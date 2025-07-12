Mastercard offering I Prefer Titanium hotel elite status

You might not have heard of The Preferred Hotels Group, but it has more than 600 hotels and resorts in over 80 countries, including familiar names like The Fullerton Hotel, The Fullerton Bay Hotel, Artyzen Singapore and Royal Plaza on Scotts in Singapore.
The group’s loyalty programme is called I Prefer, and for the past few years, Mastercard customers have enjoyed an instant fast track up to Titanium (the highest published tier in the programme), along with 25,000 bonus points for World Elite Mastercard customers.
This offer was originally set to lapse on 30 June 2025, but has now been renewed till 31 December 2026.
Unfortunately, there’s also one major change: status is now awarded upon the completion of the first stay, instead of upfront.
I Prefer fast-track for Mastercard customers
|I Prefer Offer
From 1 July 2025 to 31 December 2026, Mastercard customers with cards issued in Asia Pacific are eligible for a fast-track to I Prefer elite status, bypassing the usual qualification requirements.
|Mastercard Tier
|I Prefer Tier
|World Elite
|Titanium + 25,000 points
|World
|Titanium
|Platinum/Titanium
|Gold
|Gold/Standard
|Silver + 1,000 points
This offer is not valid for existing I Prefer members. You must create a new I Prefer account if you wish to participate.
While status was previously granted instantly upon registration, cardmembers must now complete one qualifying stay before 31 March 2027 to receive their status upgrade. Once the stay is completed, status will be upgraded and remain valid for one year.
Do note that there is no qualifying stay requirement for Gold and Standard Mastercard cardholders as they receive Silver status anyway, the lowest tier in the I Prefer programme.
That said, the only relevant tier is really Titanium, because even the most basic debit and credit cards in Singapore belong to the World Mastercard tier.
If you have a World Elite Mastercard, however, you’ll receive an extra 25,000 points after completing your first booking. I Prefer reward nights start from 15,000 points, or you can redeem them for cash certificates at a value of 1 point = 0.2 US cents (so 25,000 points would be worth US$50).
As a reminder, the following Mastercards belong to the World Elite tier.
|Card
|Annual Fee
|Qualification Req.
|Citi Prestige Card
|S$651.82
|Income ≥ S$120K
|Citi Private Client Debit Card
|N/A
|Min. AUM S$1.5M
|Citi ULTIMA Card
|S$4,238
|Income ≥ S$500K
|DCS Imperium Card
|S$3,584
|Unknown
|HSBC Premier Mastercard
|N/A*
|Min. AUM S$200K
|HSBC Prive Card
|S$5,328
|HSBC Global Private Banking relationship
|OCBC Premier Debit Card
|N/A
|Min. AUM S$350K
|OCBC PPC Debit Card
|N/A
|Min. AUM S$1.5M
|StanChart Beyond Card
|S$1,635
|Income ≥ S$200K
|UOB Lady’s Solitaire Metal Card
|S$599
|Spend S$45K in 3-month period on UOB Lady’s Solitaire Card
|*Waived if min. AUM is maintained, otherwise S$490.50
How do you register?
I Prefer’s verification process used to be somewhat lacking, to put it mildly, as registration codes weren’t unique. Therefore, all it took was one person with a World Elite Mastercard to share their code, and presto- everyone’s Titanium!
That’s now been rectified, and you’ll need to generate a unique code via the Mastercard Redemption Portal.
- Visit the Mastercard Redemption Portal and look for the I Prefer banner.
2. Generate your registration code and use it to sign up for an I Prefer membership via this link
What perks do members enjoy?
Here’s a summary of the perks enjoy by the various tiers of I Prefer membership.
To be frank, the perks aren’t great. Titanium members do enjoy early check-in, late check-out, and enhanced room upgrades, but all these are subject to availability. Moreover, the same benefits are available to Gold and Silver, though presumably Titanium has higher priority.
There’s no complimentary breakfast nor lounge access, and in any case I Prefer is not so much a chain as it is a marketing alliance. Consequently, there isn’t a lot of consistency or enforcement of I Prefer elite benefits.
In my experiences so far (at the Fullertobn Hotel Sydney, Hotel Munchen Palace and Hotel Maximilian) I got nothing more than a drinks voucher- no upgrades, no late check-out, no welcome amenity. The check-in staff seemed altogether unfamiliar with the programme. Perhaps things have changed in the years since, but I don’t have the best impression based on my stays.
According to the I Prefer terms and conditions, you’ll need to book through the following channels to enjoy points and benefits:
- IPrefer.com, PreferredHotels.com, PreferredGolf.com, StayBeyondGreen.com
- Preferred Hotel Group call centers
- Travel agent bookings (other than online travel agents including, but not limited to Travelocity, Orbitz, Expedia, and Hotels.com)
- Hotel website
- Hotel direct bookings, e.g. phone bookings
However, I’ve been told by hotels that you need to book through I Prefer to receive benefits, so there seems to be some inconsistency there.
What other hotel status do Mastercard customers enjoy?
Mastercard has been busy striking deals with smaller hotel loyalty programmes, and cardholders can enjoy the following fast-track offers.
|Programme
|World
|World Elite
|Brilliant by Langham
|Sapphire
|Ruby
|CentaraThe1
|Gold
|Platinum
|GHA DISCOVERY
|Platinum
|Titanium
|I Prefer
|Titanium
|Titanium
(+ 25K bonus points)
|My Millennium
|Silver
|Prestige
|ONYX Rewards
|Gold
|Platinum
|Swiss Belexecutive
|Gold Influencer
|Platinum Connoisseur
|Wyndham Rewards
|Platinum
|Diamond
While some of these chains are relatively obscure, GHA DISCOVERY and Wyndham Rewards are noteworthy enough.
In any case, if your travel plans happen to bring you to one of these hotels, then I’m sure you’d rather have some status than none at all.
Conclusion
Mastercard has extended its partnership with I Prefer till 31 December 2026, offering eligible cardholders up to Titanium status.
However, status is no longer granted upfront. Instead, you’ll be required to complete one qualifying stay before getting upgraded, which will serve as a disincentive to trying out the programme.
Still, the 25,000 points you earn from a single stay (as a World Elite Mastercard customer) are enough for one free night at the chain’s lower-tier properties, so that’s still a deal worth taking.
The titanium seems to be fairly uselesss. There’s no free breakfast or anything. The pseudo early/late checkout is subjected to availabiluty. you don’t really get anything.
there is an F&B credit which can come in handy. at royal scotts for eg it’s S$30.
I stayed at Royal Scotts as a Titanium and i received zilch of zilch!
I was at Hotel Metropolitan in Taiwan last year, got free breakfast for 2, room upgrade and lounge access.
with which tier?
Authority
If 1pt = 0.02 USD then 25k would be 500 not 50 – somewhere your math is off
fixed, thanks!
I’ve not been able to register for this. Keep getting a timeout reply. Anyone has been able to sign up?
Any idea by when after completing the eligible stay would the 25k points be credited?
Did you eventually managed to get the 25k bonus points? Recently completed an eligible booking and paid with world elite card but only received points for the stay itself.
Having registered with the link above for World Elite, and having just received the Welcome email, I can confirm it’s just Titanium but my account show zero points.
Free titanium but no 25,000 points. Aaron should amend this post.
read pls.
If you hold a World Elite Mastercard, an extra 25,000 points are yours after completing your first stay.
Okay. Will know after mid-October. Musy I pay hotel stay using the MC Elite credit card?
I received 3409 points on my day of check in to Lancaster Bangkok. More than 1 week after checking out, I’ve been seeing the 3409 points in multiple emails but no 25,000 World Elite MC points. Anyone can share how long after stay before it gets credited?
2 months after my stay, there is no 25,000 points. I registered with the correct link. Since no joining or membership fee paid, guess can’t complain.
For Lancaster Bangkok, no acknowledgement of I Prefer Titanium status. Asked what is the benefit on check in, no one had a clue in mid October 2024. But otherwise, I enjoyed my stay at Lancaster Bangkok though; the room, the breakfast, the bar cocktails were nice.
Is your Authority Status still active?
Support tells me that it has been erased and is no longer available.
Then again i do not understand why they renamed the tiers as it basically is the same program then before just without Authority Status and with new tier names.
are you guys able to sign up for the I prefer account? it keeps giving me an error message of *Terms & Conditions must be accepted when activating a Profile. when signing up, but there is no option to accept any T&Cs on the registration page itself.
I have exactly the same problem – can pls advise?
Can the upgrade be applied to existing account?
Thinking of booking my stay first, then start the upgrade nearer to the date.