Buy GHA DISCOVERY D$ with a 15% discount

GHA DISCOVERY has launched a new sale on DISCOVERY$ (D$), which offers a 15% discount to all members regardless of tier.
1 D$ is worth US$1 at GHA DISCOVERY hotels worldwide, so purchasing D$ is conceptually similar to buying a discounted gift card for future GHA stays. And while I can’t promise it’ll be the same everywhere, in my experiences so far the conversion rate used by the front desk has always been reasonable.
We’re seeing these sales fairly frequently now – the most recent one ran from 29 May to 19 June – and while you shouldn’t be buying D$ speculatively, it could be an option to lock in some savings on an upcoming stay.
Purchase GHA DISCOVERY D$ at a 15% discount
From 11 August to 1 September 2025, GHA DISCOVERY members can purchase D$ at a 15% discount.
- A minimum of D$10 must be purchased in a single transaction
- A maximum of D$5,000 can be purchased during this promotion period
It’s worth noting that GHA has quietly increased the amount of D$ that members can buy. While members were previously capped at buying D$5,000 in a calendar year, the limit is now D$5,000 per promotion.
Purchased D$ should be awarded instantly, but may take up to two business days. They are valid for 24 months from transaction date.
D$1 can be used to offset US$1 of room rates, spa treatments, dining or other charges at GHA properties worldwide, so buying D$ is basically locking in a future discount of 15%. In my experience, the conversion rates used at properties are extremely reasonable, and usually close to the spot rate (though I can’t guarantee it’ll be the same everywhere).
It should be noted that since D$ is pegged to the USD, its value will also suffer if the USD continues its decline. Be sure to factor that into your analysis when deciding whether to pull the trigger!
The T&Cs for this promotion can be found here.
How do you earn or redeem D$?
D$ can be earned or redeemed on the following expenses:
|✅ Eligible Spend to Earn/Redeem D$
Room and add-ons:
Food and Beverage at eligible outlets:
Other non-room spend at eligible outlets:
Only stays booked through the GHA website or official hotel websites/channels will be eligible to earn D$.
Online payments with D$ are currently possible with the brands listed on this page. If this feature is available, you’ll see an option at the check-out page to apply your D$ towards the booking.
A minimum redemption of D$10 is required, and D$ will be deducted immediately upon confirmation. If you cancel your stay — and the stay is refundable — D$ will be refunded accordingly. However, D$ which have expired will not be reinstated, so take care if you’re booking a stay that takes place beyond your D$ validity period.
The member redeeming D$ online must be the member staying at the hotel during the associated reservation.
For all other brands, D$ can be used during a stay at the front desk of a hotel. This is a lot more restrictive, as it usually limits you to booking the more costly pay-at-hotel rates, not to mention your D$ may have expired by the time the stay takes place.
It might be possible to use D$ on prepaid rates, however, insofar as the hotel doesn’t actually charge your card at the time of booking (you’d be surprised, many “prepaid stays” aren’t actually charged until check-in). My advice would be to contact the hotel beforehand, let them know you want to book a prepaid rate with D$, and ask them how to proceed.
What card should I use to purchase GHA DISCOVERY D$?
GHA D$ purchases will not code as hotel transactions. Instead, they are processed in USD by Points.com under MCC 7399 Business Services Not Elsewhere Classified.
Here’s the best cards to maximize the miles earned on your purchase:
|Card
|Earn Rate
|Remarks
|Citi Rewards Card
|4 mpd
|Cap of S$1K per s. month
|DCS Imperium Card
|4 mpd
|Min. S$4K FCY spend per c. month, otherwise 2.4 mpd
|Maybank XL Rewards
|4 mpd
|Min S$500 per c. month, cap of S$1K per c. month
|UOB Visa Signature
|4 mpd
|Min S$1K, max S$2K FCY spend per s. month
|StanChart Beyond Card
|3-4 mpd
|3 mpd for regular, 3.5 mpd for PB, 4 mpd for PP. No cap
|Maybank World Mastercard
|3.2 mpd
|Min. S$4K per c. month, no cap. Earn 2.8 mpd with min. S$800 per c. month
|Maybank Visa Infinite
|3.2 mpd
|Min. S$4K per c. month, no cap, otherwise 2 mpd
|StanChart Visa Infinite
|3 mpd
|Min S$2K per s. month, no cap, otherwise 1 mpd
|Maybank Horizon Visa Signature
|2.8 mpd
|Min S$800 per c. month, no cap, otherwise 1.2 mpd
|S. Month= Statement Month | C. Month= Calendar Month
Remember, you can pair the Citi Rewards Card with Amaze to earn 4 mpd on Points.com purchases, while paying lower FCY fees than banks.
Do not use HSBC cards or the DBS Woman’s World Card for Points.com purchases, as MCC 7399 will not earn bonus points.
Conclusion
From now till 1 September 2025, GHA DISCOVERY members can buy up to D$5,000 at 15% off. If you have an upcoming GHA stay planned, you can think of this like locking in a discount ahead of time, though you should not be buying D$ for speculative reasons.
Be sure to use the right credit card to earn 4 mpd on your purchase, and remember that D$ expire after 24 months.
Hi Aaron,
Do you happen to know if D$ can be used for taxes?
Am planning for a stay.
E.g room charges – US$1,000.
Total inclusive of local taxes – US$1,100
Wondering how much D$ I should buy.
Will be a shame to be stuck with say 100 D$ if it can’t be used for taxes.
Thanks
yes it covers taxes as well.
edit: well there’s 2 comments saying otherwise so maybe my info is outdated.
Excellent info. Thanks!
i dont think D$ can be use for taxes. i got more than enough D$ for my stay but i still need to pay tax in cash
D$ cannot be used on taxes
Thanks for sharing guys.
To be safe, will just buy enough D$ for the room charges before taxes.
Hi,
the promotion ends on 9 June 2025 on their website, is there a typo from your post?
yes, have corrected that thank you.
Yet the T&C states 19 Jun. Hmm, so what is what?
i knew there was a reason i put 19th at first! well they’ve updated both landing page and T&Cs to match now, and it look like it’s 19th
If we buy these D$ , and subsequently booked a room with these purchased D$; will this be counted for Membership tier accumulation ?
Thanks 🙏
yes if u book direct
Thanks for advice
Hi, do i still get D$ rewards if i paid by D$? Thanks
Any idea how often they have offers like this and if there have even been any better offers?
I called one of the participating hotels to check if Discovery dollar can be used even without staying at the hotel, such as food or spa seperately.. The answer given was no.