Search
HomeCredit Cards
Credit Cards

2025 Edition: Best Credit Cards for Charitable Donations

Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
20

While most cards exclude charitable donations, there's still a handful which offer rewards– though not many!

If you’re privileged enough to be able to give, there’s no shame in asking which credit card lets you earn some miles in return. After all, I’m sure a charity would prefer to receive S$100 less an admin fee than nothing at all!

Unfortunately, the list of cards that offer rewards for charitable donations keeps shrinking, and 2025 sees an all-time low of just three.

💳 What’s the Best Card for…
❓ Overall Guide
✈️ Air Tickets
 🌎 Amaze  🛍️ Atome
💰 CardUp 🚗 Car Rental 💗 Charity
🍽️ Dining 🏫 Education ⚡ EV Charging
🥡 Food Delivery 🏨 Hotels ☂️ Insurance
📱 Kris+ ⚕️ Medical 🏖️ Overseas
💊 Pharmacies Petrol 🚍 Public Transport
🛒 Supermarkets 🚰 Utilities 💒 Weddings

What MCC do charitable donations code as?

The MCC for charitable donations depends on the type of organisation you’re donating to. The two you’re most likely to encounter are:

  • MCC 8398- Organisations, Charitable and Social Service
    • Examples: Giving.sg, Give.asia, Ray of Hope
  • MCC 8661- Religious Organisations
    • Examples: giving to churches or temples

Transactions under these MCCs receive preferential interchange rates (the fee charged for accepting credit cards). This helps charities save on administrative costs, but also means the transaction is less profitable for the card-issuing bank. Consequently, banks tend to exclude donations from earning rewards.

In case you’re uncertain about the MCC, there are three ways of looking it up before making a purchase:

Method Ease of Use Reliability
HeyMax ●●●
📱 Instarem app ●● ●●
🤖 DBS digibot
●●●
Note: “Ease of use” and “reliability” are all relative. HeyMax already provides a solid baseline for reliability, and the DBS digibot is still simple enough to use, despite requiring more steps than the other two methods.

What cards earn points/miles on donations to charity?

With Maybank adding charitable donations to its exclusion list from 1 July 2025, the only card-issuers still rewarding this category are American Express (selected cards) and Chocolate Finance.

Bank Awards Points for Charity?
Plat. Charge, Centurion
All other cards

This means you can use the following cards to earn rewards on charitable donations.

❤️  Best Cards For Charitable Donations
Card Earn Rate
Chocolate Visa Card
Apply
 1 mpd
(capped at S$1K per month, 0.4 mpd after)
amex centurionAMEX Centurion
Apply
 0.98 mpd
AMEX Platinum Charge
Apply
 0.78 mpd

I’m guessing most readers don’t qualify for a Centurion, and I don’t think it’s worth shelling out S$1,744 for an AMEX Platinum Charge just to earn points on donations. That leaves the Chocolate Visa Card as the only real alternative, and even then, it only works for donations to Singapore-based charities. Transactions to overseas-based charities aren’t excluded per se, but are blocked on the back end due to compliance reasons. 

To make matters worse, the “Wogi workaround”, where you could earn up to 4 mpd buying gift cards for charities such as Children’s Aid Society, Singapore Cancer Society and Food from the Heart, is no longer possible.

Does that mean it’s time to look at cashback options? Well, the picture’s not much better:

  • The AMEX True Cashback card earns 1.5% cashback on donations, but most charities don’t accept AMEX, if they accept cards at all
  • The UOB Absolute Cashback card earns 0.3% cashback on donations (with the same AMEX-acceptance problem)

Other ways to earn points on donations

Provider Fee Cost Per Mile
2.6% 1.63 to 2.17 cents

If you really want to earn miles on donations, and don’t mind paying an admin fee, then Citi PayAll would be an option (CardUp, SC EasyBill and AXS Pay+Earn do not support donations to charities).

Given a 2.6% admin fee and earn rates of 1.2-1.6 mpd, your cost per mile will be 1.63 to 2.17 cents. For most people, it won’t be worth paying the admin fee outside of a promotion, though at the time of writing there is an offer that reduces the cost per mile to 1.63 cents across all cards.

Citi PayAll offering 1.8 mpd on tax & 1.6 mpd on non-tax payments

Conclusion

If you’re hoping to earn miles for charitable giving, there are only three cards left on the market which still reward such transactions. There’s also the option of donating via Citi PayAll, but the 2.6% admin fee makes the cost per mile rather unattractive outside of promotions.

And to think, not too long ago you could earn 4 mpd!

Any other ideas for earning miles on donations?

Purchases made through any of the links in this article may generate an affiliate commission that supports the running of the site. Found this post useful? Subscribe to our Telegram Channel to get these posts pushed directly to your phone, or our newsletter via the home page.
Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
Aaron founded The Milelion to help people travel better for less and impress chiobu. He was 50% successful.
Previous article
No Woman No Cry (Part 2): Surviving the upcoming DBS Woman’s Card and UOB Lady’s Cards nerfs
Next article
Review: BOC Elite Miles World Mastercard

Similar Articles

Comments

20 COMMENTS

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

20 Comments
Oldest
Newest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Ah Seng

I can confirm a plain vanilla donation on http://www.giving.sg does not get points for Citi Premiermiles card. Donated last month

Reply
JJ

Workaround for Community Chest Donations with tax deduction using GPMC: Donate via their website (https://www.comchest.sg/) and select Paypal as the payment method (GPMC is rejected when using the credit card payment method). Grabpay points are also awarded.

Reply
Aaron Wong

Ah, that’s very clever.

Reply
Anon

Can confirm SCB X card gives points for one-off donations via giving.sg, as well as church online tithing.

Reply
Aaron Wong

thank you for the confirmation

Reply
Steve

Works for Maybank F&F card too

Reply
Aaron Wong

thanks for the data point!

Reply
J

Hi, has anyone tried and confirmed the Lazada workaround with the OCBC Titanium and Citi Rewards cards?

Reply
anon

I just made a donation to giving.sg via grabpay mastercard. It went through and I earned points for it. I’m not sure if it worked because I already had the money in my grabpay wallet (did not need to pull from a card).

Reply
anon

I’m so sorry for the wrong info!! Grab worked for give.asia but not giving.sg 🙁

Reply
Anthea

Anybody tried the Lazada workaround?

Reply
Heiji

Just tried paying GiveAsia with GrabPay Card. It get declined and contacted CS said like below.

Thank you for your details. As per our terms & conditions, GrabPay wallet cannot be used for political, religious, spiritual, charitable and non-profit organizations of any kind. https://www.grab.com/sg/terms-policies/payment-rewards/

Reply
Glen

Do we know if Maybank platinum visa can get Cashback for donations to overseas charities?

Reply
Girl Eat World

Successfully donated and earned miles on the Amex krisflyer. an interesting thing to note is that Amex doesnt charge extra 1% for the benevity platform, unlike Visa.

Reply
Girl Eat World

Successfully donated via Amex krisflyer and earned 1.1 mpd. Interesting thing to note is that Amex doesnt seem to charge the extra 1% charged by Benevity donation platform. I donated with visa last week and got charged 1% extra

Reply
Wei

Need to update/ delete the section on using Amex/ UOB Absolute card to top-up GrabPay.

Reply
Max_Heng

AMEX Krisflyer Card –
Exclusions: Transactions relating to education and other non-profit purposes (including charitable
donations) (with effect from 1 October 2023)

Reply
Lincoln

TrueCashBack Amex – 1.5% Cashback on Charities spends

Reply
Don

Has anyone tried the wogi.sg method? Can’t seem to add any vouchers for purchase on their website.

Reply
yeo

no more charity organisations registered with wogi from Mar 25 onwards. Wonder what happened? anyone knows?

Reply

CREDIT CARD SIGN UP BONUSES

AMEX Platinum Charge
Get up to 100,000 miles and $50 with $8K spend in the first 90 days
Offer Expires: Jul 30, 2025
Citi PremierMiles Card
Get up to 30,960 miles with $800 spend in first 2 months
Offer Expires: Jul 31, 2025
HSBC TravelOne Card
Get up to 34,800 miles with $1K spend in first 1-2 months
Offer Expires: Aug 31, 2025
StanChart Journey Card
Get up to 30,960 miles and $180 cash with $800 spend in first 60 days
Offer Expires: Sep 30, 2025
Citi Prestige Card
Get up to 59,600 miles with $2K spend in first 2 months
Offer Expires: Jan 31, 2026
See All Offers
Offers may only apply to new-to-bank customers. Read T&Cs for full details.
Advertisment

Featured Deals

Expires: Sep 30, 2025
Standard Chartered Visa Infinite offering 50,000 miles sign-up bonus
7
By Aaron Wong
Advertisment
Join The Milelion on Telegram
Subscribe to Milelion Roars
Milelion Events

Follow us

7,110FansLike
14,080FollowersFollow

TAGS

featuredcredit cardsairlineshotelssingapore airlinesdealsstar alliancekrisflyeramexguestwriterstrip reportsuobwdscitibankdbsoneworldmattcamerican expressocbcsqhiltonsingsaverstaycationshotel reviewlounge

© Copyright 2025 The Milelion All Rights Reserved | Web Design by Enchant.sg