 10 airline and hotel transfer partners, one of the widest ranges in Singapore.

Unfortunately, that all changed in March 2024, when nine of them were dumped. Cathay Pacific Asia Miles was added, but the overall lineup is a lot thinner than before.

Frequent Flyer Programme

Conversion Ratio

(SC Points: Partner)

VI, Journey, Beyond All Others 25,000 : 10,000 34,500 : 10,000 25,000 : 10,000 34,500 : 10,000

Do note that Standard Chartered divides its credit cards into two tiers:

Tier 1 : StanChart Beyond, Journey, Visa Infinite, Priority Visa Infinite

: StanChart Beyond, Journey, Visa Infinite, Priority Visa Infinite Tier 2: All other cards

Tier 1 cards enjoy a preferential conversion ratio, as shown in the table above. Points pool within tiers, but not across tiers (so you can’t combine Tier 1 and 2 points in a single redemption, for example).

Transfers cost S$27.25 each, regardless of the number of points transferred.

Terms & Conditions

The terms & conditions for the StanChart 50,000 miles welcome offer can be found here.

The terms & conditions for the SingSaver gifts can be found here.

Is this a good deal?

We don’t see welcome offers for the StanChart Visa Infinite very often, so if this card has been on your radar, then now would be a great time to apply. Paying S$599.50 for 50,000 bonus miles works out to 1.2 cents per mile, which is a good price by market standards (and if you qualify for the SingSaver S$100 cash gift, the cost per mile is just 1 cent).

But welcome bonus aside, I find the StanChart Visa Infinite to be a very underwhelming card.

While its earn rates of 1.4 mpd and 3 mpd on local and FCY spend are competitive for a general spending card, you will need to spend at least S$2,000 in a statement month to enjoy that rate. If you spend less than S$2,000, the earn rate is a miserly 1 mpd for both.

Cardholders can also utilise the StanChart Income Tax Payment Facility to buy miles from 1.36 cents each when paying their income tax bill. Standard Chartered does not pay IRAS directly, but instead deposits the amount due into your bank account, leaving you to arrange payment on your own. You can then buy additional miles by paying the tax bill with CardUp or Citi PayAll, or simply continue with monthly GIRO installments as per normal.

Apart from this, the only benefit of note is six complimentary Priority Pass lounge visits per year, which is very mediocre for a card with an annual fee of almost S$600.

So if you do decide to get this card, it should just be for a year at most!

Conclusion

StanChart Visa Infinite Apply

The StanChart Visa Infinite is now offering a sign-up bonus of 50,000 miles, available to both new and existing StanChart cardholders. This requires a minimum spend of S$2,000 in the first 60 days, as well as payment of the first year’s S$599.50 annual fee.

The cost per mile is an attractive 1.2 cents each, though keep in mind that Standard Chartered’s list of transfer partners has been cut to just KrisFlyer and Asia Miles, having ditched other partners like Qatar Airways and Flying Blue about a year ago. Moreover, if you’re a new StanChart cardholder, you can get an extra S$100 cash from SingSaver, lowering the cost per mile further.

Given how underwhelming the card’s other features are, however, your plan should be to hold it for no more than a year. There are much more compelling cards in its segment that offer equivalent or superior benefits for less!