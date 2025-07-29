Maybank XL Rewards Card: 4 mpd on all FCY spend, dining, shopping, travel and entertainment

Maybank has unveiled two new credit cards: the XL Rewards and XL Cashback, which offer up to 4 mpd or 5% cashback respectively on all foreign currency (FCY) spend, as well as local spend on dining, shopping, travel, and entertainment.

That’s an impressive list of bonus categories, and even though the 4 mpd rate is capped at a somewhat restrictive S$1,000 per month, that’s the direction most cards are headed these days.

I’ll certainly be adding this card to my collection, and I imagine many of you will too. However, there’s one little condition which I’m sure is going to spark an almighty kerfuffle: you can only apply for this card if you’re younger than 40.

Overview: Maybank XL Rewards and Cashback Cards

Maybank XL Rewards Card Maybank XL Cashback Card Annual Fee S$87.20

(Waived for 2 years) Bonus Earn Rate 4 mpd 5% cashback Bonus Cap S$1,000 per calendar month S$1,600 per calendar month Min. Spend S$500 per calendar month Bonus Categories Dine

Shop

Travel

Play

All FCY spend T&Cs Link Link Apply here



Maybank will have two cards under the XL banner: XL Rewards and XL Cashback.

I’ll be focusing on the XL Rewards Card in this post, but both have the same annual fee, minimum spend and bonus categories, and you can apply for both cards if you wish.

Annual fee

The Maybank XL Rewards Card has an annual fee of S$87.20, which is waived for the first two years.

Subsequently, the annual fee will be waived with a minimum spend of S$6,000 in a membership year.

Bonus earn rate

The Maybank XL Rewards Card earns 10X TREATS Points per S$1 (4 mpd) on:

All online and offline FCY spending

Online and offline SGD spending in the following categories

Category MCCs Description 🍽️ Dine

5811 Caterers 5812 Restaurants 5814 Fast Food 5462 Bakeries 🛍️ Shop

5262 Marketplaces 5310 Discount Stores 5311 Department Stores 5331 Variety Stores 5399 Misc. General Merchandise 5621 Women’s Ready to Wear 5631 Women’s Accessory and Specialty 5651 Family Clothing 5655 Sports and Riding Apparel 5661 Shoe Stores 5691 Men’s and Women’s Clothing Stores 5699 Misc. Accessory and Apparel 5941 Sporting Goods Stores ✈️ Travel 3000 – 3299, 3300 – 3308, 4511 Airlines 4722 Travel Agencies 7011 Hotels and Lodging 📽️ Play 4899 Cable, Satellite, Pay Television and Radio 5813 Bars, Cocktail Lounges, Nightclubs 5815 Digital Goods: Books, Movies, Music 7832 Theaters 7993 Video Amusement Game Supplies 7994 Video Game Arcades

The 4 mpd earn rate requires a minimum spend of S$500 per calendar month, and is capped at S$1,000 per calendar month. Any spend in excess of the cap earns 0.4 mpd.

❓ What counts as minimum spend? The S$500 minimum spend must be made entirely on eligible bonus categories, i.e. the MCCs listed in the table above. For example, supermarket spend in SGD would not count. That said, there’s little reason to use the XL Rewards Card outside its bonus categories anyway.

Maybank is casting a very wide net with the bonus categories—this would be the right card to use for food delivery, restaurants, air tickets, hotel stays, Klook and Pelago, streaming and newspaper subscriptions, and offline and online shopping (even covering Shopee Pay- 5262). If all that’s not enough, you can still buy HeyMax vouchers (5311) to cover categories like groceries, transport, furniture and electronics.

Moreover, the 4 mpd rate for FCY spend applies to all MCCs (except exclusion categories, obviously), even education, hospitals and utilities.

Maybank tracks the minimum spend and bonus caps by posting date. However, it will consider all transactions charged in a given month and posted by the 10th of the following month to be part of the month in which they were charged.

💳 Maybank XL Card

Transaction Date Posting Date Counts Towards Month X By the 10th of Month X+1 Month X Month X+1 By the 10th of Month X+2 Month X+1

For example, if I charge a S$100 transaction on 31 August 2025 and it posts on 2 September 2025, that S$100 will count towards August’s minimum spend and bonus cap.

Therefore, it should be very safe to make transactions up till the last day of the calendar month, as 10 days is more than enough time for them to post.

Welcome offer for XL Cards

The Maybank XL Cards are offering the following welcome bonus:

First 2,000 new-to-bank customers : S$60 cashback upon activating the card and making a minimum spend of any amount

: S$60 cashback upon activating the card and making a minimum spend of any amount Subsequent new-to-bank customers: S$10 cashback upon activating the card and making a minimum spend of any amount

The 2,000 cap is shared between the XL Rewards and XL Cashback variants, and this offer is only available for new-to-bank customers, defined as those who:

Do not currently hold any principal Maybank credit cards or CreditAble accounts

Have not cancelled any principal Maybank credit cards or CreditAble accounts in the past 9 months

In addition to this, the first 15,000 applicants will receive a complimentary 12-month Etiqa Trip XpLorer Protect policy, which covers overseas medical expenses (including so-called adventurous activities) up to S$5,000.

What can you do with TREATS Points?

TREATS Points can be transferred to four airline partners (though Malaysia Airlines Enrich and airasia rewards are close to worthless in my opinion, leaving Asia Miles and KrisFlyer as the only realistic options).

Frequent Flyer Programme Conversion Ratio

(TREATS Points: Partner) 25,000 : 10,000 12,500 : 5,000 12,500 : 5,000 4,000 : 2,000

A S$27.25 conversion fee applies to all transfers, and TREATS Points are pooled among all Maybank cards.

As a reminder, you’ll need to download the Maybank TREATS app to convert TREATS Points to KrisFlyer miles. This is a separate app from the Maybank2u SG app that’s used for all other internet banking matters.

TREATS Points expire after 12-15 months, depending on when they were earned. However, if you have a Maybank Visa Infinite or Maybank World Mastercard, or spend at least S$24,000 in a membership year on your Maybank XL Rewards Card (not the XL Cashback Card), you’ll receive a Rewards Infinite membership that makes your points evergreen.

So, about that age cap…

OK, let’s address the elephant in the room. The Maybank XL Cashback and Rewards Card are exclusively for applicants 21-39 years of age. Anyone aged 40 and above will be rejected. Clutch your pacemakers and shake your walking sticks all you want, but it’s very much a hard restriction.

While there are bank accounts that restrict the age of applicants (e.g. you must be 18-26 years old to open a StanChart JumpStart account), this is the first credit card I can think of that stipulates a maximum age (with the obvious exception of student-focused S$500-limit cards, such as the DBS Live Fresh).

I sought clarity on this policy from Maybank, and was told that you can apply for the XL Card so long as you are below 40 years old at the time of application.

Don’t worry— once you turn 40, the card won’t be cancelled. You can continue to use it as per normal, and even receive a new card whenever the expiry date comes round. However, if you choose to cancel it, you will never again be able to apply for a Maybank XL Card.

This is a policy that is sure to spark unhappiness in some quarters, and I’ll share some thoughts on it in the days to come. In the meantime, I can’t wait to read the letters to the Straits Times forum section…

Conclusion

The new Maybank XL Rewards Card offers 4 mpd on an extensive range of bonus categories, and those who can max out the bonus cap each month can rack up an extra 48,000 miles per year.

If you’re already using the Maybank Horizon Visa Signature, Maybank World Mastercard or Maybank Visa Infinite, this would be a no-brainer to add to your portfolio since TREATS Points pool.

However, the age restriction will limit the eligibility pool for this card, and if you’re turning 40 soon, you should get your foot in the door as soon as possible.

What do you make of the Maybank XL Cards- and that 40 year age cap?