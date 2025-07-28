SIA restores Piper-Heidsieck 2018 in Business Class; cuts First Class to two champagne options

Singapore Airlines has periodically featured vintage champagne in Business Class, starting with Piper-Heidsieck Brut 2012 in November 2021, followed by the 2014 vintage in January 2024, and most recently the 2018 vintage in November 2024.

Now, Piper-Heidsieck Brut 2018 will make a return for a limited run in August 2025, coinciding with the airline’s celebrations for Singapore’s 60th birthday. While it’s very much a question of personal taste, vintage champagnes are generally considered superior to non-vintage, because they represent a higher expression of craftsmanship and quality from a particular year.

Unfortunately, August will also see a cut at the pointy end of the plane, with First Class passengers seeing their champagne options reduced from three to two (the horror!).

Singapore Airlines Business Class restores Piper-Heidsieck Vintage 2018

From 1 August 2025, Singapore Airlines Business Class passengers can enjoy Piper-Heidsieck Vintage 2018 on all routes, except for Kuala Lumpur, Medan and Penang, where champagne is not loaded.

This replaces the non-vintage Charles Heidsieck Brut Reserve that is currently poured.

🍾 Piper-Heidsieck Vintage 2018 Piper Heidsieck is one of the most recognizable and famous names in Champagne. Like many houses, much of their production is multi- or non-vintage; however, they also release a small quantity of vintage Champagne in the best years, reflecting the personality and growing conditions of a single season. The 2018 vintage is well-regarded, albeit an early-ripening year, and it successfully combines both quality and quantity. The wines at Piper Heidsieck are now made by the young and dynamic “chef de cave,” Emilien Boutillat, who was named IWC Sparkling Winemaker of the Year in 2021. This vintage Champagne combines freshness with complexity and power—a top wine from a famous house in full renaissance mode. -Singapore Airlines

Piper-Heidsieck is a much larger producer of champagne than Charles Heidsieck (both were descended from the original Heidsieck and Co., hence the similar names), but it still knows how to make quality wines. The 2018 vintage scores 93 points on Wine Enthusiast, one point below the 2014 vintage previously served in January 2024.

This wine is composed of 50% Chardonnay, 47% Pinot Noir, and 3% Pinot Meunier, aged on the lees for four years and disgorged in January 2023. Thanks to a summer with record highs, the Champagne harvest in 2018 had the earliest start on record, resulting in richly ripe fruit with minimal chaptalisation (adding sugar to grape juice) required. The resulting dosage is just 7g per litre.

Tasting notes describe “an intense nose of nectarine, red berry fruit and fresh almond, with a hint of smoky notes”, with a palate of “fruit with raspberry, pineapple and paprika aromas leading, into a crisp and lingering finish.”

I’m no wine expert, but I did wonder if it might be a bit early to uncork this, given that the recommended drinking window is from 2026 onwards. But since I’m no wine expert, I turned to Gary Low (Co-Founder of Vinoluxus and Head Sommelier to some of Asia’s best restaurants) for his take on the 2018 vintage:

This is a quality champagne that is wonderful now, but would be stellar with age. -Gary Low

Unfortunately, you’ll only be enjoying this in the air. As was the case the previous few times, it’s highly likely that the SilverKris Lounge will continue to serve Piper-Heidsieck Essentiel Extra Brut, which mind you, is still a perfectly drinkable champagne.

Singapore Airlines cuts First Class to two champagne choices

In June 2025, Singapore Airlines restored a third champagne option for its Suites and First Class customers. Unfortunately, that will be reduced to two options again from August 2025 onwards, though I’m crossing my fingers we’ll see a return to three choices in time for the year-end travel peak.

As a reminder, Singapore Airlines organises its First Class catering into two groups, as shown in the table below.

Group 1 Group 2 🇮🇳 Delhi (DEL)

🇭🇰 Hong Kong (HKG)

🇬🇧 London Heathrow (LHR)

🇺🇸 Los Angeles (LAX)

🇫🇷 Paris (CDG)

🇨🇳 Shanghai (PVG)

🇦🇺 Sydney (SYD)

🇯🇵 Tokyo Haneda (HND)

🇯🇵 Tokyo Narita (NRT) 🇨🇳 Beijing Capital (PEK)

🇦🇪 Dubai (DXB)

🇩🇪 Frankfurt (FRA)

🇮🇩 Jakarta (CGK)

🇦🇺 Melbourne (MEL)

🇮🇳 Mumbai (BOM)

🇺🇸 New York JFK (JFK)

🇨🇭 Zurich (ZRH)

The “core champagne” available on all First Class routes will be the 2013 Taittinger Comtes de Champagne Brut, while the second choice will be either Krug Grande Cuvée or 2015 Louis Roederer Cristal Millesime Brut, depending on route.

Group 1

Till 31 Jul 25 From 1 Aug 25 2015 Louis Roederer Cristal Millesime Brut

2007 Charles Heidsieck Blanc des Millénaires

2011 Taittinger Comtes de Champagne Brut Rose 2015 Louis Roederer Cristal Millesime Brut

2013 Taittinger Comtes de Champagne Brut

Group 2

Till 31 Jul 25 From 1 Aug 25 Krug Grande Cuvée

2007 Charles Heidsieck Blanc des Millénaires

2011 Taittinger Comtes de Champagne Brut Rose Krug Grande Cuvée

2013 Taittinger Comtes de Champagne Brut

Singapore Airlines continues to invest big in Suites and First Class champagnes, ever since losing Dom Perignon to Emirates in November 2022.

In June 2023, the airline launched A Celebration of Champagne, adding a third rotating option of grower champagnes alongside its existing pours of Krug Grand Cuvée and Taittinger Comtes de Champagne.

🍾 A Celebration of Champagne

Champagne Producer 2018 Vilmart Grand Cellier dÓr Vilmart & Cie 2016 Cuvee Volupte, Blanc de Blancs Vintage Champagne Geoffroy MV18 Multivintage Grand Cru Champagne Henri Giraud 2007 Charles Heidsieck Blanc des Millénaires Charles Heidsieck NV Egly-Ouriet ‘VP’ Grand Cru Extr a Brut Champagne Egly-Ouriet

This third option continued into 2024, featuring an impressive lineup of Bollinger La Grande Année 2015, Henri Giraud Ay Grand Cru Brut MV19, and Charles Heidsieck Blanc des Millénaires 2007.

Singapore Airlines then elevated its champagne offering even further with the introduction of the peerless Louis Roederer Cristal 2015—the first time this champagne has been served in the air.

🍾 Cristal 2015 Cristal needs no introduction among champagne connoisseurs since it is synonymous with the pinnacle of champagne. Ever since Cristal was created in 1876 at the demand of Tsar Alexander II, the popularity for this father of prestige cuvee champagnes has grown exponentially around the world. The 2015 Cristal is an exquisite, chiseled champagne that combines delicacy and elegance with incredible depth and persistence. The nose of ginger, dried jasmine flowers and blanched almonds entice, followed by a refined, taut palate and a fine mousse that carries the freshness and nuanced flavors towards a long finish. The grapes for Cristal are sourced from Louis Roederer’s organically farmed vineyards (240 hectares) and the warm 2015 weather conditions gave rise to a harmonious, intense champagne with fine structure, poise, and layered flavors. This vintage is made up of 60% Pinot Noir and 40% Chardonnay with a small percentage aged in oak barrels and aged on its lees for six years. -Singapore Airlines

Pol Roger Blanc de Blancs 2016 also made a brief appearance in early 2025, and Singapore Airlines has indicated that passengers can expect “up to” three labels depending on route and season.

Conclusion

From August 2025, Singapore Airlines Business Class passengers will get to enjoy Piper-Heidsieck Brut Vintage 2018 on all flights, an upgrade from the regular non-vintage Charles Heidsieck Brut.

Unfortunately, Suites and First Class will be cut to “just” two options, though it’s still a stellar line-up, and I’m sure you won’t be disappointed nonetheless.

As a reminder, onboard champagnes often rotate due to supply issues and cost considerations, so be sure to monitor the inflight menu for any updates.

How are you finding the 2018 Piper-Heidsieck?

(HT: Attap-chi)