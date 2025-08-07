ALL Accor+ Explorer: How much will memberships cost?

Accor recently unveiled ALL Accor+ Explorer, the new programme set to replace Accor Plus from 1 October 2025.

This will bring with it many changes — such as capping the maximum dining discount at 30%, and requiring a paid night to use a Stay Plus free night certificate — which I’ve already looked at in a separate post.

What I want to talk about here is pricing, because that’s one area which really surprised me. Given how Accor Plus’ pricing varied significantly by geography, I was expecting ALL Accor+ Explorer to do likewise.

But instead, ALL Accor+ will be priced the same (more or less) across Asia Pacific.

How are Accor Plus memberships priced?

It’s an open secret that Accor Plus pricing varies significantly, depending on where you live. Someone living in Singapore would have to pay S$418 for an Accor Plus Explorer membership, but over in the Philippines, the same membership would cost almost 50% less!

While each country had its own set of local dining and/or stay vouchers, the core benefits such as dining discounts, hotel discounts and Stay Plus certificates all worked transnationally.

Therefore, it often made sense for someone in a high cost country to purchase a membership from a cheaper country instead. Accor frowned upon this practice, obviously, but there was only so much they could do when all you needed was a VPN.

How much does an ALL Accor+ Explorer membership cost?

With ALL Accor+ Explorer, the cost of a membership will be standardised at the local equivalent of US$229, give or take.

🏨 ALL Accor+ Explorer Membership Country Local Price Price in SGD 🇸🇬 Singapore S$299 S$299 🌍 Rest of World US$229 S$295 🇭🇰 Hong Kong HKD 1,788 S$293 🇦🇺 Australia A$349 S$291 🇹🇭 Thailand THB 7,299 S$291 🇻🇳 Vietnam VND 5,899,000 S$290 🇲🇾 Malaysia MYR 949 S$290 🇳🇿 New Zealand NZ$379 S$289 🇮🇳 India INR 19,499 S$286 🇮🇩 Indonesia IDR 3,599,000 S$283 🇵🇭 Philippines PHP 12,499 S$280

I find it mildly amusing that Singapore still manages to be the most expensive country under the revised pricing arrangement (boo to PAP!), but that said, the gap between the most and least expensive countries has narrowed to a more modest ~6%.

This effectively removes much of the incentive to purchase an ALL Accor+ Explorer membership from outside your home country, especially once you factor in credit card overseas transaction fees (~3.25% in Singapore).

Implications for bank-sponsored memberships

Accor Plus has long been a popular carrot for banks to dangle, with the AMEX HighFlyer Card, DBS Vantage, StanChart Beyond Card, and UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card offering memberships either as an acquisition gift, or regular cardholder benefit.

But with ALL Accor+ Explorer priced significantly lower than the old Accor Plus, I wonder if there will now be more budget to offer other types of benefits (mind you, banks aren’t paying anywhere near full price for memberships).

This isn’t about generosity. A lower sticker price will invariably affect how customers perceive a card’s value. Take the AMEX HighFlyer Card for example: when its annual fee was S$304.59, the argument often went, “well, if you’re planning to buy an Accor Plus membership for S$418 anyway, you might as well save by getting the card instead”.

Now, with the membership valued at S$299 (and the AMEX HighFlyer Card charging S$400), American Express will need to prove its worth in other ways. Hopefully that will come from adding new perks, and not just inflating the value of existing ones!

Conclusion

An ALL Accor+ Explorer membership will cost S$299 in Singapore, which is largely in line with the rest of Asia Pacific. This marks a big change from the current Accor Plus pricing model, where Singapore-based members pay almost twice the cost of lower-priced countries.

It will be interesting to see whether the revised pricing has any impact on credit cards which offer membership as a cardholder perk, as in theory, it would free up budget to offer perks elsewhere.

What do you make of the new ALL Accor+ Explorer pricing?