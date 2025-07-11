Search
Mastercard offering instant CentaraThe1 Platinum elite status

Mastercard customers can enjoy an instant upgrade to CentaraThe1 elite status, offering perks like room upgrades, lounge access and late check-out.

Mastercard customers enjoy elite status with numerous hotel programmes, including GHA DISCOVERY, Wyndham Rewards, MyMillennium and Brilliant by Langham. While these might not be as well-known as Hilton Honors or Marriott Bonvoy, free status is free status, and who knows- it might come in useful one day!

Another programme that Mastercard partners with is CentaraThe1, the loyalty programme of Centara Hotels & Resorts. This Thailand-based hotel chain has more than 90 properties worldwide, including Japan, the Maldives, Oman and Vietnam.

Centara Reserve Samui

This offer was originally set to lapse on 31 May 2025, but has now been extended by a further year. Mastercard customers can register and enjoy an instant upgrade all the way up to Platinum Elite, the highest tier in the programme. 

CentaraThe1 fast-track for Mastercard customers

Offer Details

Mastercard cardholders can now enjoy a complimentary fast-track to CentaraThe1 elite status, bypassing the usual qualification requirements.

  • World Elite Mastercard: CentaraThe1 Platinum Elite
  • World Mastercard: CentaraThe1 Gold
  • Platinum, Titanium, Standard & Gold Mastercard: CentaraThe1 Silver

As a reminder, the following cards belong to the World Elite tier.

Card Annual Fee Qualification Req.
Citi Prestige Card S$651.82 Income ≥ S$120K
Citi Private Client Debit Card N/A Min. AUM S$1.5M
Citi ULTIMA Card S$4,238 Income ≥ S$500K
DCS Imperium Card S$3,584 Unknown
HSBC Premier Mastercard
 N/A*
 Min. AUM S$200K
HSBC Prive Card S$5,328 HSBC Global Private Banking relationship
OCBC Premier Debit Card N/A Min. AUM S$350K
OCBC PPC Debit Card N/A Min. AUM S$1.5M
StanChart Beyond Card S$1,635 Income ≥ S$200K
UOB Lady’s Solitaire Metal Card S$599 Spend S$45K in 3-month period on UOB Lady’s Solitaire Card
*Waived if min. AUM is maintained, otherwise S$490.50

These generally require high incomes or a privilege banking relationship, but even if you don’t qualify, no one should be getting anything less than CentaraThe1 Gold since World Mastercards are so easy to come by. Even basic debit cards and credit cards at the S$30,000 income mark belong to the World tier. I can’t remember the last time I saw a Platinum or Gold Mastercard in Singapore!

How do you register?

  1. Create a CentaraThe1 membership account, which can be done via this link.
  2. Obtain your registration code from the Mastercard Redemption Portal (login, look for offer, click “Get Code”)

3. Use this code to upgrade your CentaraThe1 membership via this form.

Upgrades should be processed within 30 business days. 

If you have multiple cards linked to the Mastercard redemption portal, be sure to select the highest tier one before generating your code!

How long is status valid for?

Once registered, status is valid till 30 June 2026. This is a hard deadline that applies no matter when you register, so there’s no point delaying your registration in order to stretch your membership period.

Subsequently, you’ll need to requalify via the usual requirements, namely 15 nights for Silver, 30 for Gold and 50 for Platinum Elite. 

What perks do members enjoy?

CentaraThe 1 has a total of four tiers, with the key benefits summarised below.

While complimentary breakfast is not a perk for any tier, Platinum members get guaranteed 2 p.m check-out, club lounge access, a room upgrade (one category, subject to availability), and complimentary pressing during their stay.

Gold members get 1 p.m check-out and a room upgrade, both of which are subject to availability.

Where are Centara Hotels & Resorts?

Centara Grand Phuket

Centara has more than 90 properties and 20,000 rooms worldwide. The bulk of their footprint is in Thailand, but it also has properties in Vietnam, Laos, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Qatar, Oman, UAE and Japan. 

Hotels are grouped into six different brands, with Centara Reserve and Centara Grand forming the premium segment, Centara, Centara Boutique and Centara Life the mid-range, and COSI the budget. 

What other hotel status do Mastercard customers enjoy?

Mastercard has been busy striking deals with smaller hotel loyalty programmes, and cardholders can enjoy the following fast-track offers.

Programme World World Elite
Brilliant by Langham Sapphire Ruby
CentaraThe1 Gold Platinum
GHA DISCOVERY Platinum Titanium
I Prefer Titanium Titanium
(+ 25K bonus points)
My Millennium Silver Prestige
ONYX Rewards Gold Platinum
Swiss Belexecutive Gold Influencer Platinum Connoisseur
Wyndham Rewards Platinum Diamond

While some of these chains are relatively obscure, GHA DISCOVERY and Wyndham Rewards are noteworthy enough.

In any case, if your travel plans happen to bring you to one of these hotels, then I’m sure you’d rather have some status than none at all.

Conclusion

Mastercard customers can now enjoy instant CentaraThe1 status up to Platinum Elite for World Elite Mastercard.

While the chain has a limited footprint, it doesn’t hurt to have status on the off chance you happen to stay at one of their hotels anyway. Platinum members get free club lounge access and guaranteed 2 p.m check-out, and with any luck, hotels might be more generous with those upgrades than what the programme mandates. 

Anyone have experience with Centara hotels?

Purchases made through any of the links in this article may generate an affiliate commission that supports the running of the site. Found this post useful? Subscribe to our Telegram Channel to get these posts pushed directly to your phone, or our newsletter via the home page.
